Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for April 24-28

Adams
Norman S. Haas Jr. sold property at 4 Godek St., Adams, to Jason Nocher, $120,000.
Dru N. Abrams sold property at 1 Daniels Ave., Adams, to Veronica Szymczak and Cameron Whittle, $470,000.
Pittsfield-Adams, Massachusetts, Lodge No. 272 Inc. sold property at 63 Center St., Adams, to Last Supper LLC, $50,000.
Becket
Randy D. Johnson and Lakilya N. Brown sold property at 551 Otis Road, Becket, to Michael Gilbert and Molly Berkstresser, $660,000.
Erik P. Kimball and Mary C. Walsh sold property at Mallard Drive, Becket, to Peter Augustine and Kate Lommen Hickey, $69,000.
Edward L. Mendenhall sold property at Prince John Drive, Becket, to Lukas Behrndt, $2,500.
Barbara A. Tulip sold property at Excalibur Drive, Becket, to Lukas Behrndt, $2,000.
Cheshire
Lois M. Nangle sold property at 64-66 Dean St., Cheshire, to Joshua Louis Balzer, $200,000.
Dalton
Kenneth A. and Kim J. Larabee sold property at 577 Old Windsor Road, Dalton, to Wayne and Verity Frankel, $589,000.
Egremont
Andrew Kopelman and Sargam Mona Jain sold property at Jud End Road, Lot 5, Egremont, to Robert L.W. McGraw and Elizabeth H. McGraw, $15,000.
Great Barrington
Ross & Meares Partnership III sold property at 409 Monterey Road, Great Barrington, to Clinton Craft LLC, $159,000.
Lanesborough
Kent Fox sold property at Meadow Lane, Lanesborough, to Aaron M. Williams, $90,000.
Michael J. and Lori L. Phelps sold property at 51 Baker St., Lanesborough, to Hannah M. Sorensen and Kimberly E. Granito, $260,000.
Lenox
Louis R. Coradetti and Pauline Lassalle sold property at 901 East St., Lenox, to David D. Cox and Jarasa M. Kanok, $754,000.
New Marlborough
Carole Obedin and Sanford Schwartz sold property at 576 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Stuart Warmflash and Julie Biblowitz, $484,150.
North Adams
Cheryl A. Krueger sold property at 1136 Notch Road, North Adams, to Robert Wesley and Sarah Hardin Munro, $510,000.
PJC Realty Ma Inc. sold property at 60 Lincoln St., North Adams, to Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc., $2,660,000.
Main Street NA Parkade LLC sold property at Main Street, North Adams, to NRT Realty LLC, $2,000,000.
Pittsfield
Rose Marie B. West, Peter R. West and Tracy L. Reis, trustees of the Rose Marie B. West Trust, sold property at 33 Anita Drive, Pittsfield, to Samuel Parry Jr. and Tracy Haupt, $292,000.
Andrew and Susan Wrba sold property at 73 Whittier Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael J. Lodowski and Bronwyn E. Niece, $320,000.
Margaret M. Smith, Patricia A. Van Roekens and Roger B. Houle sold property at 136 Morningview Drive, Pittsfield, to Celeste Demarsico, $266,000.
Anthony S. and Joan M. DiMartino sold property at 125 Sadler Ave., Pittsfield, to Trevor Ciempa and Jamie Barthe, $330,000.
Norma E. Blaney sold property at 33 Denise Ave., Pittsfield, to James and Shirley Jacobsen, $289,725.
Jamie R. and Dylan N. Kingston and Rebecca Jones sold property at 73 Backman Ave., Pittsfield, to Heather Corcoran, $256,500.
Jacob Sweener sold property at 127 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to City of Pittsfield, $45,500.
Claire T. Grady sold property at 27 Rockland Drive, Pittsfield, to Jeremy L. Griffin, $330,000.
KPJ Enterprises LLC sold property at 30 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, to Joseph A. Gunn, $165,900.
Kermit S. Goodman sold property at Dewey Avenue, Pittsfield, to Aron Callahan, $23,000.
NAMV Investments LLC sold property at 112 High St., Pittsfield, to Neil Maslowski, $222,500.
Randy D. Johnson and Lakilya N. Brown sold property at 19-21 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to 19-21 Dawes Real Estate LLC, $650,000.
Susan L. Harrington, J. Candace Blasioli Scussel, Anthony J. Blasioli Jr., Bruce J. Stringer, Bruce Jacob Stringer, Hanna B. Stringer, and Bonnie Howland and Erik Kristensen Jr. co-personal reps. of the Estate of Paula M. Lemire, sold property at 773 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Steven Wall, $300,000.
Rebecca Horn, personal rep. of the Estate of Laura Jean Madden, sold property at 112 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel N. Horn and Nicole H. Bohle, $200,000.
Valerie M. Ball, personal rep. of the Estate of James M. Ostaski, sold property at 605 West St., Pittsfield, to Molly J. Carlotto, $250,000.
Rosemary Flynn sold property at 57 Beacon Ave., Pittsfield, to Jose Miguel Arias-Batista, $262,000.
Sheffield
Andrew F. West and Ann M. Brassard sold property at Silver Street, Sheffield, to Danielle M. Pedretti, $221,100.
Williamstown
Beechacre 2 LLC sold property at 173 Luce Road, Williamstown, to Michael F. Curtin Jr. and Maureen E. McDonnell, $525,000.
John M.F Goodell, personal rep. of Anne Jane Goodell, sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit F-5, Williamstown, to Michael J. and Elizabeth S. Keyes, $177,600.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.