March 21-25
Adams
Jason Desroches, personal rep. of the Estate of Nancy Montgomery, sold property at 16 Albert St., Adams, to Lorin D. Richey, $163,300.
Tammy L. and Thomas A. Desormeaux II sold property at 14-16 Crandall St., Adams, to Guy and Gwendolyn Cariddi, $147,500.
Joanne T. Smith sold property at 38 Burt St., Adams, to Jacob L. Michon, $220,000.
Mark A. Field sold property at 83 1/2 Howland Ave., Adams, to Marcus R. and Christine M. Rapagnola, $180,000.
Alford
Richard S. Greenberg, trustee of Richard S. Greenberg Revocable Trust, sold property at 0 White's Hill Road, Alford/Egremont, to Lucinda Fenn Vermeulen, $97,500.
Cheshire
Jeffrey A. King sold property at 138 Shadowland Cove Road, Cheshire, to Ashley M. Therrien, $215,000.
Adesso Consulting Inc. sold property at 287 South State Road, Cheshire, to ASRG LLC, $335,000.
Dalton
Mohammad N. Imtiaz sold property at 650 Main St., Dalton, to Mahakali Realty LLC, $975,000.
Ian and Lucia Nevitt sold property at 101 Main St., Dalton, to Henstebo-Chilton LLC, $1,200,000.
Lyndal J. and Margaret M. Winslow, trustees of the Lyndal & Margaret Winslow Revocable Trust, sold property at 29 Yvonne Drive, Dalton, to Kenneth and Kristen Milano, $439,000.
Alicia Lancto, conservator of the property of David Wayne Lancto II, sold property at 68 Grange Hall Road, Dalton, to Sean A. Rosso, $187,000.
Barry D. Meekin sold property at 121 Hemlock Hill, Dalton, to Judith Coughlin, $450,000.
Egremont
Coreen G. NeJame and Dean M. NeJame, trustees of DMN Realty Trust, sold property at McGee Road, Lots 1 & 3, Egremont, to Adele L. Lee and Christopher P. Lee, $186,500.
Dean M. NeJame sold property at McGee Road, Lot 2, Egremont, to Adele L. Lee and Christopher P. Lee, $93,500.
Great Barrington
Jean F. Barbieri and Michael E. Barbieri sold property at 36 Everett St., Great Barrington, to Kate Kapner and Nicholas Miller, $475,000.
Eric H. Wellenkamp and Gregg O. Wellenkamp sold property at 25 Kalliste Hill, Great Barrington, to Brittany LaGarce and David M. LaGarce, $232,000.
Hancock
Maria L. Coco-Cipollina sold property at 8 Corey Road, Unit 817, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $278,000.
James E. Terryberry II and Derek C. Hansen sold property at Corey Road, Unit 9073, Hancock, to Margaret Apkin-Freer, $312,000.
Thomas Liptack and Barbara Loomis sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Alan and Lauren Kurrass, $95,000.
Hinsdale
Kimberly A. Wendling, formerly known as Kimberly Brennan, sold property at 180 Watson Road, Hinsdale, to Steven Robert Fleischmann, $535,000.
Rita M. Laferriere, executrix of the Estate of George A. Mailman, sold property at Skyview Grove, Hinsdale, to Brian F. Reardon, $1,500.
Lanesborough
Gleb and Ann Jerebtsov sold property at 32 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Jackie A. and Christopher H. Costakis Sr., $399,000.
Lee
So Man Choi sold property at 160 Housatonic St., Lee, to AD Berkshire Properties LLC, $305,000.
Carol L. Rauch sold property at 45 Birch St., Lee, to Sean G. and Carla M. Rauch, $260,000.
Derek J. and Michelle M. Boomsma sold property at 430 Greylock St., Lee, to Kerry Elizabeth McGinn and Christopher Stephen Romilly, $661,000.
Norma P. Kelly, trustee of the Norma P. Kelly RVT, sold property at 142 Mill St., Lee, to Kevin Brown, $260,000.
New Marlborough
David L. Stanisz sold property at 870 New Marlborough Monterey Road, New Marlborough, to Jamie L. Nagy and Sandor S. Nagy, $370,000.
North Adams
Marissa Dibartolo sold property at 91 Yale St., North Adams, to Matthew Nartowicz and Marissa Valenza, $124,900.
Gerald M. and Melinda A. Sprague sold property at 932 South Church St., North Adams, to Melinda A. Sprague, $140,000.
Peter Haven sold property at 21 Central Ave., North Adams, to Abby J. and Audrey C. Aristeo, $200,000.
Graham Paul Martin Steele sold property at Montgomery Street, North Adams, to James Pedro, $1,000.
Otis
Ziter S. Saloomey sold property at 42, 48, 54, and 62 East Otis Road, Otis, to DCTC LLC, $600,000.
Peru
Community LD LLC sold property at Raymond Road, Peru, to Erika Yost, $6,000.
Pittsfield
Charles J. and Diane S. Pero sold property at 575 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to John P. O'Brien, trustee of the ACS NT, $1,126,000.
Alan J. Righi, commissioner for Debra Ann DiGirolamo, sold property at 46 Berkley St., Pittsfield, to Debra Ann DiGirolamo, $129,900.
J A C Realty LLC sold property at 699 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Kidzone Child Care Educational Centers Inc., $410,000.
Joseph Kir sold property at 102 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Leydet Properties LLC, $30,000.
ASRG LLC sold property at 306 South St., Pittsfield, to Henstebo LLC, $350,000.
Dorothy A. Mears sold property at 21 Branch St., Pittsfield, to Matteo Tomasi and Concetta F. Alberti, $102,000.
Harpal S. Chawla sold property at 176 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Pablo Xicotencatl-Leon, $159,900.
Richmond
Laura Shack sold property at 20 Pine Road, Richmond, to Elizabeth Marino, $230,900.
Sandisfield
Barbara E. Jensen sold property at Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Jennifer Rudolph and Kathryn Rudolph, $50,000.
Tyringham
Irene Wurtzler, trustee of the Bela I. Wurtzler & Irene Wurtzler RVT, sold property at 19 Lakeside Drive, Tyringham, to Steven J. Gingis and Michelle J. Sandler, $255,000.
West Stockbridge
Catherine LaBarre, trustee of John W. Render & Catherine A. Render 2011 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 17 Smith Road, West Stockbridge, to Randi Leigh Craft and Levi David Garner, $525,000.
Williamstown
Charles Stevenson, trustee of the North Hoosac NT, sold property at 1218 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Christopher Cangelosi and Sarah Brill, $280,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.