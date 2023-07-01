Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for June 12-16

Adams
J Crew Properties LLC sold property at 13 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Matthew A. and Ronald F. Hayden, $220,000.
Donna Bernardi Briggs, personal rep. of Dennis Francis Bernardi, sold property at 66 Lime St., Adams, to Cassandra Crosier and David Crittelli, $170,000.
Becket
Mark Drusedum and Molly L. Knorr sold property at 343 Trail Circle, Becket, to Lawrence Jay and Nancy Ellen Thaul, $615,000.
Sage and Cori D. Kalmus sold property at 201 Lancelot Lane, Becket, to Cynthia M. Veazie, $263,000.
Dalton
Matthew C. Porter sold property at 35 River St. Extension, Dalton, to Sherry M. Sweetser and Harry E. Horton Jr., $190,000.
Florida
Janice Giordano sold property at Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Michael G. George, $85,000.
John Descoteau sold property at 190 Central Shaft Road, Florida, to Robert P. Brooks, $70,000.
Great Barrington
Diana Gittelman sold property at 3 Burning Tree Road, Unit 24, Cottages at Barrington Brook Condominium, Great Barrington, to Raymond K. Komow & Catherine J. Favreau, $1,100,000.
Sarah L. Zanin sold property at 216 South St., Great Barrington, to Anna Taiga, $410,000.
Lee
Mark E. and Clara L. Abel sold property at 880 East St., Lee, to Bonnie C. and Kenneth T. Likely, $385,000.
Deborah Johansen Harris and Christen Johansen, personal reps. of the Estate of Mary Lee Johansen, sold property at 545 Stockbridge Road, Lee, to Kelley R. Vickery, $975,000.
Lenox
Elissa Rogovin, trustee, Joanne Rogovin RVT, sold property at 15 Wexford Court, Lenox, to William E. Cramer and Neil E. Bomberg, $550,000.
FP Lend Fund I LLC sold property at 52 West Mountain Road, Lenox, to Kevin M. MacDonald and Brittany C. Darji, $314,000.
John Legere sold property at 165 Kemble St., Lenox, to Donna Cochran McLarty, trustee, Donna Cochran McLarty RVT, $2,100,000.
Monterey
Rachel L. Rivin and Corinne J. Heyes sold property at 83 Main Road, Monterey, to Richard J. McCormick & Kris C. Lowe, $975,000.
New Marlborough
Keith Francis and Barbara L. Francis sold property at 529 Hayes Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Linda Stewart & Joseph Figueiredo, $190,000.
Camille Breslin sold property at 2318 Canaan Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Bruce H. Poor, $700,000.
North Adams
Alfred F. Anderson sold property at 31 Natural Bridge Road, North Adams, to Gabriel Gomez, $300,000.
Dolores Martin sold property at 380 Union St., North Adams, to Jhon Quintero, $25,000.
Donna Bernardi Briggs, personal rep. of Dennis Francis Bernardi, sold property at 221 Corinth St., North Adams, to Chris and Elizabeth Constantopoulos, $210,000.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Foundation Inc. sold property at 17 North Church St, Unit 1, North Adams, to Andrew Nienow, $65,000.
Otis
John E., Steven H. and Daniel J. Jury and Lori R. Eyer sold property at 69 South St., Otis, to Kalmia Perseverance LLC, $115,000.
Martin and Susan Schultz sold property at 49 Judd Road, Otis, to Lisa Ann Thomas, $642,000.
Joseph and Joan M. Reilly sold property at 368 Deer Run, Otis and Sandisfield, to Brian and Kathryn MacKintosh, $595,000.
Michael G. and Marjorie B. Kurcias, trustees M&M Kurcias FT, sold property at 5 Sequena Drive, Otis and Sandisfield, to Hyun Jung Ji, $577,500.
Pittsfield
555 East Street Realty LLC sold property at 19 Hillside Ave., Pittsfield, to Sherry M. Saunders, $225,000.
Theresa M. Fiero and Kim A. Leach, personal rep. of the Estate of James D. Russo, sold property at 894 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Tyler James Lecours and Kamryn Mary Dunton, $230,000.
Mary C. Zuber, trustee, Peter W. Zuber RVT, sold property at 32 Highlawn Drive, Pittsfield, to Karen E. Zuber, $245,000.
Nancy Harley, Eileen Oliveri and Patricia Slomowitz sold property at 77 Fort Hill Ave., Pittsfield, to Anna M. Petruolo and Alice P. Gosselin, $300,000.
Janice J. Harris sold property at 31 Trova Terrace, Pittsfield, to Vincent and Whitney Leydet, $435,000.
West Housy Realty LLC sold property at 108 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to 108 West Housatonic LLC, $270,000.
Andrew R. and Nancy T. Sweetser sold property at 453 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Abbey J. Laurin, $230,000.
Blue Diamond Housing LLC sold property at 163 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Brenda Romero Rodriguez, $170,000.
Genevieve Amuso sold property at 799 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Joanne Elizabeth Amuso and Jeffrey Robert Moreau, $250,000.
John M. and Paula A. Anderson, trustees, John M. Anderson RVT, sold property at 20 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Jason T. and Meagan E. Jones, $449,000.
Joanne E. Amuso sold property at 6 Louise St., Pittsfield, to Tannia E. Zradi, $219,900.
Margery L. Senecal sold property at 29 State St., Pittsfield, to Gabriela Rasuk, $260,000.
Holly Rogers, personal rep. of the Estate of Rosario Valenti, sold property at 46 Cecelia Terrace, Pittsfield, to Luke Brown and Bailey N. Prescott, $195,000.
Jonathan Budaj sold property at 68 Yokun St., Pittsfield, to Peter Brown, $90,000.
Nobuko Kawai sold property at 8 Filomena Drive, Pittsfield, to Parth Engineer and Pinal Patel, $35,000.
Hanjiro J. Kawai sold property at 8 Filomena Drive, Pittsfield, to Pinal Patel and Parth Engineer, $715,000.
Thomas P. Dafonte, personal rep. of the Estate of Thomas B. Dafonte, sold property at 52 Brooks Ave., Pittsfield, to Jake Robinette, $184,000.
Edward H. Weeden sold property at 261 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to Trinity Ventures LLC, $65,000.
Sandisfield
Alexandra N. Tinari sold property at 121 West St., Sandisfield, to Edward L. Hardie and Denise R. Hardie, $380,000.
Washington
Michele T. Beemer sold property at 79 Heartwood Road, Washington, to Robert C. Sweet Jr. and Lara Tupper, $208,000.
Williamstown
R. Andrew Webb and Kim Cameron sold property at 1211 Main St., Williamstown, to Comstock Green LLC, $213,000.
Rebecca Palley sold property at 120 Stoney Ledge Road, Williamstown, to Leslie A. Milton, $720,000.
The President and Trustees of Williams College sold property at 340 Pine Cobble Road, Williamstown, to Matthew Chao, $721,002.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.