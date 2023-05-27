Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for May 8-12

May 8-12
Adams
John A. Ciuk sold property at 108 North Summer St., Adams, to Stacy Ann Kitchell and Timothy W. Kitchell Jr., $160,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold property at 54-58 Maple St., Adams, to PB Summer Street LLC, $85,500.
Arielle M. Poirot sold property at 11 Pearl St., Adams, to Elbin Orellana, $225,000.
Berkshire Homes Rentals LLC sold property at 12-18 South Willow St., Adams, to Wenninger Family LP, $155,000.
Becket
David J. and Christine L. White sold property at Mountain Pasture Road, Becket, to Viktor Majzik, $44,000.
Egremont
Richard S. Greenberg, trustee of Richard S. Greenberg Revocable Trust, sold property at 23 White's Hill Road, Egremont and Alford, to Black Bear Holdings I LLC, $705,000.
Great Barrington
Lute V. Hatch Jr. and Kathy M. Hatch sold property at 29 Commonwealth Ave., Great Barrington, to Beth Grace, $439,000.
William P. Zox and Jeannie B. Zox sold property at 24 Manville St., Great Barrington, to Shannon Burns and Paul Beling, $441,000.
Lanesborough
Paul M. and Renee Dodds sold property at 28 National St., Lanesborough, to Charles W. and Marie E. DiGennaro, $377,700.
Lee
Luz D. Salazar sold property at 42 Reservoir Road, Lee, to Vania Pimenta Lillie, $269,900.
Lenox
Thomas Abate sold property at 522 Walker St., Lenox, to Richard Montano, $395,000.
Amy Shaw, formerly known as Amy S. Consolati, sold property at 6 Morgan Manor, Unit 6, Lenox, to Mary Christine Rosensteel, $273,100.
Kelley R. Vickery sold property at 154 Cliffwood St., Lenox, to David M. Joseph and Molly B. Lyon-Joseph, $1,100,000.
New Ashford
Norman F. Quinn Jr., trustee of the Norman F. Quinn Jr. RVT, sold property at Beach Hill Road, New Ashford, to Brian and Mary Rojo, $227,500.
New Marlborough
David Johnson sold property at Canaan Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Michael Martin and Ronald Bartenstein, $55,000.
Hilary L. Jadow and David L. Jadow, co-trustees of Henry C. Jadow Qualified Personal Residence Trust Agreement Number One and Julie A. Jadow Qualified Personal Residence Trust Agreement Number One, sold property at 414 Brewer Branch Road, New Marlborough, to Jack Gellen and Sarah Carpenter, $3,100,000.
North Adams
Cindy Koloc and Brittany M. Cardinal sold property at 354 Kemp Ave., North Adams, to Shirah P. Bergman, $180,000.
Donald P., David R. and Wayne F. Andreatta and Ann M. Boulger sold property at 74 East Ave., North Adams, to Frank F. and Terri A. Bird, $260,000.
Diane M. Omelenchuck and Edward J., Michael M., and Nadia N Matney sold property at 270 Eagle St., North Adams, to Nicholas M.R. Anderson, $179,900.
Charles E. and Katherine Swabey sold property at 119 State St., North Adams, to Iman Ghazi, $70,000.
Otis
Keith E. and Rogina A. Modestow sold property at Rainbow Road, Otis, to Karen A. Scetz, $26,500.
Lisa C. Thomas sold property at North Main Road, Otis, to Christopher T. and Candy L. Chaffee, $35,000.
Pittsfield
Thomas M. Mullaney sold property at 241-243 Second St., Pittsfield, to Heather Kelley and Matthew Vella, $220,000.
Chantelle M. Hill, personal rep. of the Estate of George W. Hill, sold property at 115 Euclid Ave., Pittsfield, to Christopher K. Balaska, $240,000.
Mary Christine Rosensteel sold property at 247 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Lara and Robert Bolger, $332,000.
Brandon I. Beldengreen-Karas and Julia I. Beldengreen-Karas, formerly known as Julia I. Kurtz, sold property at 5 Caratina Ave., Pittsfield, to Justin C. Carafotes and Rachel A. Renchner-Kelly, $375,000.
Sugar Bears Enterprises LLC sold property at 119 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Fang Tian, $224,900.
David R. Cianflone, personal rep. of the Estate of Louise Forrest Cianflone, sold property at 507 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Jennifer C. Benson, $310,000.
Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the Doesn't Matter NT, sold property at 214 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Krzysztof Properties LLC, $115,000.
Megan P. Wilden sold property at 64-66 Boylston St., Pittsfield, to Luana Dias-David, $205,000.
John J. and Linda L. O'Brien sold property at 80 Spadina Parkway, Pittsfield, to Douglas J. Moore and Patricia C. Ingham, $489,900.
Henry W. Lingley III sold property at 88 Howard St., Pittsfield, to Alexander A. Lomaglio, trustee of the Alexander A. Lomaglio RVT, $252,500.
Joshua and Annamarie Yerkes sold property at 25 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Dianemarie and William W. Collins, $367,000.
Howard and Bonnie Graff sold property at 210 East Slope Road, Pittsfield, to Jason Brown and Claudia Epelbaum Brown, $1,900,000.
Savoy
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, by and through the Office of the District Attorney for the Berkshire District, sold property at 72 Jackson Road, Savoy, to Blair R. Mahar and Greta K. Facchetti, $100,000.
Sheffield
Gregory Scott Wilson, trustee of Thomas A. Wilson Living Trust, sold property at 269 East Main St., Sheffield, to Stewart T. Trail Jr. and Jenny Richter Trail, $293,697.75.
Hugh D. Buckhaults Jr. & Cassie M. Buckhaults sold property at 1474 County Road, Sheffield, to Beverly D. Brennan, Allison Rotenberg and Dustin Rotenberg, $532,000.
Washington
Donna M. Stimpson sold property at 361 Lovers Lane, Washington, to Colin Mark Goundrey, $30,000.
West Stockbridge
Ronald Jeffrey Sunog and Melissa Sunog sold property at 38 West Alford Road, West Stockbridge, to Thomas McCarrick, $380,000.
Williamstown
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 112., Williamstown, to David Jowett, $460,000.
John A. Montgomery and Lynn M. Hewitt, trustees of the Montgomery FT, sold property at Sand Springs Road, Williamstown, to Allen W. Whitney, Amanda A. and Jacob R. Dabrowski, $57,900.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.