Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for May 1-5

May 1-5
Adams
Acent Homes LLC sold property at 29 Victory St., Adams, to Properties R US & Investments LLC and Areid Estate LLC, $62,500.
David A. and Lorraine T. Boschetti sold property at 18 Edward Ave., Adams, to Maria Elena Prats Porcar, $290,000.
Egremont
Kenver Real Estate LLC sold property at 39 Main St., Egremont, to Jordan Fox Reber, $850,000.
Great Barrington
Gregg O. Wellenkamp and Eric H. Wellenkamp sold property at 7 Omega Road, Great Barrington, to Michael Garrett and Pamela Garrett, $135,000.
Lanesborough
Timothy P. and Diana M.D. Norton sold property at 232 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Robert Joseph Wenger Jr. and Elizabeth Susan Karr, $585,000.
Trevor E. and Justin D. Clement sold property at Silver Street, Lanesborough, to Brent A. and Lynne Baumgartner, $25,000.
Lenox
Sean F. Ward sold property at 52 West Mountain Road, Lenox, to FP Lend Fund I LLC, $299,000.
Susan Engel, trustee of the Susan Engel Trust, sold property at 4-1 Rolling Hills Condominium, Lenox, to Ava-Lena and Karen June Stambovsky, $295,000.
Judith A. Epstein, trustee of the Judith Epstein RVT, sold property at 2 October Hill Drive, Lenox, to Patricia L. and James N. Fingeroth, trustees of the James N. Fingeroth RVT and the Patricia L. Fingeroth RVT, $849,000.
Mount Washington
Pamela J. Pescosolido, trustee of Pamela J. Pescosolido Revocable Trust, sold property at 399 East St., Mount Washington, to Andrew Morgan and Katrina Morgan, $972,000.
New Marlborough
Darren M. Yoos sold property at 93 Berkshire Woods Road, New Marlborough, to Tess L. Segalla, formerly known as Tess L. Yoos, $105,000.
Ryley Hartt and Kristen Hartt sold property at 1553 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Michael B. Mullany, $465,000.
Chabad of Camarillo Inc. sold property at 0 East Hill Road, New Marlborough, to John B. Crawford, trustee of East Hill Nominee Trust, $62,500.
Kathleen McNamara sold property at 994 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Jonathan C. Moore and Ryan James McNamara Moore, $542,423.
North Adams
Jose Gonzales and Elizabeth Young sold property at 33-35 Hall St., North Adams, to James M. Pedro, $59,500.
Jose Gonzales and Elizabeth Young sold property at 27 Hall St., North Adams, to James M. Pedro, $5,500.
Otis
Marion J. Mackie, trustee of the Mackie Family NT, sold property at 536 Lion Hill Road, Otis, to Jamie Wuennemann, $49,900.
Charles J. and Tracy L. Fenn sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Michelle Rosen and Philip Peterson, $86,000.
Catherine J. and Julianna B. Connolly, trustees of the Connolly Family Irrevocable Trust, sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Timothy D. and Sharon R. Opdyke, $99,000.
Pittsfield
Jocelyn Chapman, trustee of the Jocelyn Chapman 2002 Trust of Feb. 12, 2002, sold property at 205 Wendell Ave., Unit B, Pittsfield, to James K. and Nancy P. Gilbert, $375,000.
Matthew and Katelyn Kiernan sold property at Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to James J. Geary, $60,000.
Todd C. Phillips sold property at 202 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $145,000.
Jacob D. Van Deusen and Mallory L. Van Deusen, formerly known as Mallory L. Batory, sold property at 58 Franklin St., Pittsfield, to Stephen R. Demastrie and Carly J. Christman, $261,000.
John W. and Jane P. Bresnahan sold property at 593 Lakeway Drive, Pittsfield, to Eric M. Zahn and Cameron A. Allshouse, $1,300,000.
Thomas Charles Dawley Sr. sold property at 15 Cobblestone Cove, Pittsfield, to Thomas C. Dawley Jr. and Kim Dawley, $131,000.
Whaling Capital II LLC sold property at 38-44 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to Allengate Properties LLC, $625,000.
Sandisfield
Hannah Mele Andrews, trustee of Mark T. Mele Supplemental Special Needs Trust, sold property at 32 Bosworth Road, Sandisfield, to Hannah Mele Andrews, $85,000.
Savoy
James Demastrie sold property at 78 Loop Road, Savoy, to Nichole Demastrie, $21,250.
Sheffield
Candice J. Parsons and Mahlon K. Parsons III sold property at 505 Sheffield Plain Road, Sheffield, to Marie C. Humes, $380,000.
Stockbridge
Patricia H. Bakke sold property at 10 Mahkeenac Terrace, Stockbridge, to Cory P. Bertelsen, $655,000.
Betsy and Colin John McKearnan, trustees of the David McKearnan 2002 RVT, sold property at 21 Interlaken Cross Road, Stockbridge, to Richard M. Margaret N. Freije, $785,000.
Windsor
Stephen A. Lentell sold property at 0 High St., Windsor, to Dennis Dermody, $27,000.
Sean F. Anderson sold property at 77 Windsor Pond Road, Windsor, to Jason Hayer, $102,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.