Adams
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 6 Apremont St., Adams, to Jose Goncalves and Vincent Leydet, $65,000.
Herbert J. Martin sold property at 48-50 Temple St., Adams, to Redesigned Dwellings LLC, $30,000.
Lisa F. Mott sold property at 8 Arnold Ave., Adams, to Kristina M. Cook, $200,000.
Shawn A. Mille, personal rep. of Walter Allen Mille, sold property at 9 Arnold Ave., Adams, to Shirley J. McIntosh, $206,000.
Michael R. and Roberta M. Urquhart sold property at 63-67 North Summer St., Adams, to Robert F. Mendel, $209,000.
Becket
Jeanne M. Sharples, trustee of the Jeanne M. Sharples Trust, sold property at 633 Quarry Road, Becket, to Mary Christine and Victor Leemon, $50,000.
Kathleen R. Wiater sold property at Pill Drive, Becket, to Carlos Rivera, $26,500.
Cheshire
Michael S. Burns sold property at 130 Lanesboro Road, Cheshire, to Jessica Casey and Joseph Demar, $390,000.
Norman A. and Joan A. Thurston sold property at 655 Lanesboro Road, Cheshire, to David and Jill Stern, $660,000.
Clarksburg
Lisa I. Harvey sold property at Earl Taylor Drive, Clarksburg, to John M. Lord and Dorothea Haskins, $35,000.
John M. Lord and Dorothea F. Haskins sold property at Earl Taylor Drive, Clarksburg, to Darlene and Michael Lapierre, $50,000.
Dalton
Christopher J. Clapper sold property at 53 Sunnyside Drive, Dalton, to Reuben D. and Amber L. Lara, $272,500.
Jacquelyn Rose Schneider and William Walter Reed Jr. sold property at 9 Crane Ave., Dalton, to Matthew Dellaghelfa, $175,000.
Kathleen E. Fresia sold property at 96 Pleasant St., Dalton, to Katherine R. Ferris and William M. Boos, $246,500.
Egremont
Michael S. Kinna and Shana M. Stalker sold property at 189 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Wendy Schwartz and Amy Weber, $609,000.
Great Barrington
AK Berkshire Properties LLC sold property at 116 West Ave., Unit 1, Great Barrington, to Joshua E. Clarin and Meredith R. Clarin, $302,500.
Eric H. Wellenkamp and Greg O. Wellenkamp sold property at 38 Kalliste Hill, Great Barrington, to Barbara L. Watkins and Robert L. Watkins, $150,000.
Martha Klein sold property at 281 Main St., Unit 1B, Great Barrington, to Jose D. Amor, Susan Cary Cockfield and Aislyn Page, $200,000.
Christopher M. Mastrianni and Serene A. Mastrianni sold property at 8 Brookside Road, Great Barrington, to Christian S. Na, $735,000.
Kristine Huffman sold property at 80 Maple Ave., Unit G, Great Barrington, to Maureen Meier and William Meier, $144,000.
Hinsdale
Stephen D. and Zelda Litwin sold property at 138 White Birch Lane, Hinsdale, to Kyle and Rebecca R. George, $405,000.
Lee
Avon M. Frulia sold property at 470 Devon Road, Lee, to Alice M. Reilly and George R. Ryan Jr., $500,000.
Lenox
Lori J. Signer sold property at 108 Walker St., Lenox, to Keith A. and Michaela Goodman, $512,000.
Brian McLaughlin sold property at 20 Meadow Lane, Unit 5, Lenox, to Robert R. and Ann K. Porawski, $295,000.
Eva Resnicow, trustee of the David Greetham RVT, sold property at 11 High St., Lenox, to Lisa L. Grenning, $460,500.
Monterey
Rockhead Associates LLC sold property at 10 Northwest Cove, Monterey, to Gaugarin Oliver, $560,000.
North Adams
Maureen E. Senecal sold property at 35-37 1/2 Phelps Ave., North Adams, to Joey A. and Kurt B. Collins, $240,000.
William A. Jackson sold property at 74 Frederick St., North Adams, to Roland and Anna Baumgaertel, $74,000.
Michael Berry sold property at 445-447 Walnut St., North Adams, to Sarah Anne McLain, $349,999.
Otis
Ronald A. and Karen L. Linden sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Thomas Jeffrey and Maria Reardon, $46,000.
Karen Jo Alderman, Mark W. Tighe and Scott W. Tighe sold property at 109 D’Wolfe Drive, Otis, to Craig R. Tighe, $150,000.
Mark A. and Eleanor S. Paddock sold property at 16 Old Pease Road, Otis, to Lawrence A. White Jr. and Kathleen A. White, $500,000.
Pittsfield
Giorgia Comeau sold property at 195 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to Joanna Sokolsky, $341,500.
J Crew Properties LLC sold property at 21-23 Turner Ave., Pittsfield, to Alan Brown and Tracy Stubbs Brown, $234,000.
Christopher Conry sold property at 70 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Edward M. Cano, $143,000.
Timothy and Kathleen A. Tomasi sold property at 38-40 Grove St., Pittsfield, to German V. Rivera, $134,000.
Richard B. Shaker sold property at 134 Cole Ave., Pittsfield, to Stephen T. Meczywor, $126,000.
Pedro and Kristin Godinez sold property at 61 Unkamet Park Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael F. and Donna L. Lavigne, $256,000.
Paul S. Boulais sold property at 72 Cleveland St., Pittsfield, to Patricia Pin, $257,000.
Sasha M. Rodriguez sold property at 64-66 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield Property Group LLC, $110,000.
Valerie A. Maston sold property at 8 Burbank St., Pittsfield, to Doreen Vandermolen, $91,000.
Joseph Maison sold property at 22 Radcliffe Ave., Pittsfield, to Georgina Riley, $215,000.
Laelia LLC sold property at 1554 North St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Gateway Investment Properties LLC, $154,900.
TCI Holdings LLC sold property at 19 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Erin E. and Stephen E. Wentworth, $225,000.
Ann F. Gorton, aka Ann F. Gorton Hertzler, trustee of the Ann F. Gorton Trust, sold property at 10 Lyric St., Pittsfield, to Michael Wilson Hinckley Jr., $155,000.
Andrea M. Villamaino, formerly known as Andrea M. Matthews, sold property at 36 Winesap Road, Pittsfield, to Antonio Luciano, $279,000.
Myron and Nina Lazar, trustees of the Lazar Living Trust, sold property at 9 Aspen Way, Unit 19, Pittsfield, to Winthrop P. and Anita L. Gutmann, $559,500.
George H. Platt Jr. sold property at 29 Pine St., Pittsfield, to Alan P. Brown and Tracy Stubbs Brown, $168,300.
Richmond
Erich O. and Suzanne M. Teutsch, trustees of the Teutsch Family NT, sold property at 488 Summit Road, Richmond, to Domenic N. and Alexis S. Bruno, $477,000.
Jacob D. and Hannah E. Pickens sold property at 17 Pilgrim St., Richmond, to Philip Morine, $319,000.
Cheryl A. Bianco, trustee of Bianco Landscaping NT, sold property at Grist Mill Road, Richmond, to Benjamin and Kate Rickard, $3,000.
Sheffield
Haley Hils and Tyler Hils sold property at Oak Street, Sheffield, to Jeremiah J. Cronin, $35,000.
Stockbridge
Ira and Jean Cantor sold property at 1 Massasoit Road, Stockbridge, to Kevin M. Sheys and Sonia Arenaza, $341,000.
Tyringham
Maya and Michelle Gittelman sold property at 23 Lakeside Drive, Tyringham, to Laura Kleinman, $155,000.
Maya and Michelle Gittelman sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Wade Hagenbart, $190,000.
Washington
Kenneth M. Rich and Roxanne Rich sold property at 1308 Lovers Lane Road, Washington, to Todd Storti and Shawn Marie Schaffer, $640,000.
West Stockbridge
Shaker Dam LLC sold property at 2 Main St., West Stockbridge, to C. Montague Hermann and Sasithon Pooviriyakul, $300,000.
Williamstown
Gary W. and Ellen D. Rougeau sold property at 40 Hall St., Williamstown, to Kaitlin N. Magee, $298,634.
Stephen A. Aitken sold property at 12 Manning St., Williamstown, to Anton and Jenna Hasenkampf, $370,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.