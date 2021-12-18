Adams
V’s LLC sold property at 76 Columbia St., Adams, to B.D.C., $700,000.
Dorothy L. Ransford sold property at 26 Commercial St., Adams, to Town of Adams, $50,000.
Becket
Michael J. Preihs and Khori Q. Luong sold property at 551 Otis Road, Becket, to Randy D. Johnson and Lakilya N. Brown, $439,000.
Robert and Tiffany Wijnhoven sold property at 581 King Richard Drive, Becket, to Petko Savov and Loksze Wong, $370,000.
David A. and Susan Adamo Baumbach sold property at 1154 George Carter Road, Becket, to Charles Cipriano and Erich H. Weber IV, $83,900.
Cheshire
Ben DiSylvester, trustee of the Ben DiSylvester RT, sold property at West Mountain Road, Cheshire, to Maria Mackenty, $10,000.
Dalton
Timothy D. Drake sold property at 13 Pleasant View Drive, Dalton, to Lorri Russo, $165,000.
Stephen D. and Terri M. Tosk sold property at 28 Elmore Drive, Dalton, to Kaylee J. Boyne, $650,000.
Robert J. and Sharon C. Mozzi sold property at 60 Raymond Drive, Dalton, to Shaun W. and Heidi L. Reagan, $370,000.
Jon A. and Janet M. Macht sold property at 37 Field St. Extension, Dalton, to Maria Santos, $210,400.
Lois G. Hornig sold property at 30 Park Circle Drive, Dalton, to Kyle Peter Gazzillo, $179,900.
Debbie L. Radwich-Kowalczyk sold property at 253 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Austin and Elizabeth Shaw, $195,000.
Gleb V. and Ann V. Jerebtsov sold property at 565-567 Main St., Dalton, to Narciza L. Perez Polanco, aka Narciza L. Perez, $295,000.
Egremont
Connecticut Yankee Council Inc. sold property at 0 Jug End Road, Egremont, to Alexander R. Thorp, $10,000.
Florida
James Pedro sold property at 350 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Kenneth E. Stockdale, $65,000.
Town of Florida sold property at Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Justin and Elizabeth Henderson, $20,000.
Town of Florida sold property at 42 South County Road, Florida, to Daniel C. Dobbert III and Daniel C. Dobbert II, $65,000.
Town of Florida sold property at Oleson Road, Florida, to Mark and James P. Lawson, $5,250.
Great Barrington
Lewis C. Gershman and Russell J. Gershman sold property at 101 Division St., Great Barrington, to Hoopman & Company Northeast LLC, $717,500.
Doreen M. Kahlstrom and Jack W. Kahlstrom sold property at 243 Park St., Great Barrington, to Anne E. Tully, trustee of Anne E. Tully Revocable Living Trust, $350,000.
Pope Street LLC sold property at 11 Pope St., Great Barrington, to Trevor Regensburg, $365,000.
Nancy Fales Garrett sold property at 22 High St., Great Barrington, to Cindy L. Faggioni and Paul A. Faggioni Jr., $323,000.
L. Linfield Simon and Susan R. Simon sold property at 6 Seekonk Road, Great Barrington and 6 Old Barrington Road, Alford, to Amy Rosse, $4,500,000.
Ellen Murphy sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 302, Great Barrington, to Brana Kukic and Gordana Potrebic, $385,000.
George S. Gorham Estate sold property at 35 Pine St., Great Barrington, to Anders W. Johansson and Amalae F. McCloud, $150,000.
Brenda L. Dumont and Peter D. Dumont sold property at 119 Hollenbeck Ave., Great Barrington, to Hollenbeck LLC, $285,000.
Hancock
Shane E. and Colleen E. Meehan sold property at 7 Laura Ave., Hancock, to Jared Dinicola and Elizabeth A. Duane, $409,000.
Hinsdale
MidFirst Bank and Tammy M. Cachat sold property at 103 Holmes Road, Hinsdale, to MidFirst Bank, $199,032.51.
George M. Waldheim and Kathleen R. Brickle, formerly known as Kathleen R. Waldheim, sold property at 35 Old Stagecoach Road, Hinsdale, to Timothy E. and Norma Grady, $500,000.
Dawn M. Gardner sold property at 211 Robinson Road, Hinsdale, to Michael Cahalan, $124,500.
Lanesborough
James M. Dripps sold property at 4 Leslie Ave., Lanesborough, to Amy D. Fisher, $125,000.
Jaime L. Cassavant sold property at 159 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Annmarie Angelini, $319,000.
Shaun S. and Kelly A. Parzick sold property at 87 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Lily & Oaks LLC, $75,000.
Janette O’Leary sold property at 119 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Ubaldo and Abigale Escobar, $245,000.
Robert P. and Alison A. Dolan sold property at 580 South Main St., Building 2, Unit 9, Lanesborough, to Norman A. and Colleen Leitch, $120,000.
Lee
Peter W. McCallion sold property at 104 High St., Lee, to Eric and Anne Lee, $310,000.
Homeworks Construction Company Inc. sold property at 63 Moose Drive, Lee, to Clayton R. Squire and Marcy Mann, $125,000.
Thomas E. and Rebecca M. Touponce sold property at 481 Forest St., Lee, to Mychal Shove, $125,000.
Frank Bonnevie and Marjorie Shulman sold property at 515 Laurel St., Lee, to Prassana and Rebecca Mahadeva, $765,000.
Monterey
Malcolm Goodman and Paula Littlefield Goodman sold property at 112 Tyringham Road, Monterey, to Tryon Realty LLC, $207,000.
Mount Washington
Madeleine Lorch Tramm sold property at 206 East St., Mount Washington, to Thomas Clapp, $420,000.
New Marlborough
Robert Magill and Donna Martin sold property at 105 Knight Road, New Marlborough, to Ann P. Pearson and David P. Pearson, $310,000.
Brian L. Mikesell and John B. Weinstein sold property at 79 Clayton Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Nancy S. Rotter and Todd E. Wilson, $367,000.
James K. Hanson sold property at 312 Norfolk Road, New Marlborough, to Kirk Dana Cheyfitz and Ellen Jacob, $755,000.
North Adams
Bradley J. Dilger and Molly K. Bellner sold property at 1009 State Road, North Adams, to Nathaniel R. Carter, $231,360.
Pamela J. Lillie and Daniel E. Leary Jr. sold property at 20 Clark St., North Adams, to Kurt Collins, $225,000.
Paul James Renaud sold property at 16 Barth St., North Adams, to Tamir NoVotny and Jessica Lorraine Plowright, $345,000.
Tansey E. Dunn sold property at 396 East Main St., North Adams, to Eric Wallen, $89,000.
Jeff A. Wood sold property at 134 Meadow St., North Adams, to Steven Michael Perez, $159,000.
Jill M. Lebar sold property at 71 North Holden St., North Adams, to Berkshire One LLC, $130,000.
Jessica Gamm sold property at 29 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Kirk Howland and Tansey Dunn, $30,000.
Otis
William and Janet Schork sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Thomas and Christine McCluskey, $27,000.
Dennaye E. and Thomas E. Garbati sold property at 43 Becket Road, Otis, to Mihai Duduta and Alexandra P. Tcaciuc, $399,000.
Jean A. Killackey sold property at 41 South Pond St., Otis, to Stephen C. Hofer, $60,000.
Douglas J. Braslowski, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Joseph P. Braslowski, sold property at 713 East Otis Road, Otis, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $45,000.
Arnold and Michelle Jensen sold property at 119 Clubhouse Drive and Lake Shore Drive, Otis, to Deborah Munson and Andrew Schroeder, $285,000.
Pittsfield
Joanne M. Howard sold property at 78 Oakhurst Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel E. Leary Jr. and Pamela J. Lillie, $245,000.
Eleanor L. Pannesco sold property at 45 Nottingham Drive, Pittsfield, to Justin W. Burdick and Emily A. O'Connell, $365,000.
Ekarin Fuentes sold property at 28-30 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to Pittsfield Properties Group LLC, $150,000.
Rodney D. Bateman, personal rep. of the estate of Betty Jean Bateman, sold property at 163 King St. Extension, Pittsfield, to Carl Zurrin and Ashley N. Raftery, $179,900.
Laplante Investments LLC sold property at 21-23 Forest Place, Pittsfield, to Forest Place Residences LLC, $210,000.
James E. Chilton sold property at 107 Third St., Pittsfield, to Anthony J. Cimini, $68,000.
Aurelien G. and Erica K. Telle sold property at 125 Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Glenn D. Barnum Jr., $230,000.
Robert L. and Enid H. Kohl sold property at 25 Fieldstone Road, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth B. and Steven R. Zuch, trustees of the Elizabeth B. Zuch and Steven R. Zuch Living Trust, $465,000.
Silvia P. Soria sold property at 24-26 Edward Ave., Pittsfield, to Antonio C. Pacheco, $240,000.
Kati R. Bieg, formerly known as Kati R. Myers and Danielle R. Bishop, sold property at 23 Arlington St., Pittsfield, to Brian D. Wood and Sadie M. Woolstenhulme, $270,000.
T&E Real Estate Transactions LLC sold property at 16 Dexter St., Pittsfield, to Rebecca Ann Ohm, $249,900.
Shawna C. Gregory, trustee of the Shawna C. Gregory RVT, sold property at 1044 North St., Pittsfield, to Jerrie Lynn Peaslee, $188,000.
Donald J. LaFerriere sold property at 127 Cadwell Road, Pittsfield, to Marin Delic and Christine Osimo, $245,000.
Melissa A. Rocklin sold property at 52 Elberon Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert and Sharon Mozzi, $220,000.
Kurt W. Reagan and Michelle L. Reagan, aka Michelle L. Baronoski, sold property at 9 Third St., Pittsfield, to Brian Rodriguez-Morales, $155,000.
Sean J. and Allison M. Klink sold property at 31 Bryant St., Pittsfield, to Scott Robert Schmidt and Amanda Tyler Lardizabal, $223,000.
Mazen Ghani and Kelly L. Hickey-Ghani sold property at 14 Westbrook Terrace, Pittsfield, to Michael J. Preihs and Khoi Q. Luong, $1,050,000.
Kirk D. and Dana L. Bromley and Linda G. Downey sold property at 80 Adelaide Ave., Pittsfield, to Paula and Stanley Walczyk, $189,000.
Frances T. Feldsine, trustee of the Frances T. Feldsine RVT of 2011, sold property at 51 Walden Lane, Pittsfield, to Jeffrey and Ellyn Zarek, $325,500.
James J. and Noppawan Morano sold property at 14 Tamie Way, Pittsfield, to Mark A. and Joyce E. Dipillo, $524,000.
Joseph A. and Theresa E. Riello sold property at 38 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Debra M. and James J. Toole Jr., $230,000.
Gina P. Blake sold property at 11 Kenwood St., Pittsfield, to Kurtis Oblisk and Sara Avery, $218,000.
Chaula Hopefisher sold property at 8 Adelaide Ave., Pittsfield, to Kierstan L. Blanco, $295,000.
M. Dorothy Hayes, trustee of the Hayes Realty Trust - II, sold property at 18 County Court, Pittsfield, to John A. Sensenbaugh, trustee of the Sensenbaugh Trust, $565,000.
Andrew R. Mandell and Jenipher A. DiNicola sold property at 84 Clarkson Ave., Pittsfield, to Christopher Lee Crawford, $204,000.
Walter A. and Amy L. Cooper sold property at 8 Kenilworth St., Pittsfield, to Deborah Shriber and Nili Talis, $549,000.
Lorraine J. May sold property at 29 Ridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Kurt W. and Michelle L. Reagan, $245,000.
Richmond
Joanne T. Solomon, trustee of the Solomon Family NT, sold property at 60 Patton Road, Richmond, to Timothy C. Bell and Sue S. Goldfinger, $1,750,000.
Sandisfield
Arnold Jensen and Michelle Jensen sold property at 119 Clubhouse Drive, 0 Lake Shore Drive, Sandisfield, to Deborah Munson and Andrew Schroeder, $285,000.
Douglas A. Glenar, Jeffrey J. Glenar and Wolfgang E. Taylor sold property at 224 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Jacob Crittendon and Mary Crittendon, $195,000.
Charles Ledoux and Karen Ledoux sold property at Prock Hill Road, Sandisfield, to Peter Shea and Tiziana Shea $85,750.
Sheffield
Arthur R. Mathieu Jr. and Tammy L. Mathieu sold property at 94 Pike Road, Sheffield, to Crystal Van Deusen and Jeremy Van Deusen, $450,000.
Sorab N. Wadia sold property at 271 Salisbury Road, Sheffield, to Dylan Reeves, Sabrina Reeves, David Usher, and Carri Wilkinson, $465,000.
US Bank National Association and Wachovia Bank National Association as trustees of Master Alternative Loan Trust 2004-2, sold property at 254 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield, to Jennifer Minadeo, $360,000.
Matthew Friedman and Tracy W. Friedman sold property at 535 Sheffield Egremont Road, Sheffield, to Bruce G. Vitarisi as trustee of 535 Sheffield Egremont Real Estate Trust, $3,800,000.
Stockbridge
Charles F. and Michele A. Hollis sold property at 18 Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Russell D. Liddle and Judith Ann Liddle, $393,000.
Alexander Brown sold property at 12 Larrywaug Cross Road, Stockbridge, to Dean P. Cimini and Elizabeth A. Strand, $390,000.
West Stockbridge
Ada L. Masiero and John J. Masiero sold property at 9 Cobb Road, West Stockbridge, to Freedlyville Farm LLC, $345,000.
Williamstown
Jennifer A., James W. and Nancy A. Rush sold property at 226 Chestnut St., Williamstown, to Beaman FT, $815,000.
David L. Chenail and Judith A. Locke sold property at 51 Bulkley St., Williamstown, to Anna Maria and Philip Douglas Herrick Jr., $515,000.
Jodi M. Joseph sold property at 20 McCauley Lane, Williamstown, to Mara Riemer and Robert Scott Goldstein, $322,500.
Windsor
John Wallace sold property at 0 Windsor Bush Road, Windsor, to David T. Prime, $16,191.49.
Town of Windsor sold property at 0 North St, Windsor, to Warren M. Mayer, $11,500.
Town of Windsor sold property at 1060 Crane Road, Windsor, to Peter F. and Paul E. Menand, $500.
Town of Windsor sold property at 0 Savoy Road, Windsor, to Derek Thomas, $26,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.