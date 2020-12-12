Adams
Guy M. Dudziak sold property at 37-37 ½ North Summer St., Adams, to Austin M. Worth, $196,500.
Nelson B. and Patricia A. Montgomery sold property at 6 Reeves St., Adams, to Sharlee Ann Wheeler, $97,000.
Tracy J. Alibozek sold property at 12 Allen St., Adams, to Michael Francis Labonte, $125,000.
Becket
WPB Partners LLC sold property at Golden Knight Lane, Becket, to Richard P. and Joanne M. Zannoni, $17,500.
Jean Kane, personal rep. of the estate of Mary J. Kane, sold property at Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Barbara S. Liftman and Michael P. McKeon, $30,000.
Sean Byrne Memorial Music Foundation Inc. sold property at Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to Andrew M. Wood, $8,000.
Yogendra Kumar Singh sold property at Captain Whitney Road, Becket, to Homebound Publications LLC, $19,000.
Jane Iacobacci sold property at 40 Mohekununk Road, Becket, to James D. Noel, $7,000.
Dalton
Richard D. and Brian J. Kardasen sold property at 184 Park Ave., Dalton, to Bailey Cachat and Sebastian Babeu, $154,000.
Brian E. and Brenda J. Kelley sold property at 1118 South St., Dalton, to Lance and Michelle Pearson, $239,000.
Florida
Carole J. Sleeper sold property at Route 2, Mohawk Trail, Florida, to James Pedro, $1,300.
Great Barrington
Sylvain Kleinhaus and Anna Kleinhaus sold property at 175 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Patrick Kennedy and Elizabeth Kennedy, $795,000.
Ira J. Kaplan and Sarah C. Robotham sold property at Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to Peter L. Rybacki and Geri L. Rybacki, $10,000.
George P. Salvato, trustee of Salvato Family Trust, sold property at 19 Maple St., Great Barrington, to Michael T. Shultis and Gina Salvato Shultis, $250,000.
Hinsdale
Lawrence S. and Kristine Hazzard sold property at 680 Robinson Road, Hinsdale, to Kurt David Inderbitzin, $618,600.
Joseph T. Joyce sold property at 221 South Shore Road, Hinsdale, to Jeffrey McCorkindale and Tara Reynolds, $280,000.
Lanesborough
Timothy J. O’Brien sold property at 495 North Main St., Route 7, Lanesborough, to LSG Investments LLC, $235,000.
Peter J. Pannesco sold property at 13 Monica Drive, Lanesborough, to Bryan C. Leitch, $150,000.
Lee
Rodney F. and Christine Clark sold property at 1250 Pleasant St., Lee, to Jason M. Clark, $190,000.
Berkshire Bank, trustee of the Lagrant FT, sold property at 335 West Park St., Lee, to Michael and Kelly Singsheim, $260,000.
Lenox
Timothy David Siok and Mariana Vivas Siok sold property at 212 Main St., Lenox, to Suzanne Marcene Andeway, $356,000.
Jeffrey L. Connor sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D14, Lenox, to Maria Celeste Cano, $139,000.
Jeffrey J. Jacoby sold property at 96 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Seth M. Green and Suellen K. Schlievert, $640,000.
Monterey
Demian H. Von Poelnitz and Christina M. Von Poelnitz sold property at 77 New Marlborough Road, Monterey, to Ephraim A. McDowell and Susan M. Pelletier, $663,500.
North Adams
City of North Adams sold property at 408 West Main St., North Adams, to Edward M. Walden, $900.
City of North Adams sold property at 60 Beaver St., North Adams, to Christos Athanasiou and Jonus Ademovic, $5,100.
City of North Adams sold property at 2438 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Wigwam Western Summit LLC, $25,000.
City of North Adams sold property at 178 Ashland St., North Adams, to Ralph V. Blanchard Jr., $1,100.
City of North Adams sold property at 158 State St., North Adams, to Patrick and Emanuela Bunt, $16,100
City of North Adams sold property at 460-466 Church St., North Adams. to Jonus Ademovic and Christos Athanasiou, $7,500.
City of North Adams sold property at 301-305 River St., North Adams, to Eric J. Booth and Mark J. Therrien Jr., $21,000.
Otis
Marianne B. Gamelli sold property at 240 North Main Road, Otis, to Anthony F. Barbera Jr. and Joseph D. Silveira, $495,000.
Pittsfield
City of Pittsfield sold property at 900 South St., Pittsfield, to Andrew Jesse Breslin and Pamela Conroy Breslin, $85,600.
City of Pittsfield sold property at 101-105 Dalton Ave. and Dartmouth Street, Pittsfield, to Krupa Realty Inc., $331,700.
Robert E. and Jennifer R. Heck sold property at 18 Alden Ave., Pittsfield, to Silvia R. Hess, $163,000.
Kathryn E. Garson sold property at 34-36 Hazelwood Terrace, Pittsfield, to David H. and Carol A. Mierzejewski, $189,000.
Robin L. Love sold property at 3 Samson Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert E. and Jennifer R. Heck, $300,000.
Jennifer Wergland Lyon sold property at 847 West St., Pittsfield, to Michael J. Sommer Jr. and Stephanie L. Campbell, $368,000.
Kim Peterson sold property at 24 Alpine Trail, Unit 5-C, Pittsfield, to Jennifer Wergland Lyon, $340,000.
Alexander A. and Ellen K. Lomaglio sold property at 254 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Maria Milagros Mateo, $97,500.
Stephanie A. Armstrong and Brian M. Quinlan sold property at 530 South St., Pittsfield, to Kevin G. Miles and Regina B. Canale-Miles, $195,000.
Christopher R., Amale B. and Zachary R. Neary sold property at 33 Maplewood Ave., Unit 302, Pittsfield, to Joshua C. and Jessica R. Hochberg, $145,000.
Steven Eric Davis sold property at 98 Ventura Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel J. and Laura J. Lysick, $200,850.
Alexander S. Francis and Lauren E. Francis, formerly known as Lauren E. Myers, sold property at 49 Merriam St., Pittsfield, to Joseph A. Poleto IV and Maia R. Leslie, $190,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association sold property at 245 Jason St., Pittsfield, to David C. and Kim M. Bliss, $92,000.
Sandisfield
Paul G. Skrainski and Renee B. Skrainski sold property at 2 & 4 Roosterville Road, Sandisfield, to Arthur Teubne, $65,000.
Jeffrey L. Marres sold property at 0 Town Hill Road, Sandisfield, to Michael P. Murray, $20,000.
Sheffield
Merle E. Varney Jr., a/k/a Merle E. Varney, and Karen I. Varney sold property at 82 West Stahl Road, Sheffield, to Darlene Schwartz, trustee of Schwartz Family Revocable Trust Agreement Dated May 13, 2013, $667,500.
Georgia A. Blades, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Minnie Marie Rood, a/k/a Minnie Rood, a/k/a Minnie M. Rood; James G. Bennett, David A. Rood and Emily L. Baird; and George A. Caul Jr., individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Lisa M. Caul, formerly Lisa M. Baird, and Emily L. Baird, sold property at 383 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Little Hill LLC, $225,000.
Washington
Anthony and Melissa Hoisington sold property at Watson Road, Washington, to Christopher M. Johnson, $50,000.
West Stockbridge
Mary A. Korte, trustee of Mary A. Korte Revocable Trust of 2009, sold property at 15 Cross Road, West Stockbridge, to Kim Hulett Ruffing, a/k/a Kim H. Ruffing, and Thomas C. Ruffing, trustees of KHR 2017 Revocable Trust, $352,500.
Williamstown
Stuart Freyer and Laurie Bank, trustees of the Bank/Freyer RT, sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit B4, Williamstown, to Gary L. Fuls Sr., $105,000.
John S. and Jane B. Howland sold property at 100 Northwest Hill Road, Williamstown, to Christopher J. and Lori M. Kapiloff, $955,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.