Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 6-10

Feb. 6-10
Becket
PennyMac Loan Services LLC and John R. Litchfield-Macchi sold property at 85 Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Elisabeth Anderson, $205,000.
Great Barrington
Estate of Richard A. Flach sold property at 5 Christian Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Sasa Zelenovic and Emily Zelenovic, $542,500.
Patricia D. Alles and Kathleen N. Dolan sold property at 48 Quarry St., Great Barrington, to Timothy A. Parker and Sara L. Parker, $649,000.
Berkshire 72 GB LLC sold property at 72 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to Carvergirl LLC, $1,000,000.
Lee
Jodi Rathbun-Briggs and Sharon L. Pease, personal representatives of the Estate of Lillian Esther Rathbun, sold property at 455 Greylock St., Lee, to Jodi K. Rathbun Briggs, $255,000.
North Adams
City of North Adams sold property at Bracewell Avenue, North Adams, to Mark P. Moulton, $523.
Laydet Properties LLC sold property at 23-27 Gallup St., North Adams, to Moshe and Bryan Holender, $180,610.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold property at 115 Cliff St., North Adams, to Steven S. Chirgwin, $80,000.
Michael James Kenneth Helsmoortel sold property at 57-59 Glen Ave., North Adams, to D&B Real Estate Ventures LLC, $175,000.
Revolve Capital Group LLC sold property at 335 State St., North Adams, to Bulent Gurcan, $54,000.
Otis
Bart J. Curcio Jr. and Laura Loiacono, trustees of the Curcio Family 2017 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 1340 East Otis Road, Otis, to Clemmence M. Jollivet and Andreas Vaupel, $710,000.
Robert D. and Josephine A. Fanelli sold property at 10 Reservoir Heights Road, Otis, to William J. Holland Jr., $300,000.
Pittsfield
Robert I. Schwartz, trustee of the Robert I. Schwartz 2012 RVT, sold property at 34 Churchill Crest, Unit 34, Pittsfield, to Carin Upstill, $160,000.
HLP Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 57 Park St., Pittsfield, to Caleb M. Cimini, $115,000.
Sandra Barry sold property at 29 Dutchess Ave., Pittsfield, to Kayla Fusini, $280,000.
Joseph W. Dalo sold property at 984 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Andrew J. LaDouceur and Ana E. Dermody, $244,000.
Kari Ann Mendel sold property at 94 Winesap Road, Pittsfield, to Colin Philip Wilson and Elizabeth Anne Dister, $423,000.
Realize Group Inc. sold property at 247 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to 247 Pecks Rd Pittsfield LLC, $60,000.
Diplacon Investments LLC sold property at 199-201 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to Jose F. Saldana, $360,000.
Lisa A. Poplaski sold property at 30 Dan Ave., Pittsfield, to David M. Esler, $300,000.
Richmond
HMA Properties LLC sold property at 2312 State Road, Richmond, to Paul J. and Susan M. Dyson, $330,000.
Sheffield
Richard A. Pepino sold property at 1742 Home Road, Sheffield, to Louis Dieffenbacher and Jo Ann Dieffenbacher, $349,000.
Williamstown
Robert G. and Sarah H. Sullivan sold property at Ide Road, Williamstown, to Gary J. Jacobsohn and Elizabeth M. Michaels, $332,500.