Nov. 28-Dec. 2
Adams
Sarah A. Turner sold property at 72 Orchard St, Adams, to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000.
Fredy and Gail Alvarez sold property at 166 Howland Ave., Adams, to Crystal Lynn Ames, $124,000.
Robert A. and Linda M. Huskins sold property at 8 Country Road aka 8 County Road, Adams, to Shereen R. and David E. Girard Jr., $330,000.
Becket
Charles and Martin Rich sold property at Deer Run, Becket, to Norman and Barbara Wechsler, $33,000.
Dalton
Reginald F. Schofield Jr. sold property at 471 Old Windsor Road, Dalton, to Paul Briggs, $50,000.
Mary C. O'Connor sold property at 19 Claremont Road, Dalton, to Michael A. Farella Jr. and Alyssa J. Farella, $240,000.
Great Barrington
Rockwell Development Inc. sold property at 1 Lovers Lane, Great Barrington, to Wende Crowley, trustee of Wende Crowley Revocable Trust, $549,900.
Louis D. Davis sold property at 32 Benton Ave., Great Barrington, to Richard King and Nadia Brunner, $875,000.
Windflower Acres LLC sold property at 684 South Egremont Road, Great Barrington, to Construct Inc., $1,425,000.
Hinsdale
Susanne M. Robert and Gaston R. Robert Jr., trustees of the Susanne M. Robert 2014 Trust, sold property at Peru Road, Hinsdale, to Benjamin K. Karowski, $50,000.
Kathleen Ann O'Heelan, trustee of the Kathleen Ann O'Heelan 2012 RVT, sold property at 21 Bear Hill Road, Hinsdale, to William J. and Debra J. Rhodes, $499,900.
Lee
Paul and Lisa Standwill sold property at Moose Drive, Lee, to David and Karen Melnick, $82,500.
Marcy Syms, formerly known as Marcy Syms Merns, sold property at 770 Summer St., Unit 16C, Lee and Lenox, to William and Susan Groner, $535,000.
Judith M. Brittain and Thomas A., James J. and Frank A. Consolati, heirs of Frank P. Consolati, sold property at Via Maria Way, Lee, to James T. and Bonnalyn J. Wickham, $48,500.
Carl N. and Francine E. Arienti sold property at 15 Greylock St., Lee, to Christopher M. and Cassandra G. Kristant, $520,000.
James T. and Bonnalyn J. Wickham sold property at 115 Via Maria, Lee, to Carl Nicholas and Francine E. Arienti, $599,000.
Lenox
Ricarda Forster sold property at 44 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Christopher Brown and Christie R. Billetter, $300,000.
Arthur J. and Millicent M. Blum sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit E-2, Lenox, to Patricia Ruth Brown, $170,000.
James J. Toole Jr. sold property at 85 Crystal St., Lenox, to Kaitlyn M. Kohlenberger, $335,000.
Martin L. and Henriette F. Kutscher sold property at 18 Meadow Lane, Unit 8-7, Lenox, to Enid Hoffman, trustee of the Enid Hoffman RVT, $215,000.
Andrew J. and Lori J. Plager sold property at 254 West St., Lenox, to Christopher Crane and Lindsey Edinger, $1,550,100.
Joan E. Parker, trustee of the Joan E. Parker RVT, sold property at 27 Old Barn Road, Lenox, to John R. and Lorilynn Bowles, $619,000.
New Marlborough
John D. Valinaggi sold property at 34 Clark Way, New Marlborough, to Mark J. Dimond and Regan A. Maxwell, $294,000.
James M. Herzog and Eleanor W. Herzog sold property at 263 East Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Michael Sobol, trustee of Michael Sobol Separate Property Trust, $2,785,000.
North Adams
David Atwell and Deanna Salvagni-Atwell sold property at 355 Barbour St., North Adams, to Sara J. and Thomas S. Burton-Steele, $349,900.
Mark J. Lavariere sold property at 708 State Road, North Adams, to 708 State Road LLC, $150,000.
Jennifer Marie and Marie R. Coody sold property at 89-91 Front St., North Adams, to Davion Hart, $160,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, sold property at 131 State St., North Adams, to Sweet Property Home Corp., $43,000.
David Lemaire sold property at 130 Prospect St, North Adams, to Fay L. Fachini, $157,500.
James Pedro sold property at Montgomery Street, North Adams, to Vikrant V. Kudesia and Anne C.A. Mercurio, $100.
Daniel Trombley, trustee of the Daniel Trombley 2006 RVT, sold property at 404 State Road, North Adams, to Jamie Kelly, $184,000.
Caleb Miner sold property at 239 Wells Ave, North Adams, to Mohamed S. and Nora Ann El-Aasser, $272,500.
Otis
Benjamin K. Martsen, trustee of the Stella Real Estate Trust, sold property at 39 Algerie Road, Otis, to David L. Wheeler, $60,000.
Scott A. Hotaling, personal rep. of the Estate of Lester M. Hotaling, sold property at 309 Stanley Road, Otis, to Mary and Robert M. Fischer, $429,000.
Chris Cagenello, personal rep. of the Estate of Maria Anna Cagenello, sold property at Vine Street, Otis, to Brian Battista, $15,000.
Eric T. Hangland sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Paul and Wendy Ferencz, $50,000.
Peru
George P. Haywood II sold property at 4 South Road, Peru, to Leia B. Nelson, $84,900.
Pittsfield
Kevin M. Durfee sold property at 40 Concord Parkway, Pittsfield, to Theodore Frederick Humphrey and Karen Maria Green, $300,000.
Paul J. Cote sold property at 37 Marcella Ave., Pittsfield, to Martin Timothy Frieri, $205,500.
Diane M. Perez and Anthony J. Scelsi, personal reps. of the Estate of Andrew Farinon Scelsi aka Andy Scelsi, and Diane M. and Anthony J. Scelsi, individually and as trustees of the Andrew J. Scelsi Trust, and Andrew J. Scelsi sold property at 80 Dartmouth St., Pittsfield, to Albert T. and Jannine A. Doyle, $220,000.
Michael A. Farella Jr. sold property at 52 Westwood Road, Pittsfield, to John Cambi, $235,125.
Bernard M. Edmonds, trustee of the Bernard M. Edmonds 2014 RVT, sold property at 140 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to Colleen E. Corwell, $296,500.
Maria Theresa McFarland, trustee of the Mary T. Giannone NT, sold property at 151 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to Shannon Marchiando, $315,000.
Michael J. O'Brien sold property at 97 Cole Ave., Pittsfield, to Trevor Styles and Jessica Lynne Dean, $250,000.
Justin Kisselbrock sold property at 4 Clarendon St., Pittsfield, to Robert and Kimberly Fredrickson, $360,100.
Myia Gaulden sold property at 90 Orchard St., Pittsfield, to Ginley, LLC, $69,000.
Dora M. Dunn sold property at 17 South Church St., Pittsfield, to DUTA Real Estate LLC, $10,000.
City of Pittsfield sold property at 1685 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to CW Acquisitions LLC, $450,000.
Katiele Cristina Braga sold property at 16-18 Hull Ave., Pittsfield, to Thiago DeOliveira, $209,000.
Bespoke Capital LLC sold property at 142-144 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Bear Investments LLC, $250,300.
Russell and Susan Holmes sold property at 21 Alma St., Pittsfield, to Noah Cooper Keith and Amy Rose Oberfield, $355,000.
Anne G. McGuigan sold property at 353 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to James J. and Stephanie M. Parise, $260,000.
Sara Combes Leahey and Richard E. Combes, trustees of the Abbott C. Combes III FT, and Richard E. Deraismes and Andrea Combes sold property at 537 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to T Peller LLC, $475,000.
Sandisfield
Adam A. Urban and Melanie Urban sold property at 86 West St., Sandisfield, to Ralph Richard Rodriguez, $360,000.
Sheffield
Valerie G. Spriggs sold property at 1105 Boardman St., Sheffield, to Jeffrey N. Allen and Jennifer K. Allen, $625,000.
Ellen Morgan, trustee of Riverview Nominee Trust, sold property at 728 Hewins St., Sheffield, to Lee Krueger and Raven Krueger, $399,000.
Jeremy A. Greene, personal rep. of Estate of Paul Greene, sold property at 0 East Road, Sheffield, to Jeremy A. Greene, Arthur R.L. Greene, Abigail M. Greene, Jessica L. Greene, $174,000.
Stephen J. Catsos and Jo Ann Kelly Catsos sold property at 90 Polikoff Road, Sheffield, to Katherine Kaczyk, $340,000.
Stockbridge
Elisabeth A. Sapery and Rosita Sarnoff sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Unit 2B, Stockbridge, to Freelander Frishman Grandchildren LLC, $510,000.
Evan S. and Anne E. Smith sold property at 6 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Adrian Morina, $725,000.
West Stockbridge
Daniel R. Gray III and Susan E. Gray sold property at 126 State Line Road, West Stockbridge, to Christopher P. Dodge, $136,000.
Abraham Shoupe Hunrichs and Madeleine Ann Elling sold property at 11 Iron Ore Road, West Stockbridge, to Adam M. Esbensen and Linda R. Campos, $345,000.
Williamstown
Keith M. Davis sold property at May Street, Williamstown, to Daniel W. Barowy and Karen M. Gingras, $100,000.
Sophie Chatas sold property at 156 Meacham St., Unit D, Williamstown, to The Presidents and Trustees of Williams College, $365,000.
Windsor
Peter M. and Allison H. Fusini sold property at 1128 Main Dalton Road, Windsor, to Blair P. and Bethany T. Whitney, $350,000.
Lee D. Flournoy and Albert J. Grillon sold property at 381 Route 9 aka 381 Berkshire Trail, Windsor, to Patrick Barnes, $300,000.
Michael and Caitlin Dubuque sold property at 1523 North St., Windsor, to Melissa A. Zepka and Matthew D. Icardi, $404,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.