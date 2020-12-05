Adams
Chris Bonnivier, trustee of the North Holden NT, sold property at 6 Apremont St., Adams, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $35,000.
Becket
Gary F. Geiger and Mary E. Sliech sold property at Mallard Drive, Becket, to Timothy R. Rebbeck and Jill E. Stopper, $54,500.
Sara E. Matson, Leonora M., Diederik J. and Pieter G. Van Wassenaer sold property at 1377 Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Mark Fairfield and Cedar Landsman, trustees of the Relational Trust, $689,000.
Andrew P. and Dorothy H. Zale sold property at 279 Old Pond Road, Becket, to David and Joan Cooney, $427,000.
Ashley Lynn Borsotti sold property at 28 Becket West Road, Becket, to Ellie’s Holdings LLC, $46,000.
David W. and Tracy A. Hawkes sold property at 211 Woodmere Road, Becket, to Victor and Yelena Antaramian, $227,500.
Edward A. and Marsha A. Denham sold property at Off Route 20, Becket, to Michael A. Prelli and Kim M. Raftery, $40,000.
Pauline H. Yen, trustee of the James Z. Yen RT and the Pauline H. Zen RT, sold property at Goldfinch Drive, Becket, to Travis R. Cabral and Rian M. Dowd, $14,900.
Cheshire
Diane M. Burdick sold property at 457 Lanesborough Road, Cheshire, to Julie L. Zdon and Shaun M. McKay, $125,000.
Brenda G. Ferguson, Paula Jean Boynton, Robin Ann Poirot, and Trent Paul Gaylord sold property at 560 South State Road, Cheshire, to Julie Mohnkern, $187,750.
Sara A. Hollander sold property at 111 Lakeshore Drive, Cheshire, to Andrew and Elisa Schorr, $399,000.
Dalton
Sean Kelly and Molly Kelly, formerly known as Molly Stramberg, sold property at 265 East St., Dalton, to Russell H. and Jacquelynn K. Varney, 224,000.
Kristopher P. McLaughlin and Brianna Dandurant sold property at 92 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Brandin Vincent Quail, $179,000.
Richard E. and Katherine M. Carty sold property at 40 Daly Ave., Dalton, to Black Dog Family Properties LLC, $300,000.
Alvin and Bonnie N. Edelstein, trustees of the Edelstein RVT, sold property at 61 River Birch Lane, Dalton, to Alan and Mary Chris Bassman, $450,000.
Great Barrington
Holly Rogers, as personal rep. of the estate of Marcus John Kowalczyk, a/k/a Marcus J. Kowalczyk, sold property at 215 Prospect St., Great Barrington, to Segalla Properties LLC, $127,000.
Susan N. Singleton sold property at 228 Long Pond Road, Lots 11 & 11A, Great Barrington, to Adam Paul Miller and Olivia Keetch Miller, $430,000.
Samantha Robbins sold property at 100 Hollenbeck Ave., Great Barrington, to Greer Goodman and Dylan McCormick, $780,000.
Debra Lee Trautmann and Robert Edward Trautmann, trustees of the Debra Lee Trautmann Revocable Trust Agreement, sold property at 1 Butternut Lane, Great Barrington, to Andrew Donnelly and Margaret Montgomery Morse, $700,000.
Joseph Peter Flemming and Camilla Flemming sold property at 0 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington, to John V. D’Aniello Jr. and Stacie D’Aniello, $25,000.
Jared M. Dwyer and Patricia J. Dwyer sold property at 23 Egremont Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Elizabeth Candee, $169,500.
Z&C Floors Inc. sold property at 3 White Birch Road, Great Barrington, to Jeffrey Hollar and Sarah Ryan, $300,000.
Douglas Wilber, personal rep. of the estate of L. Locke Larkin, a/k/a Leo Locke Larki, a/k/a Locke Larkin, and Patricia Larkin sold property at 265 & 267 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to CJD Enterprises LLC, $695,000.
Monument Valley LLC sold property at 235 Monument Valley Road, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Tyler Langlois, $200,000.
Hancock
Moose Creek Holdings Inc. sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to James J. and Lauren Johnson, $135,000.
Hinsdale
Lenore Development Corp. sold property at 166 Lenore Drive, Hinsdale, to Kenneth L. and Mary P. Knepper, trustees of the Knepper RT, $86,000.
NOCO Enterprises LLC sold property at Bullards Crossing, Hinsdale, to 246 Peru Road LLC, $400,000.
Lanesborough
Jeffrey M. Perri sold property at 27 Westview Road, Lanesborough, to Lynne Duby-Martin, $194,500.
Robert B. and Prudence W. Barton sold property at 156 Kessler Road, Lanesborough, to Brian and Shannon Cook, $252,500.
Ethel C. and Michael A. Shakeshaft, trustees of the Ethel C. Shakeshaft Trust – 2015, sold property at 55 Scott Hill Road, Lanesborough, to Edward Rich, $320,000.
David A. and Sheryl R. Iodice sold property at 1100 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Peter Charles and Jean Winchell, $268,900.
Deborah Asch Decelles sold property at 195 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Denise Sperling, $240,400.
Lee
Daniel R. Dus sold property at 850 Summer St., Unit M9, Lee, to Daniel Mozes and Miriam H. Bensimhon, $1,299,000.
Linda Kahn sold property at 700 Devon Road, Unit 9-18, Lee, to Abraham J. Kadish, trustee of the A.J. Kadish Nominee RT, $315,000.
Lenox
Morris Rabinowitz and Elaine Spatz-Rabinowitz, trustees of the Morris Rabinowitz RVT and the Elaine Spatz-Rabinowitz RVT, sold property at 50 Holiday Hills, Lenox, to Alejandra K. Hung and Patrick D. Lowber-Banfield, $375,000.
William G.C. and Susan R. Dakin sold property at 35 Walker St., Lenox, to Bryan Binder and Kelly Seeman, $907,400.
Judith Bates, formerly known as Judith Bates Merritt, sold property at 203 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Brent Ridge and Patricia Mackenzie, $525,000.
Hebert E. Gregg sold property at 10 Yokun Ave., Lenox, to Richard and Esther M. Altman, $625,000.
Barbara Berger, trustee of the Berger RVT, sold property at 46 Housatonic St., Unit 2C, Lenox, to Lee Ann Collins, $385,000.
Lenox Commons Holdings LLC sold property at 55 Pittsfield Road, Unit 4C & 4D, Lenox, to Lenox Dental Realty LLC, $397,500.
Monterey
Epgor Management Company LLC sold property at 141 Stevens Lake Way, Lot 3-A, Monterey, to Edward Koenig, trustee of Koenig Family Nominee Realty Trust, $1,200,000.
North Adams
Margaret Maroni, personal rep. of the estate of Gail M. Nelson, sold property at 13-15 Freeman Ave., North Adams, to Gregory V. Quinn, $60,000.
Nelson Walter Dushaney sold property at 11-13 Holbrook St., North Adams, to Megan E. Seiler and Matthew B. Swindell, $213,500.
Beth E. Collier sold property at 295 Kemp Ave., North Adams, to Jeffrey T. and Janice Wilcoxson, $250,000.
Susan E. Butler sold property at 384 Ashland St., North Adams, to David Louis Dickinson, $119,000.
David A. and Karen T. Boyer sold property at 55 Lyman St., North Adams, to Casey C. Cooke and Jessica Garner, $225,000.
Beaver Properties Inc. sold property at 91-101 Beaver St., North Adams, to Melinda Medina, $169,000.
Lisa M. Feinberg sold property at 65 George Ave., North Adams, to Maura J. Hawkins, $175,000.
Deidre A. Chilson sold property at 375 Houghton St., North Adams, to Cheri Faith Rozycki, $140,000.
Otis
Blake Owen and Barbara Lynn Middleton sold property at 137 West Center Road, Otis, to Daniel J. Melissa Antoniazzi, $275,000.
Pittsfield
Jeffrey R. Lynch, trustee of the Mary Catherine Murphy Trust, sold property at 112 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Charon C. Larochelle, $42,400.85.
Nancy J. Auger sold property at 47 Briggs Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael R. Hoctor, $158,000.
Shenna M. Brady, formerly known as Sheena M. Bradford, sold property at 32 Farnsworth Terrace, Pittsfield, to Corey Richard Sadlowski, $169,900.
Lucian Radu-Radulescu, trustee of the Lucian Radu-Radulescu RVT, sold property at 284 Dalton Division Road, Pittsfield, to Daniel C. Brooks, $310,000.
Gail I. Becker sold property at 101 Bryant St., Pittsfield, to David P. Orsi and Kimberly B. Marley-Orsi, $130,000.
Mitchell W. and Lynn L. Boraski sold property at 26 Brookside Drive, Pittsfield, to Daryian Rhysing, $439,000.
Ohana Realty LLC sold property at Churchill Street, Pittsfield, to David C. Jones, $250,000.
Deborah L. Lucey, trustee of the Deborah L. Lucey RVT, sold property at 18 May Terrace, Pittsfield, to James K. Ervin, $217,000.
Troy J. Ziter sold property at 200 California Ave., Pittsfield, to Megan L. Boyer, $169,900.
Cheryl Zaccaro sold property at 75 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to Nicole Lynn Orabona and Nathan Currin Leigh, $133,000.
Vladimir L. Garcia-Rodriguez and Darla J. Garcia sold property at 125 Dan Casey Memorial Drive, Pittsfield, to Joseph A. Gilli, $326,500.
James J. Ferron sold property at 201-203 Second St., Pittsfield, to Tony Henriquez, $139,745.
Robert D. and Joanna M. Barzottini sold property at 54 Howard St., Pittsfield, to Michael A. Fera, $167,000.
Anthony J. Grandshaw sold property at 74 Windsor Ave., Pittsfield, to Troy J. Ziter and Gabrielle E. Mazzeo Ziter, $221,000.
Arthur A. Salvadore and William A. Finn sold property at 159 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to Truman R. Keys and Kevin Batista, $385,000.
Karen J. Guinen sold property at 20 John St., Pittsfield, to Whitney S. Morse, $117,000.
Elizabeth A. Bullard sold property at 241 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Kathleen Grater and Ralph Cafiero, $335,500.
Cindy M. Hanselman, formerly known as Cindy M. Brazie, sold property at 441 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Kaitlin Anne Levesque, $174,000.
Constance M. Constantino, formerly known as Constance M. Hodgkins, sold property at 146 Karen Drive, Pittsfield, to Gary R. and Shela M. Levante, $450,000.
Rufo Industries Inc., formerly Lakewood Industries and formerly Lakewood Mold Company Inc., sold property at 35 Downing Industrial Parkway, Pittsfield, to 35 Downing Development LLC, $640,000.
Matthew R. Bienia sold property at 37 Plunkett St., Pittsfield, to Thiago A. de Oliveira, $165,000.
Richard S. Monyahan, personal rep. of the Estate of Richard A. Monyahan, sold property at 16 Stearns Ave., Pittsfield, to Kayla M. Bromback, $143,000.
Karen L. Gurley sold property at 107 Edward Ave., Pittsfield, to Kenneth Michael and Karen Joyce Guinen, $220,500.
Brien Center for Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Inc. sold property at 59 Hamlin St., Pittsfield, to Margaret Irene Walsh, $170,000.
Gary R. Levante sold property at 68 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Michael J. Collins, $189,900.
Eileen M. Durkin, trustee of the Nichols Family NT, sold property at 66 Montgomery Ave., Pittsfield, to John and Luke Gilvey, $200,000.
Richmond
Max S. Hallowell, trustee of the Donna G. Burnett RVT, sold property at 51 Cherry Road, Richmond, to Alan S. Schonfeld, $180,000.
Sheffield
Jeremiah Bickford sold property at 179 East Main St., Sheffield, to Amy E. Truax, $250,000.
Giancarlo G. Esposito and Joy McManigal sold property at 28 South Main St., Sheffield, to Mirijana Matura and Tony Matura, $575,000.
Deborah Thornton and Henry Thornton sold property at 999 Hewins St., Sheffield, to Samuel Allen and Simone Landon, $325,000.
Scott Cooper and Sara Cooper sold property at 1380 County Road, Sheffield, to Elysha Weissglass and Alexander Schmieder, $298,000.
George B. Chase, individually, and Anne L. Chase, individually, as executrix of the estate of Mary R. Chase and as trustee of Anne H. Chase Trust FBO George B. Chase, sold property at Lime Kiln Road, Sheffield & Egremont, to Bow-Wow Farms LLC, $235,000.
Rosemarie Wright, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Manfred Pekrul sold property at 500 Salisbury Road, Sheffield to Ballard Property Management LLC, $130,000.
Riva S. Rischner sold property at 24 Cactus St., Sheffield, to Stephen A. Feldman and Jill S. Straus, $365,000.
Stockbridge
William K. Harrington Jr. and Tricia L. Harrington sold property at 35 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Glendale Hickory Farm LLC, $1,790,000.
Patrick J. Hughes and D. Sofia Hughes, formerly known as D. Sofia Ffrench, sold property at 6 Cherry St., Stockbridge, to Abigail Christine Hulme, $285,000.
Tyringham
Jeffrey R. and Lynne V. Zucchi, trustees of the Jeffrey R. Zucchi Trust — 2020 and the Lynne V. Zucchi Trust — 2020, sold property at 3, 7, 9, & 11 Main Road, Tyringham, to David Frackman, $325,000.
Ann Colin Herbst sold property at 93 Main Road Tyringham, to Eric D. and Kimberly W. Lederman, $1,400,000.
Williamstown
George D. Johns and Jonas A. McCaffery sold property at 75 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to James F. Beitzel, $165,000.
Susan T. Mahler sold property at 104 Forest Road, Williamstown, to Cory E. Campbell and Rachel V. Bukanc, $525,000.
Ann-Marie Rodriquez sold property at 106 Lindley Terrace, Williamstown, to Susan T. Mahler, $519,500.
Matthew Exton Reeve and Alexandra Reeve Givens sold property at 121 Threadwell Hollow Road, Williamstown, to Daniel Dus, $972,500.
Richard Duteau, executor of the will of Roland M. Duteau, sold property at 37 Mountainview Drive, Williamstown, to Cori B. Fappiano, $60,000.
Henry and Karen M. Henderson sold property at 204 Longview Terrace, Williamstown, to Sue B. Warner, $540,000.
Joan M. Benjamin, trustee of the Joan M. Benjamin RT, sold property at 735 Hancock Road, Williamstown, to Nathaniel Silver and Caroline O. Fowler, $1,200,000.
Rachel Bukanc sold property at 66 Orchard Lane, Williamstown, to Diane Lequeux Van Kempen, $289,000.
Windsor
Ronald N. and Aileen M. D’Ambrosia sold property at 0 River Road, Windsor, to Joshua and Paige T. Wandrei, $29,900.
Theo and Lacie Leyrer sold property at 399 River Road, Windsor, to Erin McLaughlin, $241,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.