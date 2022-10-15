Sept. 26-30
Adams
Jacqueline D. Seuss, trustee of the Jacqueline D. Seuss RVT, sold property at 6 Dubis St., Adams, to Elias H. Masse, $225,000.
Chester Cyrulik sold property at 63 Meadow St., Adams, to Tracey A. and Nicolas J. Modena, $110,000.
Daniel Grady sold property at 2 Conrad St., Adams, to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000.
Emma Mae Wooley Morin, personal rep. of the Estate of Kevin Jody Filion, sold property at 60-62 Columbia St., Adams, to Alan J. and Patricia A. Yagmin, $5,000.
John H. Keating Sr. sold property at 20 Highland Ave., Adams, to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000.
Becket
Daniel Osman, trustee of the Dreamaway Nominee RT, sold property at 1342 Country Road, Becket, to The Dreamaway Lodge RE LLC, $615,000.
Palmer Brook Corporation sold property at Tyne Road, Becket, to Eric A. and Heather L. McDonald, $22,500.
Michael A. and Patricia B. Fudge sold property at 271 Jesters Lane, Becket, to Patricia R. Burdick, $75,000.
Melinda Riiska sold property at 101 Friar Tuck Drive, Becket, to Bryan and Taryn McGray Daley, $150,000.
Seth Fowler, trustee of the Robert L. and Lorraine A. Fowler Family Trust, sold property at 307 Friar Tuck Drive, Becket, to Frederick Tibets Jr. and Milena Damianova-Tibets, $160,000.
Joan H. Martling sold property at Birch Lane, Becket, to Robert D. Healey Jr. and Olga Healey, $19,000.
Joseph and Ashley Decker sold property at 5 Huckleberry Lane & Werden Road, Becket, to Christopher G. Milenkevich, $365,000.
Cheshire
Steven W. and Kristen L. Fellmann sold property at 709 Savoy Road, Cheshire, to Ethan P. and Rebecca L. Rougeau, $289,000.
Dalton
Antonio Marcella dba ROTO Realty sold property at 90 Depot St., Unit 90, Dalton, to Antonio and Margaret Pagliarulo, $180,000.
Helen M. Cultrera sold property at 1105 Main St., Dalton, to Jeremy J. and Jessica R. Jonson, $125,000.
Florida
Peter J. and Anthony C. Arigoni sold property at 141 Central Shaft Road, Florida, to Peter J. and Barbara L. Arigoni, $40,000.
Great Barrington
Rhett H. Mundy sold property at 420 Stockbridge Road, Unit 3, Jennifer House Commons Condominium, Great Barrington, to Wingate Realty LLC, $255,000.
Myron Chefetz and Nancy Edman Feldman, trustees of 12 East Mountain Road Realty Trust, sold property at 8 and 12 East Mountain Road, Great Barrington, to Abraham J. Zimm and Allyson J. Ocean, $1,580,000.
Hinsdale
Black Dog Family Properties LLC sold property at 298 George Schnopp Road, Hinsdale, to Jonathan Kratter, $292,500.
David M. Patterson sold property at 94 Watson Road, Hinsdale, to Lucian V. Stone, $5,000.
HMA Properties LLC sold property at Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Ryen M. Quail, $29,000.
Mark D. McIlquham and Kelly W. McIlquham, trustees of the 1110 New Windsor Road NT, sold property at 1110 New Windsor Road, Hinsdale, to Elizabeth K. Juviler and Timothy R. Williams, $750,000.
Lee
Micah C. Stone and Kerri E. McNamara sold property at 80 East St., Lee, to Andrew M. Shive and Kelsey L. Frederick, $421,000.
Richard M. Coty sold property at 385 East St., Lee, to Julian Adolfo Chacon Palacios and Sandra Milena Lopez Martinez, $297,000.
Mary A. Retzel sold property at 320 East Center St., Lee, to Margarita Marquez, $290,000.
Lenox
Amy C. Wendt sold property at 16 Highcrest Road, Unit 19, Lenox, to Martin and Hilda Levine, $885,000.
Michael F. and Janice M. Moran sold property at 215 Kemble St., Lenox, to Tucson/Lenox LLC, $1,300,000.
New Marlborough
Ralph Colt Bagley IV and Gillian Linden Bagley sold property at 297 Hotchkiss Road and 0 Hotchkiss Road, New Marlborough, to Kaleigh Riddell Balken and Franscis Webster Balken, $185,000.
David J. Walker-Price sold property at 36 Hayes Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Pamela Arian, $419,960.
North Adams
Eva Maruco sold property at 285-287 State Road, North Adams, to Troisi Properties LLC, $99,900.
Richard S. and Howard E. Taskin sold property at 79 Chestnut St., North Adams, to Pure Land LLC, $270,000.
B&B Micro Manufacturing Inc. sold property at 125 Liberty St., North Adams, to Andrea G. and Cindylou Roberts, $148,000.
Wendy A. and Mariah L. Cwalinski sold property at 99-101 Franklin St., North Adams, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $90,000.
Otis
Ann Marie Alberding sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Keith and Amanda Noyes, $40,000.
Pittsfield
Chris Ziegler sold property at 23 Cynthia Lane, Unit 23, Pittsfield, to William W. and Cynthia A. James, $495,000.
Michael J. Fallon and Regina F. Fitzgibbons sold property at 1 Eaton Lane, Pittsfield, to Gary P. Herland, $426,000.
Caroline G. Dindio sold property at 32 West Union St., Unit A, Pittsfield, to Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc., $99,415.
Witman Properties Inc. sold property at 30 Division St., Pittsfield, to Wilmer Dominguez, $66,000.
Jeffrey O. Arthur sold property at 582 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Ian and Tiffany Roberts, $145,000.
Raymond H. and Priscila Lavalley sold property at 275 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael Paul Frekey, $152,900.
Kenneth M. Williams sold property at 340 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to June Estelle Green, $133,306.
Lisa Cummings, personal rep. of the Estate of Krystyna Krysztof; Mark Krzysztof and Edward Krzystof, sold property at 5-7 Pleasure Ave., Pittsfield, to Scot R. Levasseur, $154,000.
William T. and Alexandra Kacheris and Peter Kacheris sold property at 233 Mountain Drive, Pittsfield, to Carl J. Giordano and Laura M. Dietl, $560,000.
Karen A. Fisher, trustee of the Karen A. Fisher 2012 FT, sold property at 116 Edward Ave., Pittsfield, to Christopher-Michael and Jessica M. Vecchia, $250,000.
Charles E. Russell sold property at 39 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Ginley LLC, $45,000.
Francis E. Lannan Jr., William P. Lannan and Christopher M. Vitale sold property at 41 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Lazare Adjama Tayi, $215,000.
Shane E. Kasala sold property at 61 Winship Ave., Pittsfield, to Sharon Chiellini, trustee of the 61 Winship Avenue Nominee RT, $390,000.
Kenneth L. Brickman sold property at 30 Churchill Crest, Unit 30, Pittsfield, to Dana J. and Kathy B. Rapp, $239,000.
Rocket Mortgage LLC sold property at 11 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Anthony P. Doyle, trustee of the Hillview NT, $150,000.
F. Lawrence and Angela R. Lyon sold property at 46 Kensington Ave., Pittsfield, to Kristine Hurley, $282,000.
Dylan F. McCullough sold property at 585 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Jessica Duplin, $249,900.
Michael W. and Arlene R. Langdon sold property at 1020 Cascade St., Pittsfield, to Peter John and Denise Botelho, $845,000.
Terence J. and Kathleen M. Chiaretto sold property at 134 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Alan R. Guinen II and Melissa E. Guinen, $442,500.
Jan Blaszak, trustee of the H.D. RT, sold property at 198-200 Appleton Ave., Pittsfield, to Sava Svirskiy, trustee of the St. Petersburg Nominee RT, $210,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 75 Howard St., Pittsfield, to Chis-Home LLC, $194,000.
Charles C. and Christine L. Rawson sold property at 29-31 Scammell Ave., Pittsfield, to Royal Realty Holdings LLC, $155,000.
Barbara A. Ellsworth sold property at 73 Winship Ave., Pittsfield, to Kally Y. Fuentes De Gomez and Angel J. Quinones Hurtado, $250,000.
Ryan D. Melle sold property at 4 Betnr Industrial Drive, Pittsfield, to Bryan P. Townsend, $170,000.
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency sold property at 79 Ontario St., Pittsfield, to Jennifer R. Patsellis, $226,000.
David M. Martin, John J. Martin Jr., William E. Martin, Beth A. Martin, and Roberta C. Martin sold property at 61 Tor Court, Pittsfield, to Adam R. Bowling, $1,050,000.
Richmond
Alison J. Cole sold property at 28 Spruce Road, Richmond, to Alex Glenn-Murray, $446,000.
Wayne G. and Marjorie E. Dix sold property at 1606 State Road, Richmond, to Andrew C. and Jill W. Penman Myers, $1,740,000.
Jennifer Morse, formerly known as Jennifer Bruggeman, trustees of the Elizabeth B. Bruggeman Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 103 Patton Road, Richmond, to Amy D. Stuart, trustee of the ADS Trust January 2009, $575,000.
Sandisfield
Janet Adams and Albert J. Adams sold property at 241 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Mark Woodbury, $182,000.
Lucid Forest LLC sold property at 30 Dodd Farm Road and Dodd Road, Sandisfield, to Brigitte Ruthman, $315,000.
Savoy
Timothy Chase Schwartz sold property at 412 Loop Road, Savoy, to Thomas C. and Donna E. Schwartz, $200,000.
Sheffield
Estate of Michael Robert Ebenstein and Betsy J. Ebenstein sold property at 283 Silver St., Sheffield, to Kimberley Skorzanka, trustee of the Expecto Patronum Trust, $439,000.
Neil Naidech and Ingrid Wahle Naidech, trustees of Neil and Ingrid Wahle Naidech Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 246 County Road, Sheffield, to Sarah Mary Sharma, $625,000.
Stockbridge
Frank Gioia and Susie Kaufman sold property at 326 Old Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, to Brooke Bedingfield, $525,000.
Elaine Hertz sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Unit D-1, Stockbridge, to Herbert and Anne Pasternak, $500,000.
Washington
Edward P. Provost sold property at Cross Place Road, Washington, to Robert Heinzman and Katherine Miller, $100,000.
Jay N. and Patricia D. Fortier sold property at 129 Upper Valley Road, Washington, to Stephen and Dolores Wallin, $425,000.
Williamstown
Diane Cramer sold property at 48 Lower Windflower Way, Williamstown, to Tamy A. Raina-Kalinik, $475,000.
Celia J. Twomey sold property at 76 Cluett Drive, Williamstown, to William W. Sprague, trustee of the William W. Sprague 2022 Trust, and Elizabeth P. Sprague, trustee of the Elizabeth P. Sprague 2022 Trust, $672,500.
Destinie Batacchi sold property at 27 Bridges Road, Williamstown, to Ahna Resendez, $240,000.
Windsor
Jeremy B. Field sold property at 1621 Peru Road, Windsor, to John and Jody Waugh, $125,000.
Gregory V. Kelly and Angelica B. Black sold property at 0 Flintstone Road, Windsor, to Matthew E. and Lisa M. Mlynarczyk, $75,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.