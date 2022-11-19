Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Adams
Mass Rental Properties LLC sold property at 103 Commercial St., Adams, to Tyler A. Bissaillon, $224,800.
Marilyn P. Kolis, personal rep. of Lisa Michele Tuttle aka Lisa Phelps Tuttle aka Lisa P. Tuttle, sold property at 17 Harding Ave., Adams, to Sandi Garvie, $230,000.
Becket
My Arborbend Capital Holdings LLC sold property at 318 Wells Road, Becket, to Christopher Morin, $49,900.
Anthony Deblasiis sold property at 230 Hamilton Road, Becket, to Calin and Ana Stelea, $75,000.
Cheshire
Michael James Girard sold property at 30 Church St., Cheshire, to Alexander N. Habermann, $200,000.
Dalton
Kevin J. and Maureen P. Boino sold property at 42 Elmore Drive, Dalton, to Brennan D. King and Jamie M. Gray, $565,000.
Andrew W. Macfarlane sold property at 901 Main St., Dalton, to Kathleen R. Brickle, $282,000.
Egremont
CCRD Global LLC sold property at 58 Main St., Egremont, to Sarah M. Defalco and Peter E. Steiner, $85,000.
Bruce H. Bernstein and Lita N. Moses sold property at 20 Blunt Road, Egremont, to Michel D. Grohman & Donna G. Grohman, $1,200,000.
Great Barrington
Marie Lanier sold property at 1 Abbey Hill Drive, Great Barrington, to Susan M. Moor, trustee of Susan Monacelli Moor Trust, $530,000.
Lanesborough
Kim M. DiCarlo sold property at Silver Street, Lanesborough, to Michael and Erin Macpherson, $75,000.
Lee
Ann L. Pudalov sold property at 60 Wood Duck Road, Lee, to Steven Schulz, $470,000.
Peter and Sheila Pick sold property at 50 Circular Ave., Lee, to Kevin and Chelsea Terral, $375,000.
Brennan D. King sold property at 55 Mountain View Terrace, Lee, to Peter and Sheila Pick, $380,000.
Lenox
Timothy S. Face, trustee of the 311 Housatonic Court NT, sold property at 211 Housatonic St., Lenox, to 211 Housatonic Street LLC, $1,700,000.
Susan J. Bernhardt sold property at 34 Church St., Lenox, to Randy Ranta and Linda S. Law, trustee of the Law 2006 Living Trust, $375,000.
Monterey
John A. Chetta, John Chetta and Randy Mones sold property at 15 Norwalk Acres Road, Monterey, to Christopher Gannon and Theodora Gannon, $245,000.
New Marlborough
Karina Caroline Fassett, trustee of Fraser House Trust, sold property at 42 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Bernard Plishtin and Maria Black, $755,000.
North Adams
Kathleen Millard sold property at 610 Church St., North Adams, to Anais Gusti Duplan, $305,000.
Daniel P. Maher sold property at 222 Corinth St., North Adams, to Michelle Daniels, $214,900.
Gloria T. Phelps, Estelle P. Graziola, Jeanne A. Bohm, and Marilyn P. Kolis, individually and as personal rep. of Lisa Michele Tuttle aka Lisa P. Tuttle, sold property at 12 Owens Ave., North Adams, to Tamika Renee St. Pierre, $200,000.
Otis
Bickford W. and Laura E. Brannen sold property at 262 Stebbins Road, Otis, to Richard Sgaglio Jr. and William Benefiel, $395,000.
Pittsfield
U.S. Bank Trust NA, trustee, and Darryl Hamel sold property at 11 Dartmouth St., Pittsfield, to Wicked Deals LLC, $94,000.
Witman Properties Inc. and Donna M. Trottier sold property at 41-43 Burbank St., Pittsfield, to Witman Properties Inc., $180,000.
Kristen M. Whiteley sold property at 107 Tampa Ave., Pittsfield, to Brian and Grace Caldeo Barton, $160,000.
Amy Sue Younger sold property at 1592 North St., Pittsfield, to Sarah Welch, $185,000.
TMR Realty LLC sold property at 68 Daytona Ave., Pittsfield, to Morgan Elizabeth Condon and William Pulasky, $247,500.
June Ann K. Mason sold property at 108-110 Northumberland Road, Pittsfield, to Green Olive LLC, $242,500.
Allison Pacelli sold property at 70 Calumet St., Pittsfield, to Debora Lynn Eide, $279,000.
Esther R. Anderson, formerly known as Esther R. Bolen aka Esther R. Bollen, sold property at 25-31 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, to 37 Monroe St. LLC, $391,100.
David B. Robillard sold property at 326 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Jessica Silberman McNair, $250,000.
Amy L'Hote, formerly known as Amy Goodrich, sold property at 6 Lowden St., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey Michael and Laura Dietlin, $225,000.
Stephen M. and Peter W. Nykorchuk sold property at 83 Watson St., Pittsfield, to Ruchelle Nova Jison, $190,000.
Amy Sue Younger sold property at 1592 North St., Pittsfield, to Sarah Welch, $185,000.
Marianne S. Fresia sold property at 140 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Derek A. Davis, $204,600.
Joanne Brennan sold property at 22 Summit Ave., Pittsfield, to Lesley and Paul G. Pappas, $256,000.
Michael J. and Morgan J. Rossi sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 210, Pittsfield, to James Barry, $173,000.
Kate and Gerard E. Burke, trustees of the Burke RT, sold property at 19 Tamie Way, Pittsfield, to Timothy P. and Kristen J. Burke, $726,750.
Carol B. Robertson, formerly known as Carol B. Ethier, sold property at 8 Applewood Lane, Pittsfield, to Christian and Tamara Whitney, $375,000.
Shire Estates LLC sold property at 54-56 King St., Pittsfield, to Fredy Andres Bernal Bernal and Gladys Bernal Garcia, $221,000.
Robert W. and Patricia A. Laughran sold property at 141 Sampson Parkway, Pittsfield, to Nicole M. Laughran, $168,000.
Ronald R. Mazzeo Jr. and Rose L. Mazzeo sold property at 23 Pacific St., Pittsfield, to German Rivera, $155,000.
Timothy P. and Kristen Burke sold property at 263 Mountain Drive, Pittsfield, to Chantell McFarland-Rodriguez and Joseph E. McCulloch Jr., $687,500.
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc. sold property at 127 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, to Geneva L. Samuel, $155,000.
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc. sold property at 125 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, to Carolyn D. Parris, $155,000.
Charles J. Markham sold property at 429 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Aaron and Keri Hartig, $215,000.
Thomas O. Pecoraro sold property at 275-277 & 279 Bradford St., Pittsfield, to Jeong Pak, $260,000.
Thomas O. Pecoraro sold property at 265 Bradford St., Pittsfield, to Jeong Pak, $240,000.
Rosemary A. Morton, trustee of the Morton NT, sold property at 25 Pine St., Pittsfield, to Paula Alexandra Vinueza Chilan, $172,000.
Thomas O. Pecoraro sold property at 271-273 Bradford St., Pittsfield, to Jeong Pak, $190,000.
Boynton Enterprises LLC sold property at 610-614 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Right on Tyler LLC, $150,000.
William E. Wright and Carrie Lobovits-Wright sold property at 191 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Gregory M. and Haven T. Vigeant, $325,000.
Janet M. Filpi sold property at 149 Kittredge Road, Pittsfield, to Brandon A. Rochelo, $330,000.
Dorla L. Leone, personal rep. of the Estate of Chandler T. Pilsbury, sold property at 35 Hazelwood Terrace, Pittsfield, to Stuart Realty LLC, $177,000.
Mark W. Farrell sold property at 20-22 Allessio St., Pittsfield, to Michael Mancivalano and Noelle Dumont, $165,000.
Stephen P. Poneck Jr. sold property at 401 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Carlton R. Deed Sr., $200,000.
Theresa A. Bissaillon, formerly known as Theresa A. Lewis, sold property at 106 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Carlisle and Stacy Fletcher, $95,000.
Richmond
Joseph J. Mangiardi Jr. and C. Crispen Mangiardi sold property at 160 East Slope Road, Richmond, to William E. Wright and Carrie Lobovits-Wright, $650,000.
Patricia H. O'Brien and John C. O'Brien LP sold property at 200 Branch Farm Road, Richmond, to Christopher M. and Jacqueline M. Johnson, $163,000.
Sandisfield
Jamilynn Witkowsky and Thomas Giuliano sold property at 251 North Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Matthew R. King and Brian Cruey, $375,000.
Stockbridge
John J. and Joanne M. Balboni sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Unit E2, Stockbridge, to Bruce Cohen and Tova Mirvis, $545,000.
Rena Zurofsky sold property at 38 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Shoshannah Sutherland, $535,000.
Tyringham
Robert K. Brown, trustee of the Tyringham Land RT, sold property at Church Street and Jerusalem Road, Tyringham, to Michael and Pamela Curtin, $450,000.
Williamstown
Robert H. Werbel, trustee of the PMP NT, sold property at Elm Tree Loop, Williamstown, to Elm Tree Loop LLC, $340,000.
Tanner Fewox and Brittany Hanlon sold property at 403 North St., Williamstown, to Karissa Foley, $224,000.
Windsor
Ruth A. Crane sold property at High Street Hill, Windsor, to Patrice Dermody, $45,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.