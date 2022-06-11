May 23-27
Adams
Mullen Bros. Inc. of North Adams sold property at 71 Grove St., Adams, to MCP Adams Properties LLC, $2,550,000.
Jamie D. Kogut, personal rep. of the Estate of Linda A. Kogut, sold property at 59 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Chris Koch, $162,000.
Thomas E. and Ann Marie Carlough sold property at Bieniek Avenue Extension, Adams, to Estela A. Ogiste, $95,000.
Patricia Dean, personal rep. of the Estate of Veronica Durwin, sold property at 1 Harmony St., Adams, to John D. Duquette Jr., $150,000.
Becket
Jean M. Cienaski and Walter J. Cienaski Jr. sold property at Quarry Road, Becket, to Tracy Matlock, $51,500.
Allene Anderson sold property at Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Linda Thomas, $19,900.
Cheshire
James P. Dalton sold property at 411 Lanesboro Road, Cheshire, to Ronald Hayden, $499,000.
Sling LLC sold property at Jenks Road, Cheshire, to Anthony Michael and Jenna D. Martone, $65,000.
Clarksburg
Thomas A. Bona, trustee of the Carrie A. Bona Supplemental Needs Trust, sold property at 790 River Road, Clarksburg, to Miranda L. Bona, $180,000.
Dalton
Jane S. Riddell sold property at 253 North St., Dalton, to Mark Andrew Jr. and Julie Harford, $298,000.
Final Harbor Farm LLC sold property at 35-37 Mill St., Dalton, to Ann Stettnisch and Dawn Fairchild, $245,000.
Egremont
Howard Chezar sold property at 44 Boice Road, Egremont, to Ariella Chezar and Christopher Gregory, $570,000.
Great Barrington
Vivian Kimmelman and Harvey Kimmelman sold property at 107 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to Bab Capital 77 LLC, $770,000.
G. Frank Murray and Nancy S. Murray sold property at 83 Hurlburt Road, Great Barrington, to Heather R. Gallerstein, $1,690,000.
Kenneth C. Benson and Anna K. Benson sold property at 7 Abbey Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Joan A. Kaplan and Marc S. Schulz, $802,000.
Christine M. Jennings sold property at 356 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Amanda King and Richard King, $611,500.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington, to Daniel M. Kasper and Sharon L. Kasper as trustees of Kingsmont II Real Estate Nominee Trust, $400,000.
Gay A. Weinberger sold property at 2 Rose Court, Great Barrington, to Christine M. Jennings, $334,000.
Hinsdale
Catherine R. Maloney sold property at 31 Jericho Road, Hinsdale, to William and Tina Zimbouski, $115,000.
Christian L. Rodriguez and Megan S. Bodnar sold property at 68 Church St., Hinsdale, to Robert Perry, $240,000.
Lee
Julia Roginsky sold property at 43 Sunshine Ave., Lee, to Jeffrey L. Monteleone Jr. and Kellie A. Monteleone, $419,000.
Lenox
BHG Group LLC sold property at 55 Pittsfield Road, Unit 2, Lenox, to Brewha LLC, $875,000.
Blackwater Realty LLC sold property at 33 Brunell Ave., Lenox, to G. Frank and Nancy S. Murray, $660,000.
Berkshire Bank and Daniel H. Winograd, trustees of the Perry M. Flasner Sole Benefit Trust, sold property at 11 Old Barn Road, Lenox, to Andrew Dremak, $375,000.
Gustavo Bermudez Sr. and Jose D. Bermudez and Maria Ciris Soto sold property at 3 May St., Lenox, to James A. Golden Jr. and Vera M. Golden, $257,000.
William J. Gop sold property at 19 Crystal St., Lenox, to Sky Lee Esquivel and Phoenix A. Hayes, $280,000.
Brian P. and Jill C. Barnoski sold property at 190 Hubbard St., Lenox, to Gwendolyn J. Adam and Sharon L. Alpert, $600,000.
North Adams
Nathan J. and Amber L. Worth sold property at 366 Houghton St., North Adams, to Kenneth H. and Benjamin W. Kauffman, $175,000.
Jaye Boucher sold property at 80 North Holden St., North Adams, to Stephen R. and Maria Pignone, $144,000.
Bryce M. Kirby, personal rep. under the last will and testament of Dorothy May Kirby, sold property at 55 Hawthorne Ave., North Adams, to David Jowett, $205,000.
Sandra A. Lubeck sold property at 304 East Main St., North Adams, to Rory T. and Lauren Levato Coyne, $135,000.
Otis
Belvedere Property LLC sold property at 400 Pine Road, Otis, to Jared M. and Ashley Hamre, $265,000.
June B. Crandall sold property at 78 South Main Road, Otis, to Thomas J. and Ashley L. Quinn, $60,000.
Sarah Saia sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Steven R. Etheridge, $45,000.
Paul H. and Kelly M. McVoy sold property at 246 Brookman Drive, Otis, to Arlene Fishkind, $366,912.
Pittsfield
Daniel R. and Wayne E. Scace, trustees of the Scace Farm NT, sold property at 86 Knox Road, Pittsfield, to Thomas A. and Kathleen P. Scace, $790,000.
Frank I. Fajardo sold property at 108 Jason St., Pittsfield, to Jacob N. Miller and Adrian S. Goines, $280,000.
Devin C. Wootton and Suzanne Lim sold property at 59 Sherwood Drive, Pittsfield, to David and Adriene Barmann, $386,000.
Mullen Logistics LLC sold property at 1 Downing Four, Pittsfield, to MCP Pittsfield Properties LLC, $1,100,000.
April Jean Bertelli sold property at 1 Tierney Place, Pittsfield, to James M. Dudas, $161,000.
David D. and Cindy L. Bell-Deane sold property at 40 Perrine Ave., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Two LLC, $335,000.
Theodore R. Hadley and Estela C. Bacarro sold property at Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Matthew and Katelyn Kiernan, $70,000.
John C. Mendeola and Maureen P. Scott sold property at 14 Revilla Terrace, Pittsfield, to Thomas Weeks and Shannon Kenyon, $429,150.
William J. Keane sold property at 454-456 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to 45 Pine Street LLC, $212,000.
Alan B. Wilcox and Lynn M. Bertelli, trustees of the Crosstown RT, sold property at 17 Adam St., Pittsfield, to Anthony J. Cimini, $180,000.
Rufo Auto Body Inc. sold property at 105 Fourth St., Pittsfield, to 376 Tyler Street LLC, $297,400.
Brian T. Szpyrka sold property at 44-46 King St., Pittsfield, to Jack Strack, $177,000.
John H. and Annette L. Caccese sold property at 24 Williams St., Pittsfield, to David Goddeau and Jennifer Wiley Bell, $406,000.
Bespoke Capital LLC sold property at 8-10 Courtland Place, Pittsfield, to 810 Courtland LLC, $259,000.
Eugene J. Tanner sold property at 15 Marcella Ave., Pittsfield, to Trevor M. and Denise A. Forbes, $199,133.38.
Edward D. Bona sold property at 60 Rhode Island Ave., Pittsfield, to Bonnie S. and Harry A. Alexander and Isaiah J. Charland, $270,000.
Trinity Ventures LLC sold property at 23 Lake St., Pittsfield, to Gary Antle, $82,500.
Thomas M. Spencer sold property at 56 Pollock Ave., Pittsfield, to Lee Anthony Prinz, $385,000.
Leonard M. Yon sold property at 85 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Elie and Melissa Massoun, $170,000.
Nancy A. Orton and Alan M. Giusti sold property at 126 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Johan M. Gillooly, $276,000.
Mullen Bros. of North Adams sold property at 50 Downing Two, Pittsfield, to MCP Pittsfield Properties LLC, $4,950,000.
Michelle Stracuzzi Marino, formerly known as Michelle M. Stracuzzi, sold property at 65 Richmond Ave., Pittsfield, to Jessica J. Chapman, $195,000.
Scott M. Hedges sold property at 347 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Travis M. and Courtney E. Norrgard, $320,000.
Thomas R. Beuth sold property at 42-44 Hamlin St., Pittsfield, to 160-189 North St. Pittsfield MA LLC, $175,000.
Keith R. Vargen sold property at 44 Valentine Road, Pittsfield, to John S. and Carolyn M. Torrey, $389,000.
Mullen Logistics LLC sold property at 35 Downing Two, Pittsfield, to MCP Pittsfield Properties LLC, $1,250,000.
William N. and Janice M. Shirley sold property at 43 Third St., Pittsfield, to Anthony P. Doyle, trustee of the Six Seven Four Housatonic Nominee Trust, $25,000.
Joshua R. and Paige T. Wandrei sold property at 48 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to David and Jane Angermeier, $135,000.
Crystal Heiden sold property at Walnut Road, Richmond, to Skyline Properties Inc., $30,000.
Sandisfield
Zenon Bojko and Janet Bojko sold property at 302 Tamarack Trail, Sandisfield, to Rita Jenkins and Robert Jenkins, $560,000.
Savoy
Melvin T. and Terry L. Barrett sold property at 266 Chapel Road, Savoy, to Marlee R. Meczywor, $137,000.
Stockbridge
Patricia Marie McPhee, trustee of the Patricia Marie McPhee Trust, sold property at 26 East St., Unit DH-B, Stockbridge, to Jeffrey Lynch, trustee of the Berkshire Protection Trust, $269,000.
Tyringham
Donald P. Lombardi and Helene Fuchs, trustees of the Lombardi and Fuchs Family Living Trust, sold property at 21 Webster Road, Tyringham, to Beryl Bender Birch, $655,000.
Washington
Christopher M. Johnson sold property at Lovers Lane Road, Washington, to Dane R. and Michele L. Matthews, $85,000.
West Stockbridge
Mary A. Korte, Joseph Buratto Jr., Bruce Buratto, Peter A. Buratto, Jane LePrevost, Brian T. Buratto, Marc D. Buratto, and Lisa Young sold property at 10 Old Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Lloyd Joseph Rose as trustee of Rose Barn Nominee Trust, $21,000.
Williamstown
The President and Trustees of Williams College sold property at 350 Pine Cobble Road, Williamstown, to Eliza L. Congdon and Casey D. Bohlen, $513,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.