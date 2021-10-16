Adams
Adams Community Bank sold property at 16-18 Grove St., Adams, to Trevor Crombie, $100,000.
Carol A. Armata sold property at 1 Grandview Terrace, Adams, to David K. Ronnow and Gay M. Rinker, $250,000.
Sandra M. Putnam sold property at 15 North Summer St., Adams, to Michael Marchinetti and Amber LaFountain, $172,000.
Gregory E. and Irene C. Tremblay sold property at 210 West Road, Adams, to Michael J. and Mandy E. Bostwick, $350,000.
Michael S. Bresett sold property at 3 Grant St., Adams, to Mary M. Bolshaw, $250,000.
James F. Nowak sold property at 6 Tracie Ave., Adams, to Karl and Joanne Mirke, $237,500.
Alford
Barbara Eisenberg and Saul Eisenberg, trustees of Barbara Eisenberg Revocable Trust and Saul Eisenberg Revocable Trust, sold property at 26 North Egremont Road, Alford, to Michael Marturana and Samantha Han Marturana, $862,000.
Becket
TD Bank N.A. sold property at 25 North Lake Way, Becket, to Matthew J. and Natalie Salimbene, $440,000.
Victoria L. Bleier, formerly known as Victoria L. Templeton, sold property at 819 Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to David S. and Suzanne K. Finnegan, $85,000.
Albert and Pauline R. Curulli, trustees of the Curulli Family Trust Dated Feb. 28, 2013, sold property at Bow South, Becket, to Juan Mandelbaum and Clara Sandler, $60,000.
John and Rebecca Binczewski sold property at Black Arrow Way, Becket, to Kimberly A. Logan, $6,500.
Cheshire
Alan B. and Petra Pare sold property at Ingalls Road, Cheshire, to Robert D. Barzottini, $27,000.
Clarksburg
Peter Dolle sold property at West Road, Clarksburg, to Benjamin Svenson, $350,000.
Roger R. Malloy Jr. sold property at 575 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Melina Nunes, $165,000.
Dalton
Richard B. Johansen and Heewon Yang, trustees of the Three Sharp NT, sold property at 35-37 Mill St., Dalton, to Final Harbor Farm LLC, $215,000.
Wayne C., Scott J., Todd M. and Delores A. Bailey; Jill A. Barack, formerly known as Jill A. Messana; and Jody L. Dicroce sold property at 66 Greenridge Drive, Dalton, to Daniel, Jared and Natasha Sweetser, $236,000.
Bonnie M. Fahey sold property at 51 Hemlock Hill, Dalton, to Stephen Carl and Sally Marie Andrews, $290,000.
Richard P. Farley and Mary C. Farley, formerly known as Mary C. Eberwein, sold property at 151 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Dalton, to Barbara E. Martin, $402,500.
Debora Cole-Duffy, trustee of the Clarence W. Green 2020 RVT, sold property at 196 Grange Hall Road, Dalton, to Brian P. Butler, $250,700.
Egremont
Gregg S. Massini sold property at 104 Mount Washington Road, Egremont, to Daniel A. Levinson, $505,000.
Donald J. Van Tassel II and Ruth C. Van Tassel sold property at 17 Mount Washington Road, Egremont, to Brian Budak and Kate Lascar, $225,000.
Kathleen M. Neeves Estate sold property at 183 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to CBL Nominee Trust, $285,000.
Great Barrington
82 Railroad Street LLC sold property at 82 Railroad St., Great Barrington, to OBCC LLC, $500,000.
Donna T. Whalen and John M. Whalen sold property at 140 Taconic Ave., Great Barrington, to Daniel J. Driscoll and Dorothy R. Driscoll, $625,000.
Loris Ann Mullins and Matthew Thomas Mullins sold property at 39 Welcome St., Great Barrington, to Robert E. Kraus, $375,000.
Amy S. Mann and Jeffrey R. Mann sold property at 158 Alford Road, Great Barrington, to Patricia Crown and Anthony M. Radice, $1,160,000.
Hancock
Ninety-Two Tower Mountain Road Realty LLC sold property at 40 Tower Mountain Road, Hancock, to Matthew Paul and Jill Ann Gustavis, $400,000.
Howard and Anita Kleinbaum sold property at 37 Corey Road, Hancock, to James M. Feeney and Jennifer K. Strom, $85,000.
Hinsdale
John H. and Nancy B. Goddard sold property at Longview Avenue, Hinsdale, to Martin and Teresa Becker, $219,000.
Lanesborough
Town of Lanesborough sold property at 14 Iroquois St., Lanesborough, to Daniel Gaylord and Scott Graves, $32,500.
Michael Pomarole sold property at 162 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Yan Li, $410,000.
Lee A. Thorpe Sr. and Karen Katan sold property at Chickatabot Avenue, Lanesborough, to Mark D. Minnichelli and Jennifer Lee Forbes Minnichelli, $160,000.
Robert C. and Linda S. Pruyne sold property at 44 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Kevin C. DeChaine, $225,000.
Thomas J. and Amanda F. Monahan sold property at 83 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Bryon R. and Leny Spencer, $220,000.
Lee
Wayne J. and Deborah L. Miller sold property at 85-87 James Ave., Lee, to Christopher M. and Liza M. Miller, $260,000.
Suzanne G. and Peter Hughes, trustees of the Suzanne G. Hughes FT and the Peter Hughes FT, sold property at 75 East St., Lee, to William G. Baumann and Wendy D. Hall, $650,000.
Thomas P. Wickham sold property at 22 High St., Lee, to Beatrice Susan Dagwell, $338,000.
Vincent L. DiCianni and Douglas G. Knapp, trustees of the Vincent L. DiCianni Living Trust, sold property at 500 Devon Road, Lee, to Jonathan D. Blum and Erica Lesley Roberts, $1,100,000.
John M. and Jean M. Markunas sold property at 30 Maritta Ave., Lee, to Nancy A, McLaughlin, trustee of the McLaughlin Living Trust, $410,000.
Stanley E. Rosen sold property at 16 Chanterwood Road, Lee, to John E. Toole and Gina A. Miller, $495,000.
Elmain LLC sold property at 221 Main St., Lee, to Madison County Properties Corp., $1,395,000.
Lenox
Michael A. and Debora Pignatelli sold property at 65 Taconic Ave., Lenox, to Daniel J. Pignatelli, $300,000.
Neil D. Purdy Jr. and Jana F. Purdy, trustees of the Jana and Neil Purdy FT, sold property at 52 Cliffwood St., Lenox, to Edward David Dyer and Janice McCormick, $680,000.
Penny's Whim LLC sold property at 26 Franklin St., Lenox, to Crystal Jarek, $320,000.
Richard A. Fogel sold property at 33 Clifford St., Lenox, to John Edward Thomas and Christina Vipond, $702,000.
Schulze Lenox Properties LLC sold property at 45 Walker St., Lenox, to 45 Walker LLC, $1,200,000.
Robert M. and April W. Stapleton sold property at 24 Tucker St., Lenox, to Joanne H. Krupp, $529,900.
Mount Washington
Donna Harsch and George Loewenstein sold property at West Road, Mount Washington, to Dania Jekel and Soloman Jekel as trustees of Dania Jekel Revocable Trust, $250,000.
New Ashford
David Love, Priscilla Haig and Mary Thornber sold property at 530 New Ashford Road, New Ashford, to Walker Haig, $60,000.
New Marlborough
Barna Rosen and Joel Rosen sold property at 57 Pine St., New Marlborough, to Antonio G. Montero and Sophia J. Montero, $50,000.
Joyce A. Garrett and William D. Garrett sold property at 118 Corser Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Pamela McCann and James Nadler, $935,000.
North Adams
David Cliff Oshman and Kamonkwan Tongmusick sold property at 71-73 Bracewell Ave., North Adams, to Shannon Nicol, $170,000.
Troy Frye, trustee of the Lawrence Murray Trust, sold property at 94 Summer St., North Adams, to Tessa Dassatti, $116,585.
Foley Capital LLC sold property at 25 Rich St., North Adams, to Scotty Lee Hosier, $246,000.
Barbara A. Spear sold property at 230-232 Houghton St., North Adams, to Berkshire Gateway Investment Properties LLC, $170,000.
Karen A. Birch sold property at 596 East Main St., North Adams, to Caitlynn A. Finnegan and Kyle R. Perry, $173,950.
Lynne M. Duby-Martin, Jacqueline A. Dubreuil and Paula J. Fisher sold property at 21 Central Ave., North Adams, to Peter Haven, $71,500.
Sherie Rachelle Smith sold property at 44 Ashland St., North Adams, to Nathan D. Brown, $158,000.
Greg A. Sprung sold property at 319 Kemp Ave., North Adams, to Eric Allen McKinney, $249,900.
Otis
Mark A. and Eleanor S. Paddock sold property at 15 Old Pease Road, Otis, to Amy Galik and Kelly Candon, $400,000.
Daniel and Rebeca A. Finnegan sold property at 227 Tolland Road, Otis, to Slade Sohmer, $525,000.
Jolanta Maria Macdonald formerly known as Jolanta Maria Chzan sold property at 55 North Lake Ave., Otis, to Thomas Eleksander Chrzan, trustee of the Chrzan RT, $450,000.
Peru
Jade J. Jerolmon sold property at 16 West Main Road, Peru, to Mikayla C. McMahon and Kevin A. Menin, $180,000.
Pittsfield
Greylock Federal Credit Union, Timothy E. and John J. Goodnow and Ashley Bartlett sold property at 46 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Greylock Federal Credit Union, $77,000.
Shane A. Peaslee sold property at 82-84 Lyman St., Pittsfield, to Stephen J. Demastrie, $140,000.
Ilya Shelomentsev, Inessa Kurchenko and Lydia Cooley sold property at 336 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to George Quadrino and Edna Warren, $115,900.
Harpal Chawla sold property at 30 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Deivy Roberto Diaz Robles, $75,000.
Kathryn M. Holt sold property at 58 West St., Unit 4, Pittsfield, to Anna K. Lotto, $81,000.
James H. and Maryellen Tremblay sold property at 6 Kris Lane, Pittsfield, to Jon T. Elliott and Roberta E. Orsi, $522,500.
Eric J. Auger sold property at 28 Norman Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeremy Johnson and Geneva Duclos, $175,000.
Ellen S. Falk, trustee of the Ellen S. Falk Living Trust, sold property at 75 Alpine Trail, Unit 16B, Pittsfield, to Beryl D. and Elaine B. Simonson, $485,000.
Michael A. Goodrich sold property at 27 Herie Ave., Pittsfield, to Craig A. Rosso, $190,000.
Ned O. Lemkemeier, trustee of the Gail K. Beare Trust, sold property at 1 Alcott Lane, Pittsfield, to Richard P. and Mary E. Farley, $288,000.
Shane A. Peaslee sold property at 143-147 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Stephen J. Demastrie, $130,000.
John W. Goold, personal rep. of the estate of Jane A. Goold; Pamela J. Young, and Keith J. and Christopher B. McCarthy sold property at 254 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Joseph Dihn Ngo, $101,000.
Donna M. Leclair and Marc A. Crespi, personal reps. of the estate of Aldo R. Crespi, sold property at 30-30 1/2 Pembroke Ave., Pittsfield, to Shaun and Nicole O'Neil, $130,000.
Haley M. Herene sold property at 9 Lyric St., Pittsfield, to Kelly Jean Carnute, $210,000.
David W. Wheeler sold property at 78-80 Edward Ave., Pittsfield, to James Law III, $215,000.
Beth Baldwin and Suzanne Baldwin Ward, personal reps. of the estate of Ruth A. Baldwin, sold property at 95 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Haley Herene and Kenneth Kickery, $324,000.
Glen D. and Colleen M. Pomeroy sold property at 1630 North St., Pittsfield, to Matthew Ryan Pomeroy, $200,000.
Amy D. Fisher formerly known as Amy D. Gates sold property at 44 Montgomery Ave., Pittsfield, to Elvin Lopez, $184,500.
AAFIK Management LLC sold property at 37 Melville St., Pittsfield, to 37 Melville Street Holdings LLC, $285,000.
Katelyn J. Parks, formerly known as Katelyn J. Olds, and Jamie D. Parks sold property at 53 Yorkshire Ave., Pittsfield, to James P. Galli, $230,000.
Kevin P. and Donna M. Killeen sold property at 45 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to Kevin A. and Deborah D. O'Leary, $685,000.
Richmond
Aaron N. Sardell and Deborah A. August sold property at 524 State Road, Richmond, to Jesus Antonio Triana Castillo and Nancy Veronica Triana, $380,000.
Savoy
David R., Ronald G., and Debra A. O’Dell sold property at 561 Chapel Road, Savoy, to Dennis Carney and Jennifer Downs, $70,000.
Sheffield
Linda R. Quick sold property at Water Farm Road, Sheffield, to Catherine R. Coons-Goewey and Richard O. Goewey, $40,000.
Eric Jason Peters and Julia Noble Liston Wells sold property at 347 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield, to Joseph A. Hadari and Darren K. Ishmael, $490,000.
Stockbridge
Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum Inc. sold property at Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, to Jessica Fenwick, trustee of the 3 Ice Glen Nominee Trust, $45,000.
Williamstown
Jason Roger and Rachel Anne Lemieux sold property at 319 Hancock Road, Williamstown, to Barry J. and Denise S. Meneghelli, trustees of the Barry J. Meneghelli and Denise S. Meneghelli Revocable Living Trust, $695,000.
K & J Holdings LLC sold property at 173 Water St., Williamstown, to Pacelli Zepka Properties LLC, $385,000.
Galo V. and Leticia D. Lopez sold property at 127 Bridges Road, Williamstown, to Vincent J. Slizewski and Megan K. Berube, $339,900.
Cecil Driver and Janice J. Cook sold property at 748 Petersburg Road, Williamstown, to John C. Driver, trustee of the John C. Driver Trust, $500,000.
Karol White, trustee of the Karol White Lifetime Trust, and Paul H. White, trustee of the Paul H. White Lifetime Trust, sold property at 409 North Hemlock Lane, Unit 409, Williamstown, to Stephen H. Muss, trustee of the Stephen H. Muss 2019 RVT, $405,000.
Purple Valley Properties LLC sold property at 245 Sand Springs Road, Williamstown, to William DeRosier, $210,000.
Paula J. Alley, successor trustee of the William and Ann King Trust, sold property at 61 Luce Road, Williamstown, to Jean-Sebastien Godbout and Qiushi Chen, $254,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.