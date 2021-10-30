Adams
Debbie M. Davine sold property at 24 Anthony St., Adams, to Tracy J. and John F. Sheerin III, $180,000.
Becket
Dorothy I. Plante sold property at Mountain Pasture Road, Becket, to Kristen Ironside and Jeffrey Bratz, $20,000.
Charles C. and Josephine Paulson sold property at 237 Maid Marion Lane, Becket, to Clayton David LaPointe, $156,000.
Cheshire
Philip C. and Jill K. Beaudry sold property at 71 Willow Lane, Cheshire, to Deborah J. Flynn and Jon M. Mattis, $290,000.
Dalton
Michael F. and Donna Lee Lavigne sold property at 35 Otis Ave., Dalton, to Glen Robert Reinhold, $224,500.
Michael R. Connors sold property at 51 Daly Ave., Dalton, to Zink's Real Estate Enterprise LLC, $179,900.
Egremont
Elfriede Six sold property at 11 Westerhook Road, Egremont, to Ida Cheng, $400,000.
Paul R. Turovsky sold property at 8 Hickory Hill Road, Egremont, to Monica E. Casey, trustee of Paul R. Turovsky Qualified Personal Residence Trust 2, $327,000.
Monica E. Casey sold property at 8 Hickory Hill Road, Egremont, to Paul R. Turovsky, trustee of the Monica E. Casey Qualified Personal Residence Trust 2, $327,000.
Florida
Mohegan Real Estate LLC sold property at 24 Monroe Road Extension, Florida, to Christiaan Mercier, $19,500.
Great Barrington
Gee Be LLC sold property at 31 Hillside Ave., Great Barrington, to Khin Chai and Harrison Gregg, $635,000.
Dana M. Bishop sold property at 77 Grove St., Great Barrington, to Nicole Page and William Sothern Jr., $520,000.
Phillip Cipollone, as personal rep. for Vicky Ann Stickless Estate, sold property at 238 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington, to Bradley David Lupiani, $250,000.
Karen Waddell sold property at 227-279 Main St., Great Barrington, to James Hendrick, $332,000.
Majestic Oak Estates LLC sold property at Van Deusenville Road, Great Barrington, to Bernice R. Jones and Olivia R. Jones, $175,000.
Debra A. Blackwell sold property at 62 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Nathaniel Gopen, $540,000.
Castle GB House on the Hill LLC sold property at 177 Castle St., Great Barrington, to Cindy A. Konrad and John A. Konrad, $385,000.
Hancock
Sean Mullally sold property at 9031 Mountainside Drive, Hancock, to David M. and Gina M. Varacchi, $323,000.
Hinsdale
Jacob and Shannon R. Borrelli sold property at 48 Plunkett Ave., Hinsdale, to Brian J. Kulas, $253,000.
Kevin Alan and Nicole Nadine Hathaway sold property at 11 New Windsor Road and Maple Street, Hinsdale, to Michael J. and Jessica S. Paton, $253,500.
Lee
Anne Hanna, trustee of the Anne Hanna 2015 Revocable Trust, sold property at 13 Academy St., Lee, to ASA Clerk Inc., $190,000.
Carrie J. Swift Heck and Brendan M. Heck sold property at 230 High St., Lee, to Angel Espinoza Jimenez, $235,000.
Kimberly A. Kelly, personal rep. of the estate of Arnold G. Kelly Jr., sold property at 179 Water St., Lee, to April L. Hubbard, $168,900.
Kevin C. Charlton sold property at 24 Rose Ave., Lee, to Travis A. Santolin and Jaymee-Lyn Griffin, $205,000.
Gordon M. Height Jr. and Jo-Ellen R. Height sold property at 240 Willow St., Lee, to James Alan Harter and Anneke Leffel, $355,000.
Bhupendrakumar N. and Urmilaben B. Patel sold property at 185 Housatonic St., Lee, to AAFIK Management LLC, $250,000.
Rodrique Ngowi and Lucy Bunning sold property at 583 West Road, Lee, to Stewart and Ann Crane, $705,000.
Shay A. Barnes sold property at 16 Olive St., Lee, to Amanda Morgan, Christopher Coenen and Caroline Soo Jung Coenen, $225,000.
Kristen Shepardson sold property at 285 Prospect St., Lee, to Michelle Pranger, $270,000.
Margaret M. MacDowell sold property at 101 Center St., Lee, to Matthew J. Drury, $140,000.
Lenox
Shirley G. Steiner and Abbie Steiner, trustee of the Shirley G. Steiner 1997 Qualified Personal Residence Trust, sold property at 4 Gleneagles Drive, Unit 6, Lenox, to Anne A. Schnesel, trustee of the Revocable Trust of Anne A. Schnesel, $1,292,193.
Marisa A. Pizzuto Jutras, trustee of the Housatonic 287 Street Realty Trust, sold property at 287 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Holly Berlin, $412,000.
Harriet I. Samuels, trustee of the Harriet I. Samuels RVT, sold property at 14 Meadow Lane, Unit 6, Lenox, to Socorro Palermo-Schutz, trustee of the Socorro Palerno-Schutz RVT, $289,000.
Allan Edgar Gehring and Carole R. Strong, trustees of the Strong-Gehring FT, sold property at Wexford Court, Unit 28, Lenox, to Scott and Debra Seidman, $485,000.
Athina Grigoropoulos sold property at 7-9 Franklin St., Lenox, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $625,000.
Monterey
TMHH LLC sold property at 179 Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Robert Schechter and Susan Schechter, $3,500,000.
TMH MA Property LLC sold property at Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Robert Schechter and Susan Schechter, $500,000.
Patricia A. Andrus sold property at 271 Main Road, Monterey, to Carma MC LLC, $165,000.
New Marlborough
Jon J. Masters and Rosemary C. Masters, trustees of 241 & 243 Masters Qualified Personal Residence Trust, sold property at Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Anthony S. Cookson and Kim Cookson, $1,810,000.
North Adams
Gertrude M. Wright sold property at 15 West Shaft Road Terrace, North Adams, to Kate D. Watson, $202,000.
Dianne Bunting sold property at 119 Beaver St., North Adams, to Bradley Grant, $165,000.
Jesse L. and Mykaella R. Snow sold property at 49 Davenport St., North Adams, to Chelsey Ogert and Jordan Mendez, $217,000.
Michael L. Ermold sold property at 323 Houghton St., North Adams, to Richard A. and Barbara J. Quirino Martelle, $205,000.
Ryan D. Sheehan sold property at 60 Murray Ave., North Adams, to David C. Atwell and Deanna L. Salvagni-Atwell, $145,000.
Christina M. Rotolo sold property at 236 Church St., North Adams, to Jerel C. Dydowicz and Erin M. Hartwig, $211,000.
Billie Marie Taft-Sitler and William G. Taft III sold property at 1627 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Anna Christine Farrington, $289,900.
Pittsfield
Hugh T. Holland sold property at 261 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Christy D. O'Connor, $220,000.
Michael A. and Stacey L. O'Neil sold property at 80 Roberta Road, Pittsfield, to Gina P. Blake, $350,000.
John R. Danylieko Jr. sold property at 20 Cromwell Ave., Pittsfield, to John P. and Eileen M. Haggerty, $199,900.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., trustee, sold property at 1 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield, to Manoj Munjal and Preeti N. Munjal, trustees of the NNM RT, ADN RT and ABS RT, $3,850,000.
Carol N. Sheehan, trustee of the Rathbun Family 2012 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 50 South Merriam St., Pittsfield, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $260,000.
Kevin M. Brady sold property at 9 Terrace Ave., Pittsfield, to Mark E. Eldred, $170,000.
James I. Donna, personal rep. of the estate of June Marie Donna, sold property at 115 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeremiah Babcock and Samantha White, $200,000.
Jeffrey H. Rose, trustee of the Jeffrey H. Rose Family NT, sold property at 421 West St., Pittsfield, to David Gauthier and Allyson Young, $262,500.
Eric D. Andersen and Jeet Kaur R. Sohal, trustees of the Andersen Sohal Trust, sold property at 111 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to William Blake Day and Kathryn Andersen Day, $106,450.
Joseph R. Berry sold property at 49 Hillcrest Ave., Pittsfield, to Sherry A. Quadrozzi, $174,900.
Webster and Sharon Dupont sold property at 96 Melbourne Road, Pittsfield, to Thomas and Eileen Roth, $235,000.
Paul R. and Malina M. Shepherd sold property at 121 Elberon Ave., Pittsfield, to Ryan and Kimberly Jackson, $260,000.
Francis Victor and Rachel E. Derby sold property at 203 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Austin Lusk, $212,000.
Laelia LLC sold property at 164 Second St.., Pittsfield, to Charles F. Kenney Jr., $59,900.
Christopher J. Connell sold property at 160-162 and 168 First St., Pittsfield, to 160-168 First Street LLC, $325,000.
Richmond
John Geoffrey Cowl, trustee of the Karen K. Jacobson RVT, sold property at 241 East Slope Road, Richmond, to John Geoffrey Cowl, trustee of the John Geoffrey Cowl RVT, $194,250.
Donald E. Adams and Denise A. Adams formerly known as Denise A. Olney and Donna J. Adams sold property at 220 Yokum Road, Richmond, to Kaylin M. and Megan E. Choquette, $390,000.
Sandisfield
Kevin C. Charlton sold property at 307 Wood Land Way, Sandisfield, to Karen Szamotula Cheney and Michael Cheney, $260,000.
Sheffield
Timothy B. Schmidt, trustee of Charles F. Schmidt 1999 Revocable Trust, sold property at 991 Home Road, Sheffield, to Katharine Ann Dufault and Peter Scott Dufault, $670,000.
Stockbridge
John Paul Tracy and Mary Elizabeth Tracy Gamble, trustees of the Margaret M. Tracy RVT, sold property at 49 Main St., Stockbridge, to Kevin C. Charlton, $808,000.
Toby H. Levine, trustee of the Two Hill Road Nominee RT, sold property at 2 Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Barbara L. Cohen-Hobbs, trustee of the Barbara L. Cohen-Hobbs RVT, $991,500.
Howard J. and Sandra T. Tytel sold property at 12 and 14 Stone Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Adam W. Howell and Kirsten Miley Howell, trustees of the Howell RVT, $3,300,000.
Washington
Terry H. Walsh and Nancy H. Lamoureaux, personal reps. of the estate of Fred T. Jansen Jr., and Anthony P. Doyle, personal rep. of the estate of Doris E. Hansen, sold property at 423 Summit Hill Road, Washington, to Eric and Elisabeth C. Lamoureaux, $406,000.
Williamstown
Hugh L. Guilderson and Arlene C. Kirsch, trustees of the Guilderson Kirsch FT, sold property at 64 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Dusty A. and Caitlin C. Lopez, $240,000.
Kevin M. Faulkner sold property at 54 Charles St., Williamstown, to Jesse L. and Mykaella Snow, $200,000.
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Bobby Earle O’Brien and Carol Irene Cohen, $311,000.
David Acheson III sold property at 210 Water St., Williamstown, to Aida Laleian and Steven P. Levin, $220,000.
Windsor
J. Alicia Dest sold property at 0 Pierce Road, Windsor, to Patrick J. and Jessica L.K Ryan, $28,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.