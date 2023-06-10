<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions

Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for May 22-26

May 22-26

Adams

Rex Wayne Martin sold property at 86 Orchard St., Adams, to Evgeny V. Plekhanov and Elisabeth S. Jones, $362,000.

OC Sommer LLC sold property at 39 Commercial St., Adams, to Compass Rose of the Berkshires LLC, $220,000.

Thomas and Joan E. Biros sold property at 9 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Anthony M. Booth Sr., $75,000.

Becket

USA HUD sold property at 98 Werden Road, Becket, to Eric M. Mahoney and Nicole M. Russell, $240,000.

Lukas Behrndt sold property at Excalibur Drive, Becket, to Matthew Liebenow, $12,000.

Dalton

Tyler James Lecours sold property at 43 Eleanor Road, Dalton, to Madeleine Fortier, $218,500.

David E., Andrea R. and Andrea R. Blessing sold property at 78 Renee Drive, Dalton, to George Waldheim and Deborah Gottung, $362,500.

Egremont

Gerard Lanoue and Monica Lanoue sold property at 10 Westerhook Road, Egremont, to Conor Gallagher and Zana Thaqi, $507,000.

Great Barrington

CFI Propco 2 LLC sold property at 140 Main St., Great Barrington, to Obsidian ML6 LLC, $2,705,740.

Anne Okerstrom-Lang sold property at 48 South St., Great Barrington, to Timothy Lovett and Fintan Hanley, $1,425,000.

Lanesborough

Skyline on Seven LLC sold property off South Main Street, Lanesborough, to Town of Lanesborough, $150,000.

Laura Stern and Maxine Frank, trustees of 101 Silver Street RT, sold property at 101 Silver St., Lanesborough, to Morgan L. Keith, $875,000.

La Vida Grande LLC sold property at 149 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $510,000.

Lenox

Tanya Kalischer, personal rep. of the Estate of Angela Kalischer, sold property at 93 Hubbard St., Lenox, to Michael Jeffrey Alexander and Anne Langhorne Keith, $610,500.

Michael and Margaret M. Kopiec, trustees of the Kopiec FT, sold property at 4 October Hill Drive, Unit 2, Lenox, to Diana Gittelman and Prescott B. Winter, $859,000.

New Marlborough

Beechwood Place LLC sold property at 707 Stratford Road, New Marlborough, to Clucky's Place LLC, $4,990,000.

North Adams

Robert C. Rendo and Rachel Cohn sold property at 243 Union St, Unit 308, North Adams, to Roger Questel, trustee of the Roger Questel LVT, and Ellen Wise Questel, trustee of the Ellen Wise Questel LVT, $412,500.

Otis

Donald T. and Anne O. Garvey sold property at 759 North Main Road, Otis, to Susan Brown Gordon, $77,900.

Pittsfield

John J. Atkinson, Colleen Casucci and Laurie K. Atkinson, trustees of the John J. Atkinson RVT, sold property at 224 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to James Hespelein, $325,000.

Nathan C. and Shannon R. Davis sold property at 35 Morewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Darcy Jae Pratt Jacobsen, $432,000.

Anthony J. Cimini sold property at 17 Adam St., Pittsfield, to Aspire Alliance LLC, $260,000.

Michellene Page and Melinda Hall sold property at 181 King St., Pittsfield, to Melia Teixeira-Ingram, $138,000.

Bonnie J. Lamori, formerly known as Bonnie J. Ecklund, sold property at 31-33 Montgomery Ave., Pittsfield, to C&A Rentals Management LLC, $200,000.

Mark C. Eccher and Swen A. Preston sold property at 1965 East St., Pittsfield, to Kathleen P. Ochs, $279,000.

Paul J. Harmon, David T. Harmon and Elizabeth A. Foley aka Elizabeth A. Harmon sold property at 135 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Todd J. Eisenman, $310,000.

Judith R. DiSantis and Ezio Joseph Fruet, trustees of the Peter F. Fruet 2022 FT, sold property at 6 Bryan St., Pittsfield, to Stephen P. and Mary L. Ross, $365,000.

David F. Boschetti, personal rep. of the Estate of Florence E. Boschetti, sold property at 42 Lillian St., Pittsfield, to Rebecca Peters, $310,000.

Paul J. Murphy and Mary A. Buhl sold property at 54 aka 56 Pembroke Ave., Pittsfield, to Erich A. and Kaylee B. Seebach, $270,000.

Kinnie Marie Taylor sold property at 1949 East St., Pittsfield, to Keenan M. and Kaitlin K. Pallos, $260,000.

Richmond

Joan D. Kimple sold property at 1834 Dublin Road, Richmond, to Dustin Buchinski and Asmara Qamar, $705,000.

Rebecca L. Johnson sold property at 181 West Road, Richmond, to Jack and Joanne Weingold, $1,442,000.

Sandisfield

Samuel Okeorji and Akudo Okeorji sold property at 0 Cronk Road and 0 Town Hill Road, Sandisfield, to Todd Nigh and Lynn Elliott, $110,000.

Sheffield

Michael Buonanno, Linda Buonanno and Daniel Buonanno sold property at 0 and 170 Oak St., Sheffield, to Rebecca Rothman Klein and Oscar Klein, co-trustees of 170 Oak Nominee Trust, $740,000.

Tyringham

Rick Plant, formerly known as Richard Pappenheimer, sold property at George Cannon Road and Four Brooks Farm, Tyringham, to Clinton Elliott, trustee of the Barnhill Trust, $205,000.

West Stockbridge

Michael T. Kusmin and Michelle Picot sold property at 5 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to Roger Harris and Robin Gibbs, $875,000.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

