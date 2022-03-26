March 7-11
Adams
Daniel J. Paciorek sold property at 68 Maple St., Adams, to John S. Paciorek, $65,000.
Krisann Marie Rufo sold property at 64 Summer St., Adams, to Whiteacre Properties LLC, $57,000.
Becket
Zhen Zhu Ma sold property at 77 Algerie Road, Becket, to Nathan Mosher and Katrina Carstarphen, $345,000.
John A. Gretchner sold property at 196 Well Road, Becket, to Douglas S. Gallup, $159,900.
Cheshire
Susan Cota, personal rep. of the estate of Theresa Elizabeth LePine, sold property at 199 School St., Cheshire, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $113,000.
Dalton
Crane & Company Inc. sold property at West Housatonic Street, Dalton, to Torrey Acquisitions LLC, $105,000.
Donna L. Ducharme, personal rep. of the estate of Mary J. Biggart, aka Jean Biggart, aka Mary Jean Biggart, sold property at 329 North St., Dalton, to Jamie V. Kaczowski, $120,500.
Great Barrington
Megan M. Ball and Jonathan E. Soules sold property at 413 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Seth Evans, $220,000.
Glenn J. Strickling sold property at 2 Magnolia St., Great Barrington, to TerraFirma Holdings LLC, $288,000.
Nancy M. Ruebesam sold property at 253 State Road, Great Barrington, to Brenda M. Buckley and Orawan Buckley, $350,000.
Hancock
Robert C. Schollmeyer and Robert A. Vanderhoof sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Marc Stuart Goldberg, $115,000.
Debra Rybecky and Michael Casella, co-trustees of the Jean Casella Irrevocable Living Trust, sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 803, Hancock, to Brent Truman Banks and Janessa Nicole Banks, $249,500.
Joan Russo, trustee of the Joan Russo RVT, sold property at 194 Whitman Road, Hancock, to Gregory J. and Linda L. Malanoski, $401,000.
Lanesborough
David S. Rolle sold property at 70 Olsen Road, Lanesborough, to Steven M. Forti, $885,000.
Lee
Edward Lee Williams, personal rep. of the estate of Ray C. Williams, sold property at 690 Greylock St., Lee, to Luke M. Masiero and Samantha J. Cabral, $480,000.
Monterey
William E. Mielke Jr. and William E. Mielke III sold property at 235 Main Road, Monterey, to James L. Pratt and Susan G. Pratt, $500,000.
North Adams
Thomas D. Lescarbeau sold property at 15 Hudson St., North Adams, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $55,000.
Eagle Home Buyers LLC sold property at 120 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Masonry Holdings LLC, $120,000.
Peru
Terri L. Lee and Tina Cota sold property at 121 Middlefield Road, Peru, to Jennifer and Robert Radwich, $60,000.
Pittsfield
Shane A. Peaslee sold property at 21 Pleasant St., Pittsfield, to Alliance Properties LLC, $51,333.34.
Susan M. Danahey sold property at 474 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Alan David Crosier Jr., $154,900.
267 Holmes Road LLC sold property at 267 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Nathan and Leda Buller, $585,000.
Louise F. Cianflone sold property at 503 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Shawn Lee Shoemaker and Rachel Faye Smith, $610,000.
Sling LLC sold property at 555 East St., Pittsfield, to 555 East Street LLC, $139,900.
Mahican LLC sold property at 199-201 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to Diplacon Investments LLC, $185,000.
Richard D. Barzottini sold property at 77 Lillian St., Pittsfield, to Micaela Shove, $170,000.
Shane A. Peaslee sold property at 138-140 Lincoln St. and 158-160 Second St., Pittsfield, to Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the Pleasant Properties NT, $118,666.66.
Michael E. Raczynski, personal rep. of the estate of Portia A. Raczynski, sold property at 21 Westchester Ave., Pittsfield, to Gregory M. Dupuis, $103,750.
Sandisfield
Michael C. Moran and Elena Moran sold property at 315 Wood Lands Way, Sandisfield, to Britt Myers and Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, $625,000.
Sheffield
Lisa Mary Procaccini sold property at South Undermountain Road, Sheffield, to Stuart J. Slavin and Hannah M. Bayer, $1,000.
Stockbridge
Nancy C. and Gregory P. Gorgone, trustees of the Nancy C. Gorgone RVT of 2021, sold property at 31 Park St., Stockbridge, to Julie B. Patton, trustee of the Julie B. Patton NT, $605,000.
Kurt J. Zemba and Catherine M. Frank sold property at 2 Wallace Road, Unit 2E, Stockbridge, to John and Margaret O'Rourke, $475,000.
Washington
Yvonne A. Morrow, personal rep. of the estate of the Lorraine Agnes Deane, sold property at 282 Stonehouse Road, Washington, to Hayley Gingras and Tyler Weaver, $190,000.
Williamstown
Kellain LLC sold property at 764 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Philip R. Gerson and Keven C. Vance, $280,000.
Elizabeth M. Carlisle sold property at 96 Bulkley St., Williamstown, to Jessica M. Fisher and Daniel P. Clowes, $775,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.