Sept. 12-16
Adams
Joseph Craig Thompson sold property at 91 Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Jodi M. Joseph, $267,500.
Lory Atwell sold property at 28 Anthony St., Adams, to Travis Atwell and Natasha Bordeaux, $140,000.
Becket
Citizens Bank NA and Emily J. Gunn sold property at 27 Prentice Place, Becket, to Citizens Bank NA, $244,000.
Deborah A. Duff sold property at 506 McNerney Road, Becket, to Ralph E. Vogt and Lewis G. Hunley, $420,000.
Louis D. Starsiak sold property at Long Bow Lane and 25 Hopkins Lane, Becket, to Vacation Properties VT I LLC, $366,000.
William F. Johnson and Donna Marie Long sold property at 208 Jacobs Hollow Road, Becket, to Marc E. Melinkoff, $515,000.
Kareem Abdul Jabbar Collins sold property at Captain Whitney Road, Becket, to Home Bridge Real Estate LLC, $13,000.
Beth E. Aitken Vandesteene, formerly known as Beth E. Aitken, sold property at 62 Washington St., Becket, to Amanda Hamel-O'Brien, $157,500.
William Passe sold property at Big Bass Lane, Becket, to Daniel Plawecki, $10,000.
Joanne F. Ruggere sold property at 1066 Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Roy D. Walker, $246,000.
Matthew J. and Jenna L. Bodnar sold property at 3238 Main St., Becket, to Aimee Felker, $310,000.
Justin Bell sold property at 106 Access Road, Becket, to Matthew J. and Jenna L. Bodnar, $261,500.
Clarksburg
Mark A. and Deborah A. LaPine sold property at 48 Demers Ave., Clarksburg, to Michael and Yvonne Storm, $326,500.
Dalton
Irene M. Jones sold property at 16 Washington Mountain Road, Dalton, to Joshua Carlson and McKensie Saldo, $375,000.
Egremont
Leland W. Peck, Gregory E. Peck and Marilyn P. Granger sold property at 3 Pumpkin Hollow Road, Egremont, to Jennifer Schoonmaker, Aaron G. Peck, Karen Granger Lynn Butler, Kevin L. Granger, Kelly L. Belair, Leland W. Peck, Gregory E. Peck, and Marilyn P. Granger, $1,100.
Paul J. Lightfoot and Karen Lightfoot sold property at 270 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Kevin Wendell and Katherine Pyles, $772,500.
Florida
Kimberly A. Morin sold property at 99 North County Road, Florida, to James D. Dix, $140,000.
Great Barrington
Stanley Marcus and Judith S. Marcus sold property at 18 Kalliste Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Donald J. Troy Jr. & Maxine Troy, $1,250,150.
Lindsey J. Morris, trustee of A&R Realty Trust, sold property at 301 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to Berkshire Humane Society Inc., $500,000.
Hancock
Robert David Bewkes sold property at Whitman Road, Hancock, to Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Vincent P. Guntlow IRA, $1,000.
George A. Charney and Donna M. Jamison sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Denis S. McGann, $115,000.
Tracy DeMeo sold property at 9541 Mountainside Drive, Hancock, to 9541 Mountainside LLC, $725,000.
Scott B., Jaime E. and Robert G. Blair III sold property at 2175 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Jeffrey L. and John C. Quimby, $115,000.
Scott B., Jaime E. and Robert G. Blair III sold property at 2174 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Jeffrey L. and John C. Quimby, $160,000.
Lanesborough
Pillar LLC sold property at 550 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Tim E. Hamilton, $160,000.
Lee
Loretta Tenuta sold property at 75 Debra Ave., Lee, to Jean Paul Casalinas Alvarez Sr., $395,000.
New Marlborough
Eric J. Robertson sold property at 21 Hartsville Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Donald K. Tate & Karen Tate, $889,050.
Susan M. Hoffman sold property at 0 Norfolk Road and Main Street, New Marlborough, to Andrew R. Zdziarski and Tracey A. Zdziarski, $90,000.
Sylvie Favreau sold property at Route 57, New Marlborough, to Neil Jonathan Blackwell, $60,000.
North Adams
Mary E. and Bruce K. Dickinson sold property at 131 Whitney Sand Bed Road, North Adams, to Centerville Sticks LLC, $180,000.
Dennis M. and Phyllis M. Hakeem sold property at 61 Elmwood Ave., North Adams, to Bryan A. and Miranda Hunt, $400,000.
Diane M. and Norman L. LaValley Jr. sold property at 59-61 Veazie St., North Adams, to Daniel J. and Kathy B. Rapp, $272,500.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold property at 23-27 Gallup St., North Adams, to Leydet Properties LLC, $45,500.
Otis
Melanie Brochu and Joseph Bettencourt sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Richard J. Tardie, Maureen L. Tardie and Dawn E. Guidone, $53,000.
Pittsfield
Joshua Lang sold property at 216 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Abigail Hannah Ruble and Jayne S. Ryan, $325,000.
Cate Wolff, trustee of the Pramhas 2022 RET, sold property at 26 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Kristine A. Flynn, $290,000.
Maria C. Caccese sold property at 43 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Shawn J. Kirchner and Alicia S. Helmer, $242,500.
Cavalier Holdings LLC sold property at 68-80 Union St., Pittsfield, to 68 Union LLC, $750,000.
Wayne P. Phillips sold property at 814 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to George C. Whaling and Karen Gomula, $152,000.
Victoria J. Hassan sold property at 1450 North St., Unit 403, Pittsfield, to John P. and Tina D. Brissette, $233,000.
Mary F. Courtney, trustee of the Reinoso Investment NT, sold property at 57-59 Ontario St., Pittsfield, to Leidy Johanna Gomez Suescun, $245,000.
Cassandra M. Lipa sold property at 81 Palomino Drive, Pittsfield, to Thomas A. and Jennifer G. Rubino, $399,000.
Donald and Kyle Pierce sold property at 62 Longfellow Ave., Pittsfield, to Susan J. Kristjansson, $275,000.
Jamie L. Boehm sold property at 86 Anita Drive, Pittsfield, to Edward B. DeLuca, $325,000.
Ethan P. and Rebecca L. Rougeau sold property at 18 Juliana Drive, Pittsfield, to Jamie L. Boehm and Dylan F. McCullough, $529,900.
Margaret A. Samsel sold property at 42 Donna Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew R. and Ashley E. Lavelle, $275,000.
Albert and Jannine Doyle sold property at 30 Pittsfield Ave., Pittsfield, to Richard and Jerri M. Roberts, $325,000.
CJG Investment Holdings LLC and GMG Investment Holdings LLC sold property at 35-37 Glenwood Ave., Pittsfield, to Nidia Ortega Murillo, $245,000.
Bruce F. Jacobs, Karen S. Jacobs and David H. Jacobs, trustees of the Karen S. Jacobs 2021 RVT, sold property at 19 Cherry Hill Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael A. Pizzi and Kenneth L. Brickman, $675,000.
Kelley Graves and Debra Pavin, trustees of the Cleante T. Caryofilles FT, sold property at 469 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Leonard A. Lally, $430,000.
Patrick D. Hayward sold property at 124 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Sean R. Hayes and Meghan R. Robertson-Hayes, $303,000.
Brandon M. MacDonald sold property at 599 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Bradley J. and Sharon S. Fedderly, $210,000.
Angela M. Johansen sold property at 22 Filomena Drive, Pittsfield, to Charliston Dos Santos and Maria Arlette Rocha Camargos, $645,000.
Jason M. Casey sold property at 23-25 Dartmouth St., Pittsfield, to Top Lines Properties LLC, $200,000.
Karen M. DiNicola, personal rep. of the Estate of Jane A. Vittone, sold property at 691 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to John J. Scott, $237,500.
Sandisfield
Nicholas W. Logie and Julia M. Bennett sold property at 98 New Hartford Road, Sandisfield, to Jay M. Case and Denise Koeppel, $360,000.
Sheffield
Estate of George G. Cronk sold property at 302 Polikoff Road, Sheffield, to Pine Island Farm Partnership, $215,000.
Sandra D. Gale sold property at 153 Root Lane, Sheffield, to Lawrence A. O'Brien Jr. and Nancy E. O'Brien, $300,000.
Stockbridge
Marjorie C. Resnic sold property at 2 South Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Gary L. Conboy, trustee of the Gary Conboy Living Trust, $715,000.
Susan W. Bonak sold property at Glendale Road, Route 183, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge to Paul Storti, $40,000.
Washington
Benjamin D. Grillon, personal rep. of the Estate of Richard J. Grillon, sold property at 1046 Washington Mountain Road, Washington, to Emily Ann and Adam Jeremy Larson, $200,000.
West Stockbridge
Dominick A. Luchi Jr. and Michelle A. Luchi sold property at 123 West Center Road, West Stockbridge, to 123 West Center Road LLC, $2,750,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.