Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for March 20-24

March 20-24
Adams
Holly Rogers, personal rep. of Sterling Thomas, sold property at 208 Columbia St., Adams, to D&B Real Estate Ventures LLC, $45,000.
Alexandra Management LLC sold property at 10-12 Richmond St., Adams, to D&B Real Estate Ventures LLC, $70,000.
Dorothy R. and Charles R. Ransford Jr., co-trustees of the 15 Bellevue Avenue NT, sold property at 15-25 Bellevue Ave., Adams, to YT Adams LLC, $270,000.
Amadeu Almeida sold property at 2 River St., Adams, to Stanley Wade Wroblewski, $84,900.
Alford
Richard P. Simon and Kathleen S. Simon, individually; Richard P. Simon, trustee of Richard P. Simon Revocable Living Trust; and Kathleen S. Simon, trustee of Kathleen S. Simon Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 321 West Road, Alford, to Nicole Marie McEnness Giannini, trustee of Nicole Giannini Revocable Trust, $3,170,000.
Becket
Thomas J. Cawett sold property at 38 Paw Lane, Becket, to Devon M. Florek, $8,000.
Community LD LLC sold property at Golden Knight Lane, Becket, to Olivia R. Unger, $8,500.
Cheshire
Elaine J., James E., David A., and Donald P. Daunais sold property at 574 Outlook Ave., Cheshire, to Christopher Luke and Norah Kirchner Wood, $277,750.
Clarksburg
Brianna Caranci sold property at 738 River Road, Clarksburg, to Hunter Wick and Kamaree Saldo, $85,000.
Dalton
Chandra Y. Brodeur sold property at 15 View St., Dalton, to Rachel E. Bishop and Eric Magnum, $241,000.
Florida
Joni Massari and Nathaniel W. Massari, personal rep. of Linda Anne Mowe, sold property at 249 River Road, Florida, to Marlene Kim, $105,000.
Great Barrington
Victorine J.G. Torrico and Cathy M. Torrico, trustees of Mountain Realty Trust, sold property at 11 School St., Great Barrington, to Double H Properties LLC, $675,000.
Peter Murphy, personal rep. of the Estate of Adele Kania, sold property at 224 Highland St., Great Barrington, to Wylie A. Goodman, $335,000.
Hancock
Paula Klein sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 223, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $137,500.
Lanesborough
Glenn A., Jeffrey L., Eric and Bryan Gurney, heirs of Jean L. Gurney, sold property at 14 Sunset St., Lanesborough, to John R. and Sarah J. Bird, $150,000.
Lee
William B. Salinetti Jr. and Barbara A. Salinetti sold property at 275 Fairview St., Lee, to Robert Bartini Jr. and Kerry Bartini, $300,000.
Lenox
Pieter Ruig and Carla Lewis-Ruig sold property at 203 Walker St., Lenox, to Daniel J. Feldman and Justine A. Hebert, $980,000.
James Messina Jr. sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D10, Lenox, to Douglas C. Robinson, Denise Arseneau Robinson, Melissa R. Kearney, and Lauren R. Tierney, trustees of the Robinson NT, $201,000.
Paul J. Bruzzi and Jessica N. Nyulassy sold property at 75 Sherwood Drive, Lenox, to Joseph Louis Simonson and Saruda Sukprasert Simonson, $768,000.
Monterey
Fairview Hospital sold property at Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $750,000.
Sandra M. Farnham, trustee of Sandra M. Farnham Nominee Trust, sold property at Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $820,000.
North Adams
Pine Cobble Associates Inc. sold property at Curran Highway, North Adams, to Langenback Properties LLC, $35,000.
Raymond G. Pilling sold property at 295 West Main St., North Adams, to Luis J. Beveraggi and Joshua Capella, $85,000.
Edwin L. and Wendy S. Smith sold property at 227 Houghton St., North Adams, to Front Line Solutions LLC, $55,000.
Peru
Derek Strzepa sold property at Andes Road, Peru, to Adam B. David and Peter Zwinski, $55,000.
Cara J. Scarpa sold property at Lakeview Road, Peru, to Katie Anne Galt, $2,000.
Paul J. Scarpa and Jennifer L. Vigeant sold property at 15 Lakeview Road, Peru, to Susan Masino and David Galt, $11,000.
Pittsfield
Richard A. Kluth sold property at 273 Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Logan Eugene Woodward, $245,000.
Janice Crossley and Robert Mole, personal reps. of the Estate of Judith A. Callahan; and Paul Callahan and Shena Callahan, now known as Shena L. Cachat, sold property at 10 Cummings Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael J. and Shena L. Cachat, $235,000.
James P. Maselan, trustee of the Michael Reyes Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 88 Meadowview Drive, Pittsfield, to Bonnie McCabe, $208,000.
Austin R. Nunn and Heather L. Lusignan sold property at 28 Bryant St., Pittsfield, to Harry Chandler, Judith Gelpi-Chandler and Jason M. Shepard, $290,000.
Michael J. Dellert and Sandra Dellert, formerly known as Sandra D. Levardi, sold property at 32 Overlook Road, Pittsfield, to Sandra Dellert, $57,819.
Katiele C. Braga sold property at 27 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to Tony Henriquez, $152,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee, sold property at 28 Anita Drive, Pittsfield, to Eric G. McIntosh, $205,000.
Catherine K. Squires sold property at 76 McArthur St., Pittsfield, to Jessica Barber and John A. McNulty III, $184,000.
C & Z Food Service Inc. sold property at 79-81 Cherry St., Pittsfield, to Huajie Zhu, $63,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 61 Orchard St., Pittsfield, to Miron J. and Kimberly G. Kaczala, $164,000.
Liliana C. Gomez sold property at 152 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to Zachary M. and Mordecai J. Waegall, $225,000.
David E. Pugh, personal rep. of the Estate of Donna Helen Patrie, sold property at 28 Hopewell Drive, Pittsfield, to Ebenezer Odom Baafi and Felicity Grace Andrus, $265,000.
William A. Ahlen sold property at 5 Ring St., Pittsfield, to Jorge L. Heredia Jr. and Sarah Lampro, $251,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and Shawn W. Bertulli sold property at 252 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $97,044.89.
Sandisfield
Bonnie L. O'Brien, individually; Bonnie L. O'Brien, administratrix of the Estate of Robert H. O'Brien; Christina O'Brien, Patrick O'Brien and Robert O'Brien Jr. sold property at 6 South Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Ryle W. O'Brien, $270,000.
Savoy
John H. Staelens Jr. sold property at 358 Loop Road, Savoy, to Tristan Alexander Wroldson Miller, $130,000.
Sheffield
Brent L. Getchell sold property at 184 Silver St., Sheffield, to Jordan Kaye and Samantha Kaye, $515,000.
Samuel G. Stolzar and Tara L. Stolzar sold property at 592 Polikoff Road, Sheffield, to Elisa K. Jones, $395,000.
Amanda E. Wheeler-Ekster, trustee of Janet Elizabeth Chase Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 371 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Rachel Cunningham, $560,000.
Stockbridge
Jeffory L. Wheeler sold property at 6 Averic Road, Stockbridge, to Susan R. Aiken, $225,000.
Kristen J. Kinsella, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Raymond W. Kinsella and personal rep. of the Estate of Beverly E. Kinsella, and Karyn R. Kinsella sold property at 17 Cherry Hill Road & Cherry Hill Road, Stockbridge, to James D. Obanhein, $65,000.
Windsor
William V. and Terri L. Heath sold property at Sawmill Road, Windsor, to Christopher Robare, $69,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.