March 14-18
Adams
Nancy J. Solari and Gary A. Romaniak sold property at 7 Grant St., Adams, to John P. and Sarah J.P. Kline, $249,900.
Kristine Tetreault sold property at 7 Hughes St., Adams, to Michael J. Casteel and Megan D. Buness, $50,000.
Lisa A. Mendel sold property at 27 Albert St., Adams, to Patrick O’Neil and Rosaliz Hernandez, $166,915.
Alford
Robert M. Beusman sold property at 30 Rowe Road, Alford and Egremont, to Karla Arria-Devoe, $2,500,000.
Becket
Rose A. Borgnis sold property off Nocher Road, Becket and Washington, to Rika Alper, aka Fredrika Alper, and John J. McElwain, $16,500.
Myles Kresel, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Gregory Kresel, sold property at 1658 Main St., Becket, to Jeffrey Harrow, trustee of the ANG Trust, $400,000.
Cheshire
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, sold property at 12 South St., Cheshire, to Castle 2020 LLC, $15,100.
Joseph M. Benoni and Kristen E. Lee sold property at 252 Richmond Hill Road, Cheshire, to Richard J. and Laura Towle, $320,000.
Pamela R. Cadran sold property at 873 Windsor Road, Cheshire, to Kevin M. Kordana, $80,000.
Dalton
Mary Beraldi, personal rep. of the estate of Pauline Irene Topping, sold property at 12 Dalton Division Road, Dalton, to Leonardo Pereira, $216,500.
Egremont
Edward Chastain sold property at 36 Mount Washington Road, Egremont, to Jennifer Owen, $100,000.
Great Barrington
Guenther G. Stockfisch as trustee of Fairview Terrace Realty Nominee Trust, sold property at 3 Fairview Terrace, Great Barrington, to Aaron T. Lewis and Katie C. Lewis, $569,300.
Alexander O. Zay and Peter R. Zay sold property at 30 Round Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Peter R. Zay, $210,000.
Edward J. Madden Memorial Open Hearts Club Inc. sold property at Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to Clarke Dryden Camper and Naomi Gendler Camper as trustees of Clarke Dryden Camper Revocable Trust and Naomi Gendler Camper Revocable Trust, $390,000.
BerkHill 11 LLC sold property at 11 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, to GBT Associates LLC, $1,200,000.
Hancock
Steven F. and Elizabeth C. Goldstone sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Jiminy Slopeside LLC, $815,000.
Hinsdale
Adam M. and Kristin N. Zuber sold property at 9-11 Holmes Road, Hinsdale, to Jordan and Lisa M. Staley, $165,800.
Lanesborough
Kathleen P. Quetti sold property at 16 Irwin St., Lanesborough, to First Landing Investments LLC, $55,000.
First Landing Investments LLC sold property at 16 Irwin St., Lanesborough, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $89,500.
Steven Fleischmann sold property at 91 Old State Road, Lanesborough, to Beau Waterman and Nicaela Haig, $250,000.
Lee
Carl I. Schwartz and Lisa F. Miller sold property at 880 East St., Unit C, Lee, to Patricia Marley Connolly, $425,000.
Lenox
Deborah L. Bliss, personal rep. of the estate of Alfred J. Hadda, sold property at 178 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Joseph Carcinella and Irene Wong, $725,000.
Robert and Leslie Dowling sold property at 180 Walker St., Lenox, to Michael and Marjorie Boganow, $870,000.
Robert M. Fuster Jr. and Tatiana S. Fuster, formerly known as Tatyana S. Kalacheva, sold property at 76 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Victor and Yelena Antaramian, $415,000.
New Marlborough
Dawn Valinaggi sold property at 1643 Clayton Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Samoset Group LLC, $160,000.
North Adams
Vicente Nivelo sold property at 16 Frederick St., North Adams, to Teyah Foley and Justin Bush, $180,000.
Dennis C. LaVersa sold property at Burdickville, North Adams, to Centerville Sticks LLC, $90,000.
Burt D. Snover and Rachel M. Wright sold property at 27-29 Forest St., North Adams, to Matthew J. Tucker and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker, $165,000.
Peru
Robert C. Rose sold property at 2 South Road Extension, Peru, to Tina Marie Carter, $6,000.
Pittsfield
219WMR LLC sold property at 262 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to Richard D. Sands, $265,000.
Wendell Residences LLC sold property at 17 Wendell Ave. Extension, Pittsfield, to The Allen Park LLC, $3,275,000.
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc. sold property at 60 Gordon St., Pittsfield, to Joachim Kouassi and Aya Suzanne Nzue, $187,500.
Mark J. Matthews sold property at 165 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Eric A. Rock and Vicki L. Ludena, $210,000.
Meaghan Jane Bresnahan sold property at 58 Emerson Ave., Pittsfield, to Joshua A. Cook and Trista B. Sammons, $300,250.
Herald Properties LLC sold property at 76-78 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Anthony W. and Jennifer L. Cunagin, $10,000.
Louis J. Paris Jr. and Paul F. Rodhouse Jr. sold property at 69-71 Boylston St., Pittsfield, to Miron J. Kaczala, $180,000.
Mark R. Barba, trustee of the Marguerite E. Barba 2013 FT, sold property at 110 East Housatonic St., Unit 12, Pittsfield, to Robert Sowalsky, $145,000.
William A. Cormier sold property at 682 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Ronald J. Marcella Jr. and Diane C. Marcella, $80,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 15 Fasce Place, Pittsfield, to Tamara L. Carter, $214,250.
Stockbridge
Robert E. Baum sold property at 1 Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, to Jessica Fenwick, trustee of 1 Ice Glen NT, $3,150,000.
Robert E. Baum sold property at 2 Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, to Jessica Fenwick, trustee of the 8 Ice Glen NT, $1,250,000.
Tyringham
Robert Hitt Horatio Potter and Daniel J. McSwiggan, personal representatives of the estate of Diana Hitt Potter, sold property at 41 Webster Road, Tyringham, to John Toole and Gina Miller, $1,300,000.
Washington
John J. McElwain and Rika Alper, aka Fredrika Alper, sold property at Nocher Road, Washington, to Rose A. Borgnis, $1,375.
Gary Sebastianelli sold property at Watson Road, Washington, to Marina I. and Matthew J. Virginia, $20,000.
West Stockbridge
Barbara A. Glasser as trustee of Barbara A. Glasser Revocable Living Trust, and Barbara A. Glasser, Joshua Glasser and Kimberly Rosenstock as trustees of Trust B and the Robert M. Glasser Revocable Living Trust Agreement, sold property at 0 Silver Mine Lane, West Stockbridge, to Joanne M. Weingold, $140,000.
Baldwin Family Farm LLC sold property at 24 West Center Road and 0 Red Rock Road, West Stockbridge, to Baldwin Farm LLC, $143,968.
West Stockbridge Sportsmen's Club Inc. sold property at 4 Sportsmen Club Lane, West Stockbridge, to Great Barrington Masonic Temple Association Inc., $120,506.63.
Williamstown
Robert J. Tomkiewicz sold property at 32-34 Arnold St., Williamstown, to Alicia K. Sanchez and Ignacio Echenique, $230,000.
Thomas Burnett sold property at 289 Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to William D. Schmenner and Lucia T. Bay, $155,000.
Windsor
Mohegan Real Estate LLC sold property at Windsor Bush Road, Windsor, to Timothy A. and Deanna M. Mason, $23,000.
Maynard Rinker sold property at Old Route 9, Windsor, to Mark Casimiro, $11,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.