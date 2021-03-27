Adams
Kathleen A. Zlarink, personal rep. of the estate of Edward P. Koczela, sold property at 6 Glendale Drive, Adams, to Ericca A. Gerry, $205,000.
Gordon Tower, personal rep. of the estate of Harold L. Tower, sold property at 102 Howland Ave., Adams, to Richard Matos, $85,000.
Paul A. Trzcinski, trustee of Paul A. Trzcinski Revocable Trust, sold property at 5 Weber St., Adams, to Ibonne Estela Veronica Amaya Perez and Joseph Forrest, $90,000.
Francis A. Waterman Jr. and Patrick H. Klammer sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Michael F. Alibozek, $64,000.
Becket
Susan J. Van Zandt-Driscoll, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Jane E. Van Zandt; Thomas E. Van Zandt, William B. Van Zandt, Robert J. Van Zandt, Edward G. Van Zandt, and Ronald S. Purchas sold property at 98 Lake Shore Drive, Becket, to John R. and Karen J. Knowles, $50,000.
Michael J. and Emily S. Pfeiffer sold property at 569 Long Bow Lane West, Becket, to Christian G. and Danielle Villetto Deckert, $267,500.
Dalton
Richard G. Martin sold property at 30 Prospect St., Dalton, to Philip Volastro, $201,000.
Robert E. Herrick Jr., personal rep. of the estate of Ruth E. Herrick, sold property at 73 Norwich Drive, Dalton, to Jonathan R. Herrick, $140,000.
Egremont
Jennifer L. Harvey sold property at 45 Blunt Road, Egremont, to Eric Tidd and Tina Vandeusen, $410,000.
Thomas P. Algierie, trustee of Algierie Family Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 33 Lakeside Drive, 0 Lakeside Drive and Lakeside Road, Egremont, to Ronald G. Weiner and Vicki M. Weiner, $339,000.
Robert Sandor and Louise Weingrod sold property at 18 Hilltop Road, Lots 17, 18 & 19, Egremont, to Zandy Ariss and Chevonne Ariss, $620,000.
Great Barrington
Margaret Q. Dietemann sold property at Fairview Road, Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Christopher George Dietemann and Beatrice Webster Dietemann, trustees of Dietemann Family Trust, $325,000.
11-11 40th Avenue Assoc. LLC and Artie Gyftopoulos sold property at 36-38 North St., Great Barrington, to James E. Gagnon and Elizabeth M. Gagnon, $335,000.
Brian J. Cunningham and Bonnie M. Cunningham sold property at 216 Pleasant St., Great Barrington, to Daniel A. Rubano III and Amy R. Veinoglou, $397,500.
George O. Ramirez, personal rep. of the estate of Julia A. Ramirez aka Julia E. Ramirez, sold property at Brush Hill Road, Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Brian J. Cunningham and Bonnie M. Cunningham, $710,000.
John J. Studzinski sold property at 271 Monument Valley Road and 10 Lovers Lane, Great Barrington, to Kurt Brumme and Caitlin Brumme, $1,725,000.
Hancock
Joseph and Elise Stillo sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 843, Hancock, to James and Carol Shepheard-Walwyn, $265,000.
Hinsdale
Mohegan Real Estate LLC sold property at East Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Shannon Luise Pollock, $28,500.
U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, and Louise M. Shuttleworth sold property at 17-19 Main St., Hinsdale, to U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, $162,359.65.
Lanesborough
Jon Anton Macht and Janet Marie Macht, trustees of the Jon Anton Macht and Janet Marie Macht Joint Revocable Trust, sold property at 16-18 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Shenequa M. Gordon, $309,000.
Daniel T. Mange sold property at 724 Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, to Biros Properties LLC, $167,500.
Marsha G. Vinette, as personal rep. of the estate of Norma R. Chase, sold property at 14 Juleann Drive, Lanesborough, to Cody J. Sanderson and Haille M. Burkart, $187,900.
Lee
John and Deidre Scapin sold property at 190 Housatonic St., Lee, to AJT Realty Trust, $282,100.
Lenox
Creative Living Solutions LLC sold property at 131 Cliffwood St., Lenox, to Ashley R. Miller and Margaret R. Gordon-Fogelson, $1,095,000.
MTGLQ Investors LP sold property at 25 Sherwood Drive, Lenox, to Eduardo Rodriguez-Ayala, $317,500.
Kenneth O. Lussier Jr. sold property at 242 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Revekka Boguslavsky, $439,000.
New Marlborough
John H. Miller sold property at Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to David S. Feldman and Jennifer Herman-Feldman, $234,000.
North Adams
Bay Colony LLC sold property off Pattison Road, North Adams, to Four Dog Farm LLC, $31,425.18.
Fannie Mae sold property at 112 North Holden St., North Adams, to Christopher Schroeder and Arabella Liuba, $81,000.
Pittsfield
Jacquelyn M. Graves sold property at 107 Broadview Terrace, Pittsfield, to Pedro Reyes Vargas aka Pedro Reyes, $192,000.
Craig A. and Karen L. Rand sold property at 14 Woodleigh Road, Pittsfield, to William Marcel Merelle, $132,000.
John E. Murray and Lynn Ann Pease sold property at 66 South St., Pittsfield, to Roderick S. Stanbrook and Ulrike Nagel, $110,000.
Carolyn G. Peck, trustee of the Priscilla F. Peck 1999 Family Trust, sold property at 345 Benedict Road, Pittsfield, to Andrea C. Pang, $185,000.
TJLR Onota LLC sold property at 203 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to RC Investing LLC, $20,000.
Michael J. Duffy sold property at 45 Pine St., Pittsfield, to 45 Pine Street LLC, $169,900.
Anthony W. and Kimberly A. Ringie sold property at 32 Brunswick St., Pittsfield, to Fabio K. and Tarrin I. D’Aniello, $464,900.
Victor G. Latacela sold property at 20 Dalton Ave. and Tyler Street, Pittsfield, to Mad Investments LLC, $215,000.
Jeral R. Gillette and Heather L. Gillette, trustees of the Gillette Family Nominee Trust, sold property at 1249 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Kevin Coffman Bopp, trustee of the SNK Nominee Trust, $1,092,000.
Patricia Galofre sold property at 162 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Monique Salmon, $188,500.
Robert C. Eckart Jr., personal rep. of the estate of Robert C. Eckart, sold property at 29 Alden Ave., Pittsfield, to Abdiel J. Cotto-Hernandez and Nayah T. Mateo-Jessamy, $157,000.
Sandisfield
Ronald L. Whelpley sold property at 239 New Hartford Road, Lot 3, Sandisfield, to Brian David McCuin and Emily Deming, $267,000.
Paul R. Slowatycki and Alice B. Boyd sold property at South Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to William C. Haines and Karen F. Haines, $62,000.
Jennifer M. Tompkins, formerly known as Jennifer M. Lowe, sold property at New Hartford Road, Sandisfield, to Diane Barth, $45,000.
Sheffield
Dolores Paul sold property at 1395 Boardman St., Sheffield, to VB Realty Group LLC, $45,000.
Robert Hervieux sold property at 20 Davis Lane, Sheffield, to Edin M. Velasquez Abzun and Lisbenia M. Reyes Velasquez, $32,000.
Stockbridge
47 Main Seasons LLC sold property at 47 Main St., Stockbridge, to Andrew and Nicole Spicehandler, $875,000.
West Stockbridge
Roland Anthony Dudney, personal rep. of the estate of Roland Llewellyn Dudney aka Roland L. Dudney aka Roland Dudney, sold property at 21 Stockbridge Road, West Stockbridge, to Andrew Kuslansky and Allison Kuslansky, $649,000.
R. Andrew Knowlton and Stacy M. Kinsley sold property at 13 West Alford Road, Lot 4, West Stockbridge, to Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of Stick Shift Nominee Trust, $283,000.
Williamstown
Barbara M. Van Uitert sold property at Stoney Ledge Road, Williamstown, to Rebecca Palley, $215,000.
Michael D. Griffin, trustee of the Michael D. Griffin 2018 Revocable Trust, and Amy B. Griffin, trustee of the Amy B. Griffin 2018 Revocable Trust, sold property at 54 Sloan Road, Williamstown, to Herbert Eldon Gregg, $649,000.
James Nicholas Vallieres and Nancy Elizabeth Vallieres sold property at 21 Hall St., Williamstown, to ENL LLC, $140,000.
Pacific Premier Trust sold property at 130 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Laura A. Renaud and Justin D. Kumpulanian, $200,000.
Bay Colony LLC sold property at Luce Road, Williamstown, to Four Dog Farm LLC, $50,074.82.
Windsor
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 449 High Street Hill Road, Windsor, to Sonia M. Santana, $265,000.
Kelly Morris and Laura Cerbone sold property at 0 North St., Windsor, to Edmund and Suzanne O’Connor, $90,000.
Gregory H. Brawders sold property at 0 Windigo Road, Windsor, to Final Harbor Farm LLC, $32,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.