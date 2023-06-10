Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for May 22-26

May 22-26
Adams
Rex Wayne Martin sold property at 86 Orchard St., Adams, to Evgeny V. Plekhanov and Elisabeth S. Jones, $362,000.
OC Sommer LLC sold property at 39 Commercial St., Adams, to Compass Rose of the Berkshires LLC, $220,000.
Thomas and Joan E. Biros sold property at 9 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Anthony M. Booth Sr., $75,000.
Becket
USA HUD sold property at 98 Werden Road, Becket, to Eric M. Mahoney and Nicole M. Russell, $240,000.
Lukas Behrndt sold property at Excalibur Drive, Becket, to Matthew Liebenow, $12,000.
Dalton
Tyler James Lecours sold property at 43 Eleanor Road, Dalton, to Madeleine Fortier, $218,500.
David E., Andrea R. and Andrea R. Blessing sold property at 78 Renee Drive, Dalton, to George Waldheim and Deborah Gottung, $362,500.
Egremont
Gerard Lanoue and Monica Lanoue sold property at 10 Westerhook Road, Egremont, to Conor Gallagher and Zana Thaqi, $507,000.
Great Barrington
CFI Propco 2 LLC sold property at 140 Main St., Great Barrington, to Obsidian ML6 LLC, $2,705,740.
Anne Okerstrom-Lang sold property at 48 South St., Great Barrington, to Timothy Lovett and Fintan Hanley, $1,425,000.
Lanesborough
Skyline on Seven LLC sold property off South Main Street, Lanesborough, to Town of Lanesborough, $150,000.
Laura Stern and Maxine Frank, trustees of 101 Silver Street RT, sold property at 101 Silver St., Lanesborough, to Morgan L. Keith, $875,000.
La Vida Grande LLC sold property at 149 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $510,000.
Lenox
Tanya Kalischer, personal rep. of the Estate of Angela Kalischer, sold property at 93 Hubbard St., Lenox, to Michael Jeffrey Alexander and Anne Langhorne Keith, $610,500.
Michael and Margaret M. Kopiec, trustees of the Kopiec FT, sold property at 4 October Hill Drive, Unit 2, Lenox, to Diana Gittelman and Prescott B. Winter, $859,000.
New Marlborough
Beechwood Place LLC sold property at 707 Stratford Road, New Marlborough, to Clucky's Place LLC, $4,990,000.
North Adams
Robert C. Rendo and Rachel Cohn sold property at 243 Union St, Unit 308, North Adams, to Roger Questel, trustee of the Roger Questel LVT, and Ellen Wise Questel, trustee of the Ellen Wise Questel LVT, $412,500.
Otis
Donald T. and Anne O. Garvey sold property at 759 North Main Road, Otis, to Susan Brown Gordon, $77,900.
Pittsfield
John J. Atkinson, Colleen Casucci and Laurie K. Atkinson, trustees of the John J. Atkinson RVT, sold property at 224 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to James Hespelein, $325,000.
Nathan C. and Shannon R. Davis sold property at 35 Morewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Darcy Jae Pratt Jacobsen, $432,000.
Anthony J. Cimini sold property at 17 Adam St., Pittsfield, to Aspire Alliance LLC, $260,000.
Michellene Page and Melinda Hall sold property at 181 King St., Pittsfield, to Melia Teixeira-Ingram, $138,000.
Bonnie J. Lamori, formerly known as Bonnie J. Ecklund, sold property at 31-33 Montgomery Ave., Pittsfield, to C&A Rentals Management LLC, $200,000.
Mark C. Eccher and Swen A. Preston sold property at 1965 East St., Pittsfield, to Kathleen P. Ochs, $279,000.
Paul J. Harmon, David T. Harmon and Elizabeth A. Foley aka Elizabeth A. Harmon sold property at 135 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Todd J. Eisenman, $310,000.
Judith R. DiSantis and Ezio Joseph Fruet, trustees of the Peter F. Fruet 2022 FT, sold property at 6 Bryan St., Pittsfield, to Stephen P. and Mary L. Ross, $365,000.
David F. Boschetti, personal rep. of the Estate of Florence E. Boschetti, sold property at 42 Lillian St., Pittsfield, to Rebecca Peters, $310,000.
Paul J. Murphy and Mary A. Buhl sold property at 54 aka 56 Pembroke Ave., Pittsfield, to Erich A. and Kaylee B. Seebach, $270,000.
Kinnie Marie Taylor sold property at 1949 East St., Pittsfield, to Keenan M. and Kaitlin K. Pallos, $260,000.
Richmond
Joan D. Kimple sold property at 1834 Dublin Road, Richmond, to Dustin Buchinski and Asmara Qamar, $705,000.
Rebecca L. Johnson sold property at 181 West Road, Richmond, to Jack and Joanne Weingold, $1,442,000.
Sandisfield
Samuel Okeorji and Akudo Okeorji sold property at 0 Cronk Road and 0 Town Hill Road, Sandisfield, to Todd Nigh and Lynn Elliott, $110,000.
Sheffield
Michael Buonanno, Linda Buonanno and Daniel Buonanno sold property at 0 and 170 Oak St., Sheffield, to Rebecca Rothman Klein and Oscar Klein, co-trustees of 170 Oak Nominee Trust, $740,000.
Tyringham
Rick Plant, formerly known as Richard Pappenheimer, sold property at George Cannon Road and Four Brooks Farm, Tyringham, to Clinton Elliott, trustee of the Barnhill Trust, $205,000.
West Stockbridge
Michael T. Kusmin and Michelle Picot sold property at 5 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to Roger Harris and Robin Gibbs, $875,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.