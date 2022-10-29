Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Oct. 10-14

Adams
Trevor D. West sold property at 84-90 Summer St., Adams, to Summer NA Street LLC, $455,000.
Robert and Laurie Crouse sold property at 3-5 Orchard St., Adams, to Mark S. Avery and Jessilyn R. Dearborn, $315,000.
David A., Thomas M. and Bonnie A. Zabek, Susan M. McShane, Nancy J. Herlihy, and Mary E. Daigneault sold property at 1 Commonwealth Ave., Adams, to Joseph R. Varieur, $129,900.
Annamaria L. Sebastino, personal rep. of the Estate of Gene P. Sebastino Sr., sold property at 100 and 0 Bucklin Road, Adams, to Emanuel Santiago, $30,000.
Louis J. and Elizabeth M. Celentano sold property at 12-14 West St., Adams, to Madison E. Kremer and Daniel W. Celentano, $150,000.
Alford
Gail C. Strauss, trustee of Barbara R. Strauss Revocable Trust, sold property at 61 North Egremont Road, Alford, to Jacob J. Kuhn and Erin C. Kuhn, $475,000.
Cheshire
Jacob F. and Mollie R. Scace sold property at 19 Fisk St., Cheshire, to Michael P. Taber, $240,000.
Dalton
Daniel F. and Patricia A. Farrell sold property at 37 Raymond Drive, Dalton, to Vayola Nicolas, $350,000.
Charles H. and Frieda A. Maces sold property at 60 North St., Unit 7, Dalton, to Kim Tinney, Geri Hart and Robert Hart Jr., $179,960.
Danielle M. Sanders sold property at 49 Jarvis St., Dalton, to Bret K. Grady, $256,500.
Charles F. Mongue Jr. and Michael C. Mongue sold property at 201 Curtis Ave., Dalton, to John R. Delahanty and Jaclyn Farrell, $270,000.
Egremont
Gail L. Rivers sold property at 303 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Carolyn Jacoby, $425,000.
Michael H. McKenna and Carol J. McKenna sold property at 117 Creamery Road, Egremont, to Kurt Schwartz and Lori Schwartz, $950,000.
Richard Rose and Grace Rose sold property at 38 Rowe Road, Egremont, to Julie Somers Blaustein and Maurice Craig Blaustein, $1,025,000.
Great Barrington
Jacob J. Kuhn sold property at 296 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Amy Townsend, $390,000.
Barbara A. Artinian, trustee, Artinian Family Trust, sold property at 75 Brush Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Jhon Ferlain Torresmarin, $14,500.
Richard Ridell Dacosta and Kimberly Ann Dacosta sold property at 22 Pine St., Great Barrington, to Jeffrey Bradley and Elizabeth Norton, $715,000.
Peter E. Drucker and Kristin R. Drucker sold property at 32 Kalliste Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Marc A. Schwartz and Margot Schwartz, $1,895,000.
Hancock
Michael and Janine Graziosi sold property at Corey Road, Unit 835, Hancock, to Mark J. Hernandez, $385,000.
Donald W. and Carol A. Stellwagen sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Alan S. Brown and Linda E. LaVine-Brown, $585,000.
Lanesborough
Richard T. and Angelina M. Rische sold property at Ocean Street, Lanesborough, to Shelli L. Witek, $75,000.
Sean R. Hayes sold property at 3 Ann Drive, Lanesborough, to Patrick S. Connor, $210,000.
Lee
John and Daniela Guido sold property at 880 East St., Unit 500A, Lee, to Victoria Budson, $410,000.
Lenox
Dolores A. Wallin sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit A18, Lenox, to Rebecca Stedman, $180,000.
New Marlborough
Seven Arts Properties LLC sold property at Lake Buel Road, New Marlborough, to Ronnie L. Pence Jr. and Joseph T. Karasek, $9,147.
Mary N. Fleming sold property at 162 Hadsell St., New Marlborough, to Benjamin Trachtenberg and Dannah Laguitan, $273,174.
North Adams
Nancy L. and David T. Chicoine Jr. sold property at 47 Myers Ave., North Adams, to Henry D. Kunkel and Carolyn Porras, $200,000.
Brittney L. Flynn sold property at 76 Tyler St., North Adams, to Natasha Nash, $30,000.
Kimberley A. Thomann sold property at 53-55 Dover St., North Adams, to Nuadams Restoration Inc., $120,000.
Pittsfield
Brandon Andrew Rochelo sold property at 17 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Sean and Alana Iman Harte, $250,000.
DNC Real Estate LLC sold property at 46 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Jessica L. Thorne, $252,500.
Melissa A. Keefner, formerly known as Melissa A. Maxfield, and James E. Keefner Jr. sold property at 65 Brooks Ave., Pittsfield, to James E. Keefner Jr., $107,750.
Merton C. Hathaway Jr. and Erika S. Hathaway sold property at 80 Emerson Ave., Pittsfield, to Sara Hamilton, $190,000.
Timothy M. Colbert and Barbara R. Smith sold property at 431 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to President & Trustees of Williams College, $350,000.
Edward J. Ottone sold property at Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Marshall White, trustee of the Laura A. White RVT, $6,000.
Joseph M. and Eileen M. Greenleaf sold property at 275 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Stanley and Colleen Pudlo, $36,000.
Alan R. Guinen II and Melissa E. Guinen sold property at 692 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Katelynn M. Ruusukkallio, $210,000.
202 Dewey LLC sold property at 202 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to 202 Dewey St. LLC, $370,000.
Michael T. Eagan and Kristin M. Brogan, formerly known as Kristin M. Eagan, sold property at 109 Gamwell Ave., Pittsfield, to Monique McCleery Hamelrath, $316,000.
Susan J. Labbe, personal rep. of the Estate of Richard John Belford, sold property at 67 Howe Road, Pittsfield, to Paul Peter Bivens, $275,000.
Sean P. and John J. Keenan sold property at 94 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Jorge Martinez and Carey Jacobs, $205,000.
Keith R. and Diana K. Smith sold property at 11 Cardinal St., Pittsfield, to Rhianna Marie Graham, $245,000.
Peter L. Frieri, Martin T. Frieri and Raffaele Frieri Jr. sold property at 66-68 Livingston Ave., Pittsfield, to Green Olive LLC, $202,000.
Andrew Martin and Roshni Bhambhwani Martin sold property at 8 Kathy Way, Pittsfield, to David J. and Alicia M. Pravia, $420,000.
Sheffield
Charles R. Pierce, trustee of Charles R. Pierce Trust, and John E. Farrell, trustee of John E. Farrell Trust, sold property at 0 County Road, Sheffield, to Mitchell Finn & Abigail Finn, $145,000.
Washington
Benjamin D. Grillon, personal rep. of the Estate of Richard J. Grillon, sold property at Washington Mountain Road, Washington, to Benjamin D. Grillon and Jeremy P. LaCrosse, $142,000.
West Stockbridge
Kelly A. Clady-Giramma sold property at 52 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to Blake McDonald & Keith Asher, co-trustees of Blake McDonald Trust, $490,000.
Williamstown
Patrick A. and Harold J. Weyers Jr., Roberta A. Treece and Sally Ann Briley sold property at 803 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Colleen P. Taylor, $210,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.