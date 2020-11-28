Adams
Santino J. Messer sold property at 52 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Joy Anne Marino, $185,000.
Lawrence E. and Jane E. DeMarco sold property at 13 Edward Ave., Adams, to Olivier Andre and Francoise Steinmetz, trustees of the Steinmetz Souksavat Trust, $208,150.
Sandra E. Diaferio, trustee of the Kowalski Family Trust, sold property at 10 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Russell F. and Pamela S. Duval, $235,000.
Daniel G. and Jayne A. Bills sold property at 246 East Mountain Road, Adams, to Kathryne Read and Brian Kelly, $456,500.
Darrell Louis Harriman, trustee of the Darrell Louis Harriman Living Trust, sold property at Kingsmont Lane, Adams, to Elliot M. Lehane, $38,000.
Berkshire County Properties LLC sold property at 30 Park St., Adams, to FP Lend Fund I LLC, $150,000.
Kimberly A. Krause sold property at 13 Highland Ave., Adams, to Francis Allen, Della Marie and Tammy S. Gallagher, $125,000.
Becket
HSBC Bank USA, N.A., trustee, sold property at 71 Pill Drive, Becket, to Berkshire Pill LLC, $159,000.
Pamela M. Dutton sold property at 98 Werden Road, Becket, to John Joseph Kattler Jr., $270,000.
Frederick S. Mandler sold property at 464 Beech Tree Lane, Becket, to Lee and Corrine Peretz and Carol Ehrlich, $379,000.
Scott A. Harrison and Robin A. Heller-Harrison sold property at Captain Whitney Road, Becket, to Andrew G. Ziegler and Margi Coggins, $20,000.
Christopher N. Anciello sold property at 707 Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Richard Ramirez and Norma Tineo, $420,000.
David and Susan Fenton sold property at 66 Ridge Road, Becket, to Ralph B. Rosen and Terry Winters, $430,000.
Christopher and Caroline Block sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Peter Lieb and Susan Block-Lieb, $148,152.55.
Cheshire
Shree Lalgi Krupa Corp. sold property at 104-118 South St., Cheshire, to Cheshire Pramukh Realty LLC, $1,500,000.
Clarksburg
Sonja L. Dwyer sold property at 251 West Road, Clarksburg, to Caleb B. Miner, $439,000.
Egremont
George A. Ryan Sr. and Susan J. Ryan sold property at 28 Greenwood Circle, Egremont, to James R. Miller and John S. Leclair, $450,000.
Barb Number One LLC sold property at 43 Creamery Road, Egremont, to Miriam A. Widmann and Roger F. Widmann, $1,450,000.
Florida
Dwight F. Brown, trustee of the Dwight F. Brown Investment Trust and Renate Brown, trustee of the Renate Brown Investment Trust, sold property at 333 South County Road, Florida, to BPF Drury Conservation Lands LLC, $795,000.
Great Barrington
Abigail Haupt LLC sold property at Alford Road and Hurlburt Road, Great Barrington, to JLPB LLC, $540,000.
Anne E. Rippey and Edward H. Rippey sold property at 168 Taconic Ave., Great Barrington, to Mark A. Pruhenski and Melissa A. Vansant, $375,000.
Kathleen M. McCormick sold property at 321 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Kathy Y. Chi and Philip Joseph Smith, $750,000.
Lawrence Cohen and Ronnie Cohen sold property at 113 Brush Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Shari A. Levitan, trustee of Last Resort Nominee Trust, $3,710,000.
Hinsdale
Rositocle LLC sold property at 479 Peru Road, Hinsdale, to William D. Dufour Jr., $1,300,000.
Lanesborough
Bryan S. Gashlin sold property at 39 Potter Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Patrice A. Dermody, $166,500.
William P. Prendergast Jr., Mary Louise Trzcinka and Anne Marie Paris sold property at 99 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Old Williamstown Realty LLC, $110,000.
Lamp Post Properties LLC sold property at 291 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Joseph and Lisa Trybus, $92,500.
Brian C. and Margaret D. Eseppi sold property at North Main Street, Lanesborough, to John Baker, $49,900.
Lee
Ronald D. Salice and Richard P. Salice Jr., trustees of the Salice Family RET, sold property at 75 Old Pleasant St., Lee, to Usman Sharif, $180,000.
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 150 Mallard Lane, Lee, to Jay and Susan Weintraub, $876,525.
Nelson and Anne Hershman, trustees of the Nelson Hershman Trust, sold property at 880 East St., Unit 8A, Lee, to Chad C. Sterrett, trustee of the Chad C. Sterrett RVT, $292,000.
Shamus R. Daley sold property at 60-62 Columbia St., Lee, to Dewayne and Edwina M. Cesario Florian, $140,000.
Lenox
Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of the Blackwater RT, sold property at 8 Hynes St., Lenox, to Marybeth Mitts, Jackie McNinch, Kathleen McNulty Vaughan, Olga Weiss, Mindi Morin, Julie Digrigoli, and Charlene Rosen, trustees of the Town of Lenox Affordable Housing Trust, $275,000.
Stephen E. O’Brien sold property at 89 Holmes Road, Lenox, to Christopher P. O’Brien, $139,000.
Eiran and Michele D. Gazit, trustees of the Michele D. Gazit RVT, sold property at 1 Martha Lane, Lenox, to Sherry B. and Leona Levin, $500,000.
Richard J. O’Brien Sr. and Gloria J. O’Brien sold property at 4 Patterson Road, Lenox, to Joseph and Chelsea Haugh, $500,000.
Monterey
David K. Quisenberry and Jennifer O. Quisenberry sold property at 30 Bidwell Road, Monterey, to Ronald Rubin and Leiko J. Coyle, $2,000,000.
Mount Washington
Thomas Furcht and Peter Furcht, trustees of Furcht Nominee Trust, sold property at 56 Cross Road a/k/a 17 Cross Road, Mount Washington, to Roger A. Coleman and Rosalind A. Barbour, $500,000.
New Marlborough
Saskia Ball sold property at 1660 Clayton Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Walter D. Agar and Daskam Agar, $2,500.
North Adams
Philip N., Andrew H., Darmanlingum, and Kamache Whitlingum sold property at 966 State Road, North Adams, to Michelle J. Powers and Jeremy R. Brisiel, $180,000.
Gary M. Nichols, personal rep. under the will of Robert Bruno Nichols, sold property at 290-292 Beaver St., North Adams, to Thomas Anthony Karis Jr., $126,500.
James P. Dalton sold property at 1130 State Road, North Adams, to Jason Daniel and Kathryn Ridley Murphy, $185,000.
Katalin Takacs-Haynes and E. Mark Schrader sold property at 116 Pleasant St., North Adams, to Craig Feuerzeig and Anne Burt, $75,000.
Angela M. Ryan sold property at 28 Rich St., North Adams, to Vicki J. Dunn, $144,900.
Otis
Leonard C. and Doris J. Carriveau sold property at Pine Grove Ridge, Otis, to Craig Stackewicz and Kristen Cortigiano, $78,000.
Peru
Mountain Stream LLC sold property at North Road, Peru, to Michael J. and Wendy A. Menatti, $40,000.
Pittsfield
Brian F. and Lisa M. Hoag sold property at 532 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to David and Ilene Jaroslaw, $573,000.
Ann Kathryn van den Honert Searles, trustee of the van den Honert NT, sold property at 115 Mountain Drive, Pittsfield, to Annett P. and Eugene H. Elliott, $295,000.
Shane M. Ortega sold property at 101 Imperial Ave., Pittsfield, to Richard J. O’Brien Sr. and Gloria J. O’Brien, $223,000.
Lynn A. Carmon, personal rep. of the Estate of Mary Ann Smith, sold property at 22 Cove St., Pittsfield, to Richard Sands, $114,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association sold property at 192 Lakeway Drive, Pittsfield, to Churchill Street Realty LLC, $88,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 108 McArthur St., Pittsfield, to Eleanor I. Ambrose, $149,900.
Mark and Teresa A. Bills sold property at Worthington Place, Pittsfield, to Clock Tower Partners LLC, $15,000.
David J. Pravia and Alicia M. Pravia, formerly known as Alicia M. Crooks, sold property at 1755 East St., Pittsfield, to Justin Eric Trimble, $200,000.
Christopher E. Giardina sold property at 34 Franklin St., Pittsfield, to Paul T. Giardina, $65,000.
Thelma M. Hood sold property at 80 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Guillermo Hurtado Trujillo and Mario Alejandro Hurtado, $166,000.
Kelly R. Klose sold property at 38 Saratoga Drive, Pittsfield, to Kathleen Tully, $224,900.
Renee M. Stracuzzi and Kathleen M. Sonsini sold property at 14 Richard Drive, Pittsfield, to Jamie A. and Laura A. Delmolino, $295,000.
Michael A. and Lynne M. Soldat sold property at 46-48 Euclid Ave., Pittsfield, to Shane Rose, $234,000.
James Muschett sold property at 192 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Deborah Bloom, $219,900.
Robert E. Reardon and Natalie A. Pieluszczak-Reardon sold property at 61 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Charles C. Walker, $219,000.
Stephen B. Pelhan and Katherine A. Markelz sold property at 1 Tamie Way, Pittsfield, to Bryan S. Gashlin, $417,500.
Woodwinds Property Management sold property at 58-60 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Logan J. Thompson, $400,000.
Roger D. and Ellen W. Whitmer sold property at 35 Bellmore Drive, Pittsfield, to Cheryl Bode, $300,500.
Karen Ingegni, personal rep. of the estate of Remo Del Gallo, sold property at 390 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Lakewood Creamery LLC, $40,000.
Richard J. and Aimee C. Gregory sold property at 22 Scalise Drive, Pittsfield, to David J. and Alicia Pravia, $317,500.
Bryan C. Sinclair and Colleen A. Halvorsen-Sinclair, formerly known as Colleen A. Halvorsen, sold property at 52 Richard Drive, Pittsfield, to Justin and Shenna Brady, $329,000.
Julie L. Zdon, formerly known as Julie L. Burdick, sold property at 75-77 Briggs Ave., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Home Rentals LLC, $182,500.
Richmond
Beatrice E. Carpenter sold property at Maple Road, Richmond, to Christian D. Guachione, $1,000.
Edward I. and Carole J. Rudman sold property at 291 Stevens Glen Road, Richmond, to Robin W. and John J. Devereux, $2,200,000.
Jay M. and Karen J. Dean sold property at 21 Lake Road Extension, Richmond, to Christopher J. and Barbara J. May, $249,000.
Mark W. Fowler and Erena M. Langley, a/k/a Erena Langley Fowler, sold property at 482 Canaan Road, Richmond, to Jamie L. Roth, $519,000.
John A. Cantarella sold property at 154 Osceola Road, Richmond, to Jacob E. Davenport, $600,000.
Sandisfield
Rachel McCaffrey sold property at Town Hill Road, Sandisfield, to Lev Natan and Sarah Chase Natan, $85,000.
Savoy
Nancy A. Noel, personal rep. of the estate of Francis E. Noel, sold property at Loop Road, Savoy, to Richard H. Tovani, $6,500.
Sheffield
Janet G. Stanton sold property at 60 Shunpike Road, Sheffield, to Donna L. Wichman, $300,000.
Elizabeth Maldonado sold property at 29 Richard Drive, Lot 27, Sheffield, to Jody King-Camarra, Michael Camarra, Richard King and Caryn King, $377,500.
Deborah Reitenour and Michael Reitenour sold property at 74 Main St., Sheffield, to Kara L. Smith and Robert R. Smith, $350,000.
Washington
David J. and Nancy J. Willey sold property at Johnson Hill Road, Washington, to Laura Otulak, $50,000.
West Stockbridge
Danielle P. Hammell and Jeffrey A. Mason sold property at 26 Iron Mine Road, Lot 15, West Stockbridge, to Cara Anne Vermeulen, $399,000.
Jeffrey A. Mason sold property at 28 Iron Mine Road, Lot 13, West Stockbridge, to Cara Anne Vermeulen, $70,000.
Williamstown
Angela Baldracchi sold property at 99 Longview Terrace, Williamstown, to Jonathon Louis Russell and Melissa Alexis Russell Paige, $354,000.
David R. and Jacqueline D. Lemieux sold property at 1127 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Angela Marie and Caitlin Ryan, $238,500.
Kristin A. Elliott, personal rep. under the will of Harold George Brotzman, sold property at 1249 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to David C. and Mary Elizabeth G. Casey, $175,000.
Sheila M. Stone sold property at 100 Hill Province Road, Williamstown, to Claude Lewis and Carolyn Benedict Collins, $1,040,000.
