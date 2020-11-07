Adams
Deborah M. Morey and Michael E. Lyman sold property at 65 Center St., Adams, to Ryan Patrick Maher, $109,900.
Seth A. and Brianna A. Shepard sold property at 34 Upton St., Adams, to Tyler L. Meczywor, $201,000.
Henry J. Yarnal and Breana M. Zieba sold property at 5 Godek St., Adams, to Jamal and Rebecca Ahamad, $143,000.
Becket
Daniel Fermaglich sold property at Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to Majid Anvari, $5,000.
Lois Fermaglich sold property at Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to Ardalan Anvari, $9,000.
A. Charles and Janel E. Halpern sold property at 33 Bayberry Drive, Becket, to Helen Jeanette Stoddard, $305,000.
Mark Wyskiel and Karyn M. Wyskiel, formerly known as Karyn M. Sisson, sold property at 186 and 187 Alan A Dale Drive, Becket, to John and Phyllis Hathaway, $64,900.
Cheshire
Mark W. Guilds sold property at 207 Lake Shore Drive, Cheshire, to Karen L. Gurley, $299,207.
Clarksburg
Sharron A. Mirke sold property at 266 East Road, Clarksburg, to Cady Street LLC, $99,900.
Dalton
Thomas L. and Judith A. Perreault sold property at 21 Central Ave., Dalton, to Michelle D. Chapman and Thomas Perreault, $187,500.
Mark E. and Amy L. Rayner sold property at 45 Washington Mountain Road, Dalton, to Kaylin M. and Megan E. Choquette, $120,000.
William J. Munch and Jeffrey J. Roucoulet sold property at 189-191 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Jeffrey J. Roucoulet, $5,000.
PNC Bank NA sold property at 631 North St., Dalton, to Douglas Arthur and Elizabeth Lind Crane, $99,910.
Antonio J. and Teresa H. Marcella sold property at 16 Marcella Way, Dalton, to Antonio J. and Meghann K. Marcella, $205,000.
Egremont
Thomas A. Race as trustee of Terra Ferma Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Egremont, to Marco Benitez, $70,000.
Steven L. Marcus as trustee of Revocable Trust of Lois Ginsberg, sold property at 240 Jug End Road, Egremont, to Sargam Mona Jain and Andrew Kopelman, $900,000.
Jodi Verebay as trustee of Verebay Family Nominee Realty Trust sold property at 182 Jug End Road, Egremont, to Robert Sandor and Louise Weingrod, $1,785,000.
Kathleen P. Bennett, Tara G. Decker, Dylan Vidoli, and Karen T. Vidoli sold property at 165 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to John S. Cooper and Mary P. Cooper, $184,500.
Great Barrington
Michele Waldman sold property at 42 & 42A Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to Dakota Blue Kodiak LLC, $299,900.
Glenn R. Pratt and Sandra L. Pratt sold property at 230 Grove St., Great Barrington, to Jeffrey M. Homeyer and Samantha A. Homeyer, $140,000.
Glenna M. Blackwell sold property at 13 Knob Hill, Great Barrington, to Yigal Litvin and Robin Scheman, $750,000.
Jonathan Turell and Shari Turell sold property at 8 Muddy Brook Circle, Great Barrington, to Prem Ganesh Kumar and Mary Faith Oey, $959,900.
Eric F. Gabriel sold property at 7 and 9 Kirk St., Great Barrington, to Deborah Leah Shoval as trustee and Karyn Elisa Gunnet Shoval as trustee of Deborah Leah Shoval 2012 Trust, $350,000.
Marcia Sweet sold property at 22 Stanley Drive, Unit A-11, Great Barrington, to Brendan K. Cook, $355,000.
Tessa Ann Frissora sold property at 277 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Danielle P. Hammell and Jeffrey A. Mason, $703,910.11.
Hancock
Nettie R. Hammond sold property at 246 Whitman Road, Hancock, to Jason McDowell-Green and William Dowdy, $500,000.
Hinsdale
Ronalie Zackman sold property at 47 Linden Lane, Hinsdale, to Abby Lynn Cange, $175,000.
Magni Properties LLC sold property at 251 Pittsfield Road, Hinsdale, to Roy A. Herrick, $250,000.
Lanesborough
Janice J. Cook, trustee of the Wanda J. Robinson Revocable Trust, sold property at Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Brian and Kathie M. McGuinness, $90,000.
Lee
Wayne M. and Lisa P. Slosek sold property at 410 Chapel St., Route 20, Lee, to Jeffrey L. and Jessica L. McDerment, $207,500.
Jeffrey and Blossom Mehler, trustees of the Jeffrey Mehler and Blossom Mehler Living Trust, sold property at 80 South Prospect St., Lee, to William T. Whittaker III and Ellen I. Whittaker, $368,500.
Linda and Kadin G. Shafiroff sold property at 140 Beaver Dam Road, Lee, to Sean Patrick Maher, $327,500.
Steven H. Bankert sold property at 1574 Pleasant St., Lee, to Abigail Noble, $445,000.
STMI LLC sold property at 770 Summer St., Unit 15D, Lee, to Dana and Richard Robbins, $542,500.
Lenox
Shannon G. Beattie sold property at Rolling Hills, Unit 10, Lenox, to Joseph A. and Mary J. Gelsomino, $235,000.
Austin E. Brazee sold property at 94 Dunmore Court , Lenox, to Michael Sternschein and Susan J. Frank, $40,000.
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 1 Golf View Drive, Lenox, to Eon Realty LLC, $775,000.
Monterey
Diana Piepho and Richard Piepho sold property at 84 Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Adam Cohen, $424,500.
New Marlborough
Edward Fainer sold property at 0 Hayes Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Edward Hutchinson and Marisa Hutchinson, $125,000.
Finezia Ball formerly known as Finezia M. Watson sold property at 1660 Clayton-Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Daskam Agar and Walter D. Agar, $2,500.
PNC Bank NA as trustee of Margaret E. Phillips 1989 Stand-By Trust sold property at 18 New Marlborough Branch Road, New Marlborough, to Jean-Pierre Barbeau and Megan Barbeau, $363,000.
Suzanne Fields, Glenn M. Shepard, Helga U. Shepard, and Lenore J. Shepard sold property at Mill River-Great Barrington Road, New Marlborough and Great Barrington, to Neil Jonathan Blackwell and Klea Patrice Simakis, $57,500.
North Adams
Eric W. Cardinal sold property at 727 Curran Highway, North Adams, to Lorie Ann Bolte, $144,900.
Lisa A. Mendel sold property at 943 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Amanda A. Atwell and Brandon S. McNeice, $156,000.
Mary Ann and Alfred G. Caproni Jr. sold property at 432 Walker St., North Adams, to Gregory R. and Amber Jean Caproni, $150,000.
Michael D. and Robyn H. Moore sold property at 158 Notch Road, North Adams, to Mark T. and Nicole J. Coviello, $180,000.
Robin H. Hart sold property at 61 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Aimee V. Annichiarico, $56,650.
Richard F. and Sandra J. Sheldon sold property at 107 Furnace St., North Adams, to Christopher A. Matrone, $100,000.
PNC Bank, National Association, sold property at 41-43 Highland Ave., North Adams, to Joseph and Angelo Russotto, $70,600.
Cathy M. and Richard M. Freedberg, trustees of the Cathy M. Freedberg Revocable Trust, sold property at 388 Ashland St, Unit 2, North Adams, to Shawn Briggs, $105,000.
Allen M., Tracie L. and Wayne G. Arnold sold property at 47 Barth St., North Adams, to Ian Prishwalko and Joshua Ehlers, $210,000.
Otis
The Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation sold property at 51 Latimer Hill Road, Otis, to John McEachern and Loren Larsen, $611,415.
Richard L. and Lucy Zaslow and Michael and Zena Lapidus sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Theodore and Deborah Dutton, $43,000.
Lucille A. Tillotson, trustee of the Lucille A. Tillotson Management Trust, sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Theodore and Deborah Dutton, $9,280.
Robert M. Wood, individually and as personal representative of the Estate of William P. Wood, sold property at 779 Stebbins Road, Otis, to Everett C. Rubel, $410,000.
Sanda Ann Trudeau sold property at 1237 Reservoir Road, Otis, to Richard C. and Dora G. Bleier, $292,000.
Peru
Susan G. Robinson sold property at 7 Ash Lane, Peru, to Lizanne Campanini, $350,000.
Pittsfield
John J. and Brenda J. Rosier sold property at 26 Daytona Ave., Pittsfield, to Samuel O. Abora, $225,000.
Ian D. Stockwell sold property at 37 Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Michelle L. Lopez and Raider Lopez Capote, $260,000.
Charles P. Burnick sold property at 24 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to James A. O’Connell, $200,000.
Ann M. Hiden sold property at 47 Churchill Crest, Unit 47, Pittsfield, to Leone Pannisco, $148,000.
Anatoliy A. and Luiza Tereshchuk sold property at 6 Cobblestone Cove, Pittsfield, to Pietro Hogue, $251,500.
Bryan P. Krynicki sold property at 70 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Kenneth R. Flanders Jr., $192,000.
David E. Hitchcock Sr. sold property at 17 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Timothy E. and Susan V. Kelly, $60,000.
Darren M. Lee, trustee of the 1530 North Street NT, sold property at 1530 North St., Pittsfield, to Zackery E. and Cynthia R. Robinette, $189,000.
Philip S. Volastro sold property at 30 Kearney Ave., Pittsfield, to Cameron Volastro, $210,000.
Cheryl A. Miller-Harper a/k/a Cheryl A. Harper, Diane P. Valenti and Linda Harrison sold property at 55 Gamwell Ave., Pittsfield, to Samantha R. Harrison, $179,900.
Woodmont Development Corp. sold property at Old Farm Lane, Pittsfield, to Tomas and Theresa Girona, $25,000.
Cody W. and Margaret Barry Gavin sold property at 83 Elberon Ave., Pittsfield, to Lindsay A. Chastain, $255,000.
Roy A. Herrick sold property at 25 Windsor Ave., Pittsfield, to Scott C. Washburn and Shelby D. Powell, $215,000.
LD Pines LLC sold property at 131 Alpine Trail, Unit 25C, Pittsfield, to Wendy M. Wenger, $457,500.
Wells Fargo Bank NA sold property at 144 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Rolman Rene Garcia Valladares, $45,000.
Dorothy A. Demick, trustee of the Dorothy A. Demick RVT, sold property at 1031 North St., Pittsfield, to Scott M. Forgey, $167,500.
Tri-Walk LTD, Liability CO LLC sold property at 36 Alpine Trail, Unit 9-C, Pittsfield, to Greg and Linda Babich, $368,000.
An Thanh Vo and Anna Mydung Vo, formerly known as Mydung Nguyen Vo, sold property at 423 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Jamie D’Amaral and Mikki Lennon, $187,630.
Carol L. Messerschmitt sold property at 53 Brunswick St., Pittsfield, to Louise M. Reagan, $387,825.
Elaina M. Grant and Erica R. Shrader sold property at 302 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to Ronny T. Shrader, $45,000.
Antonio J. Marcella Jr. sold property at 24 Congress St., Pittsfield, to Joseph M. Castagna, $184,000.
Shirley A. Bruno sold property at 24-30 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to James R. Eason and Jameson Lennon, $150,000.
Richmond
Crystal Heiden sold property at Bridge Street, Richmond, to Christian D. Guachione, $3,000.
Sandisfield
La Casa in Collina LLC sold property at 233 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Craig Storms and Linda Storms, $430,000.
Yvonne M. Brooks sold property at 25 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Mark J. Feddes and Lucy E. Morris, $120,000.
Gary W. Lemon and Dawn Odell Lemon, formerly known as Dawn M. Odell, sold property at 17 South Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Derek S. Blethen, $290,000.
Adam Cipperly and Anthony Cipperly sold property at 124 New Hartford Road, Sandisfield, to Dorothea Buxbaum, $335,000.
Savoy
Bruno B. Kissel and Sandra H. Hughes sold property at Barnard Road, Savoy, to Mark Daniels, $47,000.
Stockbridge
Robert M. Sanders sold property at 13 Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Kimberly E. Phillips and Ryan A. Garvey, $407,500.
Tom and Michele L. Sirois sold property at 20A Goodrich St., Stockbridge, to Tara D. and Jeffrey G. Baer, $1,150,000.
Gordon L. Beebe Jr. and Carlyn W. Markham sold property at 7 Mohawk Lake Road, Stockbridge, to Mark E. Hilpl Sr., $250,000.
James V. McCormack sold property at Devon Road, Stockbridge, to Daniel K. and Frances H. Salter, trustees of the Salter Family Trust-2010, $57,000.
Annie’s Orchards LLC sold property at 4 Lake Drive Extension, Stockbridge, to 4LDE LLC, $275,000.
Tyringham
Arnold J. and Wendy M. Wenger sold property at 51-E Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Bruce S. Tobin, $1,100,000.
West Stockbridge
JDMRSM Inc. sold property at Route 41, West Stockbridge, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $200,000.
Alan R. Clark sold property at Route 41, West Stockbridge, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $65,000.
Karen Waxberg and Jerry W. Waxberg sold property at 60 West Center Road, West Stockbridge, to Arthur M. Cohen as trustee and Scott R. Lazarus as trustee of Scott R. Lazarus 2012 Exempt Trust Under Trust Agreement dated Oct. 1, 2012, $1,700,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.