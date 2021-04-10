Adams

Michael J., Patricia A., Shane M., and Tyler J. Roberts, and Sarah and Kaitlyn Kline sold property at 29 Columbia St., Adams, to Melissa Scrivens, $126,000.

Jerome, Jeffry, John, Randal, Joseph, and David Markland, and Mary Cancilla sold property at 61 North Summer St., Adams, to Mahayla Gernert-Dott, $134,827.

Laura J. Borowski sold property at 27 Water St., Adams, to Lauren P. and Sakan N. Sadowsky, $238,000.

Becket

Edward F. Contini sold property at Ronald Drive, Becket , to Robert J. and Margaret A. Robitaille, $16,500.

Patrick J. Violette sold property at Partridge Lane, Becket, to Dean R. Williams and Elle M. Bell, $7,000.

Clarksburg

Richard, Thomas and David Lussier sold property at 340 Wells Ave., Clarksburg, to Craig A. Deraway, $230,000.

Dalton

Laura A. Chaffee, formerly known as Laura Mack, sold property at 1041 South St., Dalton, to Ryan Andrew Frost, $188,000.

Egremont

Cheryl D. Alden and John E. Alden Jr. sold property at 103 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Megan Frost and Amy Kissel, $515,000.

Gert Alper and Cynthia Warner Alper aka Cynthia Alper sold property at 19 Nicholson Road, Route 23, Egremont, to 19 Nicholson Owner LLC, $575,000.

Deborah T. Jankowski, personal rep. of the estate of Alan F. Carter, sold property at 42 Millard Road, Egremont, to JM Millard LLC, $272,500.

Florida

James Pedro sold property at 344 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Daniel J. Archambeau, $185,000.

Jeffrey Martin sold property at Blackstone Road, Florida, to Steven P. Gamari, $50,000.

Great Barrington

Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 202, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to Susan B. Ketchen and James B. Ketchen, $375,000.

Sandra Hirbour and Peter A. Hirbour sold property at 37 Prospect St., Great Barrington, to Rachel Elizabeth Badt Sherk and Aaron Michael Rourk, $359,500.

Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 309, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to Clare L. Garfield, $570,000.

Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 209, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to Matthew P. Moreno and Elizabeth C.K. Moreno, $575,000.

Lanesborough

James G. Ostrander and Linda LeCasse sold property at 11 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough, to Gary and Linda LaCasse, $93,000.

Lee

Joyce Bacharach and Eileen Jacobs sold property at 880 East St., Unit 17B, Lee, to Karen E. Rigsby, $245,000.

Lenox

Dana L. McGuirt, trustee of the Norman F. Linstead Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 4-5 Morgan Manor, Unit 27A, Lenox, to Wayne M. and Lisa Pignatelli Slosek, $200,000.

Liliana Sills sold property at 3 Maple St., Lenox, to Donald Halsted III and Regina Halsted, $350,000.

Joseph R. D’Anna sold property at 29 Westminster Road, Lenox, to Robertson Tyler and Catherine A. Rush, $390,000.

New Marlborough

Lorin Levine and Gail Levine sold property at Brewer Branch Road, New Marlborough, to Michael Rothman and Mireia Rothman-Simon, $55,000.

North Adams

Alliance Properties LLC sold property at 29 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Jeffrey Weiss, $45,000.

Deborah M. Raber sold property at 388 Ashland St., Unit 4, North Adams, to Thomas J. and Deborah R. Blicharz, $89,000.

Tallage Lincoln LLC sold property at 81 Holbrook St., North Adams, to Mirian M. Batista, $36,000.

Chad Drigo sold property at 61 Tyler St., North Adams, to Britta and Marsha Redwood, $181,000.

Brenda Piscioneri and Gordon and Stephen Tower sold property at Notch Road, North Adams, to 196 Marine LLC, $125,000.

Holly Rogers, personal rep. of the estate of Glenn Marchessault, sold property at 756 Church St., North Adams, to Benjamin Simmersbach, $55,000.

City of North Adams sold property at 367 Houghton St., North Adams, to Kenneth and Lynnanne Daly, $12,000.

Pittsfield

Austin C. Shaw and Elizabeth L. Shaw, formerly known as Elizabeth L. Kowalczyk, sold property at 150 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Carlos T. Wainwright, $90,700.

Jeffrey C. Moxon sold property at 135 Ridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Lovelyne Pierre, $305,000.

Amber R. and Alexys M. Tart sold property at 128 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Anthony J. Cimini, $30,000.

Eoin P. Higgins and Robin M. Sills sold property at 3 Central Berkshire Boulevard, Pittsfield, to Cian and Amanda Hanley Dalzell, $177,000.

John C. Clapper sold property at 28 Arch St., Pittsfield, to Morgan Blair Jones, $146,000.

Ryan J. Evangelisto sold property at 72 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Brett Cowdery, $250,000.

Lussier Realty LLC sold property at 41 & 43 Westminster St. and 55 Alcove St., Pittsfield, to 37 Monroe St. LLC, $390,000.

Huy Van Huynh, trustee of the Huy Van NT, sold property at 843 West St., Pittsfield, to Andrew Degiacomo, $360,000.

Thomas F. Kushi III, trustee of the Thomas F. Kushi Jr. 2018 RVT, sold property at 55 Roberta Road, Pittsfield, to Mansoor Pervaiz and Ashley Ray, $446,300.

Norman L. and Valerie Breault sold property at 339 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to John Dennis, $140,000.

Anthony N. Marino sold property at 42 Ashley St., Pittsfield, to Jeremy D. O’Boyle, $165,000.

Richmond

Terrence E. O’Leary and Jane Auld Linker sold property at 1226 State Road, Richmond, to Michael W. and Jordyn A. Pierce, $740,000.

Sandisfield

Michael R. Karp and Melissa Karp-Elsbree sold property at 168 Towhee Trail, Sandisfield, and Otis Wood Lands, Lot 20 & 21A, Otis, to William Dewy Cantler, trustee of William Dewy Cantler Revocable Trust, and Janet G. Cantler, trustee of Janet Cantler Revocable Trust, $395,000.

Sheffield

Pexco LLC sold property at 34 Home Road, Sheffield, to Berkshire 34 Home LLC, $960,000.

Stockbridge

James and Mary Jo Pedulla sold property at 57 Main St., Unit 6, Stockbridge, to Neil David and Marian Brooke Samuels, $233,000.

Michael A. and Jean Stuart Shirley sold property at 322 Old Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge and Lenox, to Sarah Elizabeth Downie, $875,000.

Washington

W. Frank Bouwer sold property at 358 Schulze Road, Washington, to Gerard and Ann-Marie Fumo, $48,000.

Williamstown

Danielle C. and April S. Jacobsen, co-personal reps. of the estate of Christopher Eric Jacobsen, sold property at 1183 Green River Road, Williamstown, to Robert Alexander Glen, $150,000.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.