May 30-June 3
Adams
Thomas A. Therrien Jr. sold property at 46 East St., Adams, to Elisha Sweet, $179,900.
Stacey M. Healey sold property at 40 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Mackenzie J. and Mark O. Johnson Jr., $250,000.
Austrian LLC sold property at 17 Commercial St., Adams, to 97 Commercial Street LLC, $375,000.
Lynn M. Herlihy sold property at 16 Haggerty St., Adams, to Ellen M. Clarkson, $52,500.
Bradley and Bryant LLC sold property at 22-24 Albert St., Adams, to Cesylee Nguyen, $80,000.
Becket
Kenneth Bass sold property at Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to David and Elisa Green, $21,900.
Gerald Cormier, personal rep. of the Estate of Richard A. Cormier, sold property at 389 Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Jennifer R. Gaylord and Daniel M. Drawe, $241,000.
Kimberly and Allison Lake sold property at King Arthur Drive, Becket, to Gleb V. and Ann V. Jerebstov, $12,000.
Kimberly Y. Lake sold property at 88 King Arthur Drive, Becket, to Gleb V. and Ann V. Jerebstov, $62,000.
Clarksburg
Glenn R. and Robin R. Therrien sold property at 115 Fieldwood Drive, Clarksburg, to Zachary J. and Laura D. Wood, $435,000.
Debra Green sold property at 287 Cross Road, Clarksburg, to Maurice Abishour, $44,000.
Dalton
John F. Strack Jr. and Tara M. Sposato sold property at 440 High St., Dalton, to Connor J. and Kira A. Smith and Denise M. Staubach, $340,000.
Egremont
Warren Sherman sold property at 173 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Cynthia H. Cohen and Robert A. Cohen as trustees of Robert & Cynthia Cohen Family Trust, $1,600,000.
Victoria Jenssen sold property at 1 Nicholson Road, Route 23, and Egremont-Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Jonathan C. Schaefer as trustee of Catamount Land Nominee Trust, $1,000,000.
Firefly Holdings LLC sold property at 64 Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to Ethan W. Lasser and Jessica R. Lasser, $1,900,000.
Florida
Sarah L. and Charles A. Bohl Jr. sold property at 28 South St., Florida, to Ronald Carroll, $270,000.
Hussain A. Hamden, trustee for the Views of Crumb Hill RT, sold property at Central Shaft Road, Florida, to Phillip A. Bardsley, $24,000.
Great Barrington
Cherly P. Casper and William S. Casper sold property at North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Elizabeth F. Moritz and John A. Moritz, $88,000.
503 Main Street LLC sold property at 503 Main St., Great Barrington, to SJW Holdings LLC, $485,000.
Pearlie M. Conaway Estate sold property at 51 & 0 Dresser Ave., Great Barrington, to Louis Forouhar-Graff and Heather Forouhar Graff, $606,006.
Joseph A. Delmolino sold property at 252 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to John Delmolino, $385,000.
Jan Wojcik and Ruby Chang, trustees of Wojcik-Chang Family Nominee Trust, sold property at 1 Roger Road, Great Barrington, to Kierstyn Hunter and Jeffrey S. Walton, $660,000.
Hancock
Brian P. and Mary E. Loughman, trustees of the JEMB NRT, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to G&G Jiminy Rentals LLC, $250,000.
Gail F. Mullady sold property at 102 Main St., Hancock, to John S. Tafe, $335,000.
Hinsdale
246 Peru Road LLC sold property at 246 Peru Road, Hinsdale, to Timothy and Allison L. Kearns, $520,000.
Lanesborough
Paul A. Vallee sold property at 81 Swamp Road, Lanesborough, to Alicia M. Wallace, $145,000.
Lee
William T. Carty sold property at 2065 Cape St., Lee, to Frederick Speyrer III and Martha Speyrer, $72,000.
Applegate Inn LLC sold property at 279 West Park St., Lee, to Atul Jain, trustee of the Jain Berkshire RVT, $1,735,000.
Derek J. Boomsma sold property at 1140 Cape St., Lee, to Stone Hill Holdings LLC, $330,000.
Lenox
Lisa M. McCormack, trustee of the Sawmill NT, sold property at 383 East St., Lenox, to Patrick and Rebecca Evelyn Li, $345,000.
Charles Parriott sold property at 239 Under Mountain Road, Lenox, to Eric Crombez and Ryan Doremus, $925,000.
Monterey
Lauren Shub and Robert Eidus sold property at 75 Main Road, Monterey, to Heather P. Coon, $95,000.
Charles Brandwein and Sydney Brandwein sold property at 139 Tyringham Road, Monterey, to 139 Tyringham Road LLC, $690,000.
New Marlborough
Chelsea A. Stoddard sold property at 2 Shunpike Road, New Marlborough, to HAEJE LLC, $90,000.
North Adams
Guy R. Cariddi sold property at 39 Hudson St., North Adams, to Nicholas F. and Kristopher G. Saunders, $166,000.
Declan Cook and Paul Tremblay sold property at 116 Bonair Ave., North Adams, to Nicholas S. Trombley, $280,000.
Cady Street LLC sold property at 48 Cady St., North Adams, to Regina G. Miller-Fierke and John W. Fierke, $110,000.
DSM Properties LLC sold property at 44 Catherine St., North Adams, to Heather L. Juby, $200,000.
Alfred F. Gallese Jr., trustee of the Evelyn H. Gallese NT, sold property at 312 Eagle St., North Adams, to Joseph Ethan and Debora Malachuk, $132,000.
Robert and Hailey B. Dalby sold property at 441 East Main St., North Adams, to Cody E. Remillard and Lillian S. Podlog, $194,000.
Pittsfield
Ronald E. and Judy A. Blood sold property at 237 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Jacob M. Ellis and Sarah B. Kinney, $325,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 40 Roland St., Pittsfield, to Joshua G. and Dawn E. Johnson, $225,000.
Heidi E. Lovato, personal rep. of the Estate of Marjorie A. Grotz, sold property at 148 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Jose Miranda, $240,000.
Berkshire County Management LLC sold property at 58 Seymour St., Pittsfield, to Cheng Wu Zhu and Li Yun Li, $340,000.
Lynn Bilotta sold property at 1 Boulder Road, Pittsfield, to Lynn M. Stevens and Glenford D. Nixon, $350,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 57 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to DNC Real Estate LLC, $13,000.
Stephen M. Kerr, personal rep. of the Estate of Elsie Mary Kerr, sold property at 239 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to Aidan T. and Kari G. Casey, $260,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 90 Westchester Ave., Pittsfield, to Deborah Smith, $275,000.
Dominick R. Villane and Elizabeth A. Pelletier sold property at 126 Union St., Pittsfield, to Daphne A. Bolden, $235,000.
Emmanuel Kodjo Annuva sold property at 60-62 Winter St., Pittsfield, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $145,000.
Jeanne E. Baccoli sold property at 52-54 South John St., Pittsfield, to Fernando Vasconcelos and Alba Sanchez, $165,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 82 Elmhurst Ave., Pittsfield, to Gabrielle X. and Brooke A. Bridagan, $272,300.
Jeanne A. Hopfenspirger sold property at 190 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Merrilyn A. Gagne, $255,500.
Renee Zamboni, formerly known as Renee Chilton, sold property at 12 Melrose Ave., Pittsfield, to Marc Lescarbeau, $200,000.
Robert Gyurjan sold property at 45 Hazelwood Terrace, Pittsfield, to Sarah Engle, $280,000.
John A. Sensenbaugh, trustee of the Sensenbaugh Trust, sold property at 18 County Court, Pittsfield, to Leonard E. and Gloria Friedman, $629,900.
Brian P. and Deborah J. Flynn sold property at 32 Cromwell Ave., aka 5 Berkshire Ave., Pittsfield, to Jean LaForest, $265,000.
Richard E. Wojtczak sold property at 205-207 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Rosaura and German Roman, $250,000.
Amanda L. Desautels, personal rep. of the Estate of Darren Richard Desautels, sold property at 41 Woodbine Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas Sondrini, $130,000.
May Brook Development Corp. sold property at Lillybrook Road, Pittsfield, to Tamara B. and Christian G. Whitney, $75,000.
John E. Perusse Jr. sold property at 422 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Lida Mirella Flores, $285,000.
James J. Gutowski sold property at 42 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to James and David Brandi, $265,000.
TMR Realty LLC sold property at 14 Thomson Place, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth Corsa, $276,000.
Richmond
Richard Carl Zoeller sold property at 56 Grist Mill Road, Richmond, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $400,000.
Sandisfield
Robert A. Maryks sold property at 12 Tannery Road, Sandisfield, to Jordi Getman and Frances Mejia, $311,500.
Stockbridge
Margaret M. Fare, personal rep. of the Estate of Alice Marie Jirak, sold property at 36 Church St., Stockbridge, to William John Resetarits Sr. and Cheryl Rogers Resetarits, $459,000.
West Stockbridge
Ronald R. Ouwerkerk Estate sold property at 0 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Alexandra H. Glover as trustee of West Stockbridge House Nominee Realty Trust, $118,000.
Williamstown
Bilal Warrith Din Ansari and Colleen Marie Keyes sold property at 51 Wilshire Drive, Williamstown, to John W. and Megan J. Wiley, $559,000.
Alix H. and William Barrale sold property at 792 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Nicholas and Emily Hennessey, $399,000.
Michael P. Cushman, trustee of Lucia Howard Cushman RVT, sold property at 56 Benlise Drive, Williamstown, to Leslie A. Gura, $426,200.
Laura J. and Michael D. Ehlers sold property at Stone Hill Road, Williamstown, to David S. Poppick, trustee of the David S. Poppick 2019 RVT, and Elisabeth C. Naman, trustee of the Elisabeth C. Naman 2019 RVT, $100,000.
Laura J. and Michael D. Ehlers sold property at Stone Hill Road, Williamstown, to Henry C. and Maureen M. Lee, $100,000.
Windsor
Heather L. Juby sold property at 1130 Main Dalton Road, Windsor, to Berkshire County Management LLC, $325,000.
Edward J. Lisee sold property at High Street Hill Road, Windsor, to Holly Higinbotham, $60,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.