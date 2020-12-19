Adams
Nancy J. King, Robert F. and Susan J. Colvin sold property at 2-8 Allen St., Adams, to Logan J. Thompson, $254,000.
JD Associates LLC sold property at 9 Crotteau St., Adams, to Jason Douglas Canning and Samantha Valentine, $124,900.
Francis A. Waterman Jr. and Patrick H. Klammer sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Greg and Amanda LeBeau, $30,000.
Marnie A. Clough sold property at 39 Leonard St., Adams, to John A. Socha, $229,900.
Jeffrey H. and Karen G. Page sold property at 8 Marsh Lane, Adams, to Scott E. and Bernadette S. Sumner, $95,000.
Francis A. Waterman Jr. and Patrick H. Klammer sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Arica R. and Michael P. Ouimet, $32,000.
Alford
Deborah L. Browning sold property at 181 Green River Road, Alford, to Teresa M. Kelley-Coffey and Rosemary Kelley-Coffey, $185,000.
Becket
Scott A. Harrison and Robin A. Heller-Harrison sold property at 251 Captain Whitney Road, Becket, to Bruce D. Lederer and Sandra R. Machson, $420,000.
William J. Eulian Jr. sold property at Lake Shore Drive, Becket, to Benjamin D. and Ana L. O’Connell, $3,750.
Andre M. Cournoyer sold property at Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to Jeffrey Schoonmaker, $16,500.
Cheshire
Robert M. and Diana F. Thurston sold property at 901 Jenks Road, Cheshire, to Alden P. and Elizabeth Grover, $206,250.
Clarksburg
Michael P. and Arica R. Ouimet sold property at 221 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Jonathan M. Beaudreau, $429,000.
Dalton
Kevin R. Jagiello sold property at 110 Depot St., Dalton, to Stephen H. and Marianne Nelson, $182,000.
Theresa A. Burke sold property at 118 Patricia Ave., Dalton, to Mark S. and Nicole B. Seyerlein, $296,000.
Margit Hotchkiss sold property at 577 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Todd Lampiasi and Lisa A. Laramy, $420,000.
Christopher and Monica J. Montferret sold property at 316 Pleasant St., Dalton, to Zachary D. and Jenna M. Bertolozzi, $295,000.
George C. Stevens Jr. and Karen E. Stevens sold property at 1140 Main St., Dalton, to William J. Munch and Carolina Leona Jones, $280,000.
Donna K. Owens sold property at 22 Hemlock Hill, Dalton, to Evelyn Christine Yeo and Gnenegnimin Elie Yeo, $351,000.
Egremont
Samuel G. Mazzarelli, James A. Mazzarelli and Frank Charles Mazzarelli sold property at 685 South Egremont Road, Egremont, Great Barrington and Sheffield, to Alva Farmhouse LLC, $1,600,000.
Great Barrington
Robert Wahler and Rosalyn Wahler sold property at 225 State Road, Great Barrington, to Tina L. Emlaw and Janet Bartlett, trustees of Tina L. Emlaw 2020 Trust, and Danielle Emlaw, $302,000.
William F. Nolan and Chisako Nolan sold property at 31 Blue Hill Road, Lot 2, Great Barrington to Jinn Kim and Amal Hussein, $505,000.
Alexander Sarbib sold property at 326 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington, to Steven S. Miller, $235,000.
Little Brook Farm LLC sold property at 207 Prospect St., Great Barrington, to Jeremy R. Udden and Kazia A. Musial-Aderer, $390,000.
Loretta Cornelius Kahn and Robert A. Harris IV, co-trustees of the Michael P. Kahn Revocable Trust of 2000 and the Loretta Cornelius Kahn Revocable Trust of 2007, sold property at 11A Burning Tree Road, Unit 4, Great Barrington, to Eugene Lois and Ellen Lois, $890,000.
Hancock
Charles Marc Wilner sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Susan B. and Jacobus F. Reyneke, $282,000.
Hinsdale
Ashley M. Yarmey sold property at 18 Lakeway Road, Hinsdale, to Anthony J. Albano, $210,001.
James J. Balardini and Karen S. Balardini, formerly known as Karen S. Murdock, sold property at Plunkett Avenue Extension, Hinsdale, to William A. and Linda D. Young, $25,000.
Lanesborough
William P. and Paulette J. Cavanaugh sold property at 18 Potter Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Noah D. Kelley, $225,000.
John Olbeter, successor trustee of the De Mott Family NT, sold property at 65 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to JBRM 65 LLC, $420,000.
Lee
Dan E. Niculescu and A. Angela Voicu-Niculescu sold property at 150 Theresa Terrace, Lee, to Jonathan David Lyons, $390,000.
Navneet Kumar Pathak and Alka a/k/a Alka Pathak sold property at 455 Marble St., Lee, to Morgan C. Conquest and Jason P. Laramee, $155,000.
Elaine W. Patterson, trustee of the Elaine W. Patterson RVT, sold property at 335 Church St., Lee, to the Berkshires Heron House LLC, $635,550.
Gerald E. Drake Jr. sold property at 45 West Pine St., Lee, to Judith M. Lord, trustee of the Eagles Nest RT, $54,000.
Lenox
Michael A. Kostyun sold property at 43 Brown St., Lenox, to Timothy F. Casey, $209,900.
Nigel D.T. and Joan L. Andrews sold property at 234 Kemble St., Lenox, to Michael TH. Bourque, $1,140,000.
MTGLQ Investors LP and Joseph G. and Elaine M. Vosit sold property at 25 Sherwood Drive, Lenox, to MTGLQ Investors LP, $372,000.
Franklin C. Lewis, trustee of the Franklin C. Lewis RVT, sold property at 6 Meadow Lane, Unit 1, Lenox, to Dennis Ross and Deborah Zacher, $205,000.
Harold Dupee Jr. sold property at 55 Sherwood Drive, Lenox, to Michael Franz Presti, $625,000.
Monterey
Louis Samuel Luxenberg sold property at 19 Corashire Road, Monterey, to Matthew Schneider, $512,500.
William Savitt and Nazak Savitt sold property at 221 Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Stephen Eric Cohen and Abby Aylman Cohen, $550,000.
Elizabeth W.K. Silk sold property at 151 Gould Road, Monterey, to Christopher H. Erickson and Rebecca Litwin, $780,000.
New Marlborough
Michael A. Lipson and Holly Morse, formerly known as Ellen H. Morse, sold property at 238 Hayes Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Alexa Clay, $850,000.
North Adams
Jonathan M. Beaudreau sold property at 6 B St., North Adams, to Joseph G. Zustra Jr., $195,500.
Wayne D. Cheesbro, trustee of the Barbara S. Cheesbro Revocable 2010 Trust, sold property at 154 Charlene St., North Adams, to Martha Mulligan, $175,000.
Richard M. Remsberg, Lisa J. Nilsson and Martha W. Mohr sold property at 66 Winter St., North Adams, to Jenna G. Sciuto, $125,000.
Charles E. Swabey sold property at 419 Church St., North Adams, to Logan J. Thompson, $215,000.
City of North Adams sold property at 306 Union St., North Adams, to KCS Materials LLC, $50,000.
Bradley and Bryant LLC sold property at 151 Prospect St., North Adams, to Christine Liebert, $33,000.
Nicholas J. Civello sold property at 101 Charlene St., North Adams, to Molly S. Howe, $250,000.
James R. Dami, trustee of the Walnut Realty Trust, sold property at 297 Walnut St., North Adams, to Joseph and Angelo Russotto, $50,000.
Lisa Mendel and Teresa Prezioso sold property at 812 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Joanne Salvatore, $155,000.
James R. Dami, trustee of 301 Walnut Street Realty Trust, sold property at 301 Walnut St., North Adams, to Joseph and Angelo Russotto, $50,000.
James R. Dami, trustee of 286 Walnut Street Realty Trust, sold property at 286 Walnut St., North Adams, to Joseph and Angelo Russotto, $90,000.
Jeannine M. Loynes sold property at 50 Lorraine Drive, North Adams, to Cynthia J. and Robert P. Tober, $240,000.
Otis
Milton H. Stauffer sold property at 165 Great Wood Road, Otis, to Tedd and Margaret Cecchetelli, $180,000.
Donald A. Ayers sold property at 63 Leisure Lane, Otis, to Marc and Christine Marin, $150,000.
U.S. Bank, N.A., trustee, and Joshua C. Taber, sold property at 140 High Rise Road, Otis, to U.S. Bank, N.A., trustee, $69,000.
Peru
Francis J. Biagini and Margaret M. Biagini, formerly known as Margaret M. Blache, sold property at 91 East Main Road, Peru, to Paul D. and Colin Dean Hickling, $405,000.
Robert E. and Karen M. MacDowell sold property at 135 Curtin Road, Peru, to Karina Allen Hamalainen, $329,000.
Pittsfield
Cheshire Green LLC sold property at 17-19 Wallace Place, Pittsfield, to Duta Real Estate LLC, $27,000.
Ann M. Norton-Proshan sold property at 205F Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to Sharon Elaine and Kendall James Walthew, $259,000.
Catherine E. Lamke Garrity Soules, formerly known as Catherine E. Lamke, and Kevin B. Lamke sold property at 36-38 Edgewood Road, Pittsfield, to Solomon S. Stewart, $70,000.
Berkshire RE Investments LLC sold property at 558 East St., Pittsfield, to 376 Tyler Street LLC, $165,000.
Karen E. Zuber sold property at 1450 North St., Unit 209, Pittsfield, to Robert E. Reardon and Natalie A. Pieluszczak-Reardon, $179,000.
Kevin R. and Jeanne L. Nicoll sold property at 252 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Gerard and Regina Giroux, $255,000.
Erwin O. Figueroa and Cintia Martinez sold property at 41 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Brysan A. Flint, $140,000.
Karen Jennings sold property at 28 South Mountain Road, Pittsfield, to Frej Nils Krook and Tina S. Krook, $368,500.
Woodmont Development Corp. sold property at Old Farm Lane, Pittsfield, to Charles German, $25,000.
Gail A. Clement sold property at 561 1/2 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Small Block LLC, $97,000.
Mark S. and Nicole B. Seyerlein sold property at 23 Farnsworth Terrace, Pittsfield, to David R. and Renee K. Mosher, $185,000.
Robert A. Hyde and Trevor I. Burborough sold property at 70 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Donald E. Sweener, $199,000.
Robert S. Keyes and David L. Wheeler sold property at 45 Santa Maria St., Pittsfield, to Robert S. and Shirley A. Keyes, $75,000.
Stacey and Tory J. Sweener sold property at 113 Broadview Terrace, Pittsfield, to Daniel Rubito, $161,900.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Daniels Avenue, Pittsfield, to Xiomara Rivera, $1,000.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Jubilee Terrace, Pittsfield, to Jared C. Carchedi, $5,101.
J.A. Realty Corp. sold property at Karen Drive, Pittsfield, to Kenneth W. Pearce III and Karen E. Pearce, $22,500.
Douglas F. Delphia sold property at 115 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Aguana N. Davis, $160,000.
James A. Russo sold property at 415 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Michelle P. and Wayne M. Chappell, $176,000.
Kathleen Furlong sold property at 913 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Carlene Ann Tavares, $199,990.
Jane Joseph LLC sold property at 47-49 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to Plunkett Residences LLC, $213,000.
Dorothy J. Angeli sold property at 62 Michael Drive, Pittsfield, to Kyle Strack and Sienna Powers, $243,000.
Land Equity Group LLC sold property at 92 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Manauri Cruz, $39,000.
Richmond
Seth R. and Julia Thomas Pitman sold property at 15 Beech Road, Richmond, to Matthew and Olivia Bernow and Jessica Bernow, $449,000.
Edward G. Martin sold property at 194 Yokun Road, Richmond, to Matthew Linick and Stacy Melvin Linick, trustees of the Joint Revocable Living Trust of Matthew Linick and Stacy Melvin Linick, $515,000.
Sandisfield
Paul R. Slowatycki and Alice B. Boyd sold property at South Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to James F. Gutmann and Lora Pichkhadze, $99,000.
Sheffield
Gail Ullman sold property at 94 Maple Ave., Sheffield, to Michael Kantor and Kathy Landau, $475,000.
Patricia M. Whittaker and Timothy S. Whittaker sold property at 1161 Home Road, Sheffield, to Robin Lee and Carlos Larancuent, $489,000.
Dorothy L. Haller sold property at 87 Maple Ave., Sheffield, to Joshua Carl Webb a/k/a Josh Webb, $212,000.
James Law III, personal rep. of the estate of Mary E. Law, a/k/a Mary E. Candelari Law, a/k/a Mary Chrzanowski, sold property at 554 Alum Hill Road and 0 Alum Hill Road, Sheffield and New Marlborough, to Dylan Blackwell, Lauren Scanlon and Robin Scanlon, $305,000.
Stockbridge
Jerry L. and Donna L. Weiss sold property at 1404 Lenox Road, Lenox, to Brandon Q. Smith and Timothy C. Arnold, $756,000.
Bruce D. Temkin, trustee of the Bruce D. Temkin 2007 RVT, sold property at 1 Lake Drive Extension, Stockbridge, to Mark J. Mancini and Tez Chantaruchirakorn, $629,000.
Maura J. Stanton sold property at 3 Mohawk Lake Road, Stockbridge, to Margit Hotchkiss, $275,000.
West Stockbridge
Thomas Lobasso Jr. and Kathryn M. Lobasso sold property at 28 & 0 Cobb Road, West Stockbridge, to Hooman Shahidi and Lynn A. Mahony, $695,000.
Anne M. Lyons sold property at Lenox Road, Lots 3A & 4A, West Stockbridge, to Igal Harmelin Moria and Lisa Goldstein, $215,000.
Williamstown
Gerald S. Fine, trustee of the Gerald S. Fine RT, sold property at 233 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Robbin Freeman-Labonte, $150,000.
180 Water LLC sold property at 1 River Run, Unit 3, Williamstown, to Ronald VanBelle, $739,900.
Windsor
Julia C. Giansiracusa sold property at 40 Hume Road, Windsor, to John C. and Carol B. Baer, $25,000.
Alden Grover sold property at 24 Access Road No. 3, Windsor, to Kenneth D. Castor, $142,000.
Eugene A. and Karen M. Auge sold property at 161 Monahan Road, Windsor, to Scott J. Dezieck and Monica L. Hilton, $53,000.
