Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for May 2-6

May 2-6
Adams
Steven H. Ciuk sold property at 8 Valley St., Adams, to Chris Bonnivier, $3,000.
Francis T., Christine M. and Mark F. Brooks sold property at 18 Summer St., Adams, to Jennifer E. Haas, $85,000.
Becket
Sky Vault Investment LLC sold property at Red Lion Road, Becket, to Jason Simmons and Crystal Bourke, $12,500.
Marc and Diane Miner Rathbun sold property at 299 Pill Drive, Becket, to Edward and Erin Kowalczyk, $34,950.
Matthew E. and Christopher H. Hearle sold property at Red Lion Road, Becket, to Sky Vault Investment LLC, $7,499.99.
Tara M. Melling Ratzel and Fredrick Ratzel IV sold property at 66 Long Bow Lane East, Long Bow Lane West, Long Bow Lane, and Shuttle Cock Drive, Becket, to Jaclyn Danielle LeClair, $350,000.
Cheshire
Christopher and Jacqueline DeGrenier sold property at 1020 Sand Mill Road, Cheshire, to Matthew Joseph Dellaghelfa and Jacquelyn Rose Schneider, $293,000.
Patricia M. and George H. Tremblay Jr. sold property at 940 West Mountain Road, Cheshire, to Benjamin and Allison T. Lambert, $230,000.
Clarksburg
Jackie A. Costakis sold property at River Road, Clarksburg, to Drew M. Grady and Aubrey R. Rumbolt, $49,000.
Dalton
Margaret N. Apkin-Freer, trustee of the 757 Dalton Division Road NT, sold property at 757 Dalton Division Road, Dalton, to Laura R. Need, $630,000.
Egremont
Thomas A. Race, trustee of Terra Ferma Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Egremont, to Matthew Mancino and Katharine D. Race, $60,000.
Susan Burdsall sold property at 0 Phillips Road, Egremont, to Scott Race and Thomas Race, trustees of Isaac's Family Farm Nominee Trust, $157,500.
Michael P. Gilbert sold property at 39D Main St., Egremont, to Douglas E. Newman and Marcy R. Newman, $899,000.
Florida
Edward J. and Lorie A. Birch sold property at Mohawk Trail and Blackstone Road, Florida, to Kevin R. and Judith A. Dodge, $30,000.
Great Barrington
Edith M. Gilson, trustee of Gilson Nominee Trust, sold property at 85 Division St., Great Barrington, to Megan S. Tingley, $1,176,500.
Kathleen M. McCormick, trustee of Lulu Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 0 Division St., Great Barrington, to Daniel S. Zevin, $153,500.
Steven L. Diamond and Arlene Diamond sold property at 27 Hemlock Hill, Great Barrington, to Deann Halper, trustee of Deann Halper Revocable Trust, $2,706,000.
6-M Inc. sold property at 15 Comstock Lane, Great Barrington, to Pamela C. Caiola, $304,000.
Steven W. Goldberg and Patricia L. Papernow, trustees of Goldberg-Papernow Family Trust, sold property at 318A Park St. North, Great Barrington, to Amy Conway, $765,000.
Hancock
The Jeffrey W. Marks Family LP sold property at Corey Road, Unit 872, Hancock, to Robert M. and Marjorie E. Sims, $455,000.
Lanesborough
George F. and Carole J. Manarchik sold property at 153 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to Douglas M. and Rebecca A. Collins, $375,000.
Chadd Bernier, personal rep. for the Estate of Julie A. Bernier, sold property at 2 Ocean St., Lanesborough, to Jonathan A. Hubbard, $191,000.
Lenox
Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, and Kathleen and Richard Shove sold property at 12 Crystal St., Lenox, to Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, $117,224.16.
Carl Allen Rusk sold property at 86 West St., Lenox, to Stephanie L. Iverson, $565,000.
DDJB Real Estate Holdings LLC sold property at 55 Pittsfield Road, Unit 9, Lenox, to Hyman Holdings LLC, $1,250,000.
Monterey
Theodore Popoff and Dorothy Silverstein sold property at 18 Hupi Woods Circle, Monterey, to Joel Michael Goldstein and Melissa Ann Smith, $825,000.
Mount Washington
Ethan J. Garrett and Barbara Lynn Garrett sold property at 459 East St., Mount Washington, to Reagan E. Smith and Justin Torrico, $110,000.
New Marlborough
Anthony Prisendorf and Donna Prisendorf sold property at 239 Brewer Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Valentine Blondel and James Casey, $495,000.
North Adams
Kathleen I. Albano sold property at 455-457 East Main St, North Adams, to Marshall C. Reese II, $65,000.
Carolyn L. Hancock sold property at 35 Jackson St., North Adams, to V. Peter and Dawn A. Vadnais, trustees of Evolution NT, $131,100.
Pine Cobble Associates Inc. sold property at West Shaft Road and Church Street, North Adams, to Lynsey M. and Justyn J. Wilk IV, $70,000.
Graham Steele sold property at 42 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Grace E. Wiggers and Elizabeth Davis, $212,000.
Henry G. and Kristy L. Stanley sold property at Prospect Street, North Adams, to James Pedro, $5,000.
Otis
Donald J. Schulz aka Donald J. Schultz sold property at Gate Island, Otis, to John R. and Susan Schulz, $200,000.
Keith E. and Rogina A. Modestow sold property at 50 Tolland Road, Otis, to Michael Vacchi, $105,000.
Pittsfield
Lewis K. Reed Sr. sold property at 464 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Peter Ratzlaff and Juanita Shaffer-Ratzlaff, $478,500.
Greystone Residences LLC sold property at 436-440 North St., Pittsfield, to 440 Nord Strasse LLC, $4,750,000.
David L. Mason, personal rep. of the Estate of David Leonard Mason, sold property at 4 Ring St., Pittsfield, to Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC, $110,000.
Benjamin W. Kline II and Theresa A. Kline, formerly known as Theresa A. Miller, sold property at 233 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael T. Dietlin, $214,000.
James P. and Jean A. Sullivan sold property at 1136 Barker Road, Unit 9, Pittsfield, to Frederik W. and Carolyn A. Eliason, $545,000.
Veronica O. Deyeso sold property at 261 South St., Pittsfield, to Henstebo LLC, $325,000.
James T. Donaldson sold property at 175 Hungerford St., Pittsfield, to Brian J. Hoffman, trustee of the Big Spruce Nominee RT, $130,000.
John P. O'Brien, trustee of the ACS NT, sold property at 21 Juliana Drive, Pittsfield, to Benjamin A. and Rebecca R. Fontaine, $675,000.
John M. and Barbara W. Sinopoli sold property at 89 Gravesleigh Terrace, Pittsfield, to David R. and Elizabeth G. Aitoro, $640,000.
FTMS LLC sold property at 19 Pleasure Ave., Pittsfield, to Melanie Tierney and Jared Benoit, $104,000.
Michael A. Wojtkowski, trustee of the Wojtkowski Nominee Realty Trust Number Three, sold property at 71 Center St., Pittsfield, to Duta Real Estate LLC, $40,000.
Timothy S. Craw sold property at 54 Taylor St., Pittsfield, to Stephen Fletcher, $237,500.
395 North LLC sold property at 391-401 North St. and 28 Bradford St., Pittsfield, to 395 Nord Strasse LLC, $1,500,000.
U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee, sold property at 90 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to HMA Properties LLC, $110,000.
Berkshire Home Rentals LLC sold property at 155 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Jose E. and Beverly A. Caraballo, $260,000.
Ricci M. and Kelly A. Allessio sold property at 31 Easton Ave., Pittsfield, to Zoe Klusing, $282,500.
Christine Squires, personal rep. of the Estate of Albert T. Hopper, sold property at 77 McArthur St., Pittsfield, to Mark D. Killbary, $225,000.
Sandisfield
Roberta Benward sold property at 323 Tamarack Trail, Sandisfield, to Pamela Van Der Meulen and Stephen R. Senie, trustees of 323 Tamarack Trail OWL Nominee Realty Trust, $579,000.
Savoy
Dane Braman, personal rep. under the last will and testament of Denise M. Braman, sold property at 66 Griffin Hill Road, Savoy, to Nicholas Aitken, $230,000.
Sheffield
Gary A. Case sold property at 446 Boardman St., Sheffield, to David Ziegler, trustee of Ziegler Nominee Trust, $165,000.
Richard E. Hill Sr. and Wendy L. Hill sold property at 658 South Main St., Sheffield, to Grace Guerrero and Luis A. Guerrero, $489,000.
Tracy Seckler sold property at 522 Rote Hill Road, Sheffield, to Elizabeth B. Krieger and Evan M. Silverman, $893,000.
Stockbridge
Nabih and Marilyn Nejaime sold property at 13 Park St., Stockbridge, to 13 Park Street LLC, $675,000.
Gary W. and Charlotte U. Miller sold property at 32 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Aaron J. and Gail J. Lansky, $634,000.
William D. Cawley Jr. sold property at South Washington State Road, Stockbridge, to Timothy Rohrbaugh, $79,500.
Williamstown
Frank R. Uible Jr. sold property at 90 Hill Province Road, Williamstown, to Laura Jane Schrock and Kimberly Anita Taylor, $750,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.