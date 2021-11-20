Adams
Thomas A. Lic sold property at 1-9 Allen St., Adams, to Logan J. Thompson, $370,000.
Michael J. Bostwick sold property at 57 Highland Ave., Adams, to Dennis and Kelly Lynch, $235,000.
Rose and Dominick Curci sold property at 67 Howland Ave., Adams, to Rachel Vera Turner and Jon Alan Valentine III, $150,000.
Thomas A. and Dayle J. Lic sold property at 17-37 Jordan St., Adams, to Logan J. Thompson, $600,000.
Alford
Riggs Family Holdings LLC sold property at North Egremont Road, Alford, to Alford Land Trust, $525,000.
Becket
Ruben and Lisa Segura sold property at Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Cindy M Scagliarini, $32,000.
Robert and Nancy Blose sold property at 99 Sir Galahad Drive, Becket, to Community LD LLC, $1,250.
Jeffrey W. Carmel Jr. sold property at 42 Berkshire Road, Becket, to Michael Conboy, $40,000.
Cheshire
Ann I. Piekos-Barber, trustee of the RPF Trust, sold property at 68 Mallard Cove, Cheshire, to Little Lighter LLC, $470,000.
Clarksburg
Stephen F. Cilli sold property at 65 Carson Ave, Unit 6, Clarksburg, to Lana Dia Bivenour and Brian V. Toro, $75,200.
Great Barrington
121 East LLC sold property at 121 East St., Great Barrington, to Roberta Ludlow and Christopher F. Meatto, $460,000.
Carol E. Scouten sold property at 144 Hurlburt Road, Great Barrington, to Gary N. Harrington and Mary M. Harrington, $270,000.
Hancock
Marie Chalita sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Aron J. and Kristy L. Smith, $85,000.
Kevin S. and Christine Sarubbe sold property at Corey Road, Unit 866, Hancock, to Trena Lyn Depel, $470,000.
Hinsdale
Edward and Janet Rupke sold property at Old Dalton Road, Hinsdale, to Alan O. and Tracy Lussier, $45,000.
Kevin A. and Nancy L. Hathaway sold property at 31 New Windsor Road, Hinsdale, to Sam A. Sala, $143,000.
Lee
Katherine S. Lockridge sold property at 55 Saint James Ave., Lee, to Mathieu Boudreau and Hannah Wilken, $380,000.
Thomas F. and Mary Diane Cinella sold property at 176 Main St., Lee, to Daniel P. Sumy, $404,000.
Patricia A. Dedrick sold property at 115 Pine St., Lee, to Samuel Taya Win and Anna Win, $389,000.
Albert A. Bravo, trustee of the 2 Park St. Nominee Trust, sold property at 2 Park St., Lee, to Hidden Farm LLC, $430,000.
Torey E. Winn, formerly known as Torey E. SanJurjo, individually and as executrix of the estate of William Sturgis Winn, sold property at 85 Greylock St., Lee, to William H. Winn, $190,000.
Thomas A. and Ann H. Northrup, trustees of the Northrup Family Revocable Joint Trust Agreement, sold property at 880 East St., Unit 6D, Lee, to Thomas and Susan Parente, $385,000.
Lenox
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 4 Golf View Drive, Lenox, to Steven Fishbane and Wei Wen Sung, $845,213.85.
Joseph C. and Sandra A. Ramsey sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit B1, Lenox, to Bobbi Anne Dutcher, $165,000.
Phyllis Fischthal, aka Phyllis Seidenberg, trustee of the Phyllis Fischthal aka Phyllis Seidenberg Trust Agreement, sold property at 65 Plunkett St., Lenox, to Daniel C. and Shari M. Savitt, $820,000.
Carolyn Brophy and Jeffrey R. Lynch, personal representatives of the estate of Gloria P. Antonangeli, sold property at 89 Taconic Ave., Lenox, to Richard W. and Robin Redniss, $575,000.
Harris N. Aaronson, trustee of the Lenox Road Nominee RT, sold property at 525 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, to 525 Pittsfield Lenox LLC, $600,000.
Monterey
Stephen C. Solosku sold property at 23 Laurel Banks, Monterey, to Richard Anthony Perello and Heather Leigh Stiteler, $810,000.
New Marlborough
Victoria Anne Reardon sold property at 1113 Hartsville Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Julia Lee and Stephen J. Lee, trustees of Stephen & Julia Lee Living Trust, $860,000.
Christina M. Heald and Timothy L. Heald sold property at Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Amber Carlson and Justin Carlson, $30,000.
North Adams
Mary Anne Schnare, Brenda T. and Diane G. Zappone sold property at 429 Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Paul Curro, $165,000.
Brian J. and Elizabeth M. Cunningham, trustees of the Cunningham FT, sold property at 243 Union St., Unit 306, North Adams, to Corry C. Buckwalter, $375,000.
Laura C. Clune sold property at 55 Northern Lights Ave., North Adams, to Andrew J. Rosenburg and Zorelly C. Cepeda Derieux, $195,000.
Otis
Merrilyn A. Gagne sold property at 14 South Pine St., Otis, to David R. and Sharon E. Sparkowich, $270,000.
Peru
Daniel P. Sumy sold property at 145 South Road, Peru, to Richard D. Miller, $285,000.
Geoffrey P. Patti and Karen P. Hoag Patti, aka Karen P. Hoag, sold property at 132 Stephanie Lane, Peru, to William R. and Jennifer Wadman, $567,000.
Paul W. Mark sold property at 95 Middlefield Road, Peru, to Smitha Piedilato, $232,000.
Pittsfield
John J. Virgilio and Briana M. Virgilio, formerly known as Briana M. Broderick, sold property at 91 Sherwood Drive, Pittsfield, to Catherine and Stephanie Wenmark, $416,800.
Travis B. Ovitt sold property at 74 Adelaide Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael R. Wixsom and Francielle C. Tozzo, $328,500.
Bonnie L.R. Robert and Susan J. Uliasz sold property at 30 Williams St., Pittsfield, to James P. and Rosemary R. Dellea, $245,000.
Leonora A. Zatorski, trustee of the Zatorski Family NT, sold property at 35-37 Herie Ave., Pittsfield, to Marcia Cabrera, $224,000.
Dana A. Parsons sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Pittsfield, to Maria Corsi, $189,900.
Ruth A. Fairfield sold property at 50 New Road, Pittsfield, to Erica Fairfield, $63,000.
Lorraine E. Delmolino, personal rep. of the estate of Ann Clare Shea, sold property at 52 Euclid Ave., Pittsfield, to Andrew Allen, $193,000.
Shirley A. Bruno sold property at 88-90 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Michael Butler, $125,000.
Patricia A. Carchedi sold property at 53 Third St., Pittsfield, to Kaare C. Francis, $141,000.
Paul J. and Margaret K. Curro sold property at 153 Leona Drive, Pittsfield, to Robert Jason and Karen Ann Derksen, $475,000.
Sara L. Shuff-Heck formerly known as Sara L. Shuff sold property at 28-30 Merriam St., Pittsfield, to Lourdes M. Mannise and Dominick C. Sacco, $199,000.
Lori A. Robitaille and Lisa M. Bauer, formerly known as Lisa A. Sullivan, sold property at 240 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Lori A. Robitaille, $88,500.
Paul W. Dalton and Diana K. Dalton formerly known as Diana K. Wallett, sold property at 23 Alma St., Pittsfield, to Holly C. Benzenhafer, $425,000.
Cara M. Becker sold property at 80 Cromwell Ave., Pittsfield, to Laura Torres and Mauricio Cevallos, $189,000.
Barbara A. Metivier sold property at 161 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Courtney E. Hart and Nicholas J. Hopkins, $375,000.
Bonnie S. Masefield sold property at Crystal Street, Pittsfield, to Julia Fees, $9,000.
Shirley A. Bruno sold property at 88-90 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Michael Butler, $125,000.
Barbara Conway, personal rep. of the estate of Patricia Trzcinka, sold property at 42 Clarendon St., Pittsfield, to Devon Ricky Fitts, $200,000.
Arthur James Fletcher and Heather Marie Fletcher, formerly known as Heather Marie McQuesten, sold property at 35 Taylor St., Pittsfield, to Nathan A. and Jessica M. Miller, $209,900.
Jeanne M. Talley, personal rep. of the estate of Stephen E. Pia, sold property at 26 Radcliffe Ave., Pittsfield, to Ashley A. Winseck, $208,000.
Debra M. Chessare sold property at 61 Nancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Joseph Ford Sondrini and Stephen John Sondrini, $280,000. Linda J. Whitacre sold property at 203 Benedict Road, Pittsfield, to James R. Danylieko, $243,000.
Jessica C. Cowdrey and Timothy A. Kaider sold property at 68 Stearns Ave., Pittsfield, to Sharon M. Peltier, trustee, $130,000.
Carol T. Seigh sold property at 43 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Robert and Mary Ann Beals, $218,000.
South Street LLC sold property at 1030 South St., Pittsfield, to 1030 Lenox, LLC, $625,000.
Richmond
Jeffrey H. and Marion H. Grant, trustees of the Jeffrey and Marion Grant RVT, sold property at 649 Sleepy Hollow Road, Richmond, to Martin Cohen and Elizabeth Keating, $1,075,000.
Sandisfield
Anthony P. Battistoni sold property at 0 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Phillip Blume, $48,000.
Charles T. Yarzab sold property at 39 South Main St., Sandisfield, to Sean Fleuriel, $320,000.
Christopher M. Bollen and George Miscamble sold property at 18 South Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Aileen Gibbons, $720,000.
Sara Palmer and David Sarnoff sold property at 5 South Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Vanessa Braeley and Jeffrey Gitto, $315,000.
Sara Palmer sold property at South Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to David Sarnoff and Pepper Sarnoff, $25,000.
Stockbridge
Christopher and Kerrti Rhine sold property at 1 Fox Meadow Lane, Stockbridge, to Zachary James and Jessica S. Strongin Gultz, $790,000.
Tyringham
Dorothy L. Naventi, trustee of the Naventi Family NT, sold property at 54 Lakeside Drive, Tyringham, to Thomas and Rebecca Touponce, $750,000.
Washington
Bonnie and John H. Conner sold property at Route 8, Washington, to Aaron and Balinda Lennon, $15,000.
West Stockbridge
Alicia M. Schindler and Keith F. Schindler sold property at 14 Smith Road, West Stockbridge, to Lydia Laskow and Paul Laskow, $419,000.
Williamstown
Aruna D’Souza sold property at 32 Front St., Williamstown, to Laura Kolesar Gura, $449,000.
Andrew K. Gibson and Courtenay St. John Gibson sold property at 121 Berkshire Drive, Williamstown, to Jeffrey E. and Robin T. Sher, $255,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.