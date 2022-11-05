Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Oct. 17-21

Oct. 17-21
Adams
Matthew K. and Nicole W. Williams sold property at 111 Friend St., Adams, to James Michael Learish II, $235,000.
Michael P. and Catherine F. O’Brien sold property at 8-10 Gavin Ave., Adams, to Sherri L. and Mitchell W. Gordon Jr., $150,500.
Ronald A., Mark E. and William E. Burdick, and Linda A. Miller sold property at 42-46 Bellevue St., Adams, to Lee and Molly B. Guest, $175,000.
Keith A. Czubryt and Carly Hardell, co-personal reps. of John S. Czubryt, sold property at 41 Morningside Ave., Adams, to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500.
Heidi E. Moulton and Melissa F. Hoellerich sold property at 190-192 and 0 Henry Woods Road, Adams, to Jamie J. Rogge and Kimberly L. Bragg, $575,000.
Alford
Joshua Fisher and Holly Henderson Fisher sold property at 275 East Road, Alford, to Cloud Kingdom 2020 LLC, $820,000.
Becket
Harriet C. Glassman sold property at 293 Old Pond Road, Becket, to Seth Fowler, trustee of the Robert L. and Lorraine A. Fowler Family Trust, $551,000.
Albert R. and Kate M. Griffith sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Hughey Capital LLC, $23,768.32.
Charles A., Marilyn N., Robert F., and Jay B. Stillman, and Nina S. Mandel sold property at 56 Fox Hollow Drive, Becket, to Brad S. Feldman and Elizabeth A. Graham, $550,000.
USA HUD sold property at 52 Lyman St., Becket, to DNC Real Estate LLC, $112,000.
Pietra I. Thomas and Meng Jia sold property at 186 Prince John Drive, Becket, to Brad Lehmann, $205,000.
Cheshire
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 199 School St., Cheshire, to Matthew and Nicole Williams, $319,500.
Egremont
Beatrice Holdings LLC sold property off Blunt Road, Egremont, to Guillaume Touton, $125,000.
TMR Realty LLC sold property at 64 Creamery Road, Egremont, to Adam J. Zieminski, $395,000.
38 Main Street LLC sold property at 0 Main St., Egremont, to Egremont Fire Co. Inc., $25,000.
Great Barrington
Jesse M. Giummo, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Joan I. Giummo, sold property at 176 East St., Great Barrington, to Brian Foster and Amy L. Foster, $440,000.
Barrington Realty LLC sold property at 322 Main St., Great Barrington, to 322 Main LLC, $3,500,000.
Sue Z. Rudd, individually and as trustee of Sue Z. Rudd Massachusetts Residence Trust & Sue Z. Rudd Massachusetts 2010 Residence Trust Agreement, sold property at 36 West St., Great Barrington, to NLTN LLC, $1,718,000.
Eastview Club Corporation sold property at 32 Lake Mansfield Road, Great Barrington, to Carolyn Hsu and Jacquelyn N. Moorad, trustees of Moorad-Hsu Family Trust, $340,000.
Lanesborough
John Baker sold property at 1029 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Jack and Lauren Amick, $125,000.
Lenox
Marybeth Mitts, Olga Weiss, Julie DiGrigoli, Donald Weber, William Pignatelli, and Christopher Fenton, trustees of the Town of Lenox Affordable Housing Trust, sold property at 10 Hynes St., Lenox, to Cheri Elizabeth Guachione, $254,000.
Julie Ann Motes, trustee of the Julie Ann Motes Revocable Trust, sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit A05, Lenox, to Ilana M. Barker, $159,000.
North Adams
Phoenix Haynes and Sky Esquivel sold property at 88-90 Liberty St., North Adams, to William S. Swearingen Jr. and Susan E. Schorn, $234,000.
Daniel E. and Carole Fern Turker sold property at 70 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Duanduam Ma, $100,000.
Susan Daugherty sold property at 47 Veazie St., North Adams, to Cora Ellen Holt and Alley Stoughton, $75,000.
Daniel J. and Gayle M. Gliwski sold property at 542 Pattison Road, North Adams, to Michael F. and Doreen L. Fraietta, $420,000.
Mary E. Abbey sold property at 79 East Quincy St., North Adams, to Galo, Leticia and Sofia Lopez, $75,000.
Michael P. and Lois M. Daunis sold property at 56-58 North Holden St., North Adams, to William T. Costello, $160,000.
Otis
Michael J. Ellenbogen and Deborah Torres-Ellenbogen sold property at 26 Autumn Court, Otis & Sandisfield, to Jessica A. Jaskot and Kevin Mancuso, $435,000.
Michael H. and Marjorie S. Smith sold property at 71 Benton Drive, Lot 89, Otis Wood Lands, Otis & Sandisfield, to Ellen C. Mishkin and Julie P. Hoffman, $579,000.
Lynn Bledsoe sold property at 139 High Rise Road, Otis, to Rafael Bones, $170,000.
Grace Bellotti sold property at West Center Road, Otis, to Martin E. Warshawsky and Rose E. Gole, $55,000.
Jesse Brady Hiller sold property at 2012 East Otis Road, Otis, to Sue Wallington Quinlan and Maria J. Wallington, $700,000.
223 Sullivan Street Associates LLC sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Ellen Koenig and Barbara Stewart, $99,000.
Peru
Travis and Nicole Drosehn sold property at 4 North Road, Peru, to Garnet Mountain Property Management LLC, $6,300.
Pittsfield
First Boston Construction Holdings LLC sold property at Northbrook and Eastbrook Lane and Westbrook Terrace, Pittsfield, to Nathan G. and Migdeliz Girard, trustees of the Nathan & Migdeliz Girard Living Trust, $175,000.
Charles Cianfarini sold property at 79-81 Weller Ave., Pittsfield, to Lake Rentals LLC, $145,000.
James Soldo sold property at Burke Avenue, Pittsfield, to Nicholas J. Garzone Sr. and Marjorie Garzone, $1,500.
Lori J. Johnson sold property at 69 Berkley St., Pittsfield, to Alana and Matthew Bernstein, $206,000.
Pamela Rapkowicz sold property at 27 Huron St., Pittsfield, to Andrew P. Rapowicz, $150,000.
Stephen G. Daoust and Terri D. Campbell-Daoust sold property at 91 Commonwealth Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael D. Hillman and Kate E. Skivington, $395,000.
Patricia A. Carchedi sold property at 61-63 Stoddard Ave., Pittsfield, to Luke P. Fitzgerald, $224,000.
Joseph Clancy Jr. sold property at 135 Chapel St., Pittsfield, to Francisco M. Pablo and Claudia Marcela Ocampo Villamil, $300,000.
Michael Giardina sold property at 63 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to Emmanuel K. Yankey, $188,000.
Ronald R. Mazzeo Jr. and Rose L. Mazzeo sold property at 21 Pacific St., Pittsfield, to Mohammed Rashed, $140,000.
Ashley Morrison, trustee of the My Girls NT, sold property at 674 North St., Pittsfield, to Daryian Rhysing, $339,900.
C&M Miller Family LLC sold property at 1136 Barker Road, Unit 56, Pittsfield, to Barry Davis and Ann Pelovitz Davis, $545,000.
James J. Nelson and Julie M. Belli-Nelson sold property at 123-125 Stratford Ave., Pittsfield, to Stuart Mayerson, $340,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 21-23 Hillside St., Pittsfield, to William Bravo and Lia Saldana, $115,000.
John F. and Mary J. Downing sold property at 221 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to John W. and Jane P. Bresnahan, $410,000.
Louis K. Chamberlain and Catherine V. Kennedy sold property at 11 Arch St., Pittsfield, to Rebecca Roy-O'Gorman, $322,000.
James E. and Erin Marie Dowling sold property at 19 Exeter Ave., Pittsfield, to Alan V. Seagrave III, $258,000.
Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the Pleasant Properties NT, sold property at 138 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Mary T. Stalker, $147,000.
Michael T. and Ashleigh G. Doyle sold property at 35 Melbourne Road, Pittsfield, to Sherri L. and Jamie N. Nurnberg, $254,900.
Savoy
Doris A. Andersen, personal rep. of Raymond Ashton Louison, sold property at 167 Loop Road, Savoy, to Alexandria O. Henderson and Corey J. Blanchette, $256,000.
Sheffield
Ana Olivieri, trustee of Berkshire Holdings Nominee Trust, sold property at 139 South Main St., Sheffield, to 139 South Main Properties LLC, $650,000.
Stockbridge
Kimberly A. Parent, aka Kymberly A. Parent, personal rep. of the Estate of George E. Shippey II, sold property at 12 Maple Lane, Stockbridge, to Laura G. Ciabarra, $2,500,000.
Roger, Dory and Lisa Ulanoff and Amy Christie sold property at 6 Lake Drive, Stockbridge, to Donald M. Chabon and Dawn Ann Rabinowitz, $742,000.
Irving and Thelma Bialer, trustees of the Thelma Bialer Real Estate Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 14 Mahkeenac Terrace, Stockbridge, to Olivia L. Van Gundy, trustee of the Olivia L. Van Gundy Trust Dated 12/8/2020, $1,005,000.
Williamstown
Kara A. Mears sold property at 475 Water St., Williamstown, to Paul J. and Amanda J. Lindstrand, $338,000.
David Lawrence Jowett sold property at 81 Stratton Road, Williamstown, to Sarah Marie Dunham, $69,000.
Howard E. and Sandra L. Brookner sold property at 71 Elliott Drive, Williamstown, to Viet Namtran Pham and Kim Thi Do, $495,000.
Windsor
Catherine A. and Wesley G. Nichols Jr. sold property at 110 Windigo Road, Windsor, to Shannon D. Spence and Kevin M. Green Jr., $420,000.
Richard A. Spiller sold property at 1387 East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Gary Capone and Nicole Stetzer, $520,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.