Adams
Deborah Muccillo sold property at 13 North Summer St., Adams, to Misty Bentley and Chad T. Mazza, $185,000.
Al’s Service Center Inc. sold property at 95 Commercial St., Adams, to Cumberland Farms Inc., $430,000.
Scott E. Tolmach sold property at 23 East St., Adams, to Robert A. Patterson Jr. and Amy B. Oberlin, $269,500.
Paula J. Rhinemiller sold property at 26 John St., Adams, to Elizabeth and James Williams II, $132,000.
Carol Ostrowski sold property at 5 Elm St., Adams, to Cumberland Farms Inc., $270,000.
Carol Ostrowski sold property at 89 Commercial St., Adams, to Cumberland Farms Inc., $275,000.
Becket
Donald V. Munger sold property at King Richard Drive, Becket, to Elizabeth Titone and Russell Alderson, $7,600.
Bruce R. and Beth A. MacMonigle sold property at Shawnee Shore Road, Becket, to Gary and Mary Voghel, $2,000.
Joann H. Maier sold property at 402 Sherwood Drive, Becket, to Daniel Sbrega and Melissa Dallon Sbrega, $650,000.
Kelly E. Tiedemann sold property at 39 Brandons Way, Becket, to Abdessamed Bahira, $8,500.
Susan L. Handzel and Paul G. Humphrey sold property at 85 Mystic Isle Way, Becket, to Michael S. Tirone and Brenda W. Banks-Tirone, trustees of the Tirone Nominee RT, $368,000.
Zachary and Jillian Anderson sold property at 3512 Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Brian Dougherty, $293,000.
Cheshire
Shawnee L. Brown sold property at 112 Outlook Ave., Cheshire, to Mitchell R. and Lisa J. St. John, $349,112.
Dalton
Michael G. Zamboni sold property at 25-27 John St., Dalton, to Catherine Spence, $180,000.
George E. and Joan E. Vazakas sold property at 163 Red Barn Road, Unit 58, Dalton, to Steven M. and Michele B. Marantz, $480,000.
Egremont
James M Van Deusen Estate sold property at 24A Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to Daniel W. Martin and Sandra B. Martin, $444,500.
Florida
John D. Duquette Jr. sold property at Tilda Hill Road, Florida, to Tracy C. Pierce, $11,000.
Great Barrington
Ashleigh P. Martin and James A. Martin sold property at 343 State Road, Great Barrington, to Marvin Enrique Rocche Cruz, $300,000.
16 Prospect LLC sold property at 16 Prospect St., Great Barrington, to Jessica Allain, $510,000.
Margaret A. Welch, trustee of Margaret A. Welch Revocable Trust of 2010, sold property at 506 Main St., Great Barrington, to Elizabeth A. Mercer, trustee of Sibeal Nominee Realty Trust, $140,000.
Alice Gottlieb and Geoffrey J. Gottlieb sold property at 30 Lake Mansfield Road, Great Barrington, to Amal E. Moorad, trustee of Moorad Nominee Realty Trust, $1,305,000.
Crystal Van Deusen and Jeremy Van Deusen sold property at 18 Wyantenuck St., Great Barrington, to Alex McPhail and Arielle Tillou, $299,000.
Jordana Levine, Craig Moskowitz and Mark Moskowitz sold property at 0 State Road, Great Barrington, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $63,000.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 300, Great Barrington, to David Rich and Wendy M. Rich, $550,000.
Ronald B. Milch and Susan N. Milch sold property at 91 Brush Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Natalia Castro, $644,341.
Alder Creek LLC sold property at 218 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Ronald J. Auger and Lynne R. Vadnais, $325,000.
Gary Williams sold property at 3 Pothul Drive, Great Barrington, to Suzanne Arre, $215,000.
Brenda L. Menker sold property at 68 Brush Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Florence Lenoel, $669,000.
Hancock
Eyal Shapira, trustee of the Rusty Realty Trust, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to William and Katherine Kearney, $205,000.
Lanesborough
John R. Boleng sold property at 8 Squanto Road, Lanesborough, to Town Crest Property Group LLC, $148,000.
Linda M. Kaufman sold property at 35 North Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to James K. and Kayla Michelle Arienti, $689,000.
B&E Land Development LLC sold property at 18 Wabasso St., Lanesborough, to Michael P. and Kelly A. Kiernan, $80,000.
Lee
Joanne R. Thompson sold property at 65 Chestnut St., Lee, to Dalila Perez, $75,000.
Dena Bancroft sold property at Navin Avenue, Lee, to Keith Broughel, $20,000.
Francine D. Greenberg sold property at 289 Antelope Ave., Lee, to Mark Casimiro, $24,000.
Timothy P. Harrington and Anne Paget Rutherford sold property at 110 Orchard St., Lee, to Thomas F. Stier and Winslow Eliot, $281,000.
Joseph J. Kresiak and Mark A. Kresiak sold property at 178 Center St., Lee, to Nubia Pardo Diaz, $130,600.
Lenox
Margery S. Golin sold property at 16B Muirfield Drive, Unit 16B, Lenox, to Stephen R. Schoenfeld and Penelope Hudnut, $625,000.
W. Merrill and Carol A. Sanderson sold property at 6 Morgan Manor, Unit 2, Lenox, to Mark R. Ameigh, $245,000.
Lenox Acquisitions LLC sold property at 30 Church St., Lenox, to Masyunya LLC, $480,000.
Jennifer E. Coffey and Robert A. Horn sold property at 479 Under Mountain Road, Lenox, to Calla Delsignore, $532,500.
Mitchell I. Greenwald, trustee of the Macalin RT, sold property at Chestnut Lane, Lenox, to Richard Scott Jarvis, Sherry Levin, Scott Pignatelli, Damon Fowler, and Freddy Lawrence, $60,000.
Judith A. Seaman sold property at 57 Taconic Ave., Lenox, to George A. Oldziey and Suzanne T. Stern, $637,000.
Mark J. and Hally N. Shaw sold property at 11 Highcrest Road, Lenox, to Kevin and Karen Sossin, Glenn Edward and Geraldine I. Sossin, and Gary and Rhonda Davidson, $850,000.
HSBC Bank USA NA, trustee, and Kathleen E. and Richard Shove sold property at 10 Crystal St., Lenox, to HSBC Bank USA NA, trustee, $119,831.16.
Monterey
Paula Hall and William D. Hall as trustees of William D. Hall & Paula Hall Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 212 Blue Hill Road, Monterey, to Blue Hill Retreat LLC, $1,500,000.
Paula Hall and William D. Hall, as trustees of William D. Hall & Paula Hall Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 214 Blue Hill Road, Monterey, to Eric Nadler and Lisa Nadler, $1,380,000.
New Ashford
J.W. Kelly Family LLC, J.W. Kelly’s Enterprises Inc. and Polish American Realty LLC sold property at Ingraham Road, New Ashford, to Robert Shea, $174,900.
New Marlborough
Carol E. Majkowski and Jane Sherman, as trustees of Carol E. Majkowski Revocable Trust, sold property at 452 Adsit Crosby Road, New Marlborough, to Thomas Gibson McConnell and Jaime Allison Shapiro, $699,900.
North Adams
Regan E. Martin, personal rep. of the estate of Carole Ann Bonneville, sold property at 35 Windom Terrace, North Adams, to Kathleen Ann Merrigan, $139,000.
David C. Oshman and Kamonkwan Tongmusick sold property at 81 Summit Ave., North Adams, to Kristen Lee Maki, $126,400.
Daniel B. and Jean M. Tatro sold property at Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Robert Michael and Ramana S. Hendrix, $159,000.
Woodlawn Construction LLC sold property at Notch Road, North Adams, to Alexander Stevens, $20,000.
Otis
Kathleen B. Lipkins sold property at 364 Dimmock Road, Otis, to Michael and Joni Levine, $1,600,000.
Milton Waner sold property at 907 Algerie Road, Otis, to Ted J. Stein and Brian Strickler, $875,000.
Pittsfield
Geraldo L. and Nicole P. Arace sold property at 24 Filomena Drive, Pittsfield, to Rina Shah, $585,000.
A.C. Enterprises LLC sold property at 446 Hubbard Ave., Pittsfield, to Stonebridge Enterprises Inc., $350,000.
Barbara Markessinis, trustee of the Helen D. Markessinis Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 25 Jason St., Pittsfield, to Eugene and Victoria Zacharewicz, $360,000.
Maria Gabriella Mazzeo sold property at 56 Saratoga Drive, Pittsfield, to Craig Smith and Gillian Bianchi, $318,000.
Springside Gardens LLC sold property at 70-78 Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Springside Apartments LLC, $1,240,000.
Liborio W. Scaccia sold property at 8 Vinal Ave., Pittsfield, to Ethan J. and Tatiana Koelbel, $350,000.
Kayley Stasiewski sold property at Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Poppolis LLC, $66,250.
Helen F. Welch sold property at 53 Donna Ave., Pittsfield, to Gregory A. Bartlett and Christine Fraser, $283,000.
Marcia E. Gates sold property at 15 Fasce Place, Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $120,000.
Pittsfield News Company Inc. sold property at 180 & 184 South St. and 27 Reed St., Pittsfield, to Lee Bank, $750,000.
Donna M. Melanson sold property at 14 Virginia Ave., Pittsfield, to Katharine Mahoney Twing, $165,000.
James Arienti sold property at 40 Stratford Ave., Pittsfield, to Martin S. Rankell and Catherine J. Beer-Rankell, $239,000.
Mitchell R. St. John sold property at 185 Elberon Ave., Pittsfield, to Peter A. Sayers, $213,900.
Michael E. Fitzgerald sold property at 128 Euclid Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellen Marlow-Ambrosino, $220,000.
Jay and Pamela R. Green sold property at 117 Somerset Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeremy L. and Brandi L. Boord, $275,000.
Richard L. Rheaume sold property at 89 Kearney Ave., Pittsfield, to Terry J. Bandy Jr., $184,500.
Nancy L. Shulman, formerly known as Nancy L. Bloomberg; Marjorie Shulman, formerly known as Marjorie E. Finklestein; James M. Shulman, and Mark L. Abecassis, trustee of the Abecassis Family NT, sold property at 229-237 North St., Pittsfield, to A.C. Enterprises LLC, $400,000.
Sean F. and Debra H. Connors sold property at 1240 North St., Pittsfield, to Seth M. and Penni P. Walsh, $115,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, and John R. Pannozzo sold property at 481 West St., Pittsfield, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fund, FSB, trustee, $30,000.
Richmond
Joane Cornell sold property at 706 Dublin Road, Richmond, to John S. and Robin Abbott, $569,000.
Eric L. and Linda S. Hanson sold property at Richmond Shores, Richmond, to Doreen Donovan, $50,000.
Savoy
Larry S. Davis sold property at Loop Road, Savoy, to Daniel James and Jessica Lynn Angelastro, $75,000.
Stockbridge
Kenneth L. Tracht and Joan A. Tracht, trustees of the Kenneth L. and Joan A. Tracht Living Trust 2003, sold property at 15 Lakeview Drive, Stockbridge, to Gail Denicola, $570,000.
Dominic Cardillo and Karen S. Cardillo, trustees of the Cardillo Family RT, sold property at East Street, Stockbridge, to Ernest J. Cardillo Jr., $20,000.
Edward F. Keon Jr. and Patricia Kennelly, trustees of the Edward F. Keon Jr. Trust and the Patricia Kennelly Trust, sold property at 30 Lake Drive, Stockbridge, to Michael and Victoria Bershadsky, $55,000.
Collin Lovas and Richard W. Smith sold property at 2 Wallace Road, Unit 2W, Stockbridge, to Jason Krasner and Sylvana Bunag-Krasner, $250,000.
Sheffield
Milt Horowitz, trustee of Horowitz Family Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 356 Miller Ave., Sheffield, to Beryle Bierbower, $395,000.
Richard A. Midwood sold property at 622 West Road, Sheffield, to Margaret A. Lambert and Thomas J. Lambert, trustees of Lambert Family Trust, $333,000.
West Stockbridge
Cohen & Daughters LLC sold property at Beach Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Catherine Gamberoni and John M. Gamberoni, $350,000.
Williamstown
Donald R. Walters and Mary V. Benisek sold property at 1211 Main St., Williamstown, to R. Andrew Webb and Kim Cameron, $199,000.
Namkoong LLC sold property at 1155 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Robin Page Dufour and Nicole Martha Armbrust, $450,000.
Windsor
Natalie Mazzuchi sold property at 34 Access Road, Windsor, to Nathaniel A. and Corissa E. Tripp, $10,000.