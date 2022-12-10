Adams
Sarah E. Bloom sold property at 9 Baskin Lane, Adams, to Shannan M. LaPointe, $259,000.
Alford
Deborah Scher, Gordon Lafer and Diana Lafer sold property at 82 North Egremont Road, Alford, to Robert Leighton and Vivian Leighton, $1,800,000.
Becket
Michael B. Hunt sold property at 31 Lyman St., Becket, to Patrick McLaughlin and Ondrea Hilts, $255,000.
Celine R. Godbout sold property at 7 Bowmans Lane, Becket, to Jeffrey J. Cloran, $175,000.
Hard Cash for Land LLC sold property at 144-A Gentian Hollow Road, Becket, to Sergiy Suprunchuk, $17,000.
Cheshire
Stanley G. Swistak Jr. sold property at 830 Stafford Hill Road, Cheshire, to Michael J. Sanders, $120,000.
Clarksburg
Katlynn LeMaire sold property at Horrigan Road, Clarksburg, to Mark P. and Catherine J. Moulton and Kyle J. Danforth, $25,000.
Dalton
Ditech Financial LLC sold property at 45 River St. Extension, Dalton, to Joseph Hugal, $95,000.
Lanesborough
David and Donna Williams sold property at Greylock Estates Road, Lanesborough, to Matthew John Jonasch and Allison Marie Foskett, trustees of the Matthew John Jonasch and Allison Marie Foskett Lot 14 Greylock Estates Trust, $57,500.
North Adams
Future Lifestyle Investments LLC sold property at 136 Veazie St., North Adams, to Roland Hernandez, $65,000.
Chris Bonnivier sold property at 27 Palmer Ave., North Adams, to Edward J. Stapleton and Jan S. Kuhl, $205,000.
Michael J., Timothy and Mark Ziemba sold property at Church Street, North Adams, to Berkshire Hills Development Co. LLC, $36,000.
Otis
Capri A. Brighenti, personal rep. of the Estate of Sandra A. Trudeau, sold property at South Street, Otis, to Wendy L. Medeiros-Anthony, $25,000.
Pittsfield
Sally D. Umlauf sold property at 151 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Amanda Suzanne Cathey, $256,500.
Elinor E. Gibson, trustee of the Maurice H. Gibson RVT and the Elinor H. Gibson RVT, sold property at 8 Clydesdale Drive, Pittsfield, to Roberta Vogel, trustee of the Roberta Vogel RVT Agreement, $422,500.
Kirk M. and Glenn C. Gilbert sold property at 17 Greenings Ave., Pittsfield, to Scott Halkowicz and Michelle L. DaSilva, $240,000.
First Street Triplets LLC sold property at 287 First St., Pittsfield, to Chis-Home LLC, $158,333.
Charles and Tammi Dunham sold property at 19 Donovan St., Pittsfield, to Ysmael Jose Merino Servat and Katherine Graciela Dulude-Vasquez, $320,000.
Robert F. Powers sold property at 57 Park St., Pittsfield, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $55,000.
Freance Britto sold property at 25 Cromwell Ave., Pittsfield, to Aaron and Lindsey Simpson, $240,000.
First Street Triplets LLC sold property at 291 First St., Pittsfield, to Chis-Home LLC, $324,667.
Rebecca Renee Viola sold property at 27-31 Pleasant St., Pittsfield, to Leydet Properties LLC, $75,000.
Catherine Anderson Kastrinakis sold property at 65 Alpine Trail, Unit 12-C, Pittsfield, to Madalina Andreea Duta Dominguez, $630,000.
Carleen Grandshaw and Erin Hayes, personal reps. of the Estate of Eric Joseph Grandshaw; Leah Ferro, Anita Plouffe and Thomas Grandshaw sold property at 61 Demont Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew J. and Katelyn Kiernan, $145,000.
Lila Pawelski and Anand Kumar sold property at 188 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Robert J. Galvagni Jr. and Huyen Thanh Nguyen, $430,000.
Scott Halkowicz and Michelle Dasilva sold property at 100 Lakeway Drive, Pittsfield, to Corey J. Church and John D. Cadiz, $357,000.
David Wool, personal rep. of the Estate of Timothy Wool, sold property at 112 High St., Pittsfield, to NAMV Investments LLC, $110,000.
Savoy
Thomas C. and Mary D. Hack sold property at 43 Tilton Road, Savoy, to Shaun M. and Karen L. Freitag, $55,000.
Steven and Paula Ziemlak sold property at Chapel Road, Savoy, to Patrick R. Kelly, $59,900.
Stockbridge
Henry Rothschild sold property at 7 Interlaken Cross Road, Stockbridge, to Lee G. Bolman and Joan V. Gallos, $1,450,000.
Tyringham
Robert Shaffer sold property at 17 Cooper Creek Road, Tyringham, to David and Nathan Shaffer, $400,000.
West Stockbridge
Rebecca Wood Campetti, trustee of Wood Family Nominee Trust, and Carolyn A. Wood sold property at 24 West Alford Road, West Stockbridge, to Lucia Lin, $1,300,000.
35 Main Street LLC sold property at 35 Main St., West Stockbridge, to 35 Main Street WS LLC, $415,000.
Williamstown
180 Water LLC sold property at 6-8 River Run, Unit 6, Williamstown, to Tobias A. Thomas and Mary Tristyn Patrick, $1,130,000.
Windsor
Dennis G. and Elizabeth M. Lockyer sold property at Savoy Hollow Road, Windsor, to Nicholas C. Staffin, $5,900.
David E. Valicenti as receiver, Katherine Markowitz individually, and Katherine Markowitz and Rae Goldberg, as trustees under the will of Virginia L. Finkelstein, sold property at 1256 East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Jonathan R. Wald, $760,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.