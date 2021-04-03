Adams
David Oshman and Kamonkwan Tongmusick sold property at 125-127 Columbia St., Adams, to Xing Li, $170,000.
Francis A. Waterman Jr. and Patrick H. Klammer sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Thomas T. Wesolowski, $40,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, trustee, sold property at 68 Columbia St., Adams, to Big Name Investments LLC, $72,900.
Becket
Michele L. Pettibone sold property at 226 Huckleberry Lane, Becket, to Michael John and Debra A. Davis, $305,000.
Andrew G. Ziegler and Margi Coggins sold property at 211 Captain Whitney Road, Becket, to Eric Sebesta and Stephanie Giglia, $332,000.
Marilyn A. Williams a/k/a Marilyn Williams Hannan sold property at Wells Road, Becket, to Bernard Robinson, trustee of the Robinson Family NT, $7,000.
Steven Fulgoni and Marissa Fulgoni sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Ashley Sabin, $16,000.
Cheshire
William T. and Holly E. Ogden sold property at 329-339 South State Road, Cheshire, to Stephen F. and Karen B. Blazjewski, $295,000.
Clarksburg
Jamie G. Choquette, personal rep. of the estate of Marcia Ann Eddy, sold property at 102 Cross Road, Clarksburg, to Eric J. and Melissa Rustin, $165,000.
Dalton
Arnold M. and Doreen E. Perras, trustee of the Perras Family NT, sold property at 225, 226, 231, 232, and 237 Park Ave., Dalton, to Park Avenue Apartments LLC, $2,500,000.
Justine E. Donovan sold property at 351 Orchard Road, Dalton, to Meghann Donovan, $170,000.
Douglas Arthur and Elizabeth Lind Crane sold property at 631 North St., Dalton, to Charlotte L. Crane, $99,910.
Egremont
William F. Barrett III and Patricia R. Barrett, trustees of Barrett Family Trust, Margery B. Barrett aka Jill Johnson, Peter S. Barrett and Benjamin C. Barrett sold property at Sky Farm Road, Lots 1 & 2, Pumpkin Hollow Road, Egremont, to Peter S. Barrett and Margaret L. Barrett, $255,000.
Great Barrington
Sylvia J. Borsody, formerly known as Sylvia J. McCormick, sold property at 403 Monterey Road, Great Barrington, to Randi Lewis and Todd Lewis, $345,000.
Navaporn Zivasatianrach sold property at 22 Elm Court, Great Barrington, to Trevor Regensburg, $299,000.
Hancock
Bruce D. and Susan A. Ruehl sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 861, Hancock, to Rooms of Destiny West LLC, $460,000.
Cecile Roth sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Christian R. Galvez-Padilla, $270,000.
Timothy and Elizabeth Schmidt sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to John and Coleen Schneider, $130,000.
Lanesborough
Donald T. and Mary L. Whitaker sold property at 495 Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Billie Joe and Tammy Sherrie Bevens, $320,000.
Lee
Jeffrey Monteleone Jr. and Kellie Monteleone sold property at 19 Stringer Ave., Lee, to Vince Edward Borden, $180,500.
Harold R. Dupee Jr. sold property at 125 George St., Lee, to Janice Y. Lee, $296,500.
Mary Seppala sold property at 235 Spring St., Lee, to Cynthia Stone and Michael Carmon, $172,500.
John J. Gregory sold property at 20 Summer St., Lee, to Carolyn Jean Duprey, $175,000.
Lenox
Church Street Inn LLC sold property at 16 Church St., Lenox, to Lenox Collection LLC, $2,600,000.
Robert F. Powers sold property at 14 East St., Lenox, to Neal Maxymillian, $310,000.
Ethan and Jamie Berg sold property at 84 Yokun Ave., Lenox, to Lori A. Robbins, trustee of the Sunnyridge Nominee Trust, $705,000.
James Farr and Nancy Visco sold property at 316 East St., Lenox, to James Farr, $142,500.
Arthur S. and Vicki H. Loring sold property at 41 Fairwynds Drive aka 14 Sedgwick Lane, Lenox, to Mark S. and Joan R. Silverman, $1,150,000.
New Marlborough
Bonnie Marks and Donald Marks sold property at 1779 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Karyn L. Boyar, $395,000.
North Adams
David Galipeau sold property at 64 Frederick St., North Adams, to Richard A. Doucette and Sonia Domkarova, $150,000.
Matthew L. and Wendy W. Hopkins sold property at 38 Wesleyan St., North Adams, to J3 Properties LLC, $125,731.
City of North Adams sold property at Rand Street, North Adams, to Daniel J. Racette, $300.
U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee, sold property at 105 Front St., North Adams, to Damion Baily, $19,000.
Brian O’Neil sold property at 976 Notch Road, North Adams, to 196 Marine LLC, $1,450,000.
Brian T. O’Neil, trustee of the Baby Bean Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 990 Notch Road, North Adams, to 196 Marine LLC, $200,000.
Signe O’Neil, trustee of BC NT, sold property at Reservoir Road, North Adams, to 196 Marine LLC, $50,000.
David L. Krutiak, trustee of Windsor Road Realty Trust, sold property at Notch Road and Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Russell P. Leggett, $157,500.
Otis
Kenneth and Amy Arlein sold property at 358 Harrington Road, Otis, to Hilary Harley, $699,000.
Michael R. Karp and Melissa Karp-Elsbree sold property at 168 Towhee Trail, Otis, to William Dewy Cantler, trustee of the William Dewy Cantler Revocable Trust, $395,000.
Pittsfield
Micaela Shove, formerly known as Micaela Broderick, sold property at 48 Henry Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew Paul Broderick, $128,000.
Rachel Strout sold property at 64 Exeter Ave., Pittsfield, to Margaret E. Malumphy, $181,900.
Trevor P. and Laura E. Volastro sold property at 1201 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Heather Diana White, $888,000.
Shane M. Parrott sold property at 60-62 Boylston St., Pittsfield, to AJ Michael Steele, $173,000.
Eugene Mamut sold property at 143 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Ivan Saldana, $93,000.
Brittany M. Howe sold property at 170 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Miguel Hernandez, $178,000.
Lois Williamson sold property at 86 Center St., Pittsfield, to Lupe del Roccio Castro Torres and Oscar Orlando Vizcardo, $25,000.
Michael M. and Courtney A. Addy sold property at 229 High St., Pittsfield, to David Hutchinson and Bridget Sisk, $730,000.
Modular Building Systems Inc. sold property at 24 Kearney Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas F. and Carol Lee O’Brien, $180,000.
Deborah A. Sorensen, trustee of the Santina M. Walto Trust, sold property at 454 Hubbard Ave., Pittsfield, to Bryan Ruscetta, $125,000.
US Bank N.A., trustee, sold property at 466-468 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to 272 Corbin Realty LLC, $64,000.
George A. and Dorothy P. Aslan sold property at 11 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew A. Baker, $140,000.
Jose F. and Doraima Goncalves sold property at 32 Hull Ave. and 46 Pleasure Ave., Pittsfield, to Mario Kelsey, $195,000.
Sandisfield
David Perlman sold property at 10 South Beech Plain Road and Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Colin Gillingham and Ana Gillingham, $562,991.65.
Sheffield
Rita Welch sold property at Home Road, Sheffield, to Kevin R. McNerney and Corinne A. McNerney, $220,000.
Stockbridge
Anita B. Bakst and Simone J. Hamrick, trustees of the Anita B. Bakst RVT, sold property at 12 Manitauk Heights, Stockbridge, to Eva L. Ward and Cale S. Rathbun, $275,000.
Mark Teich, Michael Teich and Jaime Teich Entner, trustees of the Jack Teich 2005 FT, sold property at Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Bethany M. Woods, trustee of the Carol S. Fremont-Smith Trust, $230,000.
Marie V. and Michael A. Feder, trustee of the Marie V. Feder Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 4 Meadow Road, Stockbridge, to Mark and Barbara Nemery, $310,000.
Tyringham
Dawn Marie Fredette Cernik, trustee of the Main Road RT, sold property at 131 Main Road, Tyringham, to Beal Dubois and Sandra Victorino, $100,000.
Catha Grace Rambush sold property at 201 Main Road, Tyringham, to Jillian Bergman, $895,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.