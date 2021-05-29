Adams
James A. and Karen W. Koehler, trustees of the James A. Koehler and Karen W. Koehler 2015 RVT, sold property at 10 Woods Drive, Adams, to Michael James Koehler, $82,000.
Topia Arts LLC sold property at 27 Park St., Adams, to Adams Theater LLC, $189,000.
William A. Lemanski sold property at 23 Enterprise St., Adams, to Joseph R. Marasca III and Shizhen Li, $87,000.
Becket
Richard J. and Tracey L. Sterling sold property at Woodmere Road, Becket, to David Friedrich and Christina Ciancarelli, $25,000.
Yvonne A. Thanhauser sold property at 91 William Holmes Road, Becket, to Cary J. Fleisher and Afaese L. Senio, $505,000.
U.S. Bank Trust NA and Paula Cianfarani sold property at 358 Prince John Drive, Becket, to U.S. Bank Trust NA, $94,000.
Michele L. Pettibone sold property at Huckleberry Lane, Becket, to Michael John and Debra A. Davis, $20,000.
Cheshire
Aaron Rapoport and Becky Sue Lantz sold property at 123 Willow Cove Road, Cheshire, to Adam S. Healey and Julie Cyr, $273,000.
Clarksburg
John A. Keizer sold property at River Road, Clarksburg, to Many Forks Farm LLC, $28,000.
Dalton
Ciara E. Batory and David J. Solis sold property at 383 North St., Dalton, to Elina Estrella and Cordairo Johnson, $205,000.
Francis D. Messina and Joan M. Messina, trustees of the Messina RT, sold property at 343 Hinsdale Road, Dalton, to Mark T. and Jezebel E. Walter, $278,000.
Keith Aleshevich sold property at 133 High St., Dalton, to Jennifer L. Powers, $218,000.
Egremont
David Puth, trustee of Tree Tops Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 89 Undermountain Road, Egremont, to Treetops of Berkshires LLC, $2,075,000.
Florida
Dennis M. and Phyllis M. Hakeem sold property at Whitcomb Hill Road, Florida, to LB Marger Moore, $38,500.
Great Barrington
Paul K. Tawczynski and Renee L. Stoneburg sold property at 38 Division St., Great Barrington, to Antonio Martinez Francisco and Raquel Rosas Espinoza, $156,600.
Michael R. Badurski and Tamara L. Badurski, formerly known as Tamara L. Mazerelle, sold property at 99 East St., Great Barrington, to Tsamis Management LLC, $248,000.
Kimberly Meares and Demetrios Meares sold property at 15 Gilmore Ave., Great Barrington, to Aaron Michael Meshon and Ayako Otoshi, $458,000.
Joseph I. Markoff and Phyllis B. Markoff sold property at 224 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington, to Ann Maurer and Brian Horan, $750,000.
Hancock
Deborah A. Buchner sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $382,500.
Lanesborough
William M. Pulasky sold property at 99 Old Orebed Road, Lanesborough, to Paul L. Glaze, $470,000.
Julie A. Morin and Gary J. Cellucci sold property at 30 Imperial St., Lanesborough, to Muriel Dyas, $217,400.
Lee
Vaclav Dvorak sold property at 230 Moose Drive, Lee, to Paul Moczarski and Tamar Keller-Moczarski, $70,000.
Lenox
Lena K. Leonardsson sold property at 6-16 Morgan Manor, Lenox, to Kristen M. Van Ginhoven, $148,500.
Town of Lenox sold property at Main Street, Lenox, to Fontaine’s Real Estate LLC, $28,000.
Laura Shack sold property at 115 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Virgilio Rene Veloso and Michelle Mckinnon Veloso, $1,850,000.
Camilo A. Manrique and Lina M. Bermudez sold property at 19 Morgan St., Lenox, to Laura Shack, $585,000.
I. Bernard Plishtin and Maria Black sold property at 31 Schermerhorn Park, Lenox, to Hillery Maxymillian, $709,000.
Neal A. Maxymillian and Hillery Maxymillian sold property at 754 East St., Lenox, to Gregory E. Bulger and Richard J. Dix, trustees of the 754 East Street RT, $1,550,000.
New Marlborough
Kenneth B. Bartow, aka Kenneth R. Bartow, and Diane L. Bartow sold property at Route 57, New Marlborough, to James G. Koneazny, trustee of James G. Koneazny Revocable Trust, $107,000.
North Adams
Diane Gallese Parsons sold property at Notch Road, North Adams, to Kellie Meehan and Neal Sondrini, $40,000.
Alfredo M. Parsons sold property at Notch Road, North Adams, to Mark Meehan and Deborah Morandi, $40,000.
Charles R. Ransford Jr. sold property at Daniels Road, North Adams, to Kirtis and Amanda Reynolds, $15,000.
Peru
Alan J. Righi, commissioner, and John D. Shuttleworth sold property at East Main Road and Strong Road, Peru, to Connor P. Pularo, $135,000.
Pittsfield
Ralph S. Wendling Jr. sold property at 561 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Jason Smegal, $310,000.
Michael D. Morin and Alan T. Morin, co-trustees of the Donald P. Testamentary Trust, sold property at 37 Wealthy Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert S. Anderson, $285,000.
Maru Associates LLC sold property at 16-18 Hull Ave., Pittsfield, to Katiele Cristina Braga, $166,100.
Michael R. and Lisa P. Stoddard sold property at 26 Kirkwood Drive, Pittsfield, to Nicholas E. Kirchner Jr., $305,000.
Mario B. Albano sold property at 287 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to Katiele C. Braga, $124,100.
Wellington Legacy LLC sold property at 10 Alcove St., Pittsfield, to Amanda Koch, $147,900.
The Here and Now LLC sold property at 154 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Lucie Mobio, $180,000.
Matthew J. Mazzeo sold property at 60 Williamsburg Terrace, Pittsfield, to Joshua K. Bailey, $255,000.
Bobbi J. Peltier, trustee of the Bobbie J. Peltier RVT, sold property at 73-75 and 77-79 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Duta Real Estate LLC, $142,829.88.
Rosemarie M. Gould, Christine R. Gould, Paul E. Gould, Lisa M. Thornton, John D. Gould, Mary Ann Laureyns, Christopher S. Gould, and Perry J. Gould sold property at 28 Calumet St., Pittsfield, to Nicholas DiSanti, $220,000.
Sue Ann Durkee, trustee of the Norman K. Durkee Residence Trust, sold property at 21 Michael Drive, Pittsfield, to Kwadwo F. Yeboah and Anita Akor, $265,000.
Carol A. Brennan sold property at 26 Marcella Ave., Pittsfield, to Henry R. Cadorette III, $195,000.
Barbara A. Hills sold property at 19 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to TCI Holdings LLC, $130,000.
Jenny My Ching sold property at 23 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey and Amanda Reen, $251,025.
Lisa L. Quail and Jacob Cody Quail sold property at 20 Plunkett St., Pittsfield, to Ronald Michael Gold, $110,000.
Donna Kaley, formerly known as Donna Kaley Cooney, sold property at 123 Strong Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael Berry, $192,000.
Tammy J. Rose sold property at Valentine Road, Pittsfield, to Jeffrey H. Rose, $65,000.
Steven E. Peplowski sold property at 23 East Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Christine J. Cruz, $175,000.
Toole Properties 2002 Inc. sold property at 20 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Rivera Properties LLC, $2,225,000.
Dalton Center Block LLC sold property at 106 East Housatonic St., Unit 2, Pittsfield, to Mario Leone, $109,000.
Stephen M. and Ann M. Quinn sold property at 455 South St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Property Managers Inc., $188,500.
Sheffield
Russell H. Funk and Eleanor L. Funk sold property at Polikoff Road, Lot 2, Sheffield, to Erik Hunker, $45,000.
Stockbridge
Carl J. Sprague sold property at East Street and Yale Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Christopher and Jorja-Ann Marsden, $20,000.
West Stockbridge
Alan R. Clark sold property at 234 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Andy Clark and Aki Clark, $170,000.
Louise E. Koval sold property at 290 Great Barrington Road, Lot 1, West Stockbridge, to Daniel P. Koval and Krisztina Koval, $460,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.