Sept. 5-9
Adams
David N. and Vickie M. Palardy, trustees of the Palardy FNT, sold property at 162 Columbia St., Adams, to District Properties LLC, $25,000.
Alford
Clark Evans Downs and Emilie Louise Downs sold property at 35 Green River Road, Alford, to Andrew M. Smith & Daphne M. Tong, $1,289,000.
Becket
Henry and Jacqueline Gates sold property at 816 Main St., Becket, to Susan L. Deacon, Jennifer M. Deacon and Edwin N. Alba, $16,000.
Sharon L. Beckett sold property at 144 Little John Drive, Becket, to Vincent P. Larouche, $44,900.
Deborah L. Wolf, formerly known as Deborah L. Wolf Beckstead, sold property at Castle Lane, Becket, to PFGC LLC, $7,000.
Cheshire
Zachary A. Roy and Kathleen J. Hagy sold property at 84 Ingalls Road, Cheshire, to Michaela Powers, $300,000.
Richard A. Lazarczyk sold property at 745 Savoy Road, Cheshire, to Edward F. and Barbara A. Ameen, $375,000.
Clarksburg
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold property at 511 Walker St., Clarksburg, to Allison Degrenier, $133,000.
Dalton
Shawn M. Henault, personal rep. of the Estate of Thomas A. Henault Sr., sold property at 42 Otis Ave., Dalton, to Matthew J. Larkin, $175,000.
Egremont
Ada B. Johnson and Jerome Kern Johnson sold property at 88 Blunt Road, Egremont, to Jon Michael Varese, $710,000.
Florida
Anne M. and Augustine A. Mowe sold property at 245 River Road, Florida, to James A. and Jennifer L. Mowe, $74,557.36.
Great Barrington
Dorothy Phillips sold property at 36 Silver St., Great Barrington, to Robert L. West and Donna P. West, $640,000.
Matthew W. Lokker sold property at 6 Ramsey Ave., Great Barrington, to Cynthia J. Granahan, $350,000.
Blake Williams and Alexandra Cosgrove sold property at 45 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to David M. Sultan and Kathryn A. Potts, $720,000.
Lana R. Hearst sold property at 0 and 4 Kirk St., Great Barrington, to William Lee Richardson and Lea C. Richardson, $795,000.
Hancock
Laurie A. Gomez sold property at Corey Road, Unit 825, Hancock, to James and Carolyn Hensel, $222,500.
Marc Stuart Goldberg sold property at 37 Corey Road, Hancock, to Vincenzo Polsinelli and Francesca Bellu, $115,000.
Hinsdale
HSBC Bank USA NA and Neil R. and Lisa K. Genaway sold property at 382 Maple St., Hinsdale, to Constantine Holdings LLC, $146,000.
Lee
Merryl Bushansky sold property at 880 East St., Unit 200A, Lee, to Susan E. Mechanic-Meyers, $255,000.
David P. and Sue A. Seamans sold property at 40 Summer St., Lee, to Jon and Melissa R. Sundermann, $187,500.
Lenox
James Chervenak sold property at 60 Hawthorne St., Lenox, to Barry Meier and Ellen J. Pollock, $900,000.
Patrick Robbins O'Neil sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit C11, Lenox, to Lawrence and Kathryn Casella, $169,900.
Monterey
Mark Flicker, trustee of Mark Flicker Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 9 Buckingham Lane, Monterey, to Jamie Dresner and Jeffrey Dresner, $1,410,000.
The Estate of George J. Browne Jr. sold property at 113 Tyringham Road, Monterey, to David G. Browne and Linda A. Browne, $120,000.
New Ashford
Holly A. Ware sold property at 708 State Road, Route 7, New Ashford, to Larry N. Moody, trustee of the Larry N. Moody 2019 RVT, and Nelle A. Moody, trustee of the Nelle A. Moody 2019 RVT, $118,000.
New Marlborough
Robert H. Johnston and Jennifer J. Johnston sold property at 1090 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Amanda Johnston and Christopher Lee Pratt, $340,000.
North Adams
Wilfred P. and Suzanne J. Rose and Wilfred P. Rose, trustee of Wilfred P. Rose 2001 RVT, sold property at 350, 360-362 State Road and Off State Road, North Adams, to The Garage NA LLC, $301,000.
Richard J., Donald F., and Daniel Alcombright and Patricia Beausang sold property at 1547 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Matthew J. Alcombright, $150,000.
Jamual L. and Pamela E. Harris sold property at 78 Yale St., North Adams, to Adam Benjamin and Theresa Anna Dean, $290,000.
Otis
Jae Koo Shin sold property at 81 Norton Road Extension, Otis, to Jess E. and Viola E. Gross, $600,000.
Pittsfield
Jennifer Trainer Thompson sold property at 35 Brunswick St., Pittsfield, to Kyron Woolf Scott, trustee of the R. Lane Scott Trust, $621,000.
Bryan W. White Sr. and Jane E. White sold property at 60 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Lisa Pletzer and John Pletzer, $160,000.
Jan Blaszak, trustee of the H.D. RT, sold property at 30 View St., Pittsfield, to Amelia Louise Krump, $157,000.
Timothy A. and Patricia S. Martin sold property at 1 Onota Lane, Pittsfield, to Tanya M. Palmer, $222,500.
Cynthia J. Kelly sold property at 1232 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Matthew F. Carmichael, $187,000.
Joseph Hugal sold property at 35 Brenton Terrace, Pittsfield, to Jason M. Reynolds and Shayla K. Clark, $215,000.
Richard A. and Cathy A. Chaloux sold property at 46 James St., Pittsfield, to Katherine Rys, $145,000.
Stephen J. Carlson, Dale E. Carlson and Donald P. McCarthy sold property at 233-235 Second St., Pittsfield, to Douglas M. Escalon, $90,000.
Daniel P. and Lynn J. Powers sold property at 45 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Candice Forrest, $224,000.
David T. Wimberly Jr. sold property at 19 Brunswick St., Pittsfield, to Terry W. Zych and Linda E. Zych, co-trustees of the Zych Family RVT of 2017, $590,000.
Michaela M. Powers sold property at 19 McArthur St., Pittsfield, to Ashley Bowman, $228,000.
Sandisfield
Tina L. Demanbey sold property at 25 South Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Michael R. Cox and David R. Majoris, $360,000.
Estelle L. Leeds and Charles Giaimo sold property at 32 South Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Jonathan Gosberg and Crystal Gosberg, $410,000.
Stockbridge
Gail Denicola sold property at 15 Lakeview Drive, Stockbridge, to Scott K. and Maryann Goodell, $640,000.
Raymond P. and Mary A. Tuggey sold property at 17 Beachwood Drive, Stockbridge, to Olga Faktorovich and Steven M. Allen, $455,000.
Alan P. Birnbaum sold property at Train Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Joseph H. DeGiorgis and Joy E. Van Alstyne, $10,900.
West Stockbridge
Marie Massini-Reynolds sold property at 18 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, to Ana Ramos Rales, $215,000.
Williamstown
James R. Gallop sold property at Deer Ridge Run, Williamstown, to Greylock Land LLC, $350,000.
Mary Elizabeth Devoe and Jay Benjamin Sachs sold property at 56 Hawthorne Road, Williamstown, to Stephen Kealhofer and Janet Ann Luck, trustees of the Stephen Kealhofer and Janet Ann Luck 1999 FT, $706,000.
Janice V. Williams sold property at 533 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Mark Hopkins, $246,500.
Windsor
Bruce E. and Trudy A. Forgea sold property at 102 Monahan Road, Windsor, to Shane E. Kasala, $360,000.
Joan C. Duguay, trustee of the Helen S. Koziara RVT, sold property at Peru Road, Windsor, to Maria Lidia Nieves and Joshua Michael Crim, $22,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.