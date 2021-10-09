Adams
Deborah J. and Ralph E. Felix Jr. sold property at 5 Bobs Hill, Adams, to Stacie G. Morris and Michael F. and Avis M. Merrill, $280,000.
William E. and Beverly A. Wood sold property at 73 Melrose St., Adams, to Anna M. Taylor, $180,000.
Commercial Street School LLC sold property at 97 Commercial St., Adams, to 97 Commercial Street LLC, $75,000.
82 Commercial Street LLC sold property at 72 & 82 Commercial St., Adams, to Dedominici Real Estate LLC, $175,000.
Barbara A. Kittler sold property at 95 Orchard St., Adams, to Stephen L. and Patricia C. Ryan, $475,000.
Jean M. Rice sold property at 4 Daniels Court, Adams, to Morgan Shafer, $137,500.
Brandon S. Lemaire and Taylor A. Kline sold property at 30 Leonard St., Adams, to Trisha R. Huggler, $211,000.
Becket
Jane A. Archambeau sold property at 1052 Main St., Becket, to Ike Amrod and Meaghan Perri, $85,000.
Roody Herold sold property at Prince John Drive, Becket, to Michelle St. Hilaire, $11,500.
Cheshire
Eugene A. and Erica M. Legrand sold property at 122 Church St., Cheshire, to Berkshire Bear Investments LLC, $201,000.
Edward E. and Lillian Zeller sold property at 675 Stafford Hill, Cheshire, to Kurt W. and Amanda K. Deneault, $420,000.
Peter N. and Anne T. Tietgens, trustees of the Peter N. Tietgens and Anne T. Tietgens Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 90 North St., Cheshire, to Scott Nash, $234,500.
Dalton
Britany K. Sullivan sold property at 875 Main St., Dalton, to Matthew Cedar and Ashley M. Zink, $264,500.
Susan Leduc, trustee of the Leduc Family NT, sold property at 98 Frederick Drive, Dalton, to Travis and Sarah R. Polidore, $425,000.
Andre J. and Judith A. Leblanc, trustees of the Andre and Judith Leblanc RVT, sold property at 146 Johnson Road, Dalton, to Benjamin Girard and Leila Crawford, $643,000.
Great Barrington
Great Barrington Masonic Temple Association Inc. sold property at 232 Main St., Great Barrington, to James Hendrick, $850,000.
Robin Zeamer sold property at 8 Forest Row, Great Barrington, to MaryElizabeth Merritt, $280,000.
William F. Nolan sold property at 0 Blue Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Jinn Kim and Amal Husseil, $300,000.
Bard College sold property at 107 Lake Mansfield Road, Great Barrington, to Meriweather Clark-Connors and Catherine Ingram, $485,000.
Matt J. Gaston sold property at 13 East Mountain Road, Great Barrington, to Fredric Kasner, $715,000.
Yishai Jusidman Rubinstein and Hillel Waxman as trustees of Button Down Lane Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 9 Buttondown Lane, Great Barrington, to Jennifer W. Aronson as trustee of Jennifer W. Aronson Revocable Trust of 2015, $3,000,000.
Hancock
Shoresh LLC sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Martin J. and Renee M. Hanson, $92,500.
Vincent and Kathleen Mosdar sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Kim Taddoni, $165,000.
Lanesborough
Michael S. and Jennifer E. Nykorchuck sold property at 580 South Main St., Building 1, Unit 2, Lanesborough, to Candida M. Rufo, $132,000.
Patricia Monti sold property at 580 South Main St, Unit 2-2, Lanesborough, to Georgette A. Swistak, $115,000.
Lee
Christopher H. Hover and Jennifer E. Hover, formerly known as Jennifer E. Dabrowski, sold property at 880 East St., Unit B, Lee, to Brian M. and Pamela A. Donlan, $205,000.
Karen A. Murphy sold property at 105 Paul Drive, Lee, to Kyle E. Pettibone and Courtney M. Scapin, $379,000.
Karen L. Rizzardini sold property at 2 Navin Heights, Lee, to Dena Bancroft, $495,000.
Courtney M. Scapin sold property at 560 East St., Lee, to Corey G. and Jane D. Sparks, $295,000.
Evan S. Laudon sold property at 465 Devon Road, Lee, to Justin and Emily A. Thomson, $440,000.
David N. Gilmore sold property at 331 Washington Mountain Road, Lee, to Christopher Spratt, $370,000.
Susan B. Ades sold property at 55, 75 & 85 Circular Ave., Lee, to Susan B. Ades and Mark Philip Zeisler, $250,000.
Lenox
Henry Fulford sold property at 501 Walker St., Lenox, to Stanley G. and Norma J. Bolton, $538,500.
Stanley M. and Lauryn Franzoni Pederson sold property at 12 Sunset Ave., Lenox, to Stephen C. and Sandra K. Lacey, $675,000.
Dale C. Kutzbach and Veronica A. Perry sold property at 30 Clifden Court, Lenox, to John Plotkin, $440,000.
Dawn S. Carberry sold property at 37 King William Road, Lenox, to Mark and Catherine Burt Cantin, $719,000.
Monterey
Carly A. Detterman and Shawn L. Tryon sold property at 40 Sandisfield Road, Monterey, to Sarah M. Varney, $296,500.
John R. Potoski and Kathleen Potoski sold property at 255 Hupi Road, Monterey, to Sarah Andre and Jason Neulander, $765,000.
Richard Edelstein sold property at 6 Lime Rock Lane, Monterey, to Katherine Irene Britton and Allan Jacques Telio as trustees of Lime Rock Lane Nominee Trust, $725,000.
Barbara H. Parker sold property at Main Road, Monterey, to Barry P. Blank and Marcia Blank, $40,000.
New Marlborough
John F. Bellinger and Pia G. Bellinger sold property at 103 Hayes Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Tomas Kubinek, $375,000.
Cindy Ashmore and Caleb G. Roepe sold property at 1688 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to RP Associates LLC, $575,000.
North Adams
Craig and Donna Rivard sold property at 62 Liberty St., North Adams, to Jennifer A. Klowden and Bryan R. Josephs, $188,000.
Pamela J. Lillie sold property at 419-421 East Main St., North Adams, to 419-421 East Main St. LLC, $160,000.
David A. and Karen M. Bond sold property at 1190 South State Road, North Adams, to Langenback Properties LLC, $110,100.
Wi-Fi Properties LLC sold property at 186 Houghton St., North Adams, to Lawrence E. and Serena Newman, $174,500.
Otis
David Twible, Sharon Sabine and Sheila Twible sold property at 101 and 110 East Shore Road, Otis, to Dana and Karen Twible, $315,000.
David Whitehead sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Johnathan Butcher, trustee of the Jack of the Shire RVT, $71,500.
George M. and Jan B. Greiner sold property at 82 Beaver Hill Road, Otis, to Mark D. and Lisa B. Kaplan, $549,000.
Peru
David G. and Wendy K. Coe sold property at 13 Stephanie Lane, Peru, to David S. Hall and Sarah J. Bacon, $449,000.
Pittsfield
Travis Polidore and Sarah Polidore, formerly known as Sarah Mele, sold property at 47 Marian Ave., Pittsfield, to Cassandra M. Simmons, $245,000.
Bruce W. Conuel sold property at 45 Meadowview Drive, Pittsfield, to Jason A. Conuel, $115,000.
Matthew P. and Pamela J. Storie sold property at 168 Fort Hill Ave., Pittsfield, to Tyler J. Virgilio, $263,000.
Tyler J. Virgilio sold property at 21 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Marjorie E. Gandolfo, $230,000.
Felipe Rosa Jr. and Mary J. Rosa sold property at 51 Strong Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew and Abigail Miller, $259,500.
Mark J. Barile sold property at 26-28 Reuter Ave., Pittsfield, to Julian De Los Santos, $250,000.
Jeffrey M. and Michelle M. Costa sold property at 111 Lucia Drive, Pittsfield, to Francis F. McCarthy Jr. and Ann McCarthy, trustees of the Francis and Ann McCarthy RVT, $375,000.
Marites R. Wilbur sold property at 179 Ridgeway Ave., Pittsfield, to Laurencia and Karla Cantu, $249,900.
Elizabeth Street LLC sold property at 124-126 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Daniel J. and Kathy B. Rapp, $350,000.
Sarah J. Hogue sold property at 54 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Oral Willis and Kimberlee Olson, $417,000.
Cheryl L. Fox, Kevin L. Alfonso, David R. Alfonso, Larry L. Alfonso, and Deborah A. Creer sold property at 78 Richard Drive, Pittsfield, to Gerardo L. and Nicole P. Arace, $260,000.
Steven A. and William M. Andrews sold property at 93 Cambridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Whitney Oakes, $279,900.
Alan T. and Samantha L. Zawistowski sold property at 33 Warwick St., Pittsfield, to Susan H. Pinsker, trustee of the Smith-Pinsker Trust, $443,000.
Vanessa J. Demarco sold property at 819 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to William and Susan Harrington, $365,000.
Richard P. Armstrong and Lysa M. Dewitt-Armstrong sold property at 140 Bromback St., Pittsfield, to Michael Eric Duval, $181,000.
Kowalczyk Development Corp. sold property at 19 Aspen Way, Pittsfield, to Mark J. and Mimi A. Lenihan, $548,500.
Kevin P. Jordan sold property at 16-18 Pine St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Cobble Investments LLC, $188,000.
Sava Svirskiy sold property at 51 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Jesse Michael Prescott, $185,000.
Elizabeth A. Dimeo sold property at 33 Maplewood Ave., Unit 106, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth L. Gioia, $135,000.
Roytay LLC sold property at Sadler Avenue, Pittsfield, to Jason G. Murphy, $38,000.
Richmond
Helen E. Febbo, trustee of the Helen E. Febbo Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 1488 State Road, Richmond, to Michael John Jr. and Jennifer E. Kolean, $1,500,000.
Sandisfield
Duke Realty LLC sold property at 314 & 316 Lake Shore Drive, Sandisfield, to Alan Katz and Sharon Katz, $100,000.
Savoy
John F. Tynan and Ronna M. Brandt sold property at 202 Center Road, Savoy, to Alexander T. Sutliff, $339,900.
Sheffield
Jeffrey A. Heaton and Melonie J. Heaton sold property at 181 Hulett Hill Road, Sheffield, to David Spatz and Linda Spatz, $580,000.
Karrie M. Barnum and Jeremiah J. Cronin sold property at 42 Oak St., Sheffield, to Mitchell Chavez and Jose Maria Moreno Dominguez, $350,000.
Stockbridge
Mary Lou Campbell sold property at 8 Goodrich St., Stockbridge, to Daniel Schapira and Jocelyn Lieb, $510,000.
L. Paul and Margaret A. Lindenmaier sold property at 3 Willard Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Edward C. and Barbara R. Lane, $705,000.
West Stockbridge
Robert J. Lee sold property at 13 Pixley Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Bret Kroeger, Margaretta Kroeger, Catherine Macey-MacLeod and Edward Macey-MacLeod, $265,000.
Korte/LeProvost/Buratto/Buratto Estate sold property at 17 Cross Road, West Stockbridge, to Matthew J. Merritt, $170,000.
Williamstown
Paula J., Donald H. Cicarelli and Susan L. Cicarelli-Caputo sold property at 380 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Susan L. Cicarelli-Caputo and Ralph Caputo, $166,666.66.
John P. Gerry and Laura H. Schoenbaum sold property at 395 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Jamal O. Stockton, $591,000.
Michael H. Luczynski sold property at 180 Luce Road, Williamstown, to Jane A.W.S. Shiyah, $350,000.
Michael J. Beaudry, trustee of the Michael J Beaudry RVT, sold property at 170 Lindley Terrace, Williamstown, to Sydney R. Lester and Elliot C. Wilson, $188,500.
Mark A. and Linda B. Kivitz sold property at 154 Southworth St., Williamstown, to Emily K. Vasiliauskas and Ryan Max Riley, $569,000.