May 9-13
Adams
Ann-Marie Racine sold property at 85 East Road, Adams, to Tyler LaFrance and Jillian Tatro, $286,500.
Alford
Jeffrey J. Goodman and Gregg R. Bromberg sold property at 275 West Road, Alford, to Kimberly DaCosta and Richard DaCosta, $1,125,000.
Becket
Heidi Gonzalez Fee sold property at 250 Wells Road, Becket, to Jessica Gonzalez, $208,500.
Matthew R. Fenton and Jeanne Abderhalden sold property at Sherwood Drive, Becket, to Michael Joseph Debella, $6,000.
Dalton
Ryan T. and Chelsea M. Smith sold property at 209 South St., Dalton, to Chloe Nadon, $265,000.
Thomas E. Viale Jr. and Lisa A. Denault-Viale sold property at 57-59 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Ross and Bonnie Kittle, $202,500.
Florida
Duane S. Mundy sold property at 36 South St., Florida, to Jonathan A. and Wendy M. Lescarbeau, $384,000.
Great Barrington
Kevin Sacco and Ronnie Sacco, trustees of both Living Trust of Kevin Sacco and Living Trust of Ronnie Sacco, sold property at 80 Taconic Ave., Great Barrington, to Laurie S. Pascal and Ross A. Pascal, trustees of both Laurie S. Pascal Trust-2013 and Ross A. Pascal Trust-2013, $587,000.
Wendy Sue Feldblum sold property at 48 Russell St., Great Barrington, to Karen Waddell, $573,000.
Hancock
Norman E. and Michaela Snyder sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Christos G. and Natalie Rizos, $585,000.
Lanesborough
John R. Boleng sold property at 12 Squato Road, Lanesborough, to Derek C. Hansen and James E. Terryberry II, $750,000.
Charles Garrity III sold property at 85 Prospect St., Lanesborough, to Mauori Hahtyaja-Zharia Stavenson, $188,000.
D.T.L Dreams sold property at 28 Spring St., Lanesborough, to Legacy Investments Housing & Construction Company Corp., to Jacob and Patricia L. Meyers, $75,000.
Lenox
Kristofer and Alexis B. Kennedy sold property at 186 East Dugway, Lenox, to Nikolaus E. and Sharon A. Kennedy, $450,000.
Susan Parsley sold property at 22 Delafield Drive, Lenox, to Kristopher H. and Alexis Brown Kennedy, $479,000.
North Adams
Jonathan A. Lescarbeau sold property at 988 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Patrick A. Malloy, $174,500.
Brian A. and Keith L. Howard sold property at 154 Walker St., North Adams, to Stefanie A. Howard, $150,000.
Pine Cobble Associates Inc. sold property at Tyler Street and Massachusetts Avenue, North Adams, to Blackinton Backwoods LLC, $80,000.
Karen M. Terwiske and Michele H. LeBeau, personal rep. of the Estate of David Charles LeBeau, sold property at 94 Reed St., North Adams, to Maurice Abishour, $35,989.
Peru
Joseph T. and Tracy A. Amodie sold property at Stephanie Lane, Peru, to Kevin O'Connell, $35,000.
Pittsfield
Samuel A. Saleeb sold property at 35 Roberta Road, Pittsfield, to Christopher James Wagner and Katherine Maeve Wyman, $357,000.
Thomas A. and Kathleen P. Scace sold property at 84 Knox Road, Pittsfield, to John Demick and Nancy Kay, $335,000.
James W. Benson Jr. sold property at 34 Daniel Ave., Pittsfield, to KPJ Enterprise LLC, $122,000.
Kelly A. Criswell, personal rep. of the Estate of Thomas F. Condron, sold property at 25 Rose Terrace, Pittsfield, to Kimberly Figueroa, $290,000.
Greylock Federal Credit Union sold property at 46 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to DNC Real Estate LLC, $90,000.
Diana Domenichini and Andrea Justice sold property at 95 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul F. Bowlby, $269,000.
Karen V. Schiltz sold property at 66 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Juan Antonio Espinoza Aragon and Sonia Elizabeth Espinoza-Urrutia, $265,000.
Eric E. Brickle sold property off East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Christine M. Burbank, trustee of the Christine M. Burbank 2009 RVT, $45,000.
Justin G. Cowdrey sold property at 63 Hollister St., Pittsfield, to Julie Kunz, $175,000.
Louis J. Puyia sold property at 35 Essex St., Pittsfield, to Vito F. Puyia, $39,500.
Stanley A. and Ruth L. Greenleaf sold property at 208 Jason St., Pittsfield, to Christopher B. Bunning, $300,000.
Kevin J. Connolly and Mary P. Anderson sold property at 36-38 Edward Ave., Pittsfield, to Kevin J. and Roslyn I. Connolly, $53,768.17.
Richmond
Jeffrey L. Diamond sold property at 720 West Road, Richmond, to Charles R. and Wendy M. Hudson, trustees of the Charles R. Hudson RVT and Wendy M. Hudson RVT, $1,600,000.
Sandisfield
Philana Rowell sold property at 0 South Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Nicholas Allen Browne, $93,000.
Sheffield
Dawn S. Massini Estate sold property at 210 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to FP Lend Fund I LLC, $249,000.
Stockbridge
Frannie R. Kronenberg, trustee of the Irving Kronenberg aka Isadore Kronenberg Testamentary Trust, sold property at 9 Rattlesnake Mountain Road, Stockbridge, to Christopher Wilson and Yin Chen Palumbo, $1,150,000.
West Stockbridge
Mary Catherine Nihart sold property at 7 Stockbridge Road, West Stockbridge, to Cassi Amanda Gibson, $498,000.
Raymond Fattorini and Anne M. Tannenbaum sold property at 197 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Bishir Faisal Ali and Leigha Ann Ali, $740,000.
Williamstown
Robert C. and Stefanie Spray Jandl sold property at 1651 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Esther Bell and Jason M. Varone, $739,000.
Sheila Mason, trustee of the Jean Russell-Morris RVT, sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit 3-G3, Williamstown, to Adam Patrick and Samantha Lyn Kaftan, $189,000.
Windsor
Jacob Trudeau sold property at 45 Access Road No. 3, Windsor, to Thomas and Kellie M. Powers, $18,000.
Matthew G. Ostrander sold property at High Street Hill, Windsor, to Adam J. Larson, Emily A. Murray and Ruth A. Crane, $42,900.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.