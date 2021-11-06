Becket
Gina G. Daniele sold property at Jacob Hollow Road, Becket, to John Gerson and Rachel Wilhelm Bush, $37,500.
Clarksburg
Dana J. and Lori Ann Aubin sold property at 261 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Mitchell J. Garner, $312,000.
Harold Dupee sold property at 20 Fairview Heights, Clarksburg, to Marina Cekani and Frank C. Washburn, $155,000.
Dalton
Joanne W. Rowett, trustee of the Washburn Family NT, sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 4, Dalton, to Harald and Beth Ann Scheid, $168,500.
Julie L. Zdon sold property at 26-28 Oak St., Dalton, to Corey S. Zdon, $270,000.
Thomas J. and Jody A. Pelkey sold property at 6 Sunset Drive, Dalton, to Vincent J. Szymanski, $243,000.
George I. Kisselbrock III and Jacqueline C. Healy, trustees of the Alice B. Andrews Trust, sold property at 193 North St., Dalton, to Joshua A. Kisselbrock and Sarah E. Friedman, $215,000.
James E. and Kathleen M. Gelinas sold property at 859-891 Main St., Dalton, to Raymond W. and Barbara B. Jackson, $260,000.
Egremont
Iris Tuomenoksa and Mark Tuomenoksa sold property at 3 Gilbert Road, Egremont, to Adam Matthew Tomlinson, $620,000.
Florida
Jonathan A. Lescarbeau sold property at 51 Stryker Road, Florida, to Sarah and Joseph Lesch, $85,000.
Great Barrington
Helah Jean sold property at 2 Forest Row, Great Barrington, to Ashley Ayn Collins, $275,000.
Diana M. McGrory sold property at 410 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Sennin Zumdick-Esko, $310,000.
Eileen Donovan Duane sold property at 135A Hurlburt Road, Great Barrington, to Susan Fine, $530,000.
232 Stockbridge Road LLC sold property at 232 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to 650 Aaron Management Inc., $150,000.
Deirdre M. Smith sold property at 402 Park St., Great Barrington, to Housatonic Real Estate LLC, $360,000.
David Maldonado and Jill Maldonado sold property at 35 Giddings St., Great Barrington, to Matthias Nicoll Bossi and Carla Alexandra Kihlstedt, $510,000.
Christopher J. McHugh and Lori Ann McHugh as trustees of McHugh Family Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 12 Highland Drive, Great Barrington, to Edward McHugh of 12 Highland Drive Nominee Trust, $250,000.
David R. Guenette sold property at 8 Waubeck St., Great Barrington, to Linda Mason, $525,000.
Raymond J. Crowley and Mary Elizabeth Merritt sold property at 110 Christian Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Annette A. Georgia and Michael S. Kolber, $749,000.
Hancock
David G. and Suzanne M. McCollum sold property at 3023 Hancock Road, Hancock, to John R. Bryan Jr., $386,158.
Francoise McCoy sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Nancy Holzner, $85,000.
Lanesborough
David J. and Deborah H. O’Neill sold property at 40 North Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Thomas R. Olmsted and Sylvia M. Chan-Olmsted, $535,000.
Francis F. McCarthy Jr. and Ann M. McCarthy, trustees of the Francis and Ann McCarthy RVT, sold property at 26 North Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Mary Tyler Hawthorne, $600,000.
James E. Dowling and James L. Sciola Jr. sold property at 10 Monica Drive, Lanesborough, to Jennifer A. Szymanski, $240,000.
Jill McChesney sold property at 12 Bangor St., Lanesborough, to Lawrence and Renee Prince, $277,000.
Lee
Jesse P. and Kate Howard sold property at 255 Summer St., Lee, to Jack Cameron Peele, $320,000.
Eugenia H.A. Huckaby and Russell D. Vaughan sold property at 187 West Park St., Lee, to Kimberly M. Snyder, $308,000.
Monterey
A. Max Kohlenberg, trustee of Leonard S. Simon 2002 Trust, sold property at 95 Hupi Road, Monterey, to Janine H. Wolkon and Robert M. Wolkon, trustees of Janine Wolkon Revocable Trust 2002 and Robert M. Wolkon Revocable Trust 2002, $2,246,000.
New Marlborough
Emily Irwin and Josh Irwin sold property at 49 Pine Road, New Marlborough, to Matthew L. Dodds, $340,000.
North Adams
Hope L. and Shaun P. Bussiere sold property at Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to 25-19 44th Street LLC, $65,000.
Frank M. Casuscelli sold property at 102 Notch Road, North Adams, to Nancy A. Johnson, $253,000.
Richard O. and Cheryl A. Bishop sold property at 56 Whitman St., North Adams, to Robert E. Giardini, $20,000.
Charles E. Swabey sold property at 93 Park Ave., North Adams, to Zusammen LLC, $470,000.
Tributary Ventures LLC sold property at 40 River St., North Adams, to 30 River Street LLC, $140,000.
Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of Blocks NT, sold property at 99 Church St., North Adams, to Russell Leggett, $269,900.
Lisa Olson sold property at 450 East Main St., North Adams, to Hillary Maselli, $195,000.
Otis
Patricia L. Thomas and Robert A. Snow sold property at Reservoir Road, Otis, to Mona Shustock, $140,000.
Peru
Glenn M. Battaini sold property at 4 David Drive, Peru, to John T. Lewis Jr., $203,000.
Pittsfield
Benjamin John Pigott sold property at 115 Ann Drive, Pittsfield, to Matthew and Gwynneth C. Featherstone, $500,000.
SIC Property LLC sold property at 841 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Orion Pro Friend ML LLC, $700,000.
Christine M. Marriconto sold property at 84 Livingston Ave., Pittsfield, to Todd J. Aston and Jessica A. Laflam, $260,000.
Vincent J. and Jennifer A. Szymanski sold property at 15 Brookside Drive, Pittsfield, to David A. Seneca, $420,000.
Elizabeth Galarza-Perez sold property at 320 First St., Pittsfield, to Bachhoa Nguyen, $215,000.
Edward S. Hendricks and Sandra L. Mayer sold property at 61 Winship Ave., Pittsfield, to Shane E. Kasala, $375,000.
Gwynneth C. Featherstone, formerly known as Gwynneth C. Drumm, sold property at 77 Emerson Ave., Pittsfield, to Jane C. Blanchard and Bridget Ann Boel, $271,000.
Joshua A. and Sarah E. Friedman sold property at 35 Wellesley St., Pittsfield, to Elizabeth Marie Heller, $283,000.
Michael A. Valenti sold property at 21-23 Hillside Ave., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield Properties Group LLC, $85,000.
Jamie M. McLaughlin sold property at 19 Cole Ave., Pittsfield, to Ryan J. Cirillo and Kaylah M. Slattery, $175,000.
Thomas P. Auge sold property at 22 Richardson St., Pittsfield, to Edward Vella Jr. and Jonathan Vella, $196,000.
Jay A. McDermott sold property at 75-77 Howard St., Pittsfield, Pittsfield Properties Group LLC, $125,000.
Joan R. Osleeb sold property at 140 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Carolyn Reuben Green, $382,000.
Leah Barack, trustee of the Macy NT, sold property at 193-195 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Aaron Sugarman and Tammy Tibbles, $275,000.
Gerould J. Harding sold property at 61 Lucia Drive, Pittsfield, to Darren P. Dagnoli, $239,000.
Richmond
Craig D. and Diane L. Cafarelli sold property at 168 Chestnut Road, Richmond, to Meaghan O'Leary, $322,500.
Sandisfield
Cynthia A. Ellison and Carol Beth Kessler as trustees of Carol Beth Kessler & Cynthia A. Ellison Living Trust, sold property at 13 West St., Sandisfield, to Alexandra Rosenstock and Daniel Rosenstock, $349,000.
Charles J. Markham sold property at Norfolk Road, Sandisfield, to Michael B. Salame and Susan M. Salame, $14,000.
Savoy
Jonah Tolchin and Blue Sky sold property at 51 Griffin Hill Road, Savoy, to Blue Sky, $35,833.34.
Sheffield
David M. Dutcher as trustee of Dutcher Trust No. 2, sold property at 145 Hewins St., Sheffield, to William A. Lehmann, $380,000.
Stockbridge
Nilda C. Power sold property at 31 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Jeffrey P. and Theodore Labonte, $117,200.
Edward C. and Barbara R. Lane sold property at 8 Church St., Unit 1, Stockbridge, to Wendy J. Strothman, $539,000.
Thomas and Robin E. Race sold property at 4 Lukeman Lane, Stockbridge, to Sarah A., John G. and Kathleen H. Leaman, $550,000.
West Stockbridge
Joseph Cooper sold property at 66 West Center Road, West Stockbridge, to Enid M. Lieberman and Steven P. Lieberman, trustees of 66 West Center Road Nominee Trust, $1,455,000.
J. Scott Jenny and Michelle Laramee-Jenny sold property at 3 Pomeroy Ave., West Stockbridge, to Laura Shack, $520,000.
Williamstown
Wathoo Siwapornchai sold property at 128 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to American Dental Associates PC, $243,000.
Mark T. Payton sold property at 1639 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Barry Davis, $250,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.