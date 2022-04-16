March 28-April 1 Adams
Heather A. Briggs sold property at 3 Walnut St., Adams, to Sophann Nhim, $148,000.
Erik Vallieres, personal rep. of the Estate of Paul Emil Vallieres Jr., sold property at 121 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Walter D. Lesure, $130,000.
David A. and Paula M. Randall sold property at 15 West St., Adams, to Brittany A. Girard and Dylan J. Crandall, $190,000.
Nadine Kuhner sold property at 5 Cherry St., Adams, to Eric Gordon, $75,000.
Alford
Bidermann Estate sold property at 23 North Egremont Road, Alford, to Richard K. Babayan, Seta V. Nersessian and Sonya V. Nersessian as trustees of Richard K. Babayan Family Trust and Sonya V. Nersessian Family Trust, $229,000.
Becket
William H. Fellows Jr. and Valerie S. Popek sold property at 153 Main St., Becket, to Robin Louise Mariani, $42,000.
Joan and Anthony J. Gabinetti sold property at King Richard Drive, Becket, to William and Jo-Ann Fiske, $15,000.
Charles R. Riiska sold property at 43 Brook Lane, Becket, to John S. and Lisa M. Kelley, $10,000.
Colonial Impact Fund-II LLC sold property at 318 Well Road, Becket, to My Arborbend Capital Holdings LLC, $38,785.
Dalton
David Apel Lincoln and Cindy W. Lincoln sold property at 180 High St., Dalton, to Sean T. and Shaunna M. Ferry, $225,000.
James W. Lee and Nancy Rizzo-Lee sold property at 46-48 Mill St., Dalton, to Justin Fox and Katherine Fecteau, $241,000.
Thomas A. and Florentina A. Compter sold property at 92 Marcella Way, Dalton, to Adam John Sefchick, $406,500.
Egremont
E. Roxanne Gawthrop sold property at 188 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Katie Rubright and Cynthia Stewart, $785,000.
Thomas A. Race as trustee of Terra Ferra Nominee Realty Trust sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Egremont, to Cynthia Race, $60,000.
Great Barrington
Judith D. Winn and Maung Ba Win sold property at 23 Hart St., Great Barrington, to Elizabeth A. Kreischer, $340,000.
George O. Klemp Jr. and Lynne Sebastian sold property at 13 Londonderry Drive, Great Barrington, to Malaine R. Miller and Jonathan M. Perloe, $307,500.
Jeffrey T. Lawson and Susan Kay Scott sold property at 386 Park St., Great Barrington, to Allison Walsh Coates, $400,000.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington, to Alexander C. Sohn, Melissa P. Sohn and Toby Sohn, $650,000.
Barbara Zdziarski and Richard Zdziarski sold property at 789 Main St., Great Barrington, to Colored Air LLC, $320,000.
Hancock
Margoth Pilla sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Thamesview RE LLC, $594,900.
Gregory J. and Linda L. Malanoski sold property at 202 Whitman Road, Hancock, to James J. and Jennifer Shorb Tully, $876,000.
Lee
Diane M. Shepardson sold property at 160 Willow Hill Road, Lee, to Timothy K. Shepardson Jr., $300,000.
William J. and Maura J. Stanton sold property at 140 Summer St., Lee, to Wayne Palmer Jr., $275,000.
Lenox
Albert V. and Laura B. Saldarini sold property at 9 Post Road, Lenox, to Jenifer D. Picard, $395,000.
27 Housatonic Street LLC sold property at 27 Housatonic St., Lenox, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $1,200,000.
Luke Paull sold property at 3 Golden Hill Road, Lenox, to Ellie’s Holdings LLC, $150,000.
Marc B. and Leah Lasky sold property at 2 Meadow Lane, Unit 1-8, Lenox, to Robert A. and Karen M. Kowalczyk, $290,000.
North Adams
Francis K. and Susan D. Lewis sold property at 59 Arnold Place, North Adams, to Samuel Day and Sandra Bunt, $86,000.
John C. Maloney, trustee of the Mancuso Family Discretionary Trust, sold property at 287 Ashland St., North Adams, to Austin Hebel and Mickailynne Crews, $190,000.
Otis
Judith Prusak sold property at Towhee Trail, Otis, to Susan H. Papadakis and Damon J.A. Goldstein, $27,000.
Pittsfield
Compass Equity II LLC sold property at 75 Valentine Road, Pittsfield, to Timothy R. Hill, $345,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 33 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Bin Zhang and Jia Lin, $270,000.
Glenn A. Sime sold property at 205 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Kamlesh Jatoliya and Rosemary Carnes, $360,000.
C&P Realty LLC sold property at 85-87 Boylston St., Pittsfield, to Krobkul Seesangrit, $189,000.
Deborah L. Bliss sold property at 69 High St., Pittsfield, to Derek Lee Adams Sr. and Shannon Marie Adams, $176,000.
Veronica O. Deyeso and Nicholas A. Felix sold property at 49 Taconic St., Pittsfield, to Henstebo LLC, $299,900.
Tylerson LLC sold property at 1055 North St., Pittsfield, to Theresa Vasquez and Harold Elvis Asher, $290,000.
Beau Bernatchez and Emma Rothenberg-Ware sold property at 83 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Julia Michael Lewis, $200,000.
Gino J. Gennari Jr. sold property at 32 Taubert Ave., Pittsfield, to Vincent F. Stracuzzi and Mark A. Gaetani, $90,000.
Donald K. Pettenger sold property at 88 Emerson Ave., Pittsfield, to Harris and Susan Luscomb, $248,000.
Jazu Stine sold property at 28-30 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, to KPJ Enterprises LLC, $90,000.
Joshua D. Benoit sold property at 74-46 Grove St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Bear Investments LLC, $234,900.
Christopher D. and Brenda J. Walsh sold property at Old Farm Lane, Pittsfield, to David R. Cianflone, trustee of the Two Bears NT, $65,000.
DNC Real Estate LLC sold property at 1290 North St., Pittsfield, to Matthew and Rachel Miller, $236,000.
DUTA Real Estate LLC sold property at 35 Prospect St., Pittsfield, to Marcus J. Kearns and Erika Johnson, $159,900.
Rhonda Eveland sold property at 168 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Jennifer and Constance Thompson, $189,900.
Louis A. and Joy C. Costi sold property at 72 John St., Pittsfield, to Alliance Properties LLC, $84,000.
Inmer S. Bernabel sold property at 20-22 Hall Place, Pittsfield, to Natasha Y. Marquez and Nancy Cruz, $180,000.
David B. Robillard sold property at 1-3 Students Lane, Pittsfield, to Robert D. McCown, $170,000.
Sandisfield
Judith Prusak sold property at Towhee Trail, Sandisfield, to Damon J.A. Goldstein and Susan H. Papadakis, $27,000.
Savoy
Nancy A. and Neil F. Noel sold property at Tilton Road, Savoy, to Elizabeth F. Scott, $150,000.
Sheffield
Cynthia M. Dutton and Michael C. Dutton sold property at 650 North Main St., Sheffield, to 650 North Main LLC, $400,000.
David A. Smith and Jeanne Marie Smith sold property at 0 & 599 Cooper Hill Road, Sheffield, to Claudia Pierson Spies and Michael P.M. Spies, $1,287,500.
David A. Smith and Jeanne Marie Smith sold property at 637 Cooper Hill Road, Sheffield, to Claudia Pierson Spies and Michael P.M. Spies, $550,000.
Jeanne Marie Smith, Nancy M. Orr and Priscilla M. Cook sold property at 0 Cooper Hill Road, Sheffield, to Claudia Pierson Spies and Michael P.M. Spies, $300,000.
Stockbridge
Beatrice F. Van Roijen, Frederick Frelinghuysen and Rodney Procter Frelinghuysen sold property at 27 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Adaline Havemeyer Frelinghuysen, $1,575,000.
Beatrice F. Van Roijen, Adaline Havemeyer Frelinghuysen and Rodney Procter Frelinghuysen sold property at 38 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Frederick Frelinghuysen, $1,575,000.
West Stockbridge
Massachusetts Electric Company sold property at Moscow Road, West Stockbridge, to West Stockbridge Town, $10,000.
Brian W. Zanconato sold property at 16 State Line Road, West Stockbridge, to Dwight P. Lane, $125,000.
Williamstown
Mainwill Associates LLC sold property at 384 Main St., Williamstown, to Whaling Properties LLC and DG Williamstown LLC, $1,615,000.
Ditsapelo McFarland sold property at 32 Thistle Path, Williamstown, to Natalya Blumenfeld, $318,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.