Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for April 17-21

Adams
East Hoosac Properties LLC sold property at 3 Gavin Ave., Adams, to Cove T. Massey-Carver, $186,000.
Bruce W., Theresa and Jeffrey B. Mendel sold property at 1 Horn Place, Adams, to Lisa A. Mendel, $60,000.
Karen D. and Joseph D. Claramunt sold property at 9 Elm St., Adams, to Robert S. Parker, $212,500.
Becket
Krupesh Govindbhai Patel aka Krupesch Govindbhai sold property at Bancroft Road, Becket, to Roman Vasilchenko, $26,000.
U.S. Bank Trust NA, trustee, sold property at 89 Lady of the Lake Court, Becket, to Michael and Diane Mkrtichian, $205,000.
Dalton
Paul Rodhouse, trustee of the 573 Red Barn Road Nominee RT, sold property at 573 Red Barn Road, Dalton, to Susan S. Jaskot, $650,000.
Ann M. Farrell sold property at 556 Main St., Dalton, to Hugh Douglas Jr. and Cassie M. Buckhaults, $410,000.
Lanesborough
Daniel W. and Cheryl A. Pigott sold property at 56 Victoria Lane, Lanesborough, to David I. and Hannah Sorkin, $697,900.
Nancy Leren sold property at 25 Bena St. and Opechee Street, Lanesborough, to Jasmine Zhu, $67,000.
Lee
Alan M. Cummings and Laura E. Cummings, formerly known as Laura E. Ranzoni, sold property at 40 Pinnacle Way, Lee, to Douglas A. Conn and Paige A. Greytok, $315,000.
Michael J. Fern and Maria Butler, trustees of the Fern Italian Family Real Estate Trust, sold property at 214 High St., Lee, to Bernard M. Reginster and Stephanie Miller, $229,080.
Lenox
Marcella B. Merker aka Susan Merker aka Marcella S. Merker sold property at 60 King William Road, Lenox, to Frank Hughes IV, $500,000.
New Marlborough
Become Berkshire LLC sold property at 476 New Marlborough Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Kevin Pieropan and Katherine White, $225,000.
Pittsfield
Trinity Ventures LLC sold property at 96 Pontoosuc Ave., Pittsfield, to Eric V. Bentz Sr., $187,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 45-47 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Fredy Andres Bernal aka Fredy Andres Bernal Bernal, $235,000.
Joseph R. Matthews and Ashley A. Matthews, formerly known as Ashley A. DiMartino, sold property at 575 Benedict Road, Pittsfield, to Scott W. Ellis and Dianna Dempsey Lupiani, $399,900.
Barry C. and Robin A. Alexander sold property at 115 King St., Pittsfield, to Sabrina Y. Sistrunk and Patrick E. Fannon, $90,000.
George C. and Anne E. Valli sold property at 123 Lucia Drive, Pittsfield, to Lois J. Saltarelli, $370,500.
Mario Perez sold property at 350 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Andre Ahoussi, $289,900.
Gerald Friedman sold property at 27 Lakecrest Drive, Pittsfield, to Peter and Dora Edelman, $504,000.
Pinnacle Property Operations LLC sold property at 16 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Licentia Properties LLC, $305,000.
Sandisfield
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Cold Spring Road, Sandisfield, to Philana Rowell, $59,000.
Sheffield
Jeremiah J. Cronin sold property at 0 Oak St., Sheffield, to Christopher J. Seward and Colleen E. Seward, $54,000.
Julia K. Barros sold property at 483 Home Road, Sheffield, to Michael B. Peabody, trustee of Peabody Family Irrevocable Trust 2023, $711,000.
Stockbridge
Jennifer Grausman sold property at 3 Stone Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Deborah Grausman, $250,000.
Karen Selva-Beckwith, personal rep. of the Estate of David John Selva, and Mark J. Buffoni, personal rep. of the Estate of Laura-Lee Buffoni, sold property at 6 Mohawk Road, Stockbridge, to Meaghan Carlotto, $275,000.
West Stockbridge
Mary A. Korte and Peter A. Buratto, co-personal representatives of the estate of John Peter Buratto, and Mary A. Korte and Peter A. Buratto, co-trustees of Eighty-One Wilson Street Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Cross Road, West Stockbridge, to Timothy J. Korte, $25,000.
Williamstown
Jeffrey G. Michelson Custom Homes LLC sold property at 270 Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Rockwell Cooley and Joseph Franz, $235,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.