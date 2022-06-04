Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for May 16-20

May 16-20 A dams
Robert D. and Judith King, trustees of the King Family Nominee RT, sold property at Kingsmont Lane, Adams, to Bruce S. Wooley and Kelly L. McCarthy-Wooley, trustees of the Bruce S. Wooley and Kelly L. McCarthy-Wooley LVT, $63,900.
Trevor D. West sold property at 65 Howland Ave., Adams, to EPWH LLC, $180,000.
Thomas F. Nimmons sold property at 13 Morningside Ave., Adams, to Stephanie A. Lopez and Jeffery S. Rakes, $265,000.
Stephen A. Faucher sold property at 10 Godek St., Adams, to James and Laurie Roy, $110,000.
Peter J. and Barbara L. Mazzacco sold property at 13-15 Melrose St., Adams, to Mathew J. Zieba and Courtney Marie Hayer, $100,000.
Alford
Jack G. Nicholas and John C. Novotny sold property at 122 Green River Valley Road, Alford, to Peter Salett and Jane Frankel Sims, trustees of Peter Salett 2020 Irrevocable Trust, $1,313,000.
Harold Gustin and Lauren Gail Gustin sold property at 0 Green River Valley Road, Alford, to Peter Salett and Jane Frankel Sims, trustees of Peter Salett 2020 Irrevocable Trust, $100,000.
Becket
Robert Krajewski sold property at Chester Road and Route 20, Becket, to Donald Frigon-Lawrence, $20,000.
Barbara A. Shaw, formerly known as Barbara A. Lecchi, trustee of the Frank L. Lecchi Jr. Living Trust, sold property at Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to Jeffrey Bracy and Kelly Hug-Bracy, $37,500.
Scott E. Levy and Sheryl Victor Levy, aka Sheryl Victor, sold property at Long Bow Lane East, Becket, to Marcin and Anna Krawiec, $7,500.
Douglas L. and Barbara B. Brand, trustee of the Douglas L. Brand RVT, sold property at 333 Leonhardt Road, Becket, to George B. Cohen and Lisa Abeles, $1,030,000.
Egremont
Morgan Capital Management LLC sold property at 68 Creamery Road, Egremont, to Hayley Farrington and Richard Wykoff, $335,000.
Great Barrington
Nathaniel Gopen sold property at 9 Railroad Ave., Great Barrington, to Matthew J. Merritt III, $68,500.
Benjamin E. Wohlfert sold property at 121 Bridge St., Great Barrington, to FP Lend Fund I LLC, $255,000.
BKLS Realty LLC sold property at 168 Main St., Great Barrington, to 168 Main Street Holdings GB LLC, $975,000.
Town of Great Barrington sold property at Brush Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Jade Madrone and Jasper Madrone, $44,000.
Town of Great Barrington sold property at 9 Railroad Ave., Great Barrington, to Nathaniel Gopen, $50,000.
Hancock
James M. Feeney and Jennifer K. Strom sold property at Corey Road, Unit 712, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $110,000.
Hinsdale
PBN Realty LLC sold property at Maple Street, Hinsdale, to Solareit1 LLC, $1,163,000.
Lanesborough
Leslie A. Smith sold property at 20 Algonquin St., Lanesborough, to Benjamin M. and Susan R. Williams, $270,000.
Lee
Lachezar and Amelia Galabova sold property at 775 Tyringham Road, Lee, to Vincent Aurelia, $406,500.
Lenox
Ronald W. Paul sold property at 14 Hutchinson Lane, Lenox, to Robert M. and Tatiana S. Fuster, $530,000.
Elizabeth E. Aho sold property at 292 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Eric David and Kari Chapin Nixon, $350,000.
Steven T. Egmont, trustee of the Steven T. Egmont Living Trust, sold property at 123 Walker St., Lenox, to Berkshire Lifesharing LLC, $837,000.
Monterey
Channing T. Mendelsohn sold property at 454 Main Road, Monterey, to Susan Fagan, $131,700.
Channing T. Mendelsohn sold property at 454 Main Road, Monterey, to Susan Fagan Moran, $7,900.
Peter S. Vallianos, trustee of Lakelot Realty Trust, sold property at Bidwell Road, Monterey, to Douglas B. Neu and Julie B. Neu, $10,000.
Mount Washington
Ethan J. Garrett and Barbara Lynn Garrett sold property at 455 East St., Mount Washington, to Adam Zoldessy, $140,000.
New Marlborough
Maris Cohen, trustee of Chez Rolico Realty Trust sold property at 1139 Clayton Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Alexander J. Kelleher-Nagorski and Shaun P. Kelleher-Nagorski, $875,000.
North Adams
Tansey Dunn and Kirk Howland sold property at 29 Montgomery St., North Adams, to James Pedro, $50,000.
Pittsfield
Newland Douglas Baldwin sold property at 161 Sherwood Drive, Pittsfield, to Patricia Duffy-Brown, trustee of the Thomas Francis Duffy Jr. and Mary Mildred Duffy FT, $299,900.
Roman Catholic Bishop of Springfield sold property at 14 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Community Action Council Inc., $180,000.
David K. and Therese M. Allen, trustees of the Therese M. Allen RVT, sold property at 394 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Robert J. and Kayla M. Allen, $360,000.
Christopher G. Plummer and Ashley M. Morrison sold property at 17-19 Buel St., Pittsfield, to Gustavo A. Delgado Hernandez, $288,000.
Brian D. Winchell and Amanda Tedford sold property at 41 Delaware Ave., Pittsfield, to Aaron and Juliana Kaeble, $231,750.
James S. McRory Sr. sold property at 338 South St., Pittsfield, to SSC 338 LLC, $250,000.
David R. Cianflone, trustee of Two Bears Nominee Trust, sold property at 181 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Susan and Julian Bazel, $685,000.
Charles E. McNally sold property at 23 Pleasure Ave., Pittsfield, to Cindy J. Aragon and Edwin Esteban Guerrero Umana, $200,000.
S. Coralia Hernandez sold property at 9-13 Broad St., Pittsfield, to Jessica Sovronsky, $217,500.
Lee and Kaitlyn M. Kohlenberger sold property at 26 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Brian D. Winchell and Kayla M. Lorette, $410,000.
Crystal St Properties LLC formerly known as Crystal Street Properties LLC sold property at 10 Meadowview Drive, Pittsfield, to Phyllis Kelly, trustee of the Shamrock RT, $206,000.
Russell and Rebecca Recker sold property at 152 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Geoffrey H. and Ilene Robinson Sunshine, $285,000.
Alexis King sold property at 50 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to Morgan F. Miletich, $200,000.
Thomas R. Beuth sold property at 42-44 Hamlin St., Pittsfield, to 160-169 North St. Pittsfield MA LLC, $175,000.
WDM Properties LLC sold property at 1-2 McLaughlin Place, 3-5 Rostone Place, 135-137 Second St., 35-37 Linden St., 85 Linden St., 21-23 Kent Ave., 161, 163 and 165 Bradford St., and 28-32 First St., Pittsfield, to ECW Pittsfield Properties LLC, $3,250,000.
Darryl R. and Shelley L. Poplaski sold property at 37 Marian Ave., Pittsfield, to Marie E. Bartlett, $240,000.
Vicky A. Kolodziej and Jeffrey H. Dean, trustees of the Schroeder-Dean Family NT, sold property at 54 Mervyn St., Pittsfield, to Old Williamstown Realty LLC, $55,000.
Fenn Street Apartment LLC sold property at 301-309 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to 301 Fenn St. Holdings LLC, $530,000.
Mill Town Foundation Inc. sold property at 100 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield, to SPORT SOD LLC, $2,150,000.
Community Eco Pittsfield LLC sold property at 500 Hubbard Ave., Pittsfield, to Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc., $3,000,000.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Cherry Street, Pittsfield, to Wayne and Christine Twomey, $4,010.
Katie E. Lauzon sold property at 197 Second St., Pittsfield, to Louis Silva, $180,000.
J.A. Realty Corp. sold property at Karen Drive, Pittsfield, to Antoine and Anne Marie Ezoua, $55,000.
Adam P. Sugarman sold property at 360 South St., Pittsfield, to TCI Holdings LLC, $160,000.
Frank Sawyer sold property at 69 Ridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Kevin and Mary McGinnis, $299,999.
Chu Perez-Martinez sold property at 47-49 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Manuel Diaz, $368,000.
Williamstown
Peter Mehlin sold property at 51 School St., Williamstown, to Bernhard and Sophie C. Klingenberg, $500,000.
Monica Berry, trustee of the Jeanne M. Dilisio Trust, sold property at 53 Cobbleview Road, Williamstown, to Sara E. Katz, $377,000.
Patricia J. and Roger Gould, trustees of the Patricia J Gould RVT, sold property at 150 Torrey Woods Road, Williamstown, to Kristy Lyn Edmunds and Roslyn Kim Warby, $1,300,000.
Windsor
Jason M. Shepard sold property at 2241 Route 9, Windsor, to Alexis King and Shane Johnson, $375,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.