Sept. 19-23
Adams
Cloud City Properties LLC sold property at 22-30 Prospect St., Adams, to JP Parent Company LLC, $330,000.
Ruby Ann Koczela, trustee of the Koczela FT, sold property at 5 Turners Ave., Adams, to Gary and Gail Duranko, $200,000.
Alford
Stefanie Waldburger sold property at 47 East Road, Alford, to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000.
Becket
W. Frederick Timme III, trustee of the W. Frederick Timme III Trust, sold property at Leonhardt Road, Becket, to Melissa Bauman $377,000.
Tirzah Schwarz sold property at 131 Gentian Hollow Road, Becket, to Hard Cash for Land LLC, $15,500.
Sarah Elizabeth and Caroline Christine Johnson sold property at 313 Winter Drive, Becket, to Jeffrey D. Lamb and Daphne Jiang, $365,000.
Charles S. and Monika H. Mason sold property at Nottingham Court, Becket, to Paul Jonathon and Kathleen Bell Szabo, $34,900.
Ghita Schwarz sold property at 144-A Gentian Hollow Road, Becket, to Hard Cash for Land LLC, $14,500.
Anthony J. and Alice M. Limina sold property at 171 Old Pond Road, Becket, to John C. and Maureen E. Lally, $679,000.
Dalton
Susan E. McMahon sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 8, Dalton, to Joyce Vander Galien, $195,000.
Edward R. and Melinda R. Loeb sold property at 189 Red Barn Road, Unit 57, Dalton, to Camilo Andres Manrique and Lina Bermudez, $680,000.
James P. and Beverly L. Tucker sold property at 1 Charles St., Dalton, to Kathleen Millard, $351,000.
David L. and Alice L. Pelkey sold property at 946 South St., Dalton, to Taylor L., Scott M. and Tammy L. Smoak, $367,500.
Egremont
Karen Marshon sold property at 6 Ridge Road, Egremont, to George B. Gross and Lisa A. Gross, $790,000.
Jonathan R. Hohman and Amanda L. Hohman sold property at 93 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Andrew Macfarlane and Claudia Sala, $450,000.
Florida
Tammy L. and Thomas A. Desormeaux III sold property at 141 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Helen Elizabeth and Melissa Ann Martin, $298,000.
Great Barrington
38 Mahaiwe LLC sold property at 38 Mahaiwe St., Great Barrington, to Sweet One LLC, $450,000.
Beartown LLC sold property at Mahaiwe Street, Great Barrington, to Office Parking LLC, $120,000.
Gail E. Garrett, trustee of Avery Lane Nominee Trust and as personal representative of the Estate of Michael J. Vincent, sold property at 39 Avery Lane, Great Barrington, to Thomas W. Candee Jr., $285,000.
Louis Forouhar-Graff and Heather Forouhar Graff sold property at 31 Dresser Ave., Unit No. 4, Great Barrington, to Douglas Raymond Williams, $180,000.
Lanesborough
Sonia J. and William J. Bruno sold property at 44 Baker St., Lanesborough, to Maryann Hyatt, $349,000.
Seung E. Yoon sold property at Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Joseph and Amy Bastow, $69,000.
Lee
Sandra J. Bowden, trustee of the Burtt Family Trust, sold property at 160 Laurel St., Lee, to Catherine J. Hibbard, $410,000.
Jane Louise Burns sold property at 90-92 Housatonic St., Lee, to Jane L. Burns and Theodore A. Pulfer-Terino, $103,500.
Sabrina Tan-Csepes sold property at 265 Greylock St., Lee, to Wilson Y. Tan, $250,000.
Lenox
ACE Landventures LLC sold property at 756 East St., Lenox, to Gregory E. Bulger and Richard J. Dix, trustees of the 754 East Street Realty Trust, $175,000.
Jane R. Philip, trustee of the Jane R. Philip Intervivos RVT, sold property at 8 Meadow Lane, Unit 3, Lenox, to Naomi Cohen, $312,100.
New Ashford
J.W. Kelly’s Enterprises Inc. sold property at 58 Roys Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Costanza and Rebecca Licht, $275,000.
North Adams
Douglas R. Jones sold property at 999 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Anthony Michael Dunne, $237,000.
David W. Hilchey and Patricia Albareda sold property at 1060 Church St., North Adams, to Dylan Hilchey, $110,000.
Pitcher’s Mound Pub Inc. sold property at 218 Ashland St., North Adams, to C.R. Rental LLC, $260,000.
Catherine A. Kuchta sold property at 116 Notch Road, North Adams, to Patrick M. Mateer, $175,000.
JJ Smith Properties LLC sold property at 128-130 Cliff St., North Adams, to JLT Properties LLC, $193,000.
David M. Sacco sold property at 215-217 East Main St, North Adams, to Joshua Poitras, $315,000.
Otis
Fifth Third Bank NA and D. Ann Pyenson sold property at 345 East Otis Road, Otis, to Wicked Deals LLC, $72,000.
Pittsfield
Greylock Federal Credit Union and Ricki Sambuco sold property at 84 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Constance Holdings LLC, $140,000.
Donna M. Baker sold property at 90 Orlando Ave., Pittsfield, to Rosemarie D. Miller, $300,000.
Deborah L. Gaylord and Kimberly Ann O'Brien sold property at 753 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Christine E. Lake, $139,000.
McGowan Pomeroy Properties LLC sold property at 19-21 Pond St., Pittsfield, to Top Line Properties LLC, $130,000.
James E. Lane and Jennifer L. Tarozzi sold property at 595 Lakeway Drive, Pittsfield, to Thomas and Marjorie M. Fantasia, $561,100.
Diane M. Colbert, formerly known as Diane M. Whalen, sold property at 20 Deerfield St., Pittsfield, to Sarah D. Malloy and James Cavanaugh, $250,000.
Carol A. Mazza, Michael S. and Mark S. Nykorchuk and Stefanie A. and Aliah M. Curry sold property at 25 James St., Pittsfield, to Lucrecia Gil and Jose Antonio Ramos Bastista, $320,000.
Virginia Ann Maffuccio sold property at 268 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael F. McNeil, $110,000.
Bellco Realty Co. sold property at 656-658 North St.; 3, 9, 11-13,15-19, 21 Orchard St.; 14-18 Kent Ave.; and 154, 156-162, 164, 172, 174 Summer St., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield Residences LLC, $5,200,000.
Clifford Hover sold property at Fairfield Street, Pittsfield, to H. Yvonne Borsody, $1,000.
Deborah M. Pickard sold property at 39 Winship Ave., Pittsfield, to Gerardo J. Gonzalez Urroz, $247,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 64-66 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Naa Kwarley Brown, $145,920.
Charles D. Wendell Jr. sold property at 42 Putnam Ave., Pittsfield, to William A. and Anita Kusi, $220,000.
Benny B. Gaylord sold property at 33 Fairfield St., Pittsfield, to Samuel F. Larios Bixcul, $220,000.
Steven A. and Susan G. Johnson sold property at 107 Alpine Trail, Unit 26-C, Pittsfield, to Fred and Joan Weinstein, $607,100.
Michelle J. LaJoie sold property at 41 Revilla Terrace, Pittsfield, to Jeffrey D. Castegnaro, $165,000.
David N. and Keiderling Hicks sold property at 51 Westwood Road, Pittsfield, to Christopher K. McCann and Joanna K. Wrzesinski, $230,000.
James K. Haggerty, personal rep. of the Estate of James Ashby Haggerty, sold property at 207-211 Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Alper K. and Doner Filioglu Kuruca, $225,000.
Mary Ann Harding sold property at 597 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel L. and Lauren F. Pravia, $290,000.
Tracy A. Wilson sold property at 41 Paula Ave., Pittsfield, to Halli Stewart, $275,000.
Rohlfs Realty LLC sold property at 147-149 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to William A. O'Bryan, trustee of the William A. O'Bryan RVT, $615,000.
Thomas A. Polidoro, personal rep. of the Estate of Shirley T. Polidoro, sold property at 579-581 East St., Pittsfield, to Terena P. Adams, $182,000.
Kathryn M. Turner, personal rep. of the Estate of Kathleen T. Connolly, sold property at 349 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Kelly Lewis and Paula Cameron, $192,500.
Sandisfield
Theodore Marolda and Laurence L. Hannafin sold property at 0 West St, Sandisfield, to David Poh and Claudia DeMairo, $235,000.
Sheffield
Kelly E. Johnston and Jose J. Sarmiento sold property at 35 School St., Sheffield, to Jeffrey A. Frank and Liberty E. Frank, $635,000.
Sheffield Land Group LLP sold property at 839 Bow Wow Road, Sheffield, to Benjamin L. Kjome and Leslie E. Glaser, $475,000.
Joseph Wilkinson III, trustee of JTK Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 255 Hulett Hill Road, Sheffield, to Mark & Stina LLC, $105,000.
Stockbridge
Across Roads LLC sold property at 58 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Victoria Choy, $520,000.
Williamstown
Sarah P. Voisin sold property at 231 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Heath J. and Kristin M. Isaacson, $299,000.
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to TGC Heritage LLC, $250,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.