Alford
Ray Block and Kim Block sold property at 110 Route 71, Alford, to Jeffrey Tannenbaum, trustee of Susan Tannenbaum 2014 Irrevocable Trust, and Susan Tannenbaum and Ricki Tannenbaum, trustees of Jeffrey Tannenbaum 2014 Irrevocable Trust, $810,000.
Harold Shaw as personal representative, and Dorinda Withers, Barbara Withers, Stephen Withers, and James Withers, all heirs at law of the estate of Richard S. Shaw, sold property at 0 Mountain Road, Alford, to Harold Shaw, $1,000.
Becket
Michael and Sharon Uddo sold property at Becket Woods, Becket, to Gregory and Jennifer Spiress, $58,900.
Carleen M. Kristensen sold property at 29 Valley View Road, Becket, to Thomas Patton and Lauren Nicole Staley, $450,000.
Cheshire
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold property at 20 Mill Hill Road, Cheshire, to Town Crest Property Group LLC, $96,800.
Lynn Clairmont sold property at Pleasant View Drive, Cheshire, to Charles N. and Amelia R. Leitch, $225,000.
Berkshire Property Solutions LLC sold property at 75-79 Depot St., Cheshire, to Fern Cliff Properties LLC, $190,000.
Jennifer Zabek sold property at 15 Arnold Court, Cheshire, to Joseph S. Tatro, $160,000.
Dalton
Robert F. Steele Jr. and Susan E. Beaudoin, trustees of the Steele Family Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 45 Beverly St., Dalton, to David S. and Susan E. Beaudoin, $180,000.
Michael J. and Jennifer C. Cimini sold property at 177 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Mare S. and Janet S. Levine, $307,000.
Lucas Flynn sold property at Grange Hall Road, Dalton, to Jennifer McGrath DeGrenier and Corey B. McGrath, $98,000.
Egremont
Sarah E. Verrelli sold property at 8 Hickory Hill Road, Egremont, to Paul Turovsky and Monica Casey, $975,000.
Uwe Bischoff sold property at 46 Bow Wow Road, Egremont and Sheffield, to Freeman Berkshires LLC, $1,600,000.
Florida
Daniel J. Haskins sold property at Phelps Road, Florida, to Kimberly Torres, $12,500.
Great Barrington
David M. Spungen and Aliana Spungen sold property at 9 Seekonk Road, Great Barrington, to Joseph B. Fuller and Ruthanne Fuller, $3,750,000.
Georgene Poliak and David Long sold property at 27 Pleasant St., Great Barrington, to Vivian Chan and Yussef Cole, $449,500.
Bonita H. Lucek sold property at 177 Castle St., Great Barrington, to Castle GB House On The Hill LLC, $250,000.
Bernadette A. Daniels and Stephen A. Daniels, trustees of Bernadette A. Daniels Revocable Trust, sold property at 28 Monument Valley Road, Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Christa Montano and Tyler Wilmot, $458,000.
Cynthia J. Turner sold property at 210 Grove St., Great Barrington, to Mary Theresa Luchi and Heather Lynn Wilcox, $285,000.
Hancock
Vidyasagar R. and Madhavi R. Kancharla sold property at 37 Corey Road, Hancock, to Juliana P. and John W. Riley II, $265,000.
Terry N. Dolgov, successor trustee of the Marvin H. Dolgov Revocable Trust, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Deborah A. Buchner, $550,000.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation sold property at 106 Main St., Hancock, to Matthew John McCusker, $169,611.
Lanesborough
Jason P. and Carrie L. Pause sold property at 17 Bridge St., Lanesborough, to Paul J. and Fallyn J. Davis, $140,000.
Ryan M. and Kristin M. McCormick sold property at 21 Irwin St., Lanesborough, to Pamela Lee and Eric T. Lee Sr., $100,000.
Midland Trust Company, as custodian FBO Michael Patten #1705891, sold property at Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Daniel W. and Sandra L. Gaylord, $50,000.
Midland Trust Company, as custodian FBO Michael Patten #1705891, sold property at Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Jared G. Radke, $50,000.
Lee
Thomas H. Finnegan Jr. and Lauren B. Finnegan sold property at 30 Pine Ridge Drive, Lee, to Luisa and Jenny Huertas, $306,500.
Michael E. Bloom sold property at 380 Chapel St., Lee, to Austin and Beth LaPierre, $275,000.
Lenox
Amy Lindner-Lesser sold property at 11 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Lenox Collection LLC, $1,638,750.
Berrydale LLC sold property at 7 Hubbard St., Lenox, to Lenox Collection LLC, $1,262,000.
Scott J. and Kendra J. Parkinson sold property at 287 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Marisa A. Pizzuto-Jutras, trustee of the Housatonic 287 Street Realty Trust, $430,000.
Colin Mathews sold property at 48 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Colin Kingsbury, $957,500.
Monterey
Rachel Naomi Remen, as trustee of Rachel Naomi Remen Living Trust 2004, and John Philip Brooks and Toni M. Brooks, as trustees of Brooks Family Trust, sold property at Hupi Woods Circle, Monterey, to Martin Brunk and Danielle D. Joffe, $135,000.
New Marlborough
Arthur J. Mahon, trustee under the will of Beatrice Straight Cookson, sold property at Norfolk Road, New Marlborough, to John W. Field Jr., $260,000.
Arthur J. Mahon, trustee under the will of Beatrice Straight Cookson, sold property at Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to John W. Field Jr., $75,000.
North Adams
Gregory M. Gryczan and Sandra Hudson sold property at 347 East Main St., North Adams, to Vincent Rupp, $78,000.
Leonard P. and Darlene M. Radin sold property at 99 Church St., North Adams, to Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of Blocks NT, $140,000.
New Hope United Methodist Church sold property at 550 West Main St., North Adams, to Nathan J. Worth, $236,500.
Union Jack Development LLC sold property at Arnold Place, Unit 47, North Adams, to Evlyn Newell, $195,000.
Faith C. and Charles V. Cropper Jr. sold property at Pattison Road, North Adams, to Anna Whitlock, $42,000.
Nathan G. Girard, successor trustee of Berkshire Restoration NT, sold property at 230 Furnace St., North Adams, to Joshua Serre, $90,000.
Otis
Robert E. Shangraw sold property at 71 North Gate Island Road, Otis, to Timothy C. and Michael D. Shangraw, Vicki Kvedar, and Kathi M. Cotugno, $122,200.
Pittsfield
Joseph M. Armstrong sold property at 2 Washington Ave., Pittsfield, to Terence J. McNamara, $142,000.
John Giardina sold property at 153 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Logan J. Thompson, $117,350.
157 Seymour Street LLC sold property at 88 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Jose Wilfredo Jacinto Martinez and Haijie Jacinto, $80,000.
Fannie Mae sold property at 160 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Joshua Healy, $4,000.
Wilfrido Mendez and Gladis Bravo sold property at 134 Second St., Pittsfield, to Joseph Dinh Ngo, $131,000.
GMG Investment Holdings LLC sold property at Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Timothy S. and Nancy J. Taylor, $160,000.
Carolyn E. Valli sold property at 4 Caratina Ave., Pittsfield, to Miguel A. Santana and Elizabet Ortega, $260,000.
Maria I. Elaskar Stack sold property at 38 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Nicole Smith, $218,500.
Roger W. and Pamela A. Manzolini, trustees of the Manzolini Family NT, sold property at 782-784 North St., Pittsfield, to Dana E. and Kathryn M. Carpenter, trustees of the Dana E. Carpenter Living Trust, $178,600.
Andrew J. Bowman sold property at 836 North St., Pittsfield, to David A. Litano, $153,450.
Marion F. Cimini sold property at 27 Alexander Terrace, Pittsfield, to Adam K. and Francesca P. Brody, $250,000.
Gabriel E. Manfugas and Laurine M. Donohue sold property at 16 Cynthia Lane, Pittsfield, to Joan Bassin, $300,000.
Richard E. and Katherine M. Carty sold property at 85-87 Lyman St., Pittsfield, to Patricia Calle, $171,000.
Gary I. Gray and Carol H. Lewbell-Gray, trustees of the Quittin’ Time RVT, sold property at 58 Lake Drive, Pittsfield, to Eric L. Gray, $425,000.
Sheffield
Dale L. Alden and Sandra J. Alden sold property at 52 Old Joe Road, Sheffield, to Mary Elizabeth White, $277,500.
Stephen T. Meczywor sold property at Barnum Street, Lots 1 & 2, Sheffield, to Bradley F. Vincent and Kathleen M. Vincent, $42,500.
Peter David Crockett, trustee of Dorothy Ann Crockett Family Trust, sold property at 1189 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Rafael Antonio Cardenas, $525,000.
Michael T. Chatham and Carrie A. Chatham sold property at 9 Cactus St., Sheffield, to Martin Brunk and Danielle D. Joffe, $435,000.
Tyringham
JSW Enterprises LTD sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Robert and Jessica Maloney, $80,000.
JSW Enterprises LTD sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to William and Trysta DeSantis, $40,000.
Williamstown
Ada I. Moreno sold property at 713 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Jessica Moreno, $285,000.
Kathleen M. McCurdy sold property at 41 Lower Windflower Way, Williamstown, to Shirin V. and Gerald Nash, $350,000.
Philippe and Pamela Besnard, trustees of the Philippe Besnard Revocable Trust, sold property at White Oaks Road and Brook Road, Williamstown, to Timbaerau LLC, $500,000.
David M. Gorson sold property at 223 Bee Hill Road, Williamstown, to Jason E. and Sara L. Falkenberg, $549,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.