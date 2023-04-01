Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for March 13-17

March 13-17
Adams
Shane M. and Erik J. Ray sold property at 18 Siara St., Adams, to Melissa Krok, $210,000.
Marcus J. and Beth A. Webb sold property at 23 Columbia St., Adams, to John T. and Barbara Anne Connors, $275,000.
Becket
Paula Dubroff sold property at 462 Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to Jennifer Siller, $520,000.
Clarksburg
Robert A. and Michelle A. Dufur sold property at 454 North Houghton St., Clarksburg, to Stephen J. Dupont, $180,000.
Jeffrey T. Lincoln sold property at 55-77 Carson Ave, Unit 2, Clarksburg, to Jeremy H. Carroll, $127,000.
Egremont
Louise A. Harvey, James Byrne Jr., Alice Tortoriello, and Kathleen Muscolino, formerly known as Kathleen Silvestri, sold property at 33 Mount Washington Road, Egremont, to Richard J. Kraft and Lisa Natalie Parson, $640,000.
Robyn M. Mack and Erica S. Resnikoff, trustees of A. Donald Whellan Revocable Trust, sold property at 15 Hickory Hill Road, Egremont, to Michael Stephen Dalton and Krista Dalton, $870,000.
Lanesborough
Susan M. Barnes sold property at 6 Orchard Ave., Lanesborough, to Jason Phillip and Samantha Revett, $150,000.
Lee
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 180 Forest St., Lee, to Clinton D. Campbell, $285,000.
David B. and Cheryl A. Slosek sold property at Route 20 aka 145 Water St., Lee, to Mayne M. and Lisa P. Slosek, $50,000.
Sandra Dreyfus, trustee of the Sandra Dreyfus 2013 Revocable FT, sold property at 151 Fox Run, Lee, to Jacob LePrevost and Victoria Murphy, $690,000.
Lenox
Charles Brenner sold property at 10A Muirfield Drive, Unit 10A, Lenox, to John Curtis, trustee of the Miriam D. Messing Curtin RVT, $860,000.
Lee Bank, trustee of the John H. Sporck Jr. Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 210 West St., Lenox, to Ramon Soto, trustee of the Soto Family Nominee RT, $661,000.
North Adams
James M. Pedro, trustee of the 18 Whitcomb Hill Road Trust, sold property at 455 State St., North Adams, to Henry G. Stanley, $70,000.
Otis
Kenneth P. Ferris, trustee of the Tamarack Cottage NT, sold property at 356 Pine Road, Otis, to Mark B. and Elizabeth A. Trapani, $390,000.
Pittsfield
U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, and Timothy J. Rocca sold property at 44 Meleca Ave., Pittsfield, to H1 Coastal LLC, $191,000.
Terravet III VBF Master LLC sold property at 730½ Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Keeper-Pittsfield LLC, $1,180,000.
Jose L. Saldana sold property at 75 Appleton Ave., Pittsfield, to Ingrid Lewis, $370,000.
Patricia A. and Paul C. Bock, trustees of the Patricia A. Bock RVT, sold property at 3 County Court, Pittsfield, to Todd M. and Susan B. Canning, $525,000.
TJLR Onota LLC sold property at 48-50 South John St., Pittsfield, to Jose L. and Jaris B. Bueno, $250,000.
Bartola I. Orellana sold property at 328 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Lourdes C. Cruz Orellana, $125,000.
Joseph H. and Christiane Gerard, trustees of the Gerard Family NT, sold property at 75 Alfred Drive, Pittsfield, to Patricia Casey Riley, $300,000.
Amanda J. Cozzaglio sold property at 57 Egremont Ave., Pittsfield, to Paul Tara Postens Schwartz, $265,500.
Stephanie J.M. Filiault, personal rep. of the Estate of Frank Edward Miller Jr., sold property at 36 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Hope L. Dillard, $162,700.
Raymond H. and Patricia M. Scheufler sold property at 94 Commonwealth Ave., Pittsfield, to Ann Makowski, $347,000.
Brian J. Lee and Jodi L. Lee, formerly known as Jodi L. Martin, sold property at 31 Santa Maria Place, Pittsfield, to Malila Siv, $115,000.
Sheffield
Edward J. Gulotta and Norma R. Gulotta sold property at 301 Miller Ave., Sheffield, to Little Johnny Mountain LLC, $203,000.
Stockbridge
Sharon Loraine Weiss sold property at 41 Main St., Unit 8, Stockbridge, to Virginia S. and John C. Hecker, $140,000.
West Stockbridge
Katherine Anna Williams and Kristen Tenney Williams sold property at 52 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to HGM Real Estate LLC, $385,000.
Williamstown
Elizabeth R. Costley sold property at 134 Bridges Road, Williamstown, to Deborah C. Gallagher, $200,000.
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 20, Williamstown, to Richard A. Colvin and Helen A. Raynham, $885,000.
John C. Gamble sold property at 24 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Michael Steven and Steven Calcagno, $309,000.
Windsor
Ingrid Lewis sold property at 1600 North St., Windsor and Cheshire, to Laurie Miles, $415,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.