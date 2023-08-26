<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Aug. 7-11

Aug. 7-11

Adams

Theresa M. O’Bryant sold property at 17 Randall St., Adams, to Eric Ruttenberg and Celine Mina, $229,000.

Gary A. and Sharyn L. Alibozek sold property at 115 Commercial St., Adams, to Jared and Dolores Porter, $180,000.

Leon and Robalino LLC sold property at 76 Friend St., Adams, to Frank Casey, $73,000.

Nancy Carlson sold property at 16 Simon Ave., Adams, to Elizabeth A. Provost, $275,000.

Alford

James R. Baker sold property at 0 East Alford Road and 293 East Alford Road, Alford, to Nina M. Gallant, $1,845,000.

Becket

Mark J. Weisman, Randy K. Lubin and David A. Sobotka sold property at 24 Maid Marian Lane, Becket, to Jonathan C. Lemme and Elizabeth Hicks, $6,000.

Beth Sherman sold property at County Road, Becket, to Melinda Riiska and Travia Walters, $9,500.

Dalton

Bespoke Capital LLC sold property at 137 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Andrew S. Cheng and Alexis A. Montgomery, $289,000.

Great Barrington

Paul A. Faggioni Jr. and Cindy L. Faggioni sold property at 22 High St., Great Barrington, to Kirsten Elizabeth Cole, $420,000.

Marion G.H. Gilliam sold property at 206 Blue Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Stacy Allegrone-Lewis & Joseph Lewis, $1,500,000.

Thomas W. McNamara, Kathy A. McNamara and Mary E. McNamara sold property at 359 State Road, Great Barrington, to James Francis Noonan, $285,000.

Marie Elizabeth Saunders, trustee of Aston Magna Nominee Trust, sold property at 24 and 30 Berkshire Heights Road, Great Barrington, to John F. Baughman and Caroline A. Baughman, $5,100,000.

Lee

Thomas E. Touponce, trustee AJT RT, sold property at 190 Housatonic St., Lee, to Joshua Herlihy, $430,000.

Craig Marone sold property at 320 Laurel St., Lee, to Brendan and Carrie Swift Heck, $370,000.

Lenox

Joseph Hyk sold property at 259 Housatonic St., Lenox, to 259 Housatonic LLC, $290,000.

Nicole Irene Webster, personal rep. of the Estate of Elizabeth A. Webster, sold property at 2 Meadow Lane, Lenox, to Mark J. and Lisa B. Sterling, $346,500.

Richard D. and Mary E. Smith sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, to Melody Mason, $230,000.

Mount Washington

Elizabeth M. Laite sold property at 481 East St., Mount Washington, to Gail E. Garrett, trustee, Plantain Pond Road Nominee Trust, $297,500.

New Marlborough

Iwan Baan sold property at 1633 Mill River Great Barrington Road, New Marlborough, to Robert Yaffe, $930,000.

North Adams

Victoria S. West sold property at 747 East Main St., North Adams, to Allen Arnold, $251,100.

John H. Seto sold property at 169 State St., North Adams, to Charity Kwartengmaah and Faustina Andoh Kwofie, $169,900.

Adam C. Jalalian sold property at 449½ East Main St., North Adams, to Justin Hebler and Christine Litano, $170,000.

Paul J. and Susan Modena sold property at 452 Pattison Road, North Adams, to Sean J. and Wendy J. Kelly, $415,000.

CFI Propco 2 LLC sold property at Hodges Cross Road, North Adams, to Spot on Storage NA LLC, $300,000.

Otis

Lawrence F. and Mary Ann Gresty sold property at 14 Big Island, Otis, to Aurelio B. and Rebecca A. Menuzzo, $250,000.

Stephen and Judith Haveson sold property at 321 Lakeshore Drive, Otis, to Eric and Jane Wachs, $750,000.

Pittsfield

Graham C. Thomson III and Jeffrey J. Thomson sold property at Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to James J. Carrigan Jr. and James J. Carrigan Sr., $33,000.

Jordan M. Chapman sold property at 9-15 Watson St., Pittsfield, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $307,000.

Deidre A. and John J. Scapin Jr. sold property at 61-63 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to David and William H. Vickery, $177,500.

Beverly and Francis C. Touponce Jr. sold property at 326 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Edwin Ricardo Diaz Robles, $180,000.

Katie L. Beuth, trustee, 43 Hamlin Street NRT, sold property at 43-45 Hamlin St., Pittsfield, to Thomas R. Beuth, $125,500.

Sarah Anne DuBois Rando, personal rep. of the Estate of Lucy Ellen Garrison-Rando, and Molly and Nicholas Rando sold property at 15 Murphy Place, Pittsfield, to Anthony J. Cimini, $108,000.

Fabio Cardoso sold property at 50-52 Lake St., Pittsfield, to Wilfrido Euclides Mendez Vanegas and Gladis Magnolia Bravo Saico, $255,000.

Scot R. Levasseur sold property at 5-7 Pleasure Ave., Pittsfield, to Diana Milena Vargas Toledo and Diego Anderson Gutierrez Martin, $228,000.

Kent E. Fox and Alan J. Righi, personal rep. of the Estate of Kory L. Fox, sold property at 48-50 North Pearl St., Pittsfield, to Alexander Blumin, $120,000.

Wellington Legacy LLC sold property at 173-175 First St., Pittsfield, to Soliman Ibrahim, $194,000.

Richmond

Philip D. and Sharon A. Cooper sold property at 410 Swamp Road, Richmond, to Benjamin A. and Ava F. Safdie, $535,000.

Sandisfield

Stephen Haveson and Judith B. Haveson sold property at 321 Lakeshore Drive, Sandisfield, to Eric Wachs and Jane Wachs, $750,000.

Savoy

Lawrence and Sharon C. Michalenko sold property at 661A Main Road, Savoy, to Joshua and Rebecca L. Cataldo, $237,000.

Stockbridge

David J. Goldberg sold property at 13 Rattlesnake Road, Stockbridge, to 13 Rattlesnake Mountain RD LLC, $100,000.

Williamstown

BRJ Trust LLC and Carol Lynn, Shelly Marie and William F. Hart Jr. sold property at Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Stephen and Monica Lawrence, $50,000.

Jonathan K. Lawson, personal rep. of Stephen Robert Lawson, sold property at 145 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Acy Stapp and Ramona Fabregas, $295,000.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

