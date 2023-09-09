Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Aug. 21-25

Aug. 21-25
Adams
Tracy L. Saimbert sold property at 9 Marshall Ave., Adams, to Brandy M. and Matthew A. Ziter, $305,000.
Becket
William S. Swindlehurst, personal rep. of the Estate of Madeleine Baum Swindlehurst, and Madeleine Baum, William S., Jack H. and James M. Swindlehurst sold property at 2601 Main St., Becket, to Christopher E. Swindlehurst, $99,750.
Neal and Gladys Miller Rosenstein, trustees, Perry Rosenstein Intervivos Trust, sold property at Yokum Pond Road, Becket, to Neal Rosenstein, $30,000.
219WMR LLC sold property at 355 Pill Drive, Becket, to Shannon L. Donnelly, $389,900.
Cheshire
James J. Tworig sold property at 105 Depot St., Cheshire, to Derek and Jessica L. Furrow, $260,000.
Andress B. Hoag Jr. and Katherine A. Hoag sold property at 205 Lakeshore Drive, Cheshire, to David B. and Brandi L. Dahari, $303,000.
Anna L. Farnam and Helen Dargie sold property at 37 Flaherty Road, Cheshire, to Louise E. Rose, $35,000.
Dalton
Robert T. Murray sold property at 121-123 Warren Ave., Dalton, to David and Lizbeth Gargan, $186,060.
William E. Thompson, trustee, Thompson FNT, sold property at 675-677 Main St., Dalton, to Matthew R. George, $125,000.
David Schottenfeld sold property at 25 River Birch Lane, Dalton, to Jeannette Rutherford, $800,000.
Egremont
Molasses Hill Holdings LLC sold property at 264 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to She's Smiling LLC, $190,000.
Great Barrington
Christopher Hassett and Pamela Jean Hassett sold property at 30 Pine St., Great Barrington, to Scott Dionne and Peishan Shieh, trustees of Dionne Shieh Family Trust, $395,000.
Colleen Fernbacher sold property at 1 Crosby St., Great Barrington, to Jones Brokaw, $327,500.
Hancock
Jeremiah Wright sold property at 140 Main St., Hancock, to Timothy D. and Margaret M. Goss, $165,000.
Marlaina Haigh Cataldi sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Robert C and Anne M. Jordan, $117,500.
Lanesborough
Kenneth N. and Kenneth P. Ferris, co-trustees of the Ferris RT, sold property at 757 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Sadhvi and Mukul Verma, $495,000.
Paul E. Snow sold property at 29 Grove St., Lanesborough, to Bonnie M. McCabe, $380,000.
Lee
Steven Lee and Carolyn Cryer sold property at 155 Willow St., Lee, to Anneliese Merkl McCann, $399,000.
Lenox
Adam and Alexandria Ofer sold property at 49 Sargent Brook Road, Lenox, to Lakewood Property Solutions LLC, $989,900.
Michele R. Acor, personal rep. of the Estate of Joseph P. Mickowitz, sold property at 45 Brown St., Lenox, to Irina B. Pritchard, $350,000.
New Marlborough
Christopher L. Sultan sold property at 128 Konkapot Road, New Marlborough, to Jeffrey Koenig and Jennifer Koenig, $1,300,000.
Lisa Anker sold property at 135 Knight Road, New Marlborough, to Christopher Lance Sultan, $640,000.
North Adams
Roy P. and Glen F. Soucie sold property at 177 Kemp Ave., North Adams, to Adam B. Howland, $135,000.
Sandra S. Evans sold property at 27 Versailles Ave., North Adams, to Ann Lundhild, $250,000.
James R. Shepard sold property at 751 Mohawk Trail, Unit 1A, North Adams, to Peter Glazer and Amy Lindsey, $245,000.
Pittsfield
Kenneth N. and Kenneth P. Ferris, trustees, Ferris RT, sold property at 1664 North St., Pittsfield, to Sadhvi and Mukul Verma, $495,000.
Earl Cahill Jr. and Keith A. Taliaferro sold property at 7 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Michael J. Downer and Jessica Rufo, $206,000.
Karen M. and John H. Graham III sold property at 106 East Housatonic St., Units 6 & 110, Pittsfield, to Elis Ysabel Flores, $145,000.
Antonino Garofalo and Wendy S. Frenkel dba Ken's Apartments, sold property at 35-37 Boylston St. and 31-33 Boylston St., Pittsfield, to Greylock Intelligence LLC, $510,000.
Jeanne E. Maschino and Bruce P., Christopher M., David B. and Brian M. Symanowicz sold property at 38-40 Hollister St., Pittsfield, to AMT Real Estate LLC, $250,000.
LND Investments LLC sold property at 177 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Heenaben J. Kumar-Patel and Jitendra P. Patel, $25,600.
Berkshire Hills Health LLC Inc. sold property at 294-296 First St., Pittsfield, to Fuster Enterprises LLC, $253,000.
George C. Whaling and Karen C. Gomula sold property at 4 Southbrook Lane, Pittsfield, to Andrea F. Nuciforo Jr., trustee, EEM NT, $950,000.
Rosemary J. Casey sold property at 10 Cobblestone Cove, Pittsfield, to Kathryn C. Sattler, $327,000.
Norman McClintock sold property at 396 Partridge Road, Pittsfield, to Dennis Place, $336,000.
Jessie G. Schoonmaker sold property at 19 Hopewell Drive, Pittsfield, to Armand J. Ferron, $265,300.
Gildo A. Desanctis and Ann M. Veinotte, trustees, G & E NT, sold property at 717 East St., Pittsfield, to Lige Realty LLC, $250,000.
David J. and Jennifer A. Vignolesi sold property at 10 Kathy Way, Pittsfield, to Ryan F. and Jennafer L. Harrison, $600,000.
Gary D. O'Brien sold property at 27 Wellington Ave., Pittsfield, to Albert T. and Jannine A. Doyle, $20,000.
Karen J. Flynn sold property at 1080 North St., Pittsfield, to James O'Nell and Khoiza Osorio, $227,000.
Leydet Properties LLC sold property at 27 Pleasant St., Pittsfield, to Daniel and Elvira McGonagle, $240,500.
Gildo A. Desanctis and Ann M. Veinotte, trustees, D & V NT, sold property at 719-721 East St., Pittsfield, to Lige Realty LLC, $50,000.
David Radovanovic, personal rep. of the Estate of Melissa Radovanovic, sold property at 65 Roxbury Ave., Pittsfield, to Barnet D. Stein, $230,000.
Richmond
David and Marjorie Sobiloff sold property at 89 Orchard Circle, Richmond, to Mark A. and Theresa M. McCormick-Goodhart, $879,900.
Sandisfield
Joseph Muckle and Sandra Muckle, trustees of Muckle Family Living Trust, Linda Sullivan & Michael Sullivan, Lonnee Johnson, Bonnie L. Muckle, Paul Muckle, Dori Hallaway sold property at West New Boston-New Hartford Road aka Sears Road, Sandisfield, to Richard Mines and Natalie Mines, $400,000.
Sheffield
Thomas A. Gage sold property at 1419 North Main St., Sheffield, to TB1419 LLC, $250,000.
Estate of Harold M. Hastings sold property at 215 Cross Road, Sheffield, to Robert Patrick Crook and Rebecca Ann Kohler, $750,000.
Washington
Richard A. Nelson Jr. sold property at Old Middlefield Road, Washington, to Francis C. Nelson, $20,000.
West Stockbridge
Reo Matsuzaki and Kathryn Elizabeth Matsuzaki sold property at 4 & 0 Austerlitz Road, West Stockbridge, to Mitch D. Epstein and Susan P. Bell, $875,000.
Barnet D. Stein sold property at 228 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Benjamin S. Kemper and Emma B. Lesser, $575,000.
Williamstown
Steven C. Lunau Jr. sold property at 2148 Green River Road, Williamstown, to Eileen M. and Peter K. Bellamy Jr., $525,000.
Patricia M. Cumberbatch sold property at 277 Luce Road, Williamstown, to Richard Freidman and Jan R. Shoyer, $330,000.
Andrew J. and Patricia G. DeJoseph sold property at 126 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Terence Fergus and Raymonde St. John Burke, $295,000.
Beechacre LLC sold property at 165 Luce Road, Williamstown, to Donna M. Quirk, trustee of the Donna M. Quirk RVT, $785,000.
Omar Andrezej Sangare sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit D6, Williamstown, to Karen T. Williams, $205,000.
Susan Therrien, Barbara Labonte, Cathy Howe, Alfred S. Voelker, and Peggy L. Hewitt sold property at 995 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Eric Reinemann and Colleen Rafferty, $308,400.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.