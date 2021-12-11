Adams
George J. Haddad and Ann M. Bartlett sold property at 69 Park St., Adams, to 97 Commercial Street LLC, $210,000.
Virginia R. and Gerald F. Lamb, trustees of the Lamb NT, sold property at 8-14 Thompson St., Adams, to Stonehedge Properties LLC, $220,000.
Becket
Kenneth P. Burns sold property at Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Michael L. Holcomb, $34,000.
Dalton
Craig R. and Sandra B. Crosier sold property at 701 Main St., Dalton, to Malcolm M. and Noreen F. Porter, $240,000.
Florida
James A. and Eileen J. Ossa sold property at 115 Monroe Road, Florida, to Providencia Medina, $255,000.
Hinsdale
Wendy S. Kowalczyk, trustee of the Woloshyn Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 372 Michaels Road, Hinsdale, to John J. and Brianna M. Virgilio, $395,000.
Jeremy F. Ferin sold property at 145 George Schnopp Road, Hinsdale, to Linda Anne Adriance, $190,000.
Lanesborough
Tracy T. Crosby sold property at 35 Quarry Road, Lanesborough, to Melissa A. Phillips and Jesus C. Cabrera Cortes, $275,000.
Lee
Glenda Baczek sold property at 36 Woodland Road, Lee, to Matthew Roche and Joshua R. Stewart, $25,000.
James M. and Jane E. Leahy and Philip J. Leahey sold property at 37 Reservoir Road, Lee, to Allan and Emily Armstrong, $250,000.
John F. and Theresa G. Swegel sold property at 335 East St., Lee, to Luis Rodolfo Hernandez, $275,000.
Ronald and Linda K. Giancola sold property at 57 Golden Hill Road, Lee, to Judith Anne Collins Faulkner and Scott Eric Faulkner, trustees of the Judith Anne Collins Faulkner FT, $676,000.
New Marlborough
Bruce J. Bona and Susan D. Mullen sold property at 476 Rhoades & Bailey Road, New Marlborough, to Kristin Hoffman and Yuhang Rong, $100,000.
New Marlborough Hill LLC sold property at New Marlborough Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Pamela M. Thompson and Scott C. Thompson, $118,750.
North Adams
Carly Y. Louison sold property at 404 Church St. and Meadow Street Extension, North Adams, to Harrison R. Schroeder and Lucia A. Randall, $265,000.
Wanda L. Burgess sold property at 51 Chestnut St., North Adams, to Kenneth and Debra Whiting, $225,000.
Nicholas R. Lentine sold property at 66 Furnace St., North Adams, to Michael E. Burns, $127,500.
Guy R. Cariddi sold property at 211 Church St., North Adams, to Michael James Wetterauer and Emily Rachel Riehl-Bedford, $227,500.
Norman S. Haas Jr. sold property at 3 Holbrook St., North Adams, to Jocelyn N. Duhamel and Kyle D. Bentley, $170,000.
Jason D. Blasso sold property at 63 Dover St., North Adams, to Molly Rideout and Eric Parrish, $166,000.
Charles E. and Katherine W. Swabey sold property at 29 Taft St., North Adams, to Kellie Lee Berkeley, $207,900.
Jill M. Lebar sold property at 147-149 Corinth St., North Adams, to Jennifer Howard, $173,500.
Scott C. Brandon sold property at 1002 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Paul H. and Roseann M. Branco, $175,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, sold property at 53 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Timoteo Zabala Vargas, $21,000.
Otis
Robert J. Roy sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Wayne T. and Mary E. Garrison, $66,000.
Pittsfield
Charles J. Schweigert and Drew M. Herzig sold property at 46 Waverly St., Pittsfield, to Philippe Jacques Jeanjean and Genet M. Jeanjean, $360,000.
Meaghan A. Shepard sold property at 1821 East St., Pittsfield, to Aaron David Weeks, $205,000.
Marcos Nogueira Gomes sold property at 73 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Meaghan Shepard, $255,000.
Robert C. and Teri Scott, formerly known as Teri Jane D’Angona, sold property at 21 Whitehead Place, Pittsfield, to Robert Lincourt, $288,000.
Paul H. and Dawn R. Face sold property at 33 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to Alex Edward Raj, Anita Raj and Hanah Alfena Raj, $599,900.
Robert T. Raymaakers sold property at 334 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to Tim Zhang and Huili Peng, $55,900.
Kelvin O. Santos sold property at 106-108 Plunkett St., Pittsfield, to Joseph C. Haas, $190,000.
Richard B. Maillet sold property at 800 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Shane LaGrant, $245,000.
Raymond A. and Deborah A. DiNicola sold property at 30 Putnam Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew Razanouski, trustee of the Putnam Ave 30 Trust, $220,000.
Trad A. Campbell, trustee of the Ella F. Campbell RT, sold property at 1 Cynthia Lane, Unit 1, Pittsfield, to Linda M. Perry, $340,000.
Big Block LLC sold property at 575-577 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Small Block LLC, $650,000.
Trinity Ventures LLC sold property at 32 Marian Ave., Pittsfield, to Cindi Isenhart, $185,000.
Ruth E. Nagelschimdt sold property at 10 Brattle St., Pittsfield, to Elizabeth Kimber, $180,000.
James L. and Kym M. Henderson sold property at 56 Dexter St., Pittsfield, to Shirley Ann Edgerton, $166,000.
Helen Allessio, personal rep. of the estate of Jean I. Morgan, sold property at 31 Whittier Ave., Pittsfield, to David M. and Romana Delic Messer, $150,000.
Sandisfield
Duke Realty LLC sold property at 320 Lake Shore Drive, Sandisfield, to Fredrick Kleiman and Melissa Kleiman, $70,000.
Savoy
Christopher and Jackie Arnold sold property at 112 Horton Road, Savoy, to Ricky Johnson and Shari A. Brooks, $229,000.
Sheffield
Alice M. Fitts sold property at 0 Polikoff Road, Sheffield, to Jonathan R. Habacker, $47,000.
Pine Grove Properties LLC sold property at 53 Clayton Road, Sheffield, to Sandy Loam LLC, $375,000.
Kenneth Cooper Estate sold property at 41 South Main St., Sheffield, to Joseph J. Bozza and Diane H. Wortis, $300,000.
Stockbridge
Dominic and Karen Sue Cardillo sold property at 9 East St., Stockbridge, to Christopher J. and Dana H. Wood, $330,000.
West Stockbridge
Thea R. Smith sold property at 146 West Center Road, West Stockbridge, to Anna K. Benson and Kenneth C. Benson, $499,000.
Williamstown
Elizabeth H. Bartels and Timothy J. Heekin, personal reps. of the estate of Jane Jessup Heekin, and Timothy J. Heekin and Margaret Heekin Kendsinger, as trustees of the James R. Heekin Jr. RVT, sold property at Torrey Woods Road, Williamstown, to Anthony Patera and Anddie Chan-Patera, $239,800.
Windsor
Nicholas Batanglo sold property at 1785 East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Anthony J. Rigali, $207,000.