Adams
Tracey L. Green sold property at 10-12 High St., Adams, to Mark H. and Kristin Royster, $206,000.
Jebb G. and Tracy A. Remelius sold property at 9 Smith St., Adams, to Nicholas W. Bourdon, $170,000.
Alford
Arnold Eisman, trustee of Eisen Family Trust, sold property at 65 Green River Road, Alford, to Daniel Edward Roth, trustee of Three Brothers Nominee Trust, $815,500.
Becket
William and Jane Z. Garofalo sold property at 2206 Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to East Riverland LLC, $315,000.
Brian J. Homeyer, trustee of the Crystal Pond RT, sold property at Mallard Drive, Becket, to Erik P. Kimball and Mary C. Walsh, $70,000.
James D. Noel sold property at 40 Mohekunuk Road, Becket, to Darlene Kelli Ransom, $122,500.
Cheshire
Steven A. and Michele A. Gigliotti sold property at 831 Outlook Ave., Cheshire, to James S. Senecal and Alicia J. Williams, $450,000.
Dalton
Smegal Holdings LLC sold property at 78 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Brian P. Brennan, $174,000.
Jayde E. Carlson sold property at 77 Frederick Drive, Dalton, to Mindy Block, $463,000.
Stephanie B. Sayers sold property at 48 Myrtle St., Dalton, to Mary E. and David E. Ferrell, $130,000.
Jeanmarie Stanford and Timothy E. Carty, trustees of the Carty Family Realty NT, sold property at 115 Kimberly Drive, Dalton, to Ann V. and Gleb Jerebtsov, $342,000.
Paul F. Bowlby sold property at 125 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Dalton, to Ganesh Gurrala, $440,000.
Egremont
Anne Schnesel sold property at 87 Shun Toll Road, Egremont, to Aliana Spungen and David Spungen, $2,950,000.
Lee
Ralph W. Olds Jr. and Susan J. Olds sold property at 9 Paul Drive, Lee, to Jamie D. and Katelyn J. Parks, $325,000.
Thomas G. Keenan Jr. and Danica L. Keenan sold property at 245 Summer St., Lee, to David R. Jakacky Sr. and Renee E. Jakacky, $352,000.
Kijoo Kim sold property at 80 Lois St., Lee, to Andrea Black, $267,500.
Margarita Olaverria sold property at 35 High St., Lee, to Caitlin Reilly and Peter Newton, $235,000.
Lenox
Joseph B. Carry sold property at 29 Edgewood Drive, Lenox, to Gary Shereshevsky and Elena Shereshevskaya, $580,000.
Eric R. and Ursula van Heel sold property at 20 Meadow Lane, Unit 6, Lenox, to Robert U. and Rhonda W. Sattin, $285,000.
Norman Solomon, trustee of the Norman Solomon, M.D., RVT, sold property at 124 Yokun Ave., Lenox, to Catherine A. Daly, trustee of the Catherine A. Daily 2019 RVT, $930,355.
Blantyre Hotel Ventures LLC sold property at 16 Blantyre Road and 38 Patterson Road, Lenox, to Blantyre LLC, $15,000,000.
New Marlborough
Kristin Sanzone and Robert Sanzone sold property at 9 Arroyo Way, New Marlborough, to Dawn Rosenberg McKay and Dean McKay, $745,000.
Elizabeth N. Birkenstock and Paul D. Birkenstock sold property at 544 Hotchkiss Road, New Marlborough, to Beth A. Dorogusker and Adam S. Price, $660,000.
North Adams
Shannon and Dennis J. Rebelo Jr., trustees of the Rebelo LT, sold property at 14 Holden St., North Adams, to Susan Forrest Castle, $385,000.
Therrien Tanner Enterprises LLP sold property at 1560 Curran Highway, North Adams, to 1560 Curran Highway LLC, $1,400,000.
Ashley P. and Kathryn P. Benson sold property at 145-147 Pleasant St., North Adams, to Aida Bicaj, $214,500.
Robert S. Gorghan, trustee of the Paul and Ann Gorghan RVT LT, sold property at 46-50 Spring St., North Adams, to Tri Minh Tran, $45,000.
Preston Keller sold property at 266 Notch Road, North Adams, to Hunter A. Parks, $175,000.
Ronald R. O’Brien sold property at 29 Central Ave., North Adams, to Mian Wang and Anthony Szeto, $208,000.
Otis
Deidre Hall, personal rep. of the estate of Arthur John Riordan, sold property at 18 Ridge Road, Otis, to Kim Magi Dawley and Thomas Charles Dawley II, $175,000.
Pittsfield
Thomas E. and Sandra J. Stanley sold property at 35 Revere Parkway, Pittsfield, to Khalid and Sierra Shehemi, $259,000.
Louis J. Paris Jr. and Paul F. Rodhouse Jr. sold property at 3-5 McKinley Terrace, Pittsfield, to Sharon A. Greb, $230,000.
Celina M. Kegresse, formerly known as Celina M. Sinico, sold property at 317 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew and Jessica McCarron, $210,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 37 Ridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Steven A. and Michele A. Gigliotti, $301,000.
James M. and Teresa Stimpson sold property at 1621 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Webster David and Sharon Dupont, $175,000.
Jeffrey Dunn, trustee of the Robert and Marjorie Dunn Trust, sold property at 72 Alba Ave., Pittsfield, to Mary Lou Campbell, $234,000.
John J. Laplante and Christine Finck-Laplante, formerly known as Christine Finck, sold property at 134 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Richard and Kristina Kowalski, $750,000.
Mark E. Quallen, trustee of the Dorothy J. Quallen Trust, sold property at 17 Whittier Ave., Pittsfield, to Jonathan Noehm and Chandler Ortega, $227,000.
William H. Bullett sold property at Chapel Street, Pittsfield, to Sandra J. Tuttle, $20,000.
Craig Smith and Gillian Bianchi sold property at 67 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to Curt M. Blake, $185,000.
Pamela A. Rachiele sold property at 52 Rhode Island Ave., Pittsfield, to Peter T. Wise, $261,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 22 Copley Terrace, Pittsfield, to Antonio Aleman Salazar, $212,000.
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 338 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Roland and Thomas P. Hernandez, $70,000.
Lisa G. Carlon, trustee of the Sweener NT, sold property at 172 Brighton Ave., Pittsfield, to Felipe Rosa Jr. and Mary J. Rosa, $200,200.
Geraldine M. Porter, formerly known as Geraldine M. McGinnis, sold property at 10 Otis St., Pittsfield, to Trevor P. Volastro, $246,000.
Frank and Marlene C. Germanowski sold property at 890 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Jennifer P. Zaslow, $220,000.
John J. Boyington and Kelly J. Powell sold property at 42 Bryant St., Pittsfield, to Melissa Miller, $304,000.
Sharon A. Greb sold property at 244 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael Vallone, $220,000.
Jane C. Blanchard and Bridget Ann Boel sold property at 51 Cromwell Ave., Pittsfield, to Gabrielle E. and Barbara Smachetti, $165,000.
Nicholas B. Whalen and Rachel R. Lane sold property at 16 Whitehead Place, Pittsfield, to John D. Deming and Simone Eva Epstein, $389,900.
Donald R. and Ronald J. O'Clair, trustees of the DFO-Matthew Trust, sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 103, Pittsfield, to Alyssa J. Nelson, $155,000.
Maureen K. and James T. Tolisano sold property at 1308 North St., Pittsfield, to Jessica Drawe, $389,000.
Gregory A. and Christine A. Yon sold property at 33 Kittredge Road, Pittsfield, to Peter and Anne Shomphe, $400,000.
Immanuel Community Church sold property at 20 Chapel St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Environmental Action Team Inc., $124,900.
Jonathan Boehm sold property at 103 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Melissa S. Daley, $215,000.
Richmond
Michael S. Simon and Marshall L. Silverstein sold property at 428 Swamp Road, Richmond, to Benjamin A. and Ava F. Safdie, $870,000.
Cheryl L. Delmolino and Sheila and John Boleng, heirs under the estate of Gail M. Boleng, sold property at 257 Cone Hill Road, Richmond, to Robert A. Vigoda, trustee of the 257 Cone Hill Road RT, $377,800.
Stockbridge
Daniel and R.H. Saul, trustees of the Wheatley 17 NT, sold property at 17 Wheatley Drive, Stockbridge, to Louis B. Cooper and Susan C. Berger-Jones, $1,575,000.
Daniel S. Weil and Amanda Ellis sold property at 29 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Harvey and Mary Waller, $1,800,000.
Williamstown
Northern Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc. sold property at 220 Cole Ave., Williamstown, to Carrie M. Snyder, $142,000.
David C. Munro sold property at 173 Luce Road, Williamstown, to Beechacre 2 LLC, $70,000.
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Mark Pestana, $184,533.
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Lisa S. Rubens, $161,467.
Gordon Leete sold property at 138 Berkshire Drive, Williamstown, to Dawn Kohanski and Richard J. Czarnecki Jr., $370,000.
Windsor
Steven M. Zidonik sold property at 110 Windigo Road, Windsor, to Catherine A. and Wesley G. Nichols Jr., $432,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.