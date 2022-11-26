Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Nov. 7-11

Adams
Rodney A. and Ann H. Clairmont sold property at 154 Columbia St., Adams, to Timothy LeBlanc, $78,000.
Elise M. Minassian sold property at 86-90 Park St., Adams, to Julie Anna Zimmermann, $283,000.
Town Crest Property Group LLC sold property at 2-4 Murray St., Adams, to JP Parent Company LLC, $195,350.
Becket
Robert E. Crosier sold property at 14 King Arthur Drive, Becket, to Bryan R. Nutting and Tara Jones-Nutting, $370,000.
Cheshire
Alliance Properties LLC sold property at 517 North State Road, Cheshire, to Wayne Arnold, $76,000.
Florida
Michelle A. Crowningshield and Millard C. Daniels sold property at 28 North County Road, Florida, to Millard Daniels, $175,000.
Great Barrington
Linda C. Bertucci sold property at 219 Oak St., Great Barrington, to Susan Drumm Scionti, $100,000.
Jo L. Newnham, trustee of Jo L. Newnham Revocable Trust Agreement, sold property at 73 Hurlburt Road, Great Barrington, to John F. Baughman & Caoline A. Baughman, $1,900,000.
Fortune Fountain LLC sold property at 23 Lake Ave., Great Barrington, to James R. Burke & Sandra Charvat Burke, $550,000.
Hinsdale
Janet C. Rupke sold property at 298 Old Dalton Road, Hinsdale, to Patrick E. Flanagan Jr. and Amanda R. Flanagan, $480,000.
Lanesborough
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 16 Irwin St., Lanesborough, to Jennifer E. Gallagher, $249,900.
Robert W. and Lindsay Ross Petricca sold property at 60 Old Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, to Shawn D. Kinney, $2,600,000.
Lenox
David W. Poles sold property at 15 Sargent Brook Road, Lenox, to Nancy Bracken, $535,000.
North Adams
Janet M. Curran sold property at 52 Jackson St., North Adams, to Dorothy Ann Keeler, $156,000.
Michael D. and Nancy A. Lewis sold property at 30 Johnson St., North Adams, to Nancy Bullett, $270,000.
Otis
Richard Davenport and Christy L. Smith, trustees of the HD Trust, sold property at 1273 Algerie Road, Otis, to Sierra and Cameron Forest, $480,000.
Pittsfield
Rocket Mortgage LLC and Jeffrey W. Carmel Jr. sold property at 396 Partridge Road, Pittsfield, to Norman McClintock, $240,000.
Greylock Federal Credit Union and Shaina Sayers and Randy Hassan sold property at 35 Crestview Drive, Pittsfield, to James P. and Tammy E. Dalton, $81,500.
Nicole L. Gaynor, personal rep. of the Estate of Patricia Ann Franck aka Patricia Ann Gaynor, sold property at 254 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Kevin Jagiello, $269,000.
Elizabeth M. Shogry, Kathryn E. Garson, Louis M. Shogry III, and Mary A. Shogry-Hayer, trustee of the Mary A. Shogry-Hayer 2017 RVT, sold property at 351 South St., Pittsfield, to Stephen and Diana Clarke, $229,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 10-12 Faulkner Place, Pittsfield, to Idrissa Ali Johnson, $142,500.
Linda S. Pruyne, personal rep. of the estate of Patricia R. Lyon, sold property at 171 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Jayde Elise Carlson, $290,000.
Barbara A., Brian M., Everett F., and Ann F. Heiss, and Susan C. McDermott sold property at 24 Michael Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael C. Duffy, $310,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 195 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to 195 Francis Avenue LLC, $211,000.
Lisa Mlynarczyk sold property at 12 Spring St., Pittsfield, to Jay A. and Jennifer G. McDermott, $13,181.
Jonathan C. Blauvelt and Meghan C. Guerra sold property at 50 Richmond Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael L. Bartlett, $244,250.
Gregory R. and Toni-Lynn M. D’Arcangelo sold property at 129 Meadowview Drive, Pittsfield, to Tomas Carrillo, $250,000.
Susan M. Guerrero sold property at 37 Buel St., Pittsfield, to Rebecca Webber, $260,000.
Golden Bear Resources LP sold property at 400 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to 400 Wahconah LLC, $215,000.
Jeanette A. Gratton sold property at 32 Richardson St., Pittsfield, to Michael P. Penrod and Donald G., Dianna L. and Elizabeth A. Gregg, $325,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 28-30 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to Eunice Drigo, $152,500.
Albert S. and Phyllis M. Gormezano, trustees of Phyllis M. Gormezano RVT, sold property at 50 Walden Lane, Pittsfield, to Shirlee Jean Bresnahan, $430,000.
Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the Pleasant Properties NT, sold property at 158-160 Second St., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $45,000.
Richmond
Kimberly J.H. Memmesheimer, personal rep. of the Estate of James Hilton Boynton, sold property at Swamp Road, Richmond, to Richmond Land Trust Inc., $78,000.
Savoy
Bobbie Jo L. Hurley, personal rep. of Robert W. LaBonte, sold property at 21 and 27 Tilton Road, Savoy, to Thomas M. and Lynne M. Lennon, $300,000.
Sheffield
Julie Clarr Adams sold property at 140 Bunce Road, Sheffield, to Dennis Wheeler & Kathleen Doolan, $348,500.
Washington
David E. and Jacqueline T. Benham, trustees of the Benham Family NT, sold property at Cross Place Road, Washington, to the Nature Conservancy, $180,000.
West Stockbridge
Mark Maslowski & Neil Maslowski, individually and as personal representatives of the Estate of Ann B. Bristol, sold property at 7 Main St., West Stockbridge, to Maggie’s Place MA LLC, $325,000.0
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.