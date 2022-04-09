March 21-25

Adams

Jason Desroches, personal rep. of the Estate of Nancy Montgomery, sold property at 16 Albert St., Adams, to Lorin D. Richey, $163,300.

Tammy L. and Thomas A. Desormeaux II sold property at 14-16 Crandall St., Adams, to Guy and Gwendolyn Cariddi, $147,500.

Joanne T. Smith sold property at 38 Burt St., Adams, to Jacob L. Michon, $220,000.

Mark A. Field sold property at 83 1/2 Howland Ave., Adams, to Marcus R. and Christine M. Rapagnola, $180,000.

Alford

Richard S. Greenberg, trustee of Richard S. Greenberg Revocable Trust, sold property at 0 White's Hill Road, Alford/Egremont, to Lucinda Fenn Vermeulen, $97,500.

Cheshire

Jeffrey A. King sold property at 138 Shadowland Cove Road, Cheshire, to Ashley M. Therrien, $215,000.

Adesso Consulting Inc. sold property at 287 South State Road, Cheshire, to ASRG LLC, $335,000.

Dalton

Mohammad N. Imtiaz sold property at 650 Main St., Dalton, to Mahakali Realty LLC, $975,000.

Ian and Lucia Nevitt sold property at 101 Main St., Dalton, to Henstebo-Chilton LLC, $1,200,000.

Lyndal J. and Margaret M. Winslow, trustees of the Lyndal & Margaret Winslow Revocable Trust, sold property at 29 Yvonne Drive, Dalton, to Kenneth and Kristen Milano, $439,000.

Alicia Lancto, conservator of the property of David Wayne Lancto II, sold property at 68 Grange Hall Road, Dalton, to Sean A. Rosso, $187,000.

Barry D. Meekin sold property at 121 Hemlock Hill, Dalton, to Judith Coughlin, $450,000.

Egremont

Coreen G. NeJame and Dean M. NeJame, trustees of DMN Realty Trust, sold property at McGee Road, Lots 1 & 3, Egremont, to Adele L. Lee and Christopher P. Lee, $186,500.

Dean M. NeJame sold property at McGee Road, Lot 2, Egremont, to Adele L. Lee and Christopher P. Lee, $93,500.

Great Barrington

Jean F. Barbieri and Michael E. Barbieri sold property at 36 Everett St., Great Barrington, to Kate Kapner and Nicholas Miller, $475,000.

Eric H. Wellenkamp and Gregg O. Wellenkamp sold property at 25 Kalliste Hill, Great Barrington, to Brittany LaGarce and David M. LaGarce, $232,000.

Hancock

Maria L. Coco-Cipollina sold property at 8 Corey Road, Unit 817, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $278,000.

James E. Terryberry II and Derek C. Hansen sold property at Corey Road, Unit 9073, Hancock, to Margaret Apkin-Freer, $312,000.

Thomas Liptack and Barbara Loomis sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Alan and Lauren Kurrass, $95,000.

Hinsdale

Kimberly A. Wendling, formerly known as Kimberly Brennan, sold property at 180 Watson Road, Hinsdale, to Steven Robert Fleischmann, $535,000.

Rita M. Laferriere, executrix of the Estate of George A. Mailman, sold property at Skyview Grove, Hinsdale, to Brian F. Reardon, $1,500.

Lanesborough

Gleb and Ann Jerebtsov sold property at 32 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Jackie A. and Christopher H. Costakis Sr., $399,000.

Lee

So Man Choi sold property at 160 Housatonic St., Lee, to AD Berkshire Properties LLC, $305,000.

Carol L. Rauch sold property at 45 Birch St., Lee, to Sean G. and Carla M. Rauch, $260,000.

Derek J. and Michelle M. Boomsma sold property at 430 Greylock St., Lee, to Kerry Elizabeth McGinn and Christopher Stephen Romilly, $661,000.

Norma P. Kelly, trustee of the Norma P. Kelly RVT, sold property at 142 Mill St., Lee, to Kevin Brown, $260,000.

New Marlborough

David L. Stanisz sold property at 870 New Marlborough Monterey Road, New Marlborough, to Jamie L. Nagy and Sandor S. Nagy, $370,000.

North Adams

Marissa Dibartolo sold property at 91 Yale St., North Adams, to Matthew Nartowicz and Marissa Valenza, $124,900.

Gerald M. and Melinda A. Sprague sold property at 932 South Church St., North Adams, to Melinda A. Sprague, $140,000.

Peter Haven sold property at 21 Central Ave., North Adams, to Abby J. and Audrey C. Aristeo, $200,000.

Graham Paul Martin Steele sold property at Montgomery Street, North Adams, to James Pedro, $1,000.

Otis

Ziter S. Saloomey sold property at 42, 48, 54, and 62 East Otis Road, Otis, to DCTC LLC, $600,000.

Peru

Community LD LLC sold property at Raymond Road, Peru, to Erika Yost, $6,000.

Pittsfield

Charles J. and Diane S. Pero sold property at 575 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to John P. O'Brien, trustee of the ACS NT, $1,126,000.

Alan J. Righi, commissioner for Debra Ann DiGirolamo, sold property at 46 Berkley St., Pittsfield, to Debra Ann DiGirolamo, $129,900.

J A C Realty LLC sold property at 699 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Kidzone Child Care Educational Centers Inc., $410,000.

Joseph Kir sold property at 102 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Leydet Properties LLC, $30,000.

ASRG LLC sold property at 306 South St., Pittsfield, to Henstebo LLC, $350,000.

Dorothy A. Mears sold property at 21 Branch St., Pittsfield, to Matteo Tomasi and Concetta F. Alberti, $102,000.

Harpal S. Chawla sold property at 176 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Pablo Xicotencatl-Leon, $159,900.

Richmond

Laura Shack sold property at 20 Pine Road, Richmond, to Elizabeth Marino, $230,900.

Sandisfield

Barbara E. Jensen sold property at Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Jennifer Rudolph and Kathryn Rudolph, $50,000.

Tyringham

Irene Wurtzler, trustee of the Bela I. Wurtzler & Irene Wurtzler RVT, sold property at 19 Lakeside Drive, Tyringham, to Steven J. Gingis and Michelle J. Sandler, $255,000.

West Stockbridge

Catherine LaBarre, trustee of John W. Render & Catherine A. Render 2011 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 17 Smith Road, West Stockbridge, to Randi Leigh Craft and Levi David Garner, $525,000.

Williamstown

Charles Stevenson, trustee of the North Hoosac NT, sold property at 1218 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Christopher Cangelosi and Sarah Brill, $280,000.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

